خلال اليومين الماضيين تحوّل الطقس في مدينة جدة إلى طقس خرافي كما هو معتاد مع دخول الشتاء، لكن هذه المرة يبدو أن شتاء جدة سيكون أجمل وأعذب وأكثر تحريضاً على الحياة خارج أسوار البيوت. وبالمناسبة يقال إن منسوب مياه الأمطار يوم الثلاثاء وصل إلى 135 ملم، لكن كانت الحياة طبيعية ولم تُسجّل أضرار كبيرة، بينما في عام 2009 مع حادثة الغرق الشهيرة كان حوالى 90 ملم فقط، ومع ذلك سقطت المدينة في غمرة المطر والسيول المنقولة، وهذا مؤشر جيد على مضي مشروع تصريف مياه الأمطار والسيول بشكل جيد.

هذه المرة لم تغرق الأنفاق وتتعطل لوقت طويل كما كان سابقاً، ولكن ما زالت لدينا مشكلة في الشوارع التي تبقى فيها آثار المطر على شكل بحيرات صغيرة حتى بعد انتهائه، خصوصاً في الأحياء الشمالية التي تعاني من سوء تنفيذ سفلتة الشوارع وبطء مشروع تصريف مياه الأمطار فيها. هذه حقيقة مُشاهدَة للجميع، ومعاناة مستمرة لسكان تلك الأحياء ليس في موسم الأمطار فقط.

طوال العام وعمليات الترقيع تتم في شوارع الأحياء الشمالية بوضع طبقات رقيقة من الأسفلت لا تلبث أن تتهالك سريعاً ثم تتحوّل الشوارع إلى حُفر ترابية مختلفة المقاسات والهبوط، سيئة المنظر وضارة للمركبات ومعطلة للسير. البلاغات بشأنها متواصلة من السكان، لكن الحال على ما هو عليه، ولا ندري أين المتابعة والمراقبة وتطبيق معايير الجودة والصيانة.

في وقت مضى كانت جدة وجبة دسمة للصحف فيما يخص البنية التحتية المتواضعة، ويبدو أن الوضع ما زال مستمراً حتى مع التشديد على تسريع المشاريع وضمان أعلى جودة لها.

ولعلنا هنا نهيب بأمانة جدة وهيئة الطرق وبقية الجهات ذات العلاقة أن يسارعوا إلى حل هذه المشاكل، أي جودة الشوارع واستكمال مشروع تصريف الأمطار. لا يفصلنا سوى وقت قصير عن عام 2030 ولا يليق بمدينة عظيمة كجدة أن يحين هذا الموعد وهي ما زالت تعاني من تشوّهات.