تشهد بلادنا تحولاً نوعياً في منظومة الحوكمة القانونية والإدارية، بالانتقال من الرقابة اللاحقة إلى الرقابة المسبقة على القرارات والإجراءات الحكومية، في توجه يعكس رؤية الدولة نحو الوقاية بدلاً من المعالجة، ويهدف إلى تعزيز الامتثال ورفع كفاءة الأداء المؤسسي.
وفي قلب هذا التحول تقف الإدارات القانونية باعتبارها حجر الزاوية في ضمان سلامة القرارات من الناحية النظامية والعدلية، فوجودها لم يعد ترفاً إدارياً، بل ضرورة إستراتيجية لحماية المال العام وضمان جودة القرار الحكومي. فالرقابة المسبقة ليست تدقيقاً شكلياً، بل فحص نظامي دقيق يسبق صدور القرار لتلافي أي خلل نظامي أو إجرائي قد يترتب عليه أثر قانوني أو مالي.
ومع ذلك، لا تزال بعض الجهات تنظر إلى الإدارة القانونية بوصفها جهة استشارية ثانوية، بينما الرؤية الحديثة تفرض أن تكون شريكاً أصيلاً في صناعة القرار وتقييم المخاطر منذ بدايتها، لا مبرراً بعد وقوعها.
ولتحقيق ذلك، لا بد من تمكين الإدارات القانونية مؤسسياً وتنظيمياً، ومنحها صلاحيات واضحة، ودعمها بكفاءات مؤهلة وضمان استقلاليتها وارتباطها المباشر بالقيادة العليا. فتمكينها ليس امتيازا وظيفياً، بل استثمار في استقرار القرار الحكومي ووقايته من الأخطاء.
وقد جاء قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (719) لعام 1445هـ بإنشاء برنامج دعم الإدارات القانونية خطوة رائدة نحو التطوير، غير أن آثاره العملية لم تتضح بعد، ما يستوجب تفعيل هذا القرار بما يحقق أهدافه.
إن الإدارة القانونية ليست عبئاً على الجهة، بل درعها الأول، وتحويلها إلى وكالات ترتبط مباشرة بالقيادة يمثل الطريق نحو قرارات حكومية رشيدة وآمنة.
Our country is witnessing a qualitative transformation in the legal and administrative governance system, moving from ex-post oversight to ex-ante oversight of governmental decisions and procedures. This shift reflects the state's vision towards prevention rather than remedy, aiming to enhance compliance and improve institutional performance.
At the heart of this transformation stand the legal departments, as they are the cornerstone in ensuring the legality and justice of decisions. Their presence is no longer an administrative luxury but a strategic necessity to protect public funds and ensure the quality of governmental decisions. Ex-ante oversight is not merely a formal audit, but a precise systemic examination that precedes the issuance of a decision to avoid any systemic or procedural flaws that may result in legal or financial consequences.
However, some entities still view the legal department as a secondary advisory body, while the modern vision mandates that it be a genuine partner in decision-making and risk assessment from the very beginning, not just a justification after the fact.
To achieve this, it is essential to empower legal departments institutionally and organizationally, grant them clear authorities, support them with qualified competencies, and ensure their independence and direct connection to senior leadership. Empowering them is not a job privilege but an investment in the stability of governmental decisions and protection from errors.
The decision of the Council of Ministers No. (719) for the year 1445 AH to establish a program to support legal departments is a pioneering step towards development; however, its practical effects have yet to become clear, necessitating the activation of this decision to achieve its goals.
The legal department is not a burden on the entity but its first line of defense, and transforming it into agencies directly linked to leadership represents the path towards sound and secure governmental decisions.