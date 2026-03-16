منذ اندلاع الحرب على إيران من الجانب الأمريكي/ الإسرائيلي، بدأت تعلو أصوات بعض المثقفين والكتاب وناشطي منصات التواصل العربية، التي تحاول خلط الأمور وتجاهل الحقائق ومغالطة طبيعة الظروف والأسباب والسياقات التي أدت إلى الحرب، وطرح مقارنات تفتقد شروط الموضوعية، وغاية ما يريدون قوله إن إيران دولة مسلمة وجارة للعرب لا تمثل خطراً عليهم، بينما العدو الحقيقي الذي تجب محاربته هو إسرائيل، وبالتالي يجب التعاطف والاصطفاف مع إيران، فقط لأن إسرائيل طرف في الحرب عليها.

مثل هذا القول يمثل خلطاً ساذجاً بين قضيتين مختلفتين، وتجاهلاً لواقع يفسر نفسه. إسرائيل عدو وجودي للعرب منذ نشأتها قبل حوالى 80 عاماً، خاض العرب معها حروباً لم تفلح كثيراً، وأصبح العمل السياسي والدبلوماسي بكل الوسائل والأساليب هو السبيل الوحيد لقيام الدولة الفلسطينية استناداً إلى قرارات الشرعية الدولية ومبدأ حل الدولتين. ولا خلاف أن إسرائيل لها أطماع توسعية مستمدة من أساطير غلاتها، يجب التصدي لها بكل ما يمكن، ولكن هل إيران دولة جارة مسلمة مسالمة، التزمت بالقوانين والأعراف في علاقاتها، وأثبتت حسن الجوار وعدم التدخل في شؤون الآخرين، القريبين منها والبعيدين؟

إيران الثورية التي قامت منذ خمسة عقود بقيادة الولي الفقيه والمرشد الأعلى والحرس الثوري، لم يكن لها من شغل سوى تصدير الفوضى والإخلال بأمن كثير من الدول العربية بإنشاء ميليشيات تابعة لها، وزرع خلايا ومجاميع مرتزقة، عبثت في أكثر من دولة، سواءً في جوارها الخليجي أو بعيداً عنه. نظام لم يبادر مرةً لإثبات حسن نواياه منذ قيامه، ولا يجب أن ننسى ما تفاخر به في الماضي القريب جداً بأنه يحتل أربع عواصم عربية.

دعونا من كل ما مضى، ولنتحدث عما يجري الآن. إيران تستهدف دول الخليج العربي استهدافاً كثيفاً مستمراً منذ بداية الحرب دون ثبوت أي من ذرائعها وادعاءاتها. استهداف يفوق كثيراً استهدافها لإسرائيل أو أي هدف أمريكي، رغم أنه لا توجد أي دولة من هذه الدول شاركت بأي شكل في الهجوم عليها، أو سمحت باستخدام أراضيها وأجوائها، بل إن دول الخليج وفي مقدمتها المملكة هي التي قادت جهوداً دبلوماسية كثيفة لمنع الحرب، ورغم ذلك أصبحت هذه الدول الخصم الرئيسي لإيران.

لا أحد يريد الحرب، ولا أحد يريد معاناة الشعب الإيراني، ولكن محاولة تصوير إيران بأنها دولة بريئة مسالمة مُعتدى عليها دون أسباب هو تلاعب بالحقائق، والزجّ بقضية مزمنة لا خلاف عليها، أي الاحتلال الإسرائيلي وخطورته وبشاعته، في أتون حرب راهنة تستهدف فيها إيران دول الخليج بعدوان غاشم مستمر، أمرٌ يمثل مزايدة جوفاء على القضية الفلسطينية التي أضر بها المزايدون عليها بقدرٍ لا يقل عن ضرر إسرائيل. وما أكثر المزايدين في الأزمات.