In the public space, the danger of some propositions is not limited to their content alone, but extends to the way they are presented. When major issues are raised in a shocking manner, devoid of foundational support, they do not engage with thought as much as they provoke emotions, and they do not seek solutions as much as they seek interaction.



For example, a recent tweet by one of the users promoted the idea of imposing taxes on inheritance money if it exceeds a certain amount, presenting it as a natural, even necessary option, as if it were a complete economic outcome that leaves no room for discussion. The idea was not presented within an institutional framework, nor as part of a comprehensive financial vision, but rather in a provocative manner, pushed to the limits of debate, as if the goal were not to test its validity but to test its ability to ignite interaction.



Here, we are not faced with a serious economic discussion, but rather with a model for marketing controversy as an opinion. The more dangerous aspect than the idea itself is defending it as something "ordinary" or expected, treating objections as if they were incomprehensible rejections, implicitly suggesting that the state could align itself with an improvised proposal simply because it topped the digital scene.



This is where the real problem lies. Great nations, foremost among them the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, are not governed through social media platforms, nor are their financial policies built through "tweets" or digital propositions. Any discussion about taxes or financial justice is always based on solid ground: a clear economic vision, a calculated social impact, protection for the citizen, and a direct link between any financial burden and a public benefit that returns to the community before it returns to the treasury.



Jumping directly to a proposal that touches on people's inheritance, and waving it as a tool for redistribution, without any legal, social, or legitimate framework, is a proposal that ignores the simplest facts. Inheritance is not exclusive to a specific class; it can be small or large, and it can affect various segments of society. Marketing it in this way implicitly suggests that the state might extend to people's private funds to satisfy a class feeling, as if the economy were managed by the logic of transferring wealth rather than by the logic of producing it.



The flaw in this proposal increases when the idea is presented that taking money after its owner’s death is considered a "benefit" in itself, on the basis that the deceased will not be harmed. This perception ignores a fundamental legal and human reality: that the right to inheritance does not remain suspended in the name of the deceased, but immediately transfers to their heirs, becoming their sole property before it is "abandoned" money without an owner. The pain, contrary to what is promoted, does not end with death; rather, it often begins then, as the psychological and living burden shifts to families that have lost their provider, and to children who inherit responsibility before they inherit wealth. Viewing inheritance as money that can be tampered with because it no longer "hurts its owner" is a harsh reduction that ignores that ownership has changed, and that tampering with it does not affect the dead, but the living.



This type of discourse has no connection to social justice, nor does it have a basis in Islamic law, which has organized inheritance precisely, protected it from frivolity, and made it a fixed right with no room for populist interpretation. Our wise state has never, throughout its history, known the idea of waving people's money to stir anticipation or sway anger, because justice in our culture is not built on incitement, but on disciplined solidarity.



The closest analogy to such propositions is the cinematic fantasy presented in "Robin Hood" films, where justice is reduced to taking money from one party and giving it to another, without realizing that nations are not built with such naivety, nor are they managed with this false romanticism. The modern state does not fight wealth; rather, it organizes it, and it does not target success; rather, it encourages it to benefit everyone.



Even more troubling than the idea itself is the underestimation of society's intellect. Presenting sensitive sovereign issues in this manner assumes that people are led by provocation, and that collective awareness can be dragged behind any shocking slogan. This is a false assumption. The Saudi society, with its experience and awareness, has come to distinguish between serious discussion and mere spectacle, between genuine thought and the pursuit of followers.



Sovereign issues are not material for media experimentation, nor a platform for building a rapid digital presence. Anyone proposing an idea must bear the responsibility of presenting it scientifically, legally, and ethically, rather than throwing it out there and treating objections as if they were incomprehensible reactions.



Therefore, respecting the state begins with respecting its methodology, and respecting society begins with not underestimating its awareness. Turning major issues into tools for digital provocation does not serve the poor, nor does it uphold justice, nor does it build an economy; rather, it adds a new layer of noise at a time when we most need reason.