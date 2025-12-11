I respect everyone who says we must achieve the Arab Cup, and I pay no attention to those who view this demand with half an eye; perhaps every lover of Saudi football shares this demand with me!



Today we will meet the Palestinian national team, and in order to understand and appreciate football, we should see our opponent in the match as a rival who will play against us equally, so we do not fall into the trap of the Fedayeen team!



Today, in the lexicon of football, there is no longer a strong and a weak team; rather, what determines this strength and that weakness is the performance on the pitch. From this standpoint, I emphasize and warn against sleeping on the pillow of predictions.



In a knockout match, the possibilities are open on all fronts, including being lured into penalty shootouts, which I do not like in such matches!



Renard must set the appropriate formation and not lead us into a struggle with the unknown, especially since we will face a team that will defend and defend and hit us on the counterattack. To get out of these calculations, we need to score an early goal to force the Palestinian team out of their half, and then we can impose our style!



(2)



Hossam El-Badry, the coach of the Egyptian national team, said what he sees as "right" following their exit from the Arab Cup!



The captain knows that the knives of criticism in the Egyptian media are sharp, and he presented his argument, which was accepted by some and rejected by others.



Always, the talk after failure, despite its occasional credibility, is often not accepted. This is what El-Badry said, and yet he provided what I see as a convincing justification!



Flash



“If a person loses the ability to feel pain for others, he loses his humanity. Compassion is what distinguishes us from the cruelty that fills this world.”



Fyodor Dostoevsky