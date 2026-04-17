God Almighty has blessed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since its establishment and re-unification under the late King Abdulaziz—may God have mercy on him—with wise leadership and the service of the Two Holy Mosques. This is one of God's blessings upon this blessed land. How many nations, peoples, and civilizations throughout ancient and modern history have ended and vanished at the height of their glory due to the foolishness and recklessness of their leaders and their poor management of crises, becoming mere footnotes in the pages of history.



Leadership is a fundamental pillar for successful crisis management, playing an important and vital role in guidance, making appropriate decisions, and ensuring continuity in emergencies. A distinguished leader is one who can anticipate crises, prepare for them, contain them during their occurrence, and then recover from them while extracting lessons and insights afterward. Additionally, the leader must understand the nature of the crisis, its causes, and select the appropriate leadership team for its various stages, striving to minimize its impacts and losses, and then work to transform the crisis into an opportunity for development and improvement.



Leadership is not merely a job but a natural and necessary need imposed by the environment in which a person lives, the place they govern, and the cognitive and cultural mindset they carry, built on scientific visions and successful plans and programs to overcome current and future obstacles.



Reflecting on the American-Israeli war against Iran since it erupted on the morning of Saturday, February 28, 2026, and the reckless actions and erratic behaviors of the remaining militias within the Iranian administration against the Gulf countries and Jordan, along with the considerable number of drones and missiles sent to various regions of Saudi Arabia and its energy centers, as well as to Gulf countries that are not parties to this war, clearly indicates the mistakes of the fallen Iranian regime and its clerics and parties. This was met with the wise leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as witnessed by the entire world. He began with communications with his brothers, the leaders of Gulf countries, and other meetings with them, striving for unity and solidarity, wise opinions, and providing assistance to all to preserve the resources and security of the Kingdom, the Gulf countries, and Jordan, defending them and avoiding involvement in this war. The efforts made by the Saudi Foreign Minister through important trips, meetings, and summits with some countries, along with communications directed by the Crown Prince, presented a wonderful image and an honorable model for crisis leadership with wisdom and deep policy, drawing from the thoughts of his father, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and what he learned from the previous kings of the Kingdom—may God have mercy on them—and the first generation of the Al Saud family from the establishment to our modern era in a comprehensive manner and mature political thought.



This model he presented and which the entire world witnessed is considered a science and an art of crisis management that should be taught to future generations. It exemplifies effective, wise, and exceptional leadership that works on pre-planning how to make decisions during crises with wisdom and deliberation, avoiding recklessness, and surpassing the usual descriptions. He succeeded in avoiding the entanglement of our country and the Gulf countries in this war, and worked through various means to mitigate its social and economic impacts at the Gulf and global levels, limiting its consequences and transforming this crisis into an opportunity, turning this ordeal into a blessing through his leadership and the trust he placed in his carefully chosen team. He was further supported by his brother, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, who exceeded expectations in leading the Ministry of Defense and received praise from everyone, along with our loyal security personnel and our heroes in air defense and other military sectors.



May God protect our country, our leadership, our sacred places, and our resources from all evil and harm, and may He continue to bless us with wise leadership, security, and safety.