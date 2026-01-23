عقب سقوط نظام الأسد الذي جثم على صدور السوريين لعقود طويلة، شهدت سوريا بزوغ فجر عصر جديد تحت قيادة جديدة آمل فيها السوريون كثيراً في أن تخرجهم من عقود من الحكم السياسي القاسي، والذي حرموا فيه من أبسط حقوقهم المشروعة، ولهذا مثّلت لحظة سقوط نظام الأسد علامة بارزة ولحظة فارقة في تاريخ سوريا الحديث، وخلال هذه اللحظة التاريخية الفارقة تطلّع كافة السوريين والشعوب العربية لولادة حقبة تاريخية جديدة في سوريا، يعاد فيها تشكيل الدولة، وذلك لبناء سوريا لكافة السوريين دونما تمييز، ولمنع أي فصيل أياً كان انتماؤه من حمل السلاح، والانضواء تحت سلطة دولة واحدة مركزية تسعى لحماية حقوق الشعب السوري وتحافظ على وحدة أراضيه وحماية موارده ومقدّراته.

من المؤكد أن الشعب السوري عانى لسنوات طويلة من القتل والعنف والتهجير والانقسامات المتعددة التي أجّجتها بعض الأطراف والقوى الخارجية، ووجدت لها صدى عند بعض الجماعات والفصائل السورية المسلحة، وسوريا الآن لم تعد لتتحمّل المزيد من الحروب والحركات الانفصالية والانقسامات، كما أن معاناتها بلغت المدى بحيث لم تعد قادرة على خوض مغامرات سياسية جديدة، لهذا مع صعود الرئيس أحمد الشرع للحكم ومحاولته فرض السلام والاستقرار في كافة ربوع سوريا، تمنى السوريون أن يعمّ الهدوء والاستقرار ربوع وطنهم.

لم يكن أمام حكومة الشرع منذ بدء تسلمها السلطة إلا الشروع في محاولة بناء أجهزة الدولة وإعادة بناء الثقة بين المواطن وبين مؤسسات الدولة ومحاولة تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار في كافة ربوع سوريا وعلى كافة أراضيها، وهي ليست بالمهمة السهلة، أما التحدي الأكبر فهو تلك الجماعات التي فقدت امتيازاتها التي كانت تقتات عليها بسبب الحرب في سوريا، والتي وقفت بغاية العناد ضد محاولات الانضواء تحت سلطة حكومة سورية موحدة، بل وشرعت في بث الفرقة وزعزعة الاستقرار واستهداف المواطنين لنشر الفرقة وتأجيج الطائفية.

لا شك أن ما كانت تسعى له قوات سوريا الديموقراطية -قسد- كان يهدف لإبقاء سوريا ممزقة على المدى الطويل، فالتصعيد العسكري الذي تسعى إليه ليس أكثر من طعنات نافذة في جسد الوطن المثقل فعلياً بالجراح، فسوريا بعد صراعاتها المريرة أبعد ما تكون في حاجة لمشاريع انفصالية جديدة، فسوريا كانت وستظل دولة موحدة ولا يمكن أن يتم تقسيمها لدويلات ممزقة تحت أي مسمى.

ما تسيطر عليه قسد كان ولايزال جزءاً لا يتجزأ من أرض سوريا، وأرض سوريا للسوريين جميعاً وليست ملكاً لفصيل أو طائفة أو قوة عسكرية مسلحة بعينها، وليس من حق أي طرف أن يدعي أنها حقه وحده دوناً عن بقية السوريين، فسوريا دولة واحدة مستقرة ومركزية، ينعم أبناؤها بالوحدة والاستقرار، ولا شك أن السوريين جميعهم يرفضون المساس بوحدة بلادهم وضد أي مشاريع للانقسام والانفصال، فهم ضد قيام دويلات ممزقة داخل كيان دولتهم، كما أن ذاكرة الحرب الأهلية لا تزال حاضرة في قلب وعقل كل مواطن عانى ولايزال يعاني من ويلات تلك الحرب.

في ظل المرحلة الدقيقة التي تمر بها سوريا اليوم يتعين على الشعب السوري أن يدرك أن الصراعات لن تؤدي إلا إلى المزيد من الصراعات، وأن هذه الصراعات وعدم الالتفاف حول القيادة الحالية قد يعيد للمشهد فلول الأسد، لذلك ليس أمام سوريا الآن سوى طريق واحد، وهو أن يلتف جميع أبناء الشعب السوري حول قيادته الجديدة التي أثبتت حسن النوايا وبرهنت على سعيها المستمر لإنقاذ سوريا من التمزق، وإعادة بناء الوطن وفقا لأجندة وطنية جامعة تعيد الدولة السورية باعتبارها مظلة لجميع أبناء الشعب دون تفرقة، ولعل اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين قسد وبين الحكومة السورية والذي تم توقيعه مؤخراً يعد نقطة تحول تاريخية تعيد بارقة الأمل للسوريين، لأن وحدة الصف الداخلي تمثل اليوم صمام الأمان لعبور هذه المرحلة الحساسة من تاريخ سوريا.