Our country, through "Vision 2030," aims to enhance the efficiency of all productive and service sectors, including the operation and maintenance sector, which is considered one of the vital pillars in asset and facility management. Despite the significant advancements in this sector, many companies still limit themselves to the traditional scope of their services without transitioning to the broader and more modern concept of Facility Management.

Facility Management represents a qualitative leap that goes beyond maintenance and operation to an integrated system that connects human resources, the environment, and technology; it encompasses various fields such as energy management, space management, safety, logistics, contract and supplier management, in addition to implementing modern digital systems to monitor performance and ensure quality and sustainability.

This comes at a time when the Kingdom is witnessing unprecedented expansion in vital facilities such as airports, commercial projects, government areas, and new cities, which requires national companies to keep pace with this growth by developing their capabilities and transitioning to integrated facility management models capable of meeting the demands of these major projects; in accordance with the highest global standards.

The shift from maintenance and operation to facility management is an intellectual and administrative upgrade, as the role of the facility transitions from executing daily tasks to managing performance, analyzing data, and planning resources to achieve higher efficiency and lower costs. This transformation also contributes to improving service quality, reducing resource waste, enhancing customer and beneficiary satisfaction, and supporting environmental sustainability principles.

This transformation is no longer an additional option but has become a strategic necessity to keep up with modern requirements in asset management and ensure operational sustainability.

In conclusion

Organizations that take the initiative to adopt the concept of "Facility Management" will be better positioned to compete and actively participate in achieving the objectives of "Vision 2030" towards a more efficient and quality-driven environment.