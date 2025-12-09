رغم الاعتماد الجزئي للإنترنت والمنصات الرقمية وشبكات التواصل الاجتماعي على محتوى الإعلام التقليدي ومنه الرسمي مباشرة أو غير مباشرة سواء المقروء منه أو المسموع أو المرئي في كثير من مخازنها المعرفية وخزائنها المعلوماتية وبياناتها، إلا أن هناك قناعة بدأت تتشكّل وتتبلور لدى الكثير من المهتمين بالعمل الإعلامي والممارسين له والمتخصصين والخبراء في مجال الإعلام والأكاديميين بأن الإعلام الرسمي (الإذاعة والتلفزيون والصحافة) ربما يلفظ أنفاسه الأخيرة وأنه ينحسر ويتآكل بوتيرة متسارعة، وأن أغلب المتوفر منه يعيش في غرفة الإنعاش ومن خلال المغذيات المتمثلة بالدعم الحكومي وبعض شرائح المجتمع التي لا تزال ترتبط بهذا النوع من الإعلام، رغم زحف منصات رقمية وشبكات التواصل الاجتماعي واكتساحها لإمبراطوريات الإعلام التقليدية وسحبها البساط من تحت أقدامه. وأن هذا الدعم الحكومي لو قُطع عن الإعلام الرسمي لتوقفت عنه الحياة وانقطعت أنفاسه.

كان لافتاً تدشين الرئيس الروسي فلاديمر بوتين تلفزيونRT الروسي بالهند في زيارته الأخيرة إلى نيوديلهي، وقد حظي هذا التدشين بتغطيات عالمية واسعة، بجانب النتائج والاتفاقات العسكرية والاقتصادية والتجارية التي أسفرت عنها الزيارة. فلماذا تدشن روسيا قناة RT الهندية في زمن ساد فيه الاعتقاد بأن انتشار المنصات الرقمية وهيمنة شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي على المشهد الإعلامي، قضى ربما نهائياً على الإعلام الرسمي وألغى دوره وتأثيره؟

يصف الرئيس الروسي الخطوة بأنها «حدث مهم وذو دلالة بالغة»، وأنها تعد خطوة نوعية في تعزيز الحوار الإعلامي والثقافي بين روسيا والهند، ووسيلة لتقديم رؤية موضوعية ومتوازنة حول القضايا الدولية، بعيداً عن الأطر الأحادية السائدة في المشهد الإعلامي العالمي.

كما أن الرئيس الروسي «يعوّل كثيراً على أن تساهم RT في توجيه الرأي العام في كلا البلدين نحو القضايا والأولويات الأساسية في مسار تعاونهما الإستراتيجي»، معتبراً أن إطلاق النسخة الهندية من RT سيفتح الباب أمام ملايين المواطنين الهنود للاطلاع بشكل أقرب وأدق على واقع روسيا -سياسياً واقتصادياً وثقافياً- بعيداً عن التشويه أو التحيّز، وهو ما يسهم في بناء شراكة قائمة على المعرفة المتبادلة والاحترام المتبادل. يأتي هذا التصريح عن أهمية الإعلام الروسي الذي يحمل السردية الروسية بين السرديات العالمية المختلفة والتي يحمل كل منها سرديته الملازمة لمشروعه ورؤيته.

إن فوضى المعلومات وقلب الحقائق وتزييفها التي تعيشها البشرية والمجتمعات بسبب التحولات الرقمية والذكاء الاصطناعي، تشير بوضوح للانتكاسة والأضرار البالغة التي قد نُمنى بها في المستقبل القريب على مستوى الفرد والمجتمع والدولة والأمة والبشرية.

يجب أن يكون الإعلام الرسمي هو الشغل الشاغل للحكومات والدول ووزارات الإعلام في المرحلة القادمة. لأن هذه الفوضى التي تسبّبت بها المعلومات المزيفة والمعلومات المنقوصة والمعلومات المغلوطة والمعلومات غير الدقيقة والمعلومات المشوهة والمعلومات المتضاربة والمعلومات الفائضة والمعلومات مجهولة المصدر والمعلومات الموجهة كلها تعكس وجهاً واحداً وهو الفوضى سواء بحسن نية وهو قليل أو بسوء نية وهو الغالب من خلال أجهزة استخبارات أصبحت تتحكم بعلاقات الشعوب فضلاً عن علاقات الحكومات.

كما أن الحرب على غزة خلال السنتين الماضيتين جسدت حجم التضليل والكذب والتزوير الذي يلعبه الإعلام الغربي في سبيل تشويه العرب والمسلمين والحقوق الفلسطينية، في المقابل يقوم بتلميع الكيان وإخفاء التواطؤ للدول الغربية مع هذا الكيان الاستعماري النازي المجرم في المنطقة العربية والحقوق العربية.

في كل هذه التحوّلات والتغييرات الرقمية والإعلامية، ولما للإعلام الرسمي من دور مهم في كشف التزييف وتوثيق المعلومات وتوسيع دائرة المعرفة، لابد من رسالة لوزارة الإعلام في المملكة بأن تدرس الخيارات والإمكانات والمعطيات لحماية هذه الأجيال والأجيال القادمة في المملكة وفي المجتمعات الشقيقة والصديقة من تسونامي التزييف وتغيير الحقائق وإعادة تشكيل المستقبل، بعدما تأكد أن الإعلام الرسمي لن ينقرض وأن وجوده ضرورة وطنية وأخلاقية تمليها وتقتضيها القيم والمصالح، ناهيك عن أهمية حماية الفرد صحياً ونفسياً من المخاطر والأضرار البليغة التي بدأت تتكشف تشخيصاتها مما يسمى بـ«التعفن الدماغي» الناتج عن إدمان المقاطع القصيرة وما تتسبّب به من إضعاف للقدرات الإدراكية للإنسان وتشتيت التركيز لديه.