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منذ اندلاع الحرب على إيران من الجانب الأمريكي/ الإسرائيلي، بدأت تعلو أصوات بعض المثقفين والكتاب وناشطي منصات التواصل العربية، التي تحاول خلط الأمور وتجاهل الحقائق ومغالطة طبيعة الظروف والأسباب والسياقات التي أدت إلى الحرب، وطرح مقارنات تفتقد شروط الموضوعية، وغاية ما يريدون قوله إن إيران دولة مسلمة وجارة للعرب لا تمثل خطراً عليهم، بينما العدو الحقيقي الذي تجب محاربته هو إسرائيل، وبالتالي يجب التعاطف والاصطفاف مع إيران، فقط لأن إسرائيل طرف في الحرب عليها.
مثل هذا القول يمثل خلطاً ساذجاً بين قضيتين مختلفتين، وتجاهلاً لواقع يفسر نفسه. إسرائيل عدو وجودي للعرب منذ نشأتها قبل حوالى 80 عاماً، خاض العرب معها حروباً لم تفلح كثيراً، وأصبح العمل السياسي والدبلوماسي بكل الوسائل والأساليب هو السبيل الوحيد لقيام الدولة الفلسطينية استناداً إلى قرارات الشرعية الدولية ومبدأ حل الدولتين. ولا خلاف أن إسرائيل لها أطماع توسعية مستمدة من أساطير غلاتها، يجب التصدي لها بكل ما يمكن، ولكن هل إيران دولة جارة مسلمة مسالمة، التزمت بالقوانين والأعراف في علاقاتها، وأثبتت حسن الجوار وعدم التدخل في شؤون الآخرين، القريبين منها والبعيدين؟
إيران الثورية التي قامت منذ خمسة عقود بقيادة الولي الفقيه والمرشد الأعلى والحرس الثوري، لم يكن لها من شغل سوى تصدير الفوضى والإخلال بأمن كثير من الدول العربية بإنشاء ميليشيات تابعة لها، وزرع خلايا ومجاميع مرتزقة، عبثت في أكثر من دولة، سواءً في جوارها الخليجي أو بعيداً عنه. نظام لم يبادر مرةً لإثبات حسن نواياه منذ قيامه، ولا يجب أن ننسى ما تفاخر به في الماضي القريب جداً بأنه يحتل أربع عواصم عربية.
دعونا من كل ما مضى، ولنتحدث عما يجري الآن. إيران تستهدف دول الخليج العربي استهدافاً كثيفاً مستمراً منذ بداية الحرب دون ثبوت أي من ذرائعها وادعاءاتها. استهداف يفوق كثيراً استهدافها لإسرائيل أو أي هدف أمريكي، رغم أنه لا توجد أي دولة من هذه الدول شاركت بأي شكل في الهجوم عليها، أو سمحت باستخدام أراضيها وأجوائها، بل إن دول الخليج وفي مقدمتها المملكة هي التي قادت جهوداً دبلوماسية كثيفة لمنع الحرب، ورغم ذلك أصبحت هذه الدول الخصم الرئيسي لإيران.
لا أحد يريد الحرب، ولا أحد يريد معاناة الشعب الإيراني، ولكن محاولة تصوير إيران بأنها دولة بريئة مسالمة مُعتدى عليها دون أسباب هو تلاعب بالحقائق، والزجّ بقضية مزمنة لا خلاف عليها، أي الاحتلال الإسرائيلي وخطورته وبشاعته، في أتون حرب راهنة تستهدف فيها إيران دول الخليج بعدوان غاشم مستمر، أمرٌ يمثل مزايدة جوفاء على القضية الفلسطينية التي أضر بها المزايدون عليها بقدرٍ لا يقل عن ضرر إسرائيل. وما أكثر المزايدين في الأزمات.
Since the outbreak of the war on Iran from the American/Israeli side, the voices of some intellectuals, writers, and activists on Arab social media have begun to rise, attempting to mix issues, ignore facts, and misrepresent the nature of the circumstances, causes, and contexts that led to the war. They present comparisons that lack objectivity, and the essence of what they want to convey is that Iran is a Muslim country and a neighbor to the Arabs that does not pose a threat to them, while the real enemy that must be fought is Israel. Therefore, there should be sympathy and alignment with Iran, simply because Israel is a party in the war against it.
This statement represents a naive conflation of two different issues and an ignorance of a reality that explains itself. Israel has been an existential enemy to the Arabs since its establishment about 80 years ago, with whom the Arabs have fought wars that have not been very successful. Political and diplomatic work through all means and methods is the only way to establish a Palestinian state based on international legitimacy and the two-state solution. There is no disagreement that Israel has expansionist ambitions derived from its extremist myths, which must be confronted with all possible means. However, is Iran a peaceful Muslim neighboring country that has adhered to laws and norms in its relations and has proven good neighborliness and non-interference in the affairs of others, whether near or far?
The revolutionary Iran that emerged five decades ago under the leadership of the Supreme Leader and the Revolutionary Guard has had no other agenda than exporting chaos and undermining the security of many Arab countries by establishing militias loyal to it and planting cells and mercenary groups that have wreaked havoc in more than one country, whether in its Gulf neighborhood or far from it. A regime that has never taken the initiative to prove its good intentions since its establishment, and we should not forget what it boasted of in the very recent past that it occupies four Arab capitals.
Let’s set aside everything that has passed and talk about what is happening now. Iran has been targeting the Gulf Arab states with intense and continuous aggression since the beginning of the war, without any of its justifications and claims being substantiated. This targeting far exceeds its targeting of Israel or any American target, despite the fact that none of these countries participated in any way in the attack against it or allowed the use of their territories and airspace. In fact, the Gulf countries, led by the Kingdom, have been at the forefront of intensive diplomatic efforts to prevent the war, yet these countries have become Iran's main adversary.
No one wants war, and no one wants the suffering of the Iranian people. However, attempting to portray Iran as an innocent, peaceful country that is being unjustly attacked without reasons is a manipulation of facts, and dragging a chronic issue that is undisputed, namely the Israeli occupation and its dangers and atrocities, into the midst of a current war where Iran is targeting the Gulf states with ongoing aggression is a hollow bidding on the Palestinian issue, which has been harmed by those who bid on it as much as by Israel itself. And how many are the bidders in crises.