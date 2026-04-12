بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيس جمهورية جيبوتي الرئيس إسماعيل عمر جيله، بمناسبة إعادة انتخابه لولاية رئاسية جديدة.

وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له، ولشعب جمهورية جيبوتي الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والرخاء.

وأشاد بتميز العلاقات الأخوية التي تربط بين البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين، والتي يسعى الجميع لتعزيزها وتنميتها في المجالات كافة.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيس جمهورية جيبوتي الرئيس إسماعيل عمر جيله، بمناسبة إعادة انتخابه لولاية رئاسية جديدة.

وعبر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له، ولشعب جمهورية جيبوتي الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.