نظّم مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية بالتعاون مع منظمة التعاون الإسلامي للعام الرابع على التوالي، احتفالًا باليوم العالمي للغة العربية، برعاية وزير الثقافة رئيس مجلس أمناء المجمع الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، بحضور نخبة من ممثلي الدول الأعضاء والمنظمات الثقافية والعلمية، وجمع من الشخصيات المعنية باللغة العربية في العالم الإسلامي، وذلك في المقر الرئيس للمنظمة بمحافظة جدة.
وأكّد الأمين العام للمجمع الدكتور عبدالله الوشمي أن الاحتفال باليوم العالمي للغة العربية في منظمة التعاون الإسلامي يجسّد التكامل بين المؤسسات الثقافية والمنظمات الأممية في دعم اللغة العربية وتمكينها في السياقات الدولية متعددة الثقافات واللغات، مثمنًا ما تحظى به برامج المجمع من دعم من وزير الثقافة، مبينًا أن المجمع يعمل على ترسيخ حضور العربية في المنظمات الدولية؛ بإطلاق مشروعات علمية وسياسات لغوية ومبادرات نوعية تُبرز مكانتها بين لغات العالم، وقدرتها على التفاعل والتأثير، على نحو يتماشى مع مستهدفات برنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية.
ويتضمن البرنامج جلستين علميتين رئيستين؛ الجلسة الأولى، بعنوان «حالة تعليم اللغة العربية في الدول الإسلامية»؛ لاستعراض منهجية المشروع الدولي الذي نفّذه المجمع عن واقع تعليم اللغة العربية ونتائجه في الدول غير العربية -خاصةً الإسلامية منها- والتحديات والفرص المرتبطة بتطوير برامج تعليم اللغة العربية لغة ثانية، والجلسة الثانية بعنوان «حضور اللغة العربية في الدول الإسلامية»، تناولت واقع العربية في بعض الدول الإسلامية، مستعرضةً تجارب 6 دولٍ هي: ليبيا، السودان، غامبيا، بنغلاديش، السنغال، الكويت، بمشاركة خبراء وممثلين من المؤسسات التعليمية في تلك الدول.
وتهدف الجلستان إلى تسليط الضوء على التحديات والفرص في تعليم العربية، واستعراض السياسات والمبادرات الداعمة لتطوير مناهجها وبرامجها التعليمية.
ويصاحب الفعالية معرض يُظهر تنوع المشروعات والمبادرات التي ينفّذها المجمع في خدمة اللغة العربية عالميًّا، ويستعرض إصدارات المجمع ومنتجاته الرقمية والمعرفية.
The King Salman Global Center for the Arabic Language, in collaboration with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, organized a celebration for the fourth consecutive year to mark the International Day of the Arabic Language, under the patronage of the Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Center, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, with the presence of a select group of representatives from member states, cultural and scientific organizations, and a gathering of individuals concerned with the Arabic language in the Islamic world, at the organization's headquarters in Jeddah.
The Secretary-General of the Center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Washmi, confirmed that the celebration of the International Day of the Arabic Language at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation embodies the integration between cultural institutions and international organizations in supporting and empowering the Arabic language in multicultural and multilingual international contexts. He appreciated the support that the Center's programs receive from the Minister of Culture, indicating that the Center works to establish the presence of Arabic in international organizations by launching scientific projects, language policies, and qualitative initiatives that highlight its status among the world's languages and its ability to interact and influence, in a manner that aligns with the objectives of the Human Capacity Development Program.
The program includes two main scientific sessions; the first session, titled "The State of Arabic Language Education in Islamic Countries," aims to review the methodology of the international project implemented by the Center regarding the reality of Arabic language education and its results in non-Arab countries—especially Islamic ones—and the challenges and opportunities related to developing Arabic language education programs as a second language. The second session, titled "The Presence of the Arabic Language in Islamic Countries," addressed the reality of Arabic in some Islamic countries, showcasing the experiences of six countries: Libya, Sudan, Gambia, Bangladesh, Senegal, and Kuwait, with the participation of experts and representatives from educational institutions in those countries.
Both sessions aim to shed light on the challenges and opportunities in teaching Arabic, and to review the policies and initiatives that support the development of its curricula and educational programs.
The event is accompanied by an exhibition showcasing the diversity of projects and initiatives implemented by the Center in service of the Arabic language globally, as well as displaying the Center's publications and digital and knowledge products.