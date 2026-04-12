The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Djibouti, President Ismail Omar Guelleh, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.

The King expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to him and to the brotherly people of the Republic of Djibouti for further progress and welfare.

He praised the distinguished fraternal relations that bind the two countries and their brotherly peoples, which everyone seeks to enhance and develop in all fields.



Additionally, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Djibouti, President Ismail Omar Guelleh, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.

The Crown Prince expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to him and to the brotherly people of the Republic of Djibouti for further progress and advancement.