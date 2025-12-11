Over the past two days, the weather in the city of Jeddah has transformed into a fantastic climate, as is customary with the arrival of winter. However, this time it seems that Jeddah's winter will be more beautiful, sweeter, and more inviting for life outside the confines of homes. By the way, it is said that the rainfall level reached 135 mm on Tuesday, but life remained normal and no significant damages were recorded. In contrast, in 2009, during the famous flooding incident, the rainfall was only about 90 mm, yet the city was overwhelmed by the rain and flowing torrents. This is a good indicator of the successful progress of the rainwater and flood drainage project.

This time, the tunnels did not flood and remain out of service for a long time as they did previously. However, we still have a problem with the streets that retain traces of rain in the form of small lakes even after it has ended, especially in the northern neighborhoods that suffer from poor street paving execution and the slow progress of the rainwater drainage project. This is a visible reality for everyone and a continuous suffering for the residents of those neighborhoods, not just during the rainy season.

Throughout the year, patching operations are carried out in the streets of the northern neighborhoods by laying thin layers of asphalt that quickly deteriorate, turning the streets into uneven dirt pits of various sizes and depressions, which are unsightly and harmful to vehicles and obstruct traffic. Reports about this continue to come from residents, but the situation remains unchanged, and we do not know where the follow-up, monitoring, and application of quality and maintenance standards are.

In the past, Jeddah was a rich source for newspapers regarding its modest infrastructure, and it seems that the situation continues even with the emphasis on accelerating projects and ensuring the highest quality.

Perhaps we here urge the Jeddah Municipality, the Roads Authority, and other relevant entities to hasten to solve these problems, namely the quality of the streets and the completion of the rain drainage project. We are only a short time away from the year 2030, and it is not fitting for a great city like Jeddah to reach this date still suffering from deformities.