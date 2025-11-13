At a certain moment, time stops and the light of life dims when a mother departs. That departure is unlike any loss and cannot be compared to any farewell. A mother is not just a member of the family; she is the homeland, the refuge, and the heartbeat that gives life its meaning.

The pain is unbearable when you lose a mother; you do not just lose a person, but a part of yourself. Anyone who has lost their mother knows that the sorrow does not fade; it takes shape in the heart like a scar that never heals. One person says: "I lost my friends and loved ones, but I did not break down as I did the day I lost my mother. Life before her was one thing, and after her, it was something completely different."

The favor of a mother does not end even after her departure; she remains present in the details of life. Her prayers that she used to recite in the depths of the night continue to guard her children. Her upbringing, her advice, her touches—all remain eternal traces in the souls. And her kindness does not cease with her death; it continues through praying for her, giving charity on her behalf, visiting her grave, and maintaining her family ties.

Our noble religion has commanded us to honor our mothers in their lives and after their death, making their satisfaction a sign of God's satisfaction, and paradise lies beneath their feet. In the noble hadith: "When a human being dies, their deeds come to an end except for three: a continuous charity, or knowledge that is benefited from, or a righteous child who prays for them." How great it is that your prayer for your mother could be a reason for raising her ranks in paradise.

We can honor her after her departure by praying for her at all times, especially in prostration, giving charity on her behalf even if it is little, fulfilling her wishes if there were dreams that were not realized, maintaining her family ties, being good to those she loved, and reading the Quran and dedicating its reward to her.

The departure of a mother is not a fleeting event; it is a turning point in the life of everyone who has experienced the warmth of her heart. Yet her favor is not forgotten, her kindness does not cease, and her memory remains a guiding light on the paths of life.

Let us honor our fathers and mothers, both the living and the deceased, and let our love for them be a path to paradise.

May God have mercy on you, my mother, and may He have mercy on my father, and may He have mercy on our deceased and the deceased of the Muslims.

