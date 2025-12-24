نظّم مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية بالتعاون مع منظمة التعاون الإسلامي للعام الرابع على التوالي، احتفالًا باليوم العالمي للغة العربية، برعاية وزير الثقافة رئيس مجلس أمناء المجمع الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، بحضور نخبة من ممثلي الدول الأعضاء والمنظمات الثقافية والعلمية، وجمع من الشخصيات المعنية باللغة العربية في العالم الإسلامي، وذلك في المقر الرئيس للمنظمة بمحافظة جدة.


وأكّد الأمين العام للمجمع الدكتور عبدالله الوشمي أن الاحتفال باليوم العالمي للغة العربية في منظمة التعاون الإسلامي يجسّد التكامل بين المؤسسات الثقافية والمنظمات الأممية في دعم اللغة العربية وتمكينها في السياقات الدولية متعددة الثقافات واللغات، مثمنًا ما تحظى به برامج المجمع من دعم من وزير الثقافة، مبينًا أن المجمع يعمل على ترسيخ حضور العربية في المنظمات الدولية؛ بإطلاق مشروعات علمية وسياسات لغوية ومبادرات نوعية تُبرز مكانتها بين لغات العالم، وقدرتها على التفاعل والتأثير، على نحو يتماشى مع مستهدفات برنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية.


ويتضمن البرنامج جلستين علميتين رئيستين؛ الجلسة الأولى، بعنوان «حالة تعليم اللغة العربية في الدول الإسلامية»؛ لاستعراض منهجية المشروع الدولي الذي نفّذه المجمع عن واقع تعليم اللغة العربية ونتائجه في الدول غير العربية -خاصةً الإسلامية منها- والتحديات والفرص المرتبطة بتطوير برامج تعليم اللغة العربية لغة ثانية، والجلسة الثانية بعنوان «حضور اللغة العربية في الدول الإسلامية»، تناولت واقع العربية في بعض الدول الإسلامية، مستعرضةً تجارب 6 دولٍ هي: ليبيا، السودان، غامبيا، بنغلاديش، السنغال، الكويت، بمشاركة خبراء وممثلين من المؤسسات التعليمية في تلك الدول.


وتهدف الجلستان إلى تسليط الضوء على التحديات والفرص في تعليم العربية، واستعراض السياسات والمبادرات الداعمة لتطوير مناهجها وبرامجها التعليمية.


ويصاحب الفعالية معرض يُظهر تنوع المشروعات والمبادرات التي ينفّذها المجمع في خدمة اللغة العربية عالميًّا، ويستعرض إصدارات المجمع ومنتجاته الرقمية والمعرفية.