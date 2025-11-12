- نادِيَا الوحدة وأُحُد بتأكيد مكانهما الطبيعي في دوري روشن، وللأسف فإنَّ لوائح وأَنْظِمة الانتخابات في الترشُّح أجازت الترشُّح للبعض لرئاسة ودخول معترك مجالس الأندية الرياضية. وتاريخ نادِيَا الوحدة وأُحُد غنيٌّ عن التعريف، لكن للأسف فإنه تم تغييب الناديين عن المشهد الرياضي بسبب الدخلاء على الرياضة. والمجال مُتاح لإنقاذ الوحدة بعد ترشُّح الخبير ولاعب الوحدة السابق حاتم خيمي، الذي يمتلك من الخبرة ما يؤهله لإدارة المشهد بكل اقتدار، وإن كانت المهمة ليست سهلة بل صعبة جدًا.


- كرة القدم في مهب الريح في دوري الدرجة الأولى تُصارع من أجل البقاء، وكأن المنظر الذي أتابعه هو نفس ما حدث لنادي أُحُد في الموسم الماضي. وللأسف لم يتم إنقاذ الفريق وهبط إلى دوري الدرجة الثانية، والآن أصبح قريبًا من دوري الدرجة الثالثة.


- فريق السلة بنادي الوحدة، الذي كان أحد أعمدة كرة السلة في المملكة، الآن أصبح لا وجود له بعد إلغاء اللعبة بشكل كامل. وأُحُد، البطل التاريخي في كرة السلة، الذي من الصعب تحطيم أرقامه، يُصارع من أجل الوجود والبقاء. ماذا يحدث لقطبي مكة والمدينة؟!


- متفائل إلى حد كبير لنادي الوحدة في تجاوز هذه المرحلة، ولست متفائلًا لنادي أُحُد في تجاوز الأزمة المالية التي يعيشها. حاتم خيمي ورفاقه قادرون على إعادة الوحدة إلى وضعها الطبيعي بعلاقاتهم وتاريخهم الحافل، قادرون على توفير المال ويمتلكون الكفاءة الإدارية، ويدركون الخلل. لكن في أُحُد، ذلك النادي المديني، الوضع سيكون صعبًا. تم اختيار ثلاثة أعضاء، وكان الأمل في العمل على إنقاذ النادي، لكن الرئيس والعضوين مختلفون على كيفية تسيير النادي في المرحلة القادمة وكيفية الإدارة، ولن يستطيع الرئيس العمل بمفرده.


- نادي أُحُد في وضع لا يُحسد عليه، وكذلك (سلة الوحدة) في وضع صعب جدًا، وكأنها تودع ذلك التاريخ المجيد والحافل بالإنجازات والبطولات.


- أتمنى أن نسمع ونرى قريبًا الناديين المكي والمديني في وضعهما الطبيعي، بالتواجد في دوري روشن وعودة فريقي السلة لوضعهما الطبيعي.


- رجال الأعمال في مكة المكرمة، متأكد أنكم ستقفون وقفة مع ناديكم العريق، وهو ليس غريبًا عليكم، وسبق أن كانت لكم وقفات صادقة ونجحتم في إنقاذ ناديكم. لكن للأمانة، رجال الأعمال بالمدينة المنورة تخلوا عن ناديهم عندما احتاجهم، ولذلك أُحُد، هو الآن ومنذ زمن طويل، وهو يعاني من جراء الظروف المادية.