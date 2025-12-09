في مجتمع تؤمن روحه بأن القوة الحقيقية تُستمد من تماسك أفراده وترابط مكوناته، يبرز العطاء وثقافة التطوع كقيمتين تأسيسيتين تُعليان شأن الإنسان وتهذبان وعيه الجمعي، فحين يتجذر مفهوم المبادرة في النفوس، تتجاوز المجتمعات حدود الفردية لتبني جسوراً من التضامن والتآزر، وتتحول الأعمال التطوعية إلى طاقة ملهمة تنعش روح التكافل وترسّخ معنى الانتماء. إنها ثقافة تصوغ مجتمعاً أقوى قادراً على مواجهة تحدياته بوحدة رؤية وعمق إنساني يخلقان أثراً مستداماً يتجاوز حدود العمل إلى بناء مستقبل أكثر رسوخاً ونقاء.

في مشهدٍ تتقدّم فيه القيم الإنسانية على كل ما سواها، يبرز التبرع بالدم في المملكة بوصفه واحدة من أكثر صور العطاء حضوراً وتأثيراً في الواقع الصحي والمجتمعي. فالدم، هذا المورد الذي لا بديل له، يمثل طوق نجاة لآلاف المرضى سنوياً، ومع ذلك يبقى مرهوناً بوعي المجتمع واستعداده للمبادرة، ومن هنا جاءت القفزة النوعية التي شهدتها المملكة في الأعوام الأخيرة، حيث سجلت الإحصاءات الرسمية تجاوز عدد المتبرعين 800 ألف متبرع في عام 2024 مقارنة بما يزيد على 700 ألف في 2023، في دلالة واضحة على عمق ثقافة التبرع وانتشارها ضمن شرائح واسعة من المواطنين، والإيمان المطلق بأن الأخذ جزء من العطاء، وأن مكتسباتنا الإنسانية تصقلها كفوفنا البيضاء.

تعزز هذا التحوّل الكبير بمبادرة إنسانية أطلقها ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان الذي بادر بنفسه بالتبرع بالدم، فاتحاً باب حملة وطنية سنوية مستمرة تدفع بالمجتمع نحو المشاركة الواعية والمسؤولة وسلوك إنساني متكرر لينعكس أثر هذه الخطوة سريعاً، إذ سجلت الجهات المختصة ارتفاعاً لافتاً في نسب المتبرعين، تجاوز في بعض المناطق أربعة أضعاف المعدلات المعتادة، ما يؤكد عمق التأثير القيادي في تشكيل الوعي العام ودعم المبادرات الإنسانية.

إن التبرع بالدم في المملكة لم يعد مجرد مبادرة صحية، بل تحوّل إلى ممارسة وطنية تعبر عن قوة الروح الجماعية، وتعكس مجتمعاً يدرك أن حياة الإنسان أولوية قصوى عطفاً على استمرار برامج التوعية وتوسع الحملات الوطنية وتوجه المملكة -مؤسسات وأفراد- نحو ترسيخ منظومة صحية تكافلية، يقوم عمادها على مواطن مستعد للعطاء، مُؤمن بأن قطرة دم قد تُعيد الحياة، وتبني مجتمعاً أكثر تماسكاً وإنسانية، ومؤسسات تضع قيمة الإنسان قمة اهتماماتها.

يمثل نشر ثقافة التبرع بالدم ذروة التحضر الإنساني كفعل راقٍ يختصر معنى العطاء في قطرات قليلة تنقذ إنساناً أو تعيد البهجة والحياة لآخر. إن التبرع ليس مجرد مبادرة صحية بل مؤشر رفيع على وعي المجتمع وقدرته على تحويل إنسانيته إلى أثر ملموس، فكل قطرة دم تُقدم طوعاً تسهم في تعزيز منظومة طبية آمنة، وتسد احتياجات المستشفيات، وتحد من مخاطر النقص في الحالات الحرجة، كما يُرسّخ هذا الفعل الحضاري روح المسؤولية ويعمق شعور الانتماء، ليغدو التبرع ممارسة تعكس تطور المجتمع وسمو قيمه.

ختاماً.. يمر اليوم العالمي للتطوع علينا في هذا الوطن الرائع ونحن نعيش العطاء كل يوم وكل دقيقة إيماناً منا بأنه لا تستقيم حياتنا بما نأخذه فقط بل بما نقدمه، وأجمل أشكال العطاء هو ما يعود علينا بالارتياح المعنوي، والترابط المجتمعي والبذل الذي يجعل أرواحنا ممتلئة بالرضا والسعادة، وقلوبنا مثمرة بالعطاء.