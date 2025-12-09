تحتفل سورية بالذكرى الأولى لتحريرها من حكم البعث الذي أطبق على أنفاسها أكثر من نصف قرن، وحولها إلى دولة رعب وبطش وسجون واقتصاد بدائي وتخلف علمي وعزلة دولية. قضى الزعيم الأوحد والحزب الأوحد على الإمكانات الكبيرة لسورية التي تؤهلها لتكون من أفضل الدول، وحين ثار الشعب على النظام في 2011 عوقب على مدى 14 عاماً بأبشع خلطة من صنوف التعذيب حولت سورية إلى يباب، وجعلت شعبها يتوزع بين الموت والتهجير والتغييب في أبشع السجون، إلى أن حانت اللحظة التأريخية الحتمية في ديسمبر الماضي للخلاص وبداية مرحلة تبشر مؤشراتها بالتفاؤل بمستقبل يليق ببلد وشعب عريق.

كانت سورية على المحك في بداية تحريرها. أشد المخاطر تحيط بها، بلد مقسم ومنقسم بين مكوناته، تتوزع على أرضه الفصائل المسلحة المختلفة، وعسكر واستخبارات الدول التي تطمع بتوسيع نفوذها فيه وسيطرتها على مصيره، بالإضافة إلى إسرائيل المترقبة على حده الجنوبي، التي فقدت بخروج بشار جاراً مأموناً، كل ما يحدث في سورية كان يبعث الخوف عليها، ولكن خلال هذا الوقت الحساس وشديد الخطورة حضرت السعودية بقوة إلى جانب الشعب السوري وقيادته بكل أشكال الدعم، وكان حضورها المبكر الفاعل رسالة واضحة للآخرين بأن عليهم أن يكونوا معها.

الرياض فتحت بوابة قلبها للرئيس أحمد الشرع في أول زيارة خارجية له، وخلالها تم بحث كل ملفات الشراكة الإستراتيجية والدعم والإعمار، وفي الزيارة الثانية في مايو 2025 حدث ما لم يتوقع العالم حدوثه بذلك الشكل، فقد جمع ولي العهد الرئيس السوري مع الرئيس الأمريكي في لقطة ولحظة تأريخية كبرى، وانتهت الزيارة بقرار الرئيس ترمب رفع العقوبات عن سورية بطلب من الأمير محمد بن سلمان. وكانت الزيارة الثالثة لحضور مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار في الرياض، حيث عقدت اتفاقيات ضخمة للاستثمار في سورية، علماً بأن الوفود الاقتصادية السعودية تتردد على سورية منذ استقر الوضع فيها، إضافة إلى الجسر الإغاثي الجوي والبري المستمر الذي بدأ منذ تحريرها.

المملكة مؤمنة بحق الشعب السوري الشقيق في تجاوز ماضيه المؤلم إلى مستقبل أفضل يحفه الاستقرار والازدهار، لذلك فإنها تعمل على كل المحاور والمستويات عربياً وإقليمياً ودولياً من أجل سورية الجديدة، سورية الشعب السوري بكل طوائفه ومكوناته. كل الأمنيات والدعوات لسورية بمستقبل أجمل.