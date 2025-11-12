- Al-Wehda and Ahli have confirmed their rightful place in the Roshan League, and unfortunately, the election regulations have allowed some to run for leadership and enter the fray of sports club councils. The history of Al-Wehda and Ahli is rich and well-known, but sadly, both clubs have been sidelined from the sports scene due to intruders in the sport. There is an opportunity to save Al-Wehda after the nomination of the expert and former Al-Wehda player Hatem Khaymi, who possesses the experience necessary to manage the scene competently, even though the task is not easy but very difficult.



- Football is in turmoil in the first division, struggling for survival, as if the scene I am witnessing is the same as what happened to Ahli last season. Unfortunately, the team was not saved and was relegated to the second division, and now it is close to the third division.



- The basketball team of Al-Wehda, which was one of the pillars of basketball in the Kingdom, now has no presence after the game was completely canceled. Ahli, the historical champion in basketball, whose records are hard to break, is struggling for existence and survival. What is happening to the two clubs of Mecca and Medina?!



- I am quite optimistic about Al-Wehda in overcoming this phase, but I am not optimistic about Ahli overcoming the financial crisis it is experiencing. Hatem Khaymi and his colleagues are capable of restoring Al-Wehda to its natural state with their relationships and rich history, capable of providing funds and possessing administrative competence, and they recognize the flaws. But for Ahli, that city club, the situation will be difficult. Three members were chosen, and there was hope to work on saving the club, but the president and the two members disagree on how to run the club in the coming phase and how to manage it, and the president will not be able to work alone.



- Ahli is in an unenviable position, and so is (Al-Wehda Basketball) in a very difficult situation, as if it is bidding farewell to that glorious history filled with achievements and championships.



- I hope that we will hear and see soon both the Meccan and Medina clubs in their natural state, being present in the Roshan League and the return of their basketball teams to their normal status.



- Businessmen in Mecca, I am sure you will stand by your esteemed club, which is not foreign to you, and you have previously had sincere stands and succeeded in saving your club. But to be fair, businessmen in Medina abandoned their club when it needed them, and therefore Ahli has been suffering for a long time due to financial circumstances.