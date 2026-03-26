The relationship between the Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, and the region and its people is a special one that has carried its extended and deep meanings since he was appointed as its prince in the year 1407 AH and continues to make a remarkable presence. It is a compassionate relationship in which Prince Fahd and the people of the region share love, visits, and a strong presence. Through his open weekly council, where he receives citizens, officials, and all segments of society, and through his personal visits to citizens in their homes, this special relationship has solidified between an educated administrative ruler and the people of Tabuk from all backgrounds, including those from the northwestern region and the coastal provinces. His continuous meetings with citizens and repeated tours of the provinces, centers, and villages in a region that represents seven percent of the total area of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which includes seven provinces: Umluj, Al-Wajh, Duba, Tayma, Al-Bad'ah, Haql, and 83 centers. Among these are the centers and border crossings that connect the Kingdom with neighboring countries such as Jordan and Egypt. Tabuk has three land and sea border crossings: the Al-Hala Al-Amar crossing with Jordan, the Al-Durah crossing in Haql with the Jordanian city of Aqaba, and the Duba port on the Red Sea with Safaga in Egypt. Additionally, he has launched global projects such as the Red Sea Islands in Al-Wajh and Umluj, the Sandala Island, and the NEOM city, thanks to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, may God support him.



Today, the relationship between the Prince of Tabuk and the people and the place approaches its fortieth year. It is considered a life journey filled with work, achievements, and many social aspects and humanitarian scenes.



He previously worked in government positions when he served as the Vice President of the Saudi Federation, during which he achieved many successes with the Saudi national team when it reached the Los Angeles Olympics representing Asia, and then won the AFC Asian Cup and many achievements at the level of national teams and clubs. Before that, he served as the Deputy Minister of Labor.



It is noticeable that Prince Fahd adopted a clear administrative approach since he took office in the Emirate of Tabuk, focusing on the social and humanitarian aspects, which he loves and is inclined towards. He launched a social program named the Fahd bin Sultan Social Program, which focuses on needy groups and targets them by providing material and in-kind assistance. This led to the establishment of the Fahd bin Sultan Charity Program, which has been operating for over 26 years, specializing in housing units, building mosques, desalination plants, drilling artesian wells, and cultural complexes in Tabuk and the provinces and centers of the region. It also provides marriage assistance and support for people with disabilities. Each year, the charity implements hundreds of housing units and delivers them to those in need. These gestures will not be forgotten by those whose families and children have secured royal housing away from paying rent, and the charity has recently partnered with developmental housing programs in line with the Kingdom's vision.



Among the initiatives presented by Prince Fahd is the launch of an award for academic excellence targeting students in general and higher education, honoring outstanding and creative individuals both morally and materially. The academic excellence award began in the year 1408 AH and continues to provide support for scientific and cultural movements with his special backing. For farmers and agriculture, he holds significant importance and status when he honors them with the Ideal Farmer Award, as Tabuk, Al-Bad'ah, Tayma, Al-Uyaynah, and Al-Disa are agricultural areas. When I say that he loves the social and humanitarian aspect, there are many stories and scenes that I witnessed during my time as a journalist when I was the director of the Okaz office in the region, where the prince actively engages in fulfilling people's needs and settling the debts of those in need, much of which does not appear in the media and is often kept from discussion. Additionally, through his work and directives in matters concerning personal rights, disputes, or conflicts, he always advocates for the principle of reconciliation, safeguarding rights, and assisting citizens and residents. He has diverse perspectives on media, culture, and history, and we have often discussed many topics with him; he possesses wisdom, foresight, and contemplation regarding issues and developments.



Prince Fahd enjoys distinguished relationships with the leaders and kings of neighboring countries, including King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt. Jordan previously awarded him the Order of the Renaissance, First Class, and he was decorated with the medal by the King of Jordan several years ago.



May God protect Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz.