تسعى بلادنا من خلال «رؤية 2030» إلى رفع كفاءة القطاعات الإنتاجية والخدمية كافة، ومن بينها قطاع التشغيل والصيانة الذي يُعد أحد الأعمدة الحيوية في إدارة الأصول والمنشآت. ورغم التطور الكبير في هذا القطاع، ما زالت العديد من الشركات تكتفي بالنطاق التقليدي لخدماتها دون الانتقال إلى المفهوم الأشمل والأحدث، وهو إدارة المرافق (Facility Management).
تمثّل إدارة المرافق نقلة نوعية تتجاوز الصيانة والتشغيل إلى منظومة متكاملة تربط بين العنصر البشري، والمكان، والتقنية؛ فهي تشمل مجالات متعددة مثل إدارة الطاقة، وإدارة المساحات، والسلامة، والخدمات اللوجستية، وإدارة العقود والموردين، إضافةً إلى تطبيق الأنظمة الرقمية الحديثة لمتابعة الأداء وضمان الجودة والاستدامة.
ويأتي ذلك في وقتٍ تشهد فيه المملكة توسعاً غير مسبوق في المرافق الحيوية كالمطارات، والمشروعات التجارية، والمناطق الحكومية، والمدن الجديدة، مما يتطلب من الشركات الوطنية مواكبة هذا النمو من خلال تطوير قدراتها والتحول إلى نماذج إدارة مرافق متكاملة قادرة على تلبية متطلبات هذه المشاريع الكبرى؛ وفقاً لأعلى المعايير العالمية.
التحول من الصيانة والتشغيل إلى إدارة المرافق هو ترقية فكرية وإدارية، إذ ينتقل دور المنشأة من تنفيذ المهام اليومية إلى إدارة الأداء وتحليل البيانات وتخطيط الموارد بما يحقق كفاءة أعلى وتكلفة أقل. كما يسهم هذا التحول في تحسين جودة الخدمات، وتقليل الهدر في الموارد، وتعزيز رضا العملاء والمستفيدين، ودعم مبادئ الاستدامة البيئية.
إن هذا التحول لم يعد خياراً إضافياً، بل أصبح ضرورة إستراتيجية لمواكبة المتطلبات الحديثة في إدارة الأصول وضمان استدامة التشغيل.
ختاماً
إن المنظمات التي تبادر بتبنّى التحول إلى مفهوم «إدارة المرافق» ستكون الأقدر على المنافسة والمشاركة الفاعلة في تحقيق مستهدفات «رؤية 2030» نحو بيئة أكثر كفاءة وجودة.
Our country, through "Vision 2030," aims to enhance the efficiency of all productive and service sectors, including the operation and maintenance sector, which is considered one of the vital pillars in asset and facility management. Despite the significant advancements in this sector, many companies still limit themselves to the traditional scope of their services without transitioning to the broader and more modern concept of Facility Management.
Facility Management represents a qualitative leap that goes beyond maintenance and operation to an integrated system that connects human resources, the environment, and technology; it encompasses various fields such as energy management, space management, safety, logistics, contract and supplier management, in addition to implementing modern digital systems to monitor performance and ensure quality and sustainability.
This comes at a time when the Kingdom is witnessing unprecedented expansion in vital facilities such as airports, commercial projects, government areas, and new cities, which requires national companies to keep pace with this growth by developing their capabilities and transitioning to integrated facility management models capable of meeting the demands of these major projects; in accordance with the highest global standards.
The shift from maintenance and operation to facility management is an intellectual and administrative upgrade, as the role of the facility transitions from executing daily tasks to managing performance, analyzing data, and planning resources to achieve higher efficiency and lower costs. This transformation also contributes to improving service quality, reducing resource waste, enhancing customer and beneficiary satisfaction, and supporting environmental sustainability principles.
This transformation is no longer an additional option but has become a strategic necessity to keep up with modern requirements in asset management and ensure operational sustainability.
In conclusion
Organizations that take the initiative to adopt the concept of "Facility Management" will be better positioned to compete and actively participate in achieving the objectives of "Vision 2030" towards a more efficient and quality-driven environment.