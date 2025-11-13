تشهد بلادنا تحولاً نوعياً في منظومة الحوكمة القانونية والإدارية، بالانتقال من الرقابة اللاحقة إلى الرقابة المسبقة على القرارات والإجراءات الحكومية، في توجه يعكس رؤية الدولة نحو الوقاية بدلاً من المعالجة، ويهدف إلى تعزيز الامتثال ورفع كفاءة الأداء المؤسسي.

وفي قلب هذا التحول تقف الإدارات القانونية باعتبارها حجر الزاوية في ضمان سلامة القرارات من الناحية النظامية والعدلية، فوجودها لم يعد ترفاً إدارياً، بل ضرورة إستراتيجية لحماية المال العام وضمان جودة القرار الحكومي. فالرقابة المسبقة ليست تدقيقاً شكلياً، بل فحص نظامي دقيق يسبق صدور القرار لتلافي أي خلل نظامي أو إجرائي قد يترتب عليه أثر قانوني أو مالي.

ومع ذلك، لا تزال بعض الجهات تنظر إلى الإدارة القانونية بوصفها جهة استشارية ثانوية، بينما الرؤية الحديثة تفرض أن تكون شريكاً أصيلاً في صناعة القرار وتقييم المخاطر منذ بدايتها، لا مبرراً بعد وقوعها.

ولتحقيق ذلك، لا بد من تمكين الإدارات القانونية مؤسسياً وتنظيمياً، ومنحها صلاحيات واضحة، ودعمها بكفاءات مؤهلة وضمان استقلاليتها وارتباطها المباشر بالقيادة العليا. فتمكينها ليس امتيازا وظيفياً، بل استثمار في استقرار القرار الحكومي ووقايته من الأخطاء.

وقد جاء قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (719) لعام 1445هـ بإنشاء برنامج دعم الإدارات القانونية خطوة رائدة نحو التطوير، غير أن آثاره العملية لم تتضح بعد، ما يستوجب تفعيل هذا القرار بما يحقق أهدافه.

إن الإدارة القانونية ليست عبئاً على الجهة، بل درعها الأول، وتحويلها إلى وكالات ترتبط مباشرة بالقيادة يمثل الطريق نحو قرارات حكومية رشيدة وآمنة.