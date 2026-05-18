- The city of Medina is witnessing a comprehensive developmental leap across all service levels, as its roads and streets have taken on an attractive visual identity that pleases the eyes, thanks to the "Humanization of the City" project; this massive project has brought about a qualitative aesthetic transformation in the region. These successes come as a result of the keen interest and direct supervision of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan, the Emir of the region, and his deputy Prince Saud bin Nahar, who are keen to showcase the city in its most beautiful form, while providing all the elements of quality of life for its residents and visitors.



- Work in the beloved city of Taiba never stops, and it is approaching a major developmental leap in the upcoming period with the completion of ongoing projects, foremost among them the "City Vision" project; which will represent a unique qualitative shift to accommodate the increasing number of visitors.



- However, what do the roads of the city need after reaching this level of beauty and magnificence? They undoubtedly need continuous regular maintenance to preserve these gains, especially in light of rising temperatures and climate fluctuations that may affect them. In addition, there is an urgent need to establish service facilities for pedestrians; such as restrooms and providing drinking water coolers along the main roads that connect the historical areas to the city center (such as: the route of Quba Mosque, the route of Sayyid al-Shuhada, and the road of Abu Bakr al-Siddiq). Perhaps the optimal solution to ensure the sustainability of these services lies in assigning this project and offering it for investment to the private sector.



- From this standpoint, I am confident that the heart of the region's secretary, Engineer Fahd Al-Balahi, will be open to some suggestions; he is the official we have always known to be attentive and open to the people of Taiba, welcoming everything that serves the region; public parks, which used to be a main outlet for the residents, have faded and disappeared from some of the main neighborhoods.



- As for the other observation, it relates to the issue of violations of residential buildings; the messages sent to owners about the need for correction leave many of them confused without knowing the mechanism or the correct way to implement it, forcing them to search for answers they may not find! The question here is: why doesn’t the issuing authority for the violation attach a guiding explanation that shows the citizen how to correct their building step by step? Providing an entity or awareness platform that guides the owner on the correction mechanism immediately upon the issuance of the violation would be much more effective than leaving them with options to wait and then resort to paying the fine without addressing the root of the problem.