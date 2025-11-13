في لحظة ما؛ يتوقف الزمن ويخفت ضوء الحياة حين ترحل الأم. ذلك الرحيل لا يشبه أي فقد، ولا يقارن بأي وداع. فالأم ليست مجرد فرد من العائلة، بل هي الوطن، والملاذ، والنبض الذي يمنح للحياة معناها.

وجع لا يُحتمل حين تفقد الأم، لا تفقد شخصاً فقط، بل تفقد جزءاً من نفسك. كل من فقد أمه يعرف أن الحزن لا يزول، بل يتشكل في القلب كندبة لا تلتئم. فغيابها يترك فراغاً لا يملؤوه أحد. يقول أحدهم: «فقدت أصدقائي، وأحبائي، لكنني لم أنهَر كما انهرت يوم فقدت أمي. كانت الحياة قبلها شيئاً، وبعدها شيء آخر تماماً».

إن فضل الأم لا ينتهي حتى بعد رحيلها، تظل الأم حاضرة في تفاصيل الحياة. دعاؤها الذي كانت تردده في جوف الليل، يظل يحرس أبناءها. تربيتها، نصائحها، لمساتها، كلها تظل آثاراً خالدة في النفوس. وبرّها لا ينقطع بوفاتها، بل يستمر في الدعاء لها، والصدقة عنها، وزيارة قبرها، وصلة رحمها.

لقد أوصانا ديننا الحنيف ببرّ الأم في حياتها ووفاتها، وجعل رضاها من رضا الله، والجنة تحت قدميها. وفي الحديث الشريف: «إذا مات ابن آدم انقطع عمله إلا من ثلاث: صدقة جارية، أو علم يُنتفع به، أو ولد صالح يدعو له»، فكم هو عظيم أن يكون دعاؤك لأمك سبباً في رفع درجاتها في الجنة.

إننا نستطيع برها بعد رحيلها بالدعاء لها في كل وقت خصوصاً في السجود، والتصدّق عنها ولو بالقليل، وتنفيذ وصاياها إن كانت لها أمنيات لم تتحقق، وصلة رحمها، والإحسان إلى من كانت تحبهم، وقراءة القرآن وإهداء ثوابه لها.

إن رحيل الأم ليس حدثاً عابراً، بل هو نقطة تحول في حياة كل من عاش دفء قلبها. لكن فضلها لا يُنسى، وبرّها لا ينقطع، وذكراها تظل نبراساً في دروب الحياة.

‏ختاماً

لنُبر آباءنا وأمهاتنا أحياءً وأمواتاً، ولنجعل من حبنا لهما طريقاً إلى الجنة.

رحمك الله يا أمي ورحم أبي ورحم موتانا وموتى المسلمين.