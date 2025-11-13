«حي الطريف» بالدرعية التاريخية، الواقعة في قلب شبه الجزيرة العربية وشمال غرب الرياض؛ أحد أهم المواقع التراثية في بلادنا، وقد أُدرج في قائمة «اليونسكو» للتراث العالمي 2010.
كان الحي الذي تأسس في القرن الخامس عشر مركزاً ثقافياً وتعليمياً مهماً في الدرعية، عاصمة الدولة السعودية الأولى في القرنين الثامن عشر وأوائل التاسع عشر، ولعب دوراً محورياً في التاريخ السياسي والديني للمملكة.
يحتوي الحي على أبرز معالم الدرعية وقصورها ومبانيها التاريخية، ويشكل تجمعاً عمرانياً بُني على أطراف واحة الدرعية، ويضم كذلك المساجد والأوقاف والآبار والأسوار. وقد شُيِّدت جميعها على الطراز المعماري والزخرفي النجدي المميز لوسط شبه الجزيرة العربية، يشهد هذا الموقع على أسلوب بناء فريد ومتكيف تماماً مع البيئة الصحراوية لتلك المنطقة.
منذ عام 1976، خضع حي الطريف للحماية بموجب نظام الآثار رقم 26 الصادر عام 1392هـ (1972)، حيث اعتُبر أثراً وطنياً يمثل التراث القديم المنقول وغير المنقول للآثار التي لا تقل أعمارها عن مئتي عام.
في الفترة ما بين عامي 2011 ـ 2018؛ أطلقت المملكة بالتعاون مع «اليونسكو»، برنامجاً لترميم حي الطريف التاريخي بهدف توثيق مواقعه الأثرية وتحويله إلى متحف مفتوح. شكّل هذا المشروع جزءاً من خطة «رؤية 2030» الرامية إلى تعزيز السياحة المحلية والدولية.
ركزت أعمال الترميم على الحفاظ على الطابع التاريخي والمعماري الفريد للمنطقة، بما في ذلك القصور والمساجد الرئيسية مثل: «قصر سلوى» الذي كان مقر الحكم في الدولة السعودية الأولى، و«جامع الإمام محمد بن سعود». كما جُدّدت المباني المبنية من الطوب اللبن، التي خُصص بعضها كمتاجر حرفية ومطاعم تقليدية لخدمة الزوار والسياح.
بالإضافة إلى ذلك؛ أُنشئت متاحف داخل الحي لعرض تاريخ وثقافة المملكة الغنيين، شملت متحف الدرعية، ومتحف التجارة والمال، والمتحف العسكري، ومتحف الحياة الاجتماعية. وتضمنت التجهيزات تطوير البنية التحتية، مثل: حمام الطريف وسوق الطريف، بالإضافة إلى تهيئة ممرات الحي ورصف الطرق وإنارتها بأساليب متنوعة تبرز قيمته التراثية.
“Al-Turaif” in historic Diriyah, located in the heart of the Arabian Peninsula and northwest of Riyadh; is one of the most important heritage sites in our country, and it was listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2010.
The neighborhood, which was established in the 15th century, was an important cultural and educational center in Diriyah, the capital of the First Saudi State in the 18th and early 19th centuries, and played a pivotal role in the political and religious history of the Kingdom.
The neighborhood contains the most prominent landmarks of Diriyah, its palaces, and historical buildings, forming an architectural ensemble built on the outskirts of the Diriyah oasis. It also includes mosques, endowments, wells, and walls. All of these were constructed in the distinctive Najdi architectural and decorative style of central Arabia, and this site bears witness to a unique building style that is perfectly adapted to the desert environment of the region.
Since 1976, Al-Turaif has been protected under the Antiquities Law No. 26 issued in 1392 AH (1972), as it was considered a national monument representing the tangible and intangible heritage of artifacts that are at least two hundred years old.
Between 2011 and 2018, the Kingdom, in collaboration with UNESCO, launched a program to restore the historic Al-Turaif neighborhood with the aim of documenting its archaeological sites and transforming it into an open museum. This project was part of the “Vision 2030” plan aimed at enhancing local and international tourism.
The restoration efforts focused on preserving the unique historical and architectural character of the area, including the main palaces and mosques such as: “Salwa Palace,” which was the seat of government in the First Saudi State, and “Imam Muhammad bin Saud Mosque.” The mud-brick buildings were also renovated, with some designated as craft shops and traditional restaurants to serve visitors and tourists.
Additionally, museums were established within the neighborhood to showcase the rich history and culture of the Kingdom, including the Diriyah Museum, the Trade and Finance Museum, the Military Museum, and the Social Life Museum. The facilities included infrastructure development, such as the Al-Turaif Bath and Al-Turaif Market, as well as the preparation of the neighborhood's pathways, paving the roads, and lighting them in various ways that highlight its heritage value.