تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
- تشهد المدينة المنورة طفرة تنموية شاملة على كافة الأصعدة الخدمية، حيث اكتست طرقاتها وشوارعها هوية بصرية جاذبة تسر الناظرين، بفضل مشروع «أنسنة المدينة»؛ هذا المشروع الجبار الذي أحدث نقلة نوعية جمالية في المنطقة. وتأتي هذه النجاحات بفضل الاهتمام البالغ والإشراف المباشر من صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير سلمان بن سلطان، أمير المنطقة ونائبه الأمير سعود بن نهار، اللذين يحرصان على أن تظهر المدينة بأبهى صورها، مع توفير كافة مقومات جودة الحياة لسكانها وزوارها.
- إن العمل في طيبة الطيبة لا يتوقف، وهي مقبلة خلال الفترة القادمة على قفزة تنموية كبرى مع اكتمال المشاريع الجاري تنفيذها، وفي مقدمتها مشروع «رؤى المدينة»؛ الذي سيمثل نقلة نوعية وفريدة لاستيعاب الأعداد المتزايدة من الزوار.
- ولكن، ما الذي تحتاجه طرقات المدينة بعد أن وصلت إلى هذا المستوى من الجمال والروعة؟ إنها تحتاج بلا شك إلى الصيانة الدورية المستمرة للحفاظ على هذه المكتسبات، خاصة في ظل ارتفاع درجات الحرارة والتقلبات المناخية التي قد تؤثر عليها. إضافة إلى ذلك، تبرز الحاجة الملحة لإنشاء مرافق خدمية تخدم المشاة؛ كدورات المياه، وتوفير برادات مياه الشرب على طول الطرق المحورية التي تربط المناطق التاريخية بوسط المدينة (مثل: مسار طريق مسجد قباء، ومسار سيد الشهداء، وطريق أبي بكر الصديق). ولعل الحل الأمثل لضمان استدامة هذه الخدمات يكمن في إسناد هذا المشروع وطرحه للاستثمار أمام القطاع الخاص.
- ومن هذا المنطلق، وكلي ثقة بأن يتسع قلب أمين المنطقة المهندس فهد البليهشي لبعض المقترحات؛ وهو المسؤول الذي عهدناه دائماً منصتاً ومنفتحاً على أهالي طيبة الطيبة، ومرحباً بكل ما يخدم المنطقة؛ الحدائق العامة، التي كانت تشكل متنفساً رئيسياً للأهالي، قد غابت واختفت عن بعض الأحياء الرئيسية.
- أما الملحوظة الأخرى، فترتبط بمسألة مخالفات المباني السكنية؛ فالرسائل التي تصل إلى الملاك بضرورة التصحيح تترك الكثير منهم في حيرة من أمرهم دون معرفة الآلية أو الطريقة الصحيحة للتنفيذ، مما يضطرهم للبحث عن إجابات قد لا يجدونها! والسؤال هنا: لماذا لا تقوم الجهة المصدرة للمخالفة بإرفاق توضيح إرشادي يبيّن للمواطن كيفية تصحيح وضع مبناه خطوة بخطوة؟ إن توفير جهة أو منصة توعوية ترشد المالك لآلية التصحيح فور صدور المخالفة، سيكون أجدى بكثير من تركه لخيارات الانتظار ومن ثم اللجوء لدفع الغرامة دون معالجة أصل المشكلة.
- The city of Medina is witnessing a comprehensive developmental leap across all service levels, as its roads and streets have taken on an attractive visual identity that pleases the eyes, thanks to the "Humanization of the City" project; this massive project has brought about a qualitative aesthetic transformation in the region. These successes come as a result of the keen interest and direct supervision of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan, the Emir of the region, and his deputy Prince Saud bin Nahar, who are keen to showcase the city in its most beautiful form, while providing all the elements of quality of life for its residents and visitors.
- Work in the beloved city of Taiba never stops, and it is approaching a major developmental leap in the upcoming period with the completion of ongoing projects, foremost among them the "City Vision" project; which will represent a unique qualitative shift to accommodate the increasing number of visitors.
- However, what do the roads of the city need after reaching this level of beauty and magnificence? They undoubtedly need continuous regular maintenance to preserve these gains, especially in light of rising temperatures and climate fluctuations that may affect them. In addition, there is an urgent need to establish service facilities for pedestrians; such as restrooms and providing drinking water coolers along the main roads that connect the historical areas to the city center (such as: the route of Quba Mosque, the route of Sayyid al-Shuhada, and the road of Abu Bakr al-Siddiq). Perhaps the optimal solution to ensure the sustainability of these services lies in assigning this project and offering it for investment to the private sector.
- From this standpoint, I am confident that the heart of the region's secretary, Engineer Fahd Al-Balahi, will be open to some suggestions; he is the official we have always known to be attentive and open to the people of Taiba, welcoming everything that serves the region; public parks, which used to be a main outlet for the residents, have faded and disappeared from some of the main neighborhoods.
- As for the other observation, it relates to the issue of violations of residential buildings; the messages sent to owners about the need for correction leave many of them confused without knowing the mechanism or the correct way to implement it, forcing them to search for answers they may not find! The question here is: why doesn’t the issuing authority for the violation attach a guiding explanation that shows the citizen how to correct their building step by step? Providing an entity or awareness platform that guides the owner on the correction mechanism immediately upon the issuance of the violation would be much more effective than leaving them with options to wait and then resort to paying the fine without addressing the root of the problem.