For quite some time now, a notable wave of migration has begun among the members of the old profession (journalism) towards public relations agencies. There, many of them found the sustenance and water in their journey to escape a prolonged drought without rain, and from a chronic thirst that afflicted the profession which used to feed the hungry and provide security from fear.

The story began when social media entered the media scene, redefining the audience and reshaping its taste. The reader no longer seeks long narratives or precise details, but rather the "essence," a quick summary in a few words that spares them from diving into depth. With this shift, a generation of journalists emerged who did not receive adequate professional training, unable to distinguish between "news" and "story," or between what is written for publication and what is published for entertainment. Journalism that loves events, photography, and dining tables.

The chaos accumulated until (the Queen of the Press) became a refuge for anyone wanting a title that shines on a business card or in an account on (X) or (Instagram). Competence is no longer the criterion; rather, those with the highest number of followers are the most present and are the ones counted in the media, even if they have never written a single news piece according to the simplest professional standards.

In contrast, public relations agencies opened their doors to skilled journalists seeking a more stable environment, and for financial and moral appreciation that most of them did not find in their previous institutions. There, they found new tools for writing and influencing, and learned how reputation is built rather than news, and how impression is managed rather than events. Some adapted and evolved, while others melted into the public relations pattern until they lost their journalistic voice.

Thus, journalism transformed from a profession that monitors and criticizes to one where "anyone and everyone" can work, and the line between media and public relations began to blur. We cannot blame those who migrated, as the media climate itself is no longer what it was, nor can we grant them complete innocence, as some contributed to the erosion of the profession without realizing it.

Today, journalism is not dying; it is migrating, changing its forms, and searching for a foothold in a world where the definition of news has changed, along with the meaning of truth.