Despite the partial reliance of the internet, digital platforms, and social media networks on traditional media content, both official and unofficial, whether written, audio, or visual, in many of their knowledge stores and information repositories, there is a growing conviction among many concerned with media work, practitioners, specialists, experts in the field of media, and academics that official media (radio, television, and press) may be breathing its last and is receding and eroding at an accelerating pace. Most of what is available is living in an intensive care unit, sustained by government support and some segments of society that still connect with this type of media, despite the encroachment of digital platforms and social media, which are sweeping away traditional media empires and pulling the rug from under their feet. If this government support were to be cut off from official media, it would cease to exist and its breath would be cut off.

It was striking that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Russian RT television channel in India during his recent visit to New Delhi, and this launch received extensive global coverage, alongside the military, economic, and commercial results and agreements that emerged from the visit. Why is Russia launching the RT India channel at a time when there is a prevailing belief that the spread of digital platforms and the dominance of social media over the media landscape have perhaps definitively ended the role and influence of official media?

The Russian president describes the step as "an important and highly significant event," considering it a qualitative step in enhancing media and cultural dialogue between Russia and India, and a means to present an objective and balanced view on international issues, away from the prevailing unilateral frameworks in the global media landscape.

Moreover, the Russian president "places great hope that RT will contribute to guiding public opinion in both countries towards the fundamental issues and priorities in their strategic cooperation," considering that the launch of the Indian version of RT will open the door for millions of Indian citizens to gain a closer and more accurate understanding of the reality of Russia—politically, economically, and culturally—away from distortion or bias, which contributes to building a partnership based on mutual knowledge and respect. This statement highlights the importance of Russian media, which carries the Russian narrative among the various global narratives, each of which carries its own narrative aligned with its project and vision.

The chaos of information, the distortion and falsification of facts that humanity and societies are experiencing due to digital transformations and artificial intelligence, clearly indicates the setbacks and severe damages that we may face in the near future at the level of the individual, society, state, nation, and humanity.

Official media should be the primary concern of governments, states, and ministries of media in the coming phase. This chaos caused by fake information, incomplete information, misleading information, inaccurate information, distorted information, conflicting information, excessive information, information of unknown origin, and directed information all reflect one face: chaos, whether in good faith—which is rare—or in bad faith, which is prevalent through intelligence agencies that have begun to control the relationships of peoples, in addition to the relationships of governments.

Furthermore, the war on Gaza over the past two years has embodied the extent of the deception, lies, and forgery that Western media plays in distorting Arabs and Muslims and Palestinian rights, while simultaneously polishing the entity and concealing the complicity of Western countries with this Nazi colonial criminal entity in the Arab region and Arab rights.

In all these transformations and digital and media changes, and given the important role of official media in exposing falsification, documenting information, and expanding the circle of knowledge, there must be a message to the Ministry of Media in the Kingdom to study the options, possibilities, and data to protect these generations and future generations in the Kingdom and in brotherly and friendly societies from the tsunami of falsification, changing facts, and reshaping the future. It has become clear that official media will not become extinct and that its existence is a national and moral necessity dictated by values and interests, not to mention the importance of protecting the individual healthily and psychologically from the severe risks and harms that have begun to reveal their diagnoses, known as "brain rot," resulting from addiction to short clips and what they cause in weakening human cognitive abilities and distracting his focus.