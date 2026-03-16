Since the outbreak of the war on Iran from the American/Israeli side, the voices of some intellectuals, writers, and activists on Arab social media have begun to rise, attempting to mix issues, ignore facts, and misrepresent the nature of the circumstances, causes, and contexts that led to the war. They present comparisons that lack objectivity, and the essence of what they want to convey is that Iran is a Muslim country and a neighbor to the Arabs that does not pose a threat to them, while the real enemy that must be fought is Israel. Therefore, there should be sympathy and alignment with Iran, simply because Israel is a party in the war against it.

This statement represents a naive conflation of two different issues and an ignorance of a reality that explains itself. Israel has been an existential enemy to the Arabs since its establishment about 80 years ago, with whom the Arabs have fought wars that have not been very successful. Political and diplomatic work through all means and methods is the only way to establish a Palestinian state based on international legitimacy and the two-state solution. There is no disagreement that Israel has expansionist ambitions derived from its extremist myths, which must be confronted with all possible means. However, is Iran a peaceful Muslim neighboring country that has adhered to laws and norms in its relations and has proven good neighborliness and non-interference in the affairs of others, whether near or far?

The revolutionary Iran that emerged five decades ago under the leadership of the Supreme Leader and the Revolutionary Guard has had no other agenda than exporting chaos and undermining the security of many Arab countries by establishing militias loyal to it and planting cells and mercenary groups that have wreaked havoc in more than one country, whether in its Gulf neighborhood or far from it. A regime that has never taken the initiative to prove its good intentions since its establishment, and we should not forget what it boasted of in the very recent past that it occupies four Arab capitals.

Let’s set aside everything that has passed and talk about what is happening now. Iran has been targeting the Gulf Arab states with intense and continuous aggression since the beginning of the war, without any of its justifications and claims being substantiated. This targeting far exceeds its targeting of Israel or any American target, despite the fact that none of these countries participated in any way in the attack against it or allowed the use of their territories and airspace. In fact, the Gulf countries, led by the Kingdom, have been at the forefront of intensive diplomatic efforts to prevent the war, yet these countries have become Iran's main adversary.

No one wants war, and no one wants the suffering of the Iranian people. However, attempting to portray Iran as an innocent, peaceful country that is being unjustly attacked without reasons is a manipulation of facts, and dragging a chronic issue that is undisputed, namely the Israeli occupation and its dangers and atrocities, into the midst of a current war where Iran is targeting the Gulf states with ongoing aggression is a hollow bidding on the Palestinian issue, which has been harmed by those who bid on it as much as by Israel itself. And how many are the bidders in crises.