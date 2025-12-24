The King Salman Global Center for the Arabic Language, in collaboration with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, organized a celebration for the fourth consecutive year to mark the International Day of the Arabic Language, under the patronage of the Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Center, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, with the presence of a select group of representatives from member states, cultural and scientific organizations, and a gathering of individuals concerned with the Arabic language in the Islamic world, at the organization's headquarters in Jeddah.



The Secretary-General of the Center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Washmi, confirmed that the celebration of the International Day of the Arabic Language at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation embodies the integration between cultural institutions and international organizations in supporting and empowering the Arabic language in multicultural and multilingual international contexts. He appreciated the support that the Center's programs receive from the Minister of Culture, indicating that the Center works to establish the presence of Arabic in international organizations by launching scientific projects, language policies, and qualitative initiatives that highlight its status among the world's languages and its ability to interact and influence, in a manner that aligns with the objectives of the Human Capacity Development Program.



The program includes two main scientific sessions; the first session, titled "The State of Arabic Language Education in Islamic Countries," aims to review the methodology of the international project implemented by the Center regarding the reality of Arabic language education and its results in non-Arab countries—especially Islamic ones—and the challenges and opportunities related to developing Arabic language education programs as a second language. The second session, titled "The Presence of the Arabic Language in Islamic Countries," addressed the reality of Arabic in some Islamic countries, showcasing the experiences of six countries: Libya, Sudan, Gambia, Bangladesh, Senegal, and Kuwait, with the participation of experts and representatives from educational institutions in those countries.



Both sessions aim to shed light on the challenges and opportunities in teaching Arabic, and to review the policies and initiatives that support the development of its curricula and educational programs.



The event is accompanied by an exhibition showcasing the diversity of projects and initiatives implemented by the Center in service of the Arabic language globally, as well as displaying the Center's publications and digital and knowledge products.