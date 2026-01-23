Following the fall of the Assad regime, which had oppressed the Syrians for decades, Syria witnessed the dawn of a new era under new leadership, in which the Syrians had high hopes of being liberated from decades of harsh political rule that deprived them of their most basic legitimate rights. Thus, the moment of the Assad regime's fall represented a significant milestone and a turning point in modern Syrian history. During this historic moment, all Syrians and Arab peoples looked forward to the birth of a new historical era in Syria, one that would reshape the state to build a Syria for all Syrians without discrimination, and to prevent any faction, regardless of its affiliation, from carrying weapons, and to unite under a single central authority that seeks to protect the rights of the Syrian people, maintain the unity of its territory, and safeguard its resources and capabilities.

It is certain that the Syrian people have suffered for many long years from killing, violence, displacement, and multiple divisions that were fueled by some external parties and powers, which found resonance among some armed Syrian groups and factions. Syria can no longer bear more wars, separatist movements, and divisions, as its suffering has reached a point where it can no longer engage in new political adventures. Therefore, with the rise of President Ahmad al-Shara to power and his attempts to impose peace and stability across Syria, the Syrians hoped for calm and stability to prevail in their homeland.

From the moment the al-Shara government took power, it had no choice but to begin the process of building state institutions, restoring trust between citizens and state institutions, and striving to achieve security and stability throughout Syria and across all its territories. This is not an easy task. The greatest challenge is posed by those groups that lost the privileges they relied on due to the war in Syria, which stood stubbornly against attempts to unite under a single Syrian government, and even began to sow discord, destabilize, and target citizens to spread division and fuel sectarianism.

There is no doubt that what the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) aimed for was to keep Syria fragmented in the long term. The military escalation they seek is nothing more than deep wounds inflicted on a nation already burdened with injuries. After its bitter conflicts, Syria is in no need of new separatist projects; it has been and will remain a united state, and it cannot be divided into fragmented states under any name.

What the SDF controls was and still is an integral part of Syrian land, and the land of Syria belongs to all Syrians; it is not the property of any faction, sect, or specific armed military force. No party has the right to claim it as its own, exclusive of the rest of the Syrians. Syria is a single, stable, and central state, where its children enjoy unity and stability. There is no doubt that all Syrians reject any infringement on the unity of their country and oppose any projects for division and separation. They are against the establishment of fragmented states within the entity of their state, and the memory of the civil war remains present in the hearts and minds of every citizen who has suffered and continues to suffer from the horrors of that war.

In light of the delicate phase that Syria is going through today, the Syrian people must realize that conflicts will only lead to more conflicts, and that this discord and lack of support for the current leadership could bring back remnants of the Assad regime to the scene. Therefore, Syria now has only one path: for all the sons of the Syrian people to rally around their new leadership, which has proven its good intentions and demonstrated its ongoing efforts to save Syria from fragmentation and to rebuild the homeland according to a comprehensive national agenda that reinstates the Syrian state as a shelter for all its people without discrimination. Perhaps the recently signed ceasefire agreement between the SDF and the Syrian government marks a historic turning point that restores a glimmer of hope for the Syrians, as internal unity today represents a safety valve for crossing this sensitive phase in Syria's history.