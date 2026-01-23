مكة المكرمة مدينة استثنائية في مكانتها الدينية والإنسانية والعمرانية، ما يجعل تطويرها مسؤولية مضاعفة تتجاوز البعد الخدمي إلى الحفاظ على روح المكان وهويته؛ لذلك أُطلق بالأمس برنامج الأحياء المطوّرة من قِبل الهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة بوصفه مشروعًا حضريًا شاملًا يُجسّد رؤية تنموية متوازنة، تضع الإنسان في صميم الاهتمام، وتُعيد صياغة العلاقة بين الإنسان والمكان.

المشروع يسهم في الارتقاء بجودة الحياة من خلال تحسين البنية التحتية للأحياء السكنية، وتطوير الخدمات الأساسية، وتهيئة بيئة حضرية أكثر أمانًا وتنظيمًا وراحة للسكان؛ فالأحياء ليست مجرد مبانٍ وطرق، بل منظومة حياة متكاملة تؤثر في الصحة النفسية والاجتماعية والاقتصادية للأفراد، وهو ما يعكسه التوجّه الشامل للبرنامج في معالجة احتياجات الحي من جذورها.

كما ينعكس برنامج الأحياء المطوّرة بشكل مباشر على تعزيز المشهد الحضري لمكة المكرمة، عبر تطوير الأماكن العامة، وتحسين جودة التصميم العمراني، ورفع كفاءة المشهد البصري، بما يحفظ الهوية العمرانية للعاصمة المقدسة ويُبرز خصوصيتها التاريخية والدينية. هذا التوازن بين الحداثة والهوية يمنح المدينة طابعًا عمرانيًا معاصرًا دون الإخلال بقدسيتها ومكانتها.

وتطوير الأحياء دائمًا له أثر جسيم على المجتمعات ومن الأثر الاجتماعي للمشروع، تعزيز الترابط المجتمعي داخل الأحياء، من خلال توفير مساحات تفاعلية ومرافق تخدم مختلف الفئات العمرية، ما يُسهم في بناء مجتمع أكثر تماسكًا، ويُعزز شعور الانتماء والمسؤولية المشتركة تجاه الحي والمدينة. كما يفتح المشروع آفاقًا اقتصادية جديدة عبر تنشيط الحركة التجارية المحلية، ورفع قيمة الأحياء، وخلق فرص عمل مرتبطة بأعمال التطوير والصيانة والخدمات.

ولا ينفصل برنامج الأحياء المطوّرة عن مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة ورؤية السعودية 2030، إذ يرسّخ مفاهيم الاستدامة البيئية، وكفاءة استخدام الموارد، وتحسين جودة الخدمات الحضرية، بما يضمن استمرارية الأثر الإيجابي للمشروع على المدى الطويل، ويعزّز جاهزية مكة المكرمة لاستقبال ضيوف الرحمن وسكانها على حد سواء.

ختامًا، يمثّل برنامج الأحياء المطوّرة خطوة إستراتيجية نحو مدينة أكثر حيوية وإنسانية، تُوازن بين قدسية المكان ومتطلبات الحياة الحديثة، وتُجسّد رؤية حضرية واعية تليق بمكانة مكة المكرمة، وتعكس أثرًا ملموسًا في حياة سكانها اليومية.