«حي الطريف» بالدرعية التاريخية، الواقعة في قلب شبه الجزيرة العربية وشمال غرب الرياض؛ أحد أهم المواقع التراثية في بلادنا، وقد أُدرج في قائمة «اليونسكو» للتراث العالمي 2010.

كان الحي الذي تأسس في القرن الخامس عشر مركزاً ثقافياً وتعليمياً مهماً في الدرعية، عاصمة الدولة السعودية الأولى في القرنين الثامن عشر وأوائل التاسع عشر، ولعب دوراً محورياً في التاريخ السياسي والديني للمملكة.

يحتوي الحي على أبرز معالم الدرعية وقصورها ومبانيها التاريخية، ويشكل تجمعاً عمرانياً بُني على أطراف واحة الدرعية، ويضم كذلك المساجد والأوقاف والآبار والأسوار. وقد شُيِّدت جميعها على الطراز المعماري والزخرفي النجدي المميز لوسط شبه الجزيرة العربية، يشهد هذا الموقع على أسلوب بناء فريد ومتكيف تماماً مع البيئة الصحراوية لتلك المنطقة.

منذ عام 1976، خضع حي الطريف للحماية بموجب نظام الآثار رقم 26 الصادر عام 1392هـ (1972)، حيث اعتُبر أثراً وطنياً يمثل التراث القديم المنقول وغير المنقول للآثار التي لا تقل أعمارها عن مئتي عام.

في الفترة ما بين عامي 2011 ـ 2018؛ أطلقت المملكة بالتعاون مع «اليونسكو»، برنامجاً لترميم حي الطريف التاريخي بهدف توثيق مواقعه الأثرية وتحويله إلى متحف مفتوح. شكّل هذا المشروع جزءاً من خطة «رؤية 2030» الرامية إلى تعزيز السياحة المحلية والدولية.

ركزت أعمال الترميم على الحفاظ على الطابع التاريخي والمعماري الفريد للمنطقة، بما في ذلك القصور والمساجد الرئيسية مثل: «قصر سلوى» الذي كان مقر الحكم في الدولة السعودية الأولى، و«جامع الإمام محمد بن سعود». كما جُدّدت المباني المبنية من الطوب اللبن، التي خُصص بعضها كمتاجر حرفية ومطاعم تقليدية لخدمة الزوار والسياح.

بالإضافة إلى ذلك؛ أُنشئت متاحف داخل الحي لعرض تاريخ وثقافة المملكة الغنيين، شملت متحف الدرعية، ومتحف التجارة والمال، والمتحف العسكري، ومتحف الحياة الاجتماعية. وتضمنت التجهيزات تطوير البنية التحتية، مثل: حمام الطريف وسوق الطريف، بالإضافة إلى تهيئة ممرات الحي ورصف الطرق وإنارتها بأساليب متنوعة تبرز قيمته التراثية.