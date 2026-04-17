‏أنعم الله سبحانه على المملكة العربية السعودية منذ تأسيسها وإعادة توحيدها على يد المغفور له الملك عبدالعزيز- طيب الله ثراه- بالقيادة الحكيمة وخدمة الحرمين الشريفين، وهذه من نعم الله على هذه البلاد المباركة، فكم من الدول والشعوب والحضارات في التاريخ القديم والحديث انتهت واندثرت في أوج عزها؛ بسبب حماقة قادتها وتهورهم وسوء إدارتهم للأزمات حتى أصبحت صفحة مقلوبة في كتب التاريخ.


‏فالقيادة ركيزة أساسية لنجاح إدارة الأزمة تلعب دوراً مهماً وحيوياً في التوجيه واتخاذ القرارات المناسبة وضمان الاستمرارية في حالة الطوارئ، والقائد المتميّز هو القادر على التنبؤ بالأزمات والاستعداد لها واحتوائها أثناء حدوثها ثم التعافي منها واستخلاص الدروس والعبر المستفادة بعد انتهائها، وكذلك قدرته على فهم الأزمة ونوعها وأسبابها واختيار الطاقم القيادي المناسب لمراحلها سعياً في تقليل نسبة آثارها وخسائرها، ومن ثم العمل على تحويل الأزمة إلى فرصة للتطوير والتحسين.


‏والقيادة ليست مجرد وظيفة بل حاجة فطرية وضرورية تفرضها البيئة التي يعيش فيها الشخص والمكان الذي يتولى زمام الأمور فيه والفكر المعرفي والثقافي الذي يحمله المبني على رؤى علمية وخطط وبرامج عمل ناجحة لتجاوز العقبات الطارئة الحالية والمستقبلية.


‏والمتأمل للحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران منذ اندلاعها في صباح يوم السبت 28 فبراير 2026م، وما نتج عنها من تصرفات رعناء وتخبطات طائشة لما بقي من مليشيات في الإدارة الإيرانية ضد دول الخليج والأردن والعدد الذي ليس بقليل من الطائرات المسيرة والصواريخ الذي قامت بإرساله على مناطق المملكة العربية السعودية ومراكز الطاقة فيها ودول الخليج التي لا تعتبر طرفاً في هذه الحرب فيه دلالة واضحة على خطأ النظام الإيراني البائد ومعمّميه وأحزابه الذي قابلته القيادة الحكيمة لولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بما شاهده العالم أجمع، فقد بدأت باتصالاته بإخوانه قادة دول الخليج وغيرها من لقاءاته بهم ومساعيه في لم الشمل وتوحيد الصف والكلمة والرأي السديد ومد العون للجميع للمحافظة على مقدرات وأمن المملكة ودول الخليج والأردن والدفاع عنها وعدم الدخول في هذه الحرب، وما قام به وزير الخارجية السعودي من سفرات مهمة واجتماعات وقمم مع بعض الدول واتصالات بتوجيه ولي العهد، الذي قدم صورة رائعة ونموذجاً مشرفاً لقيادة الأزمة بحكمة وسياسة عميقة مستقياً ذلك من فكر والده خادم الحرمين الشريفين وما تعلمه من ملوك المملكة السابقين- رحمهم الله- والرعيل الأول من أسرة آل سعود منذ التأسيس وحتى عصرنا الحديث بشكل متكامل وفكر سياسي ناضج.


‏هذا النموذج الذي قدمه ولمسه العالم أجمع يعد علماً وفناً لإدارة الأزمة يدرس للأجيال القادمة وقيادة فعالة حكيمة واستثنائية تعمل على التخطيط المسبق لكيفية اتخاذ القرارات في وقت الأزمات بحكمة وروية بعيداً عن التهور تجاوزت الوصف المعتاد، فقد نجح في تجنب إقحام بلادنا ودول الخليج في هذه الحرب، وعمل بشتى الوسائل والطرق على تخفيف آثارها الاجتماعية والاقتصادية على مستوى الخليج والعالم والحد من عواقبها وتحويل هذه الأزمة لفرصة وهذه المحنة لمنحة بقيادته ومن منحهم الثقة من فريق عمله الذين اختارهم بعناية، وقد اشتد عضده بأخيه وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان الذي فاق التوقعات في قيادته لوزارة الدفاع، وحظي بإشادة الجميع مع رجال أمننا المخلصين وأبطالنا في الدفاعات الجوية والقطاعات العسكرية الأخرى.


‏حفظ الله بلادنا وقيادتنا ومقدساتنا وثرواتنا من كل شر ومكروه وأدام علينا نعمة القيادة الرشيدة والأمن والأمان.