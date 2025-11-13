Our country is witnessing a qualitative transformation in the legal and administrative governance system, moving from ex-post oversight to ex-ante oversight of governmental decisions and procedures. This shift reflects the state's vision towards prevention rather than remedy, aiming to enhance compliance and improve institutional performance.

At the heart of this transformation stand the legal departments, as they are the cornerstone in ensuring the legality and justice of decisions. Their presence is no longer an administrative luxury but a strategic necessity to protect public funds and ensure the quality of governmental decisions. Ex-ante oversight is not merely a formal audit, but a precise systemic examination that precedes the issuance of a decision to avoid any systemic or procedural flaws that may result in legal or financial consequences.

However, some entities still view the legal department as a secondary advisory body, while the modern vision mandates that it be a genuine partner in decision-making and risk assessment from the very beginning, not just a justification after the fact.

To achieve this, it is essential to empower legal departments institutionally and organizationally, grant them clear authorities, support them with qualified competencies, and ensure their independence and direct connection to senior leadership. Empowering them is not a job privilege but an investment in the stability of governmental decisions and protection from errors.

The decision of the Council of Ministers No. (719) for the year 1445 AH to establish a program to support legal departments is a pioneering step towards development; however, its practical effects have yet to become clear, necessitating the activation of this decision to achieve its goals.

The legal department is not a burden on the entity but its first line of defense, and transforming it into agencies directly linked to leadership represents the path towards sound and secure governmental decisions.