بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيس جمهورية جيبوتي الرئيس إسماعيل عمر جيله، بمناسبة إعادة انتخابه لولاية رئاسية جديدة.
وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له، ولشعب جمهورية جيبوتي الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والرخاء.
وأشاد بتميز العلاقات الأخوية التي تربط بين البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين، والتي يسعى الجميع لتعزيزها وتنميتها في المجالات كافة.
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيس جمهورية جيبوتي الرئيس إسماعيل عمر جيله، بمناسبة إعادة انتخابه لولاية رئاسية جديدة.
وعبر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له، ولشعب جمهورية جيبوتي الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Djibouti, President Ismail Omar Guelleh, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.
The King expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to him and to the brotherly people of the Republic of Djibouti for further progress and welfare.
He praised the distinguished fraternal relations that bind the two countries and their brotherly peoples, which everyone seeks to enhance and develop in all fields.
Additionally, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Djibouti, President Ismail Omar Guelleh, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.
The Crown Prince expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to him and to the brotherly people of the Republic of Djibouti for further progress and advancement.