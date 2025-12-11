احترم كل من يقول يجب أن نحقق كأس العرب ولا أعير من ينظر لهذا المطلب بنصف عين أي اهتمام وربما يشاركني في هذا المطلب كل محب لكرة القدم السعودية.!


سنلتقي اليوم منتخب فلسطين ومن باب إدراك وفهم كرة القدم ينبغي أن ننظر لشريكنا في المباراة على أنه سيلعب معنا نداً بند لكي لا نقع في فخ أو مصيدة منتخب الفدائيين.!


لم يعد اليوم في قاموس كرة القدم هذا قوي وهذا ضعيف بل من يحدد هذه القوة وذاك الضعف هو الأداء على أرض الملعب، ومن هذا المنطلق أشدد وأحذر من عدم النوم على مخدة الترشيحات.


ففي المباراة الاقصائية تكون الاحتمالات مفتوحة على كل الأبواب ومنها الاستدراج إلى ركلات الترجيح التي لا أحبها في مثل هذه المباريات.!


يجب على رينارد أن يضع التشكيل المناسب، وأن لا يدخلنا الصراع مع المجهول لاسيما وأننا سنلاقي منتخباً سيدافع ويدافع ويضربنا بالمرتاد، ولكي نخرج من هذه الحسابات ينبغي أن نخطف هدفاً مبكراً لنفرض على المنتخب الفلسطيني الخروج من ملعبه وعندها نفرض أسلوبنا..!


(2)


حلمي طولان مدرب منتخب مصر قال ما يراه «صح» في أعقاب الخروج من كأس العرب.!


يعرف الكابتن أن سكاكين النقد في الإعلام المصري حادة ورمى لهم حجته التي قبلها فريق ورفضها فريق.


دائماً حديث ما بعد الإخفاق رغم مصداقيته أحياناً لا يقبل، هكذا قال طولان ومع ذلك قال ما أراه تبريراً مقنعاً..!


ومضة


«إن الإنسان إذا فقد قدرته على أن يتألم من أجل الآخرين، فإنه يفقد إنسانيته. فالرحمة هي ما يميّزنا عن القسوة التي تملأ هذا العالم».


‏ فيودور دوستويفسكي