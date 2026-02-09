في الفضاء العام، لا تقتصر خطورة بعض الأطروحات على مضمونها فحسب، بل تتجاوز ذلك إلى الطريقة التي تُقدَّم بها. فحين تُطرح القضايا الكبرى بأسلوب صادم، خالٍ من التأصيل، فإنها لا تُناقش الفكر بقدر ما تُستفز به المشاعر، ولا تبحث عن حلول بقدر ما تبحث عن التفاعل.


فعلى سبيل المثال، خرج أحد المغردين مؤخراً بتغريدة، ليُسوق من خلالها لفكرة مفادها فرض ضرائب على أموال الميراث إذا تجاوزت رقماَ معيناً، وطرحها بوصفها خياراً طبيعياً، بل وضرورياً، وكأنها نتيجة اقتصادية مكتملة لا تحتمل النقاش. لم تُقدَّم الفكرة في إطار مؤسسي، ولا ضمن رؤية مالية شاملة، بل عُرضت بصيغة استفزازية، ثم دُفع بها إلى أقصى حدود الجدل، وكأن الغاية ليست اختبار صحتها، بل اختبار قدرتها على إشعال التفاعل.


وهنا لا نكون أمام نقاش اقتصادي جاد، بل أمام نموذج لتسويق الجدل بوصفه رأياً. الأخطر من الفكرة ذاتها هو الدفاع عنها باعتبارها أمراً «عادياً» أو متوقعاً، والتعامل مع الاعتراض وكأنه رفض غير مفهوم، في إيحاء ضمني بأن الدولة يمكن أن تتماهى مع طرح مرتجل لمجرد أنه تصدّر المشهد الرقمي.


وهنا تكمن المشكلة الحقيقية، فالدول العظيمة، وفي مقدمتها المملكة العربية السعودية، لا تُدار عبر منصات التواصل، ولا تُبنى سياساتها المالية عبر «تغريدات» أو أطروحات رقمية. أي نقاش حول الضرائب أو العدالة المالية يكون دائماً مبنياً على أرضية صلبة: رؤية اقتصادية واضحة، أثر اجتماعي محسوب، حماية للمواطن، وربط مباشر بين أي عبء مالي وبين منفعة عامة تعود على المجتمع قبل أن تعود على الخزينة.


أما القفز مباشرة إلى طرح يمس ميراث الناس، والتلويح به كأداة لإعادة التوزيع، دون أي إطار قانوني أو اجتماعي أو شرعي، فهو طرح يتجاهل أبسط الحقائق. فالميراث ليس حكراً على فئة بعينها؛ قد يكون قليلاً أو كثيراً، وقد يطال مختلف شرائح المجتمع. وتسويقه بهذه الطريقة يوحي ضمنياً بأن الدولة قد تمتد إلى أموال الناس الخاصة لإرضاء شعور طبقي، وكأن الاقتصاد يُدار بمنطق نقل الثروة لا بمنطق إنتاجها.


ويزداد الخلل في هذا الطرح حين تُقدَّم فكرة أن أخذ المال بعد وفاة صاحبه يُعد «ميزة» بحد ذاته، على أساس أن المتوفى لن يتضرر. هذا التصور يتجاهل حقيقة قانونية وإنسانية أساسية: أن الحق في الميراث لا يبقى معلقاً باسم المتوفى، بل ينتقل فوراً إلى ورثته، ويصبح ملكاً خالصاً لهم قبل أن يكون مالاً «متروكاً» بلا صاحب. فالألم، خلافاً لما يُروَّج، لا ينتهي بالوفاة، بل يبدأ غالباً عندها؛ حيث ينتقل العبء النفسي والمعيشي إلى أسر فقدت معيلها، وأبناء انتقلت إليهم المسؤولية قبل أن تنتقل إليهم الثروة. والنظر إلى الميراث بوصفه مالاً يمكن المساس به لأنه لم يعد «يؤلم صاحبه» هو اختزال قاسٍ يتجاهل أن الملكية تغيّرت، وأن المساس بها لا يقع على ميت، بل على أحياء.


هذا النوع من الخطاب لا يمت إلى العدالة الاجتماعية بصلة، ولا يوجد له أصل في الشريعة الإسلامية التي نظّمت الميراث بدقة، وحمته من العبث، وجعلته حقاً ثابتاً لا مجال للاجتهاد الشعبوي فيه. ولم تعرف دولتنا الرشيدة، عبر تاريخها، فكرة التلويح بأموال الناس لإثارة الترقب أو استمالة الغضب، لأن العدالة في ثقافتنا لا تُبنى على التحريض، بل على التكافل المنضبط.


إن أقرب تشبيه لمثل هذه الأطروحات هو ذلك الخيال السينمائي الذي تقدمه أفلام «روبن هود»، حيث تُختزل العدالة في أخذ المال من طرف وتسليمه لآخر، دون إدراك أن الدول لا تُبنى بهذه السذاجة، ولا تُدار بهذه الرومانسية الزائفة. فالدولة الحديثة لا تحارب الثروة، بل تنظمها، ولا تستهدف النجاح، بل تحفّزه ليعود بالنفع على الجميع.


الأدهى من الفكرة نفسها هو الاستهانة بعقل المجتمع. فطرح القضايا السيادية الحساسة بهذه الطريقة يفترض أن الناس تُقاد بالاستفزاز، وأن الوعي الجمعي يمكن جره خلف أي شعار صادم. وهذا افتراض خاطئ. فالمجتمع السعودي، بتجربته ووعيه، بات يميّز بين النقاش الجاد وبين الاستعراض، وبين الفكر الحقيقي وبين البحث عن المتابعات.


القضايا السيادية ليست مادة للتجريب الإعلامي، ولا منصة لبناء حضور رقمي سريع. ومن يطرح فكرة عليه أن يتحمّل مسؤولية طرحها علمياً، وقانونياً، وأخلاقياً، لا أن يُلقي بها ثم يتعامل مع الاعتراض وكأنه رد فعل غير مفهوم.


عليه، فإن احترام الدولة يبدأ باحترام منهجها، واحترام المجتمع يبدأ بعدم استغفال وعيه. أما تحويل القضايا الكبرى إلى أدوات استفزاز رقمي، فهو لا يخدم فقيراً، ولا ينصر عدالة، ولا يبني اقتصاداً، بل يضيف طبقة جديدة من الضجيج في وقت نحن أحوج ما نكون فيه إلى العقل.