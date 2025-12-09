Syria is celebrating the first anniversary of its liberation from the Baath regime, which suffocated it for more than half a century, turning it into a state of terror, oppression, prisons, a primitive economy, scientific backwardness, and international isolation. The sole leader and the sole party eradicated Syria's great potential that qualified it to be one of the best countries. When the people revolted against the regime in 2011, they were punished for 14 years with the most horrific mix of torture methods, turning Syria into a wasteland and scattering its people between death, displacement, and disappearance in the most horrific prisons, until the inevitable historical moment arrived last December for salvation and the beginning of a phase that promises optimism for a future worthy of an ancient country and people.

Syria was at stake at the beginning of its liberation. The gravest dangers surrounded it, a country divided among its components, with various armed factions spread across its land, and the military and intelligence of countries seeking to expand their influence and control over its fate, in addition to Israel lurking on its southern border, which lost a secure neighbor with Bashar's departure. Everything happening in Syria sent fear into it, but during this sensitive and highly dangerous time, Saudi Arabia strongly stood by the Syrian people and their leadership with all forms of support, and its early active presence was a clear message to others that they should align with it.

Riyadh opened the gates of its heart to President Ahmad al-Shara in his first foreign visit, during which all files of strategic partnership, support, and reconstruction were discussed. In the second visit in May 2025, something unexpected happened in such a way that the world did not foresee; the Crown Prince brought the Syrian president together with the American president in a momentous historical snapshot, and the visit ended with President Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria at the request of Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The third visit was to attend the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, where massive investment agreements were made for Syria, noting that Saudi economic delegations have been visiting Syria since the situation stabilized there, in addition to the ongoing air and land relief bridge that began after its liberation.

The Kingdom believes in the right of the Syrian brotherly people to overcome its painful past towards a better future filled with stability and prosperity. Therefore, it is working on all fronts and levels, Arab, regional, and international, for a new Syria, a Syria for the Syrian people of all its sects and components. All wishes and prayers for Syria for a more beautiful future.