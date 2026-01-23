Makkah Al-Mukarramah is an exceptional city in its religious, humanitarian, and urban significance, making its development a multiplied responsibility that goes beyond mere service provision to preserving the spirit and identity of the place. Therefore, yesterday, the Developed Neighborhoods Program was launched by the Royal Commission for Makkah City and the Holy Sites as a comprehensive urban project that embodies a balanced developmental vision, placing human beings at the core of attention and reshaping the relationship between people and place.

The project contributes to enhancing the quality of life by improving the infrastructure of residential neighborhoods, developing essential services, and creating a safer, more organized, and comfortable urban environment for residents. Neighborhoods are not just buildings and roads; they are an integrated life system that affects the mental, social, and economic health of individuals, which is reflected in the program's comprehensive approach to addressing the neighborhood's needs from their roots.

The Developed Neighborhoods Program also directly enhances the urban landscape of Makkah Al-Mukarramah by developing public spaces, improving the quality of architectural design, and increasing the efficiency of the visual landscape, all while preserving the architectural identity of the holy capital and highlighting its historical and religious uniqueness. This balance between modernity and identity gives the city a contemporary architectural character without compromising its sanctity and status.

Furthermore, the development of neighborhoods always has a significant impact on communities, and one of the social effects of the project is enhancing community cohesion within neighborhoods by providing interactive spaces and facilities that serve various age groups, contributing to building a more cohesive community and fostering a sense of belonging and shared responsibility towards the neighborhood and the city. The project also opens new economic horizons by stimulating local commercial activity, increasing the value of neighborhoods, and creating job opportunities related to development, maintenance, and services.

The Developed Neighborhoods Program is closely linked to the goals of sustainable development and Saudi Vision 2030, as it reinforces concepts of environmental sustainability, resource efficiency, and improving the quality of urban services, ensuring the long-term positive impact of the project and enhancing Makkah Al-Mukarramah's readiness to welcome both pilgrims and its residents alike.

In conclusion, the Developed Neighborhoods Program represents a strategic step towards a more vibrant and humane city that balances the sanctity of the place with the demands of modern life, embodying a conscious urban vision that befits the status of Makkah Al-Mukarramah and reflects a tangible impact on the daily lives of its residents.