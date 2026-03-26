العلاقة التي تربط أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز بالمنطقة وأهلها علاقة خاصة حملت معانيها الممتدة والعميقة منذ أن تم تعيينه أميراً لها في العام 1407هـ ومازالت تسجل حضورها اللافت. فهي علاقة حانية يتقاسم فيها الأمير فهد وأهل المنطقة المحبة والزيارات والحضور المكثف. فمن خلال مجلسه الأسبوعي المفتوح الذي يستقبل فيه المواطنين والمسؤولين وكافة فئات المجتمع، ومن خلال زياراته الشخصية للمواطنين في منازلهم. هذه العلاقة الخاصة توطدت بين حاكم إداري مثقف وإنسان تبوك بكافة أطيافه من أبناء الشمال الغربي وأبناء محافظات الساحل الغربي. وشكلت لقاءاته المستمرة بالمواطنين وجولاته المتكررة للمحافظات والمراكز والقرى في منطقة جغرافيتها تمثل سبعة بالمئة من مساحة المملكة العربية السعودية حيث تضم سبع محافظات أملج والوجه وضباء وتيماء والبدع وحقل وثلاث وثمانين مركزاً. ومن ضمنها المراكز والمنافذ الحدودية التي تربط المملكة بالدول المجاورة مثل الأردن ومصر. حيث تحظى تبوك بثلاثة منافذ حدودية برية وبحرية: منفذ حالة عمار مع الأردن ومنفذ الدرة بحقل مع مدينة العقبة الأردنية وميناء ضباء على البحر الأحمر مع سفاجا المصري. بالإضافة إلى إطلاق مشروعات عالمية مثل جزر البحر الأحمر في الوجه وأملج وجزيرة سندالة ومدينة نيوم بفضل رؤية المملكة 2030 التي يقودها ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان أيده الله.


تقترب اليوم علاقة أمير منطقة تبوك بالإنسان والمكان من عامها الأربعين. وهي تعتبر رحلة حياة مليئة بالعمل والمنجزات والكثير من الجوانب الاجتماعية والمشاهد الإنسانية.


وسبق له العمل في أجهزة الدولة عندما شغل منصب نائب رئيس الاتحاد السعودي حقق خلالها العديد من النجاحات مع المنتخب السعودي عندما وصل المنتخب إلى أولمبياد لوس أنجلوس ممثلاً لقارة آسيا، ثم حقق بعدها بطولة كأس أمم آسيا والعديد من الإنجازات على مستوى المنتخبات والأندية. وقبلها وكيلاً لوزارة العمل ونائباً للوزير.


ولعلنا نلحظ أن الأمير فهد اتخذ نهجاً إدارياً واضحاً منذ توليه العمل في إمارة تبوك حيث بدأ التركيز على الجانب الاجتماعي والإنساني وهو الذي يحبه وينحاز إليه، فأطلق البرنامج الاجتماعي باسم برنامج فهد بن سلطان الاجتماعي الذي يركز على الفئات المحتاجة ويستهدفها من خلال تقديم المساعدات المادية والعينية ثم انطلقت من ضمنها جمعية برنامج الأمير فهد بن سلطان الخيرية في عمل مؤسسي وبدعم شخصي ومتابعة منه، حيث أكملت هذه الجمعية أكثر من 26 عاماً تخصصت في مجال الوحدات السكنية وبناء الجوامع والمساجد ومحطات تحلية المياه المالحة وحفر الآبار الارتوازية والمجمعات الثقافية بتبوك وفي محافظات ومراكز المنطقة. وكذلك تقديم مساعدات الزواج وتقديم المساعدات لفئات ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة. وفي كل عام تنفذ الجمعية مئات الوحدات السكنية وتسلمها للمستحقين. تلك لفتات لن ينساها أولئك الذين تأمنت أسرهم وأطفالهم بالسكن الملك بعيداً عن دفع تكاليف الإيجار، وأصبحت الجمعية تتشارك مؤخراً مع برامج الإسكان التنموي وفق رؤية المملكة.


ومن المبادرات التي قدمها الأمير فهد هو إطلاق جائزة للتفوق العلمي تستهدف طلاب التعليم العام والجامعي ويكرم فيها المتفوقون والمبدعون معنوياً ومادياً، كانت بداية جائزة التفوق العلمي عام 1408هـ ومازالت تقدم دعمها للحراك العلمي والثقافي بدعم خاص منه. وللمزارعين والمزارع أهمية ومكانة لديه عندما يكرمهم في جائزة المزارع المثالية حيث تعتبر تبوك والبدع وتيماء والعيينة والديسة مناطق زراعية. وعندما أقول أنه يحب الجانب الاجتماعي والإنساني فهناك الكثير من القصص والمشاهد التي وقفت عليها خلال فترة عملي الصحفي عندما كنت مديراً لمكتب «عكاظ» بالمنطقة حيث يتفاعل الأمير في قضاء حاجات الناس وسداد ديون المعسرين والكثير منها لا يظهر في وسائل الإعلام ويمنع ذلك والحديث عنه. كذلك من خلال عمله وتوجيهاته في القضايا التي تمس الحقوق الشخصية والنزاعات أو الخلافات تجده يقدم مبدأ إصلاح ذات البين دائماً، والستر وحفظ الحقوق ومساعدة المواطنين والمقيمين. وله وجهات نظر متعددة في الإعلام والثقافة والتاريخ وطالما تحاورنا معه في العديد من المحاور فهو يمتلك الحكمة وبعد النظر والتأمل تجاه الأشياء والمستجدات.


ويحظى الأمير فهد بعلاقات متميزة مع رؤساء وملوك الدول المجاورة سواء ملك المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية الملك عبدالله الثاني وكذلك رئيس جمهورية مصر العربية عبدالفتاح السيسي. حيث سبق أن منحته الأردن وسام النهضة من الدرجة الأولى وقلده الوسام ملك الأردن قبل سنوات فائتة.


حفظ الله الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز.