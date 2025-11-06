منذ زمنٍ ليس بالقصير، بدأت موجة هجرةٍ لافتة بين أبناء المهنة القديمة (الصحافة) نحو وكالات العلاقات العامة. هناك، وجد كثير منهم الكلأ والماء في رحلة النجاة من جفافٍ طال بلا مطر، ومن عطشٍ مزمنٍ أصاب المهنة التي كانت تُطعم من جوعٍ وتؤمّن من خوف.

بدأت القصة حين دخلت وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي المشهد الإعلامي، فأعادت تعريف الجمهور، وأعادت تشكيل ذائقته. لم يعد القارئ يبحث عن السرد الطويل ولا عن التفاصيل الدقيقة، بل عن «الزبدة» خلاصة سريعة مختصرة في بضع كلمات، تُغنيه عن الغوص في العمق. ومع هذا التحول، خرج جيل من الصحفيين لم يتلقَّ التكوين المهني الكافي، لا يميز بين «الخبر» و«القصة»، ولا بين ما يُكتب للنشر وما يُنشر للتسلية. صحافة تعشق الفعاليات والتصوير وموائد الطعام.

تراكمت الفوضى حتى أصبحت (صاحبة الجلالة) ملاذاً لكل من أراد لقباً يلمع على بطاقة التعريف أو في حسابٍ على (إكس)، أو (إنستغرام). لم تعد الكفاءة معياراً، بل صار من لديه عدد المتابعين أعلى هو الأكثر حضوراً وهو الذي يُحسب إعلامياً، حتى إن لم يكتب يوماً خبراً واحداً وفق أبسط القواعد المهنية.

في المقابل، فتحت وكالات العلاقات العامة أبوابها للصحفيين المهرة الباحثين عن بيئةٍ أكثر استقراراً، وعن تقديرٍ ماديٍ ومعنويٍ لم يجده أغلبهم في مؤسساتهم السابقة. هناك، وجدوا أدوات جديدة للكتابة والتأثير، وتعلموا كيف تُبنى السمعة لا الخبر، وكيف يُدار الانطباع لا الحدث. البعض تأقلم وتطور، والبعض الآخر ذاب في نمط العلاقات العامة حتى فقد صوته الصحفي.

هكذا تحوّلت الصحافة من مهنةٍ تراقب وتنتقد إلى أخرى يعمل لديها «كل من هب ودب»، وبدأ الخط الفاصل بين الإعلام والعلاقات العامة يتلاشى. لا يمكننا أن نلوم من هاجروا، فالمناخ الإعلامي نفسه لم يعد كما كان، ولا يمكننا أن نمنحهم البراءة الكاملة، لأن بعضهم ساهم في تآكل المهنة وهو لا يدري.

الصحافة اليوم لا تموت، لكنها تُهاجر، تتبدل أشكالها، وتبحث عن موطئ قدمٍ في عالمٍ تغيّر تعريف الخبر فيه، وتغيّر معه معنى الحقيقة.