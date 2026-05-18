- تشهد المدينة المنورة طفرة تنموية شاملة على كافة الأصعدة الخدمية، حيث اكتست طرقاتها وشوارعها هوية بصرية جاذبة تسر الناظرين، بفضل مشروع «أنسنة المدينة»؛ هذا المشروع الجبار الذي أحدث نقلة نوعية جمالية في المنطقة. وتأتي هذه النجاحات بفضل الاهتمام البالغ والإشراف المباشر من صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير سلمان بن سلطان، أمير المنطقة ونائبه الأمير سعود بن نهار، اللذين يحرصان على أن تظهر المدينة بأبهى صورها، مع توفير كافة مقومات جودة الحياة لسكانها وزوارها.


- إن العمل في طيبة الطيبة لا يتوقف، وهي مقبلة خلال الفترة القادمة على قفزة تنموية كبرى مع اكتمال المشاريع الجاري تنفيذها، وفي مقدمتها مشروع «رؤى المدينة»؛ الذي سيمثل نقلة نوعية وفريدة لاستيعاب الأعداد المتزايدة من الزوار.


- ولكن، ما الذي تحتاجه طرقات المدينة بعد أن وصلت إلى هذا المستوى من الجمال والروعة؟ إنها تحتاج بلا شك إلى الصيانة الدورية المستمرة للحفاظ على هذه المكتسبات، خاصة في ظل ارتفاع درجات الحرارة والتقلبات المناخية التي قد تؤثر عليها. إضافة إلى ذلك، تبرز الحاجة الملحة لإنشاء مرافق خدمية تخدم المشاة؛ كدورات المياه، وتوفير برادات مياه الشرب على طول الطرق المحورية التي تربط المناطق التاريخية بوسط المدينة (مثل: مسار طريق مسجد قباء، ومسار سيد الشهداء، وطريق أبي بكر الصديق). ولعل الحل الأمثل لضمان استدامة هذه الخدمات يكمن في إسناد هذا المشروع وطرحه للاستثمار أمام القطاع الخاص.


- ومن هذا المنطلق، وكلي ثقة بأن يتسع قلب أمين المنطقة المهندس فهد البليهشي لبعض المقترحات؛ وهو المسؤول الذي عهدناه دائماً منصتاً ومنفتحاً على أهالي طيبة الطيبة، ومرحباً بكل ما يخدم المنطقة؛ الحدائق العامة، التي كانت تشكل متنفساً رئيسياً للأهالي، قد غابت واختفت عن بعض الأحياء الرئيسية.


- أما الملحوظة الأخرى، فترتبط بمسألة مخالفات المباني السكنية؛ فالرسائل التي تصل إلى الملاك بضرورة التصحيح تترك الكثير منهم في حيرة من أمرهم دون معرفة الآلية أو الطريقة الصحيحة للتنفيذ، مما يضطرهم للبحث عن إجابات قد لا يجدونها! والسؤال هنا: لماذا لا تقوم الجهة المصدرة للمخالفة بإرفاق توضيح إرشادي يبيّن للمواطن كيفية تصحيح وضع مبناه خطوة بخطوة؟ إن توفير جهة أو منصة توعوية ترشد المالك لآلية التصحيح فور صدور المخالفة، سيكون أجدى بكثير من تركه لخيارات الانتظار ومن ثم اللجوء لدفع الغرامة دون معالجة أصل المشكلة.