“Al-Turaif” in historic Diriyah, located in the heart of the Arabian Peninsula and northwest of Riyadh; is one of the most important heritage sites in our country, and it was listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2010.

The neighborhood, which was established in the 15th century, was an important cultural and educational center in Diriyah, the capital of the First Saudi State in the 18th and early 19th centuries, and played a pivotal role in the political and religious history of the Kingdom.

The neighborhood contains the most prominent landmarks of Diriyah, its palaces, and historical buildings, forming an architectural ensemble built on the outskirts of the Diriyah oasis. It also includes mosques, endowments, wells, and walls. All of these were constructed in the distinctive Najdi architectural and decorative style of central Arabia, and this site bears witness to a unique building style that is perfectly adapted to the desert environment of the region.

Since 1976, Al-Turaif has been protected under the Antiquities Law No. 26 issued in 1392 AH (1972), as it was considered a national monument representing the tangible and intangible heritage of artifacts that are at least two hundred years old.

Between 2011 and 2018, the Kingdom, in collaboration with UNESCO, launched a program to restore the historic Al-Turaif neighborhood with the aim of documenting its archaeological sites and transforming it into an open museum. This project was part of the “Vision 2030” plan aimed at enhancing local and international tourism.

The restoration efforts focused on preserving the unique historical and architectural character of the area, including the main palaces and mosques such as: “Salwa Palace,” which was the seat of government in the First Saudi State, and “Imam Muhammad bin Saud Mosque.” The mud-brick buildings were also renovated, with some designated as craft shops and traditional restaurants to serve visitors and tourists.

Additionally, museums were established within the neighborhood to showcase the rich history and culture of the Kingdom, including the Diriyah Museum, the Trade and Finance Museum, the Military Museum, and the Social Life Museum. The facilities included infrastructure development, such as the Al-Turaif Bath and Al-Turaif Market, as well as the preparation of the neighborhood's pathways, paving the roads, and lighting them in various ways that highlight its heritage value.