تسعى بلادنا من خلال «رؤية 2030» إلى رفع كفاءة القطاعات الإنتاجية والخدمية كافة، ومن بينها قطاع التشغيل والصيانة الذي يُعد أحد الأعمدة الحيوية في إدارة الأصول والمنشآت. ورغم التطور الكبير في هذا القطاع، ما زالت العديد من الشركات تكتفي بالنطاق التقليدي لخدماتها دون الانتقال إلى المفهوم الأشمل والأحدث، وهو إدارة المرافق (Facility Management).

تمثّل إدارة المرافق نقلة نوعية تتجاوز الصيانة والتشغيل إلى منظومة متكاملة تربط بين العنصر البشري، والمكان، والتقنية؛ فهي تشمل مجالات متعددة مثل إدارة الطاقة، وإدارة المساحات، والسلامة، والخدمات اللوجستية، وإدارة العقود والموردين، إضافةً إلى تطبيق الأنظمة الرقمية الحديثة لمتابعة الأداء وضمان الجودة والاستدامة.

ويأتي ذلك في وقتٍ تشهد فيه المملكة توسعاً غير مسبوق في المرافق الحيوية كالمطارات، والمشروعات التجارية، والمناطق الحكومية، والمدن الجديدة، مما يتطلب من الشركات الوطنية مواكبة هذا النمو من خلال تطوير قدراتها والتحول إلى نماذج إدارة مرافق متكاملة قادرة على تلبية متطلبات هذه المشاريع الكبرى؛ وفقاً لأعلى المعايير العالمية.

التحول من الصيانة والتشغيل إلى إدارة المرافق هو ترقية فكرية وإدارية، إذ ينتقل دور المنشأة من تنفيذ المهام اليومية إلى إدارة الأداء وتحليل البيانات وتخطيط الموارد بما يحقق كفاءة أعلى وتكلفة أقل. كما يسهم هذا التحول في تحسين جودة الخدمات، وتقليل الهدر في الموارد، وتعزيز رضا العملاء والمستفيدين، ودعم مبادئ الاستدامة البيئية.

إن هذا التحول لم يعد خياراً إضافياً، بل أصبح ضرورة إستراتيجية لمواكبة المتطلبات الحديثة في إدارة الأصول وضمان استدامة التشغيل.

‏ختاماً

إن المنظمات التي تبادر بتبنّى التحول إلى مفهوم «إدارة المرافق» ستكون الأقدر على المنافسة والمشاركة الفاعلة في تحقيق مستهدفات «رؤية 2030» نحو بيئة أكثر كفاءة وجودة.