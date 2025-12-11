تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
خلال اليومين الماضيين تحوّل الطقس في مدينة جدة إلى طقس خرافي كما هو معتاد مع دخول الشتاء، لكن هذه المرة يبدو أن شتاء جدة سيكون أجمل وأعذب وأكثر تحريضاً على الحياة خارج أسوار البيوت. وبالمناسبة يقال إن منسوب مياه الأمطار يوم الثلاثاء وصل إلى 135 ملم، لكن كانت الحياة طبيعية ولم تُسجّل أضرار كبيرة، بينما في عام 2009 مع حادثة الغرق الشهيرة كان حوالى 90 ملم فقط، ومع ذلك سقطت المدينة في غمرة المطر والسيول المنقولة، وهذا مؤشر جيد على مضي مشروع تصريف مياه الأمطار والسيول بشكل جيد.
هذه المرة لم تغرق الأنفاق وتتعطل لوقت طويل كما كان سابقاً، ولكن ما زالت لدينا مشكلة في الشوارع التي تبقى فيها آثار المطر على شكل بحيرات صغيرة حتى بعد انتهائه، خصوصاً في الأحياء الشمالية التي تعاني من سوء تنفيذ سفلتة الشوارع وبطء مشروع تصريف مياه الأمطار فيها. هذه حقيقة مُشاهدَة للجميع، ومعاناة مستمرة لسكان تلك الأحياء ليس في موسم الأمطار فقط.
طوال العام وعمليات الترقيع تتم في شوارع الأحياء الشمالية بوضع طبقات رقيقة من الأسفلت لا تلبث أن تتهالك سريعاً ثم تتحوّل الشوارع إلى حُفر ترابية مختلفة المقاسات والهبوط، سيئة المنظر وضارة للمركبات ومعطلة للسير. البلاغات بشأنها متواصلة من السكان، لكن الحال على ما هو عليه، ولا ندري أين المتابعة والمراقبة وتطبيق معايير الجودة والصيانة.
في وقت مضى كانت جدة وجبة دسمة للصحف فيما يخص البنية التحتية المتواضعة، ويبدو أن الوضع ما زال مستمراً حتى مع التشديد على تسريع المشاريع وضمان أعلى جودة لها.
ولعلنا هنا نهيب بأمانة جدة وهيئة الطرق وبقية الجهات ذات العلاقة أن يسارعوا إلى حل هذه المشاكل، أي جودة الشوارع واستكمال مشروع تصريف الأمطار. لا يفصلنا سوى وقت قصير عن عام 2030 ولا يليق بمدينة عظيمة كجدة أن يحين هذا الموعد وهي ما زالت تعاني من تشوّهات.
Over the past two days, the weather in the city of Jeddah has transformed into a fantastic climate, as is customary with the arrival of winter. However, this time it seems that Jeddah's winter will be more beautiful, sweeter, and more inviting for life outside the confines of homes. By the way, it is said that the rainfall level reached 135 mm on Tuesday, but life remained normal and no significant damages were recorded. In contrast, in 2009, during the famous flooding incident, the rainfall was only about 90 mm, yet the city was overwhelmed by the rain and flowing torrents. This is a good indicator of the successful progress of the rainwater and flood drainage project.
This time, the tunnels did not flood and remain out of service for a long time as they did previously. However, we still have a problem with the streets that retain traces of rain in the form of small lakes even after it has ended, especially in the northern neighborhoods that suffer from poor street paving execution and the slow progress of the rainwater drainage project. This is a visible reality for everyone and a continuous suffering for the residents of those neighborhoods, not just during the rainy season.
Throughout the year, patching operations are carried out in the streets of the northern neighborhoods by laying thin layers of asphalt that quickly deteriorate, turning the streets into uneven dirt pits of various sizes and depressions, which are unsightly and harmful to vehicles and obstruct traffic. Reports about this continue to come from residents, but the situation remains unchanged, and we do not know where the follow-up, monitoring, and application of quality and maintenance standards are.
In the past, Jeddah was a rich source for newspapers regarding its modest infrastructure, and it seems that the situation continues even with the emphasis on accelerating projects and ensuring the highest quality.
Perhaps we here urge the Jeddah Municipality, the Roads Authority, and other relevant entities to hasten to solve these problems, namely the quality of the streets and the completion of the rain drainage project. We are only a short time away from the year 2030, and it is not fitting for a great city like Jeddah to reach this date still suffering from deformities.