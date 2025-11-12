في زمن تتسارع فيه التحوّلات، وتُختبر فيه القرارات بالنتائج لا بالوعود، يبقى الواقع هو المعيار الوحيد للحكم على جدوى المسار. لم تعد الدول تُقاس بما يُقال عنها، بل بما تُنجزه فعلاً على الأرض؛ بالأثر الذي يمكن رصده، لا بالتصريحات التي يمكن تكرارها. والمملكة اليوم تقدّم نموذجاً واضحاً لدولة اختارت أن تجعل من التنمية مشروعاً قابلاً للقياس والمراجعة، لا موضوعاً للجدل والإنكار. فمن يتابع المشهد بعين مهنية، لا بعاطفة أو ضجيج، يدرك أن التحول الجاري ليس حدثاً عابراً، بل انتقال من مرحلة التوقع إلى مرحلة البرهان.


ولا يحتاج الأمر إلى شروحات مطولة أو مقالات تفسيرية، فالمشهد أوضح من أن يُشرح. يكفي أن تُفتح صور الأقمار الصناعية لتُرى خريطة التغيير وهي تُعيد رسم العاصمة بمشروعاتها الكبرى: حديقة الملك سلمان، وبوابة الدرعية، وروشن، والمربع الجديد، ومدينة محمد بن سلمان غير الربحية؛ ثم تمتد الصورة غرباً نحو القدية والبحر الأحمر وآمالا وسندالة، وشمالاً حيث تتشكّل ملامح نيوم كمدينةٍ تتجاوز المفهوم التقليدي للعمران. تلك المشروعات ليست عناوين صحفية، بل شواهد ماثلة تقول بلغة واحدة إن ما كان يُسمّى حلماً أصبح واقعاً يُرى قبل أن يُروى. فالتنمية هنا لم تعد فكرةً على الورق، بل مشهد مرئي يمكن رصده من الفضاء قبل أن يُقرأ في التقارير.


منذ إطلاق رؤية 2030، كان الهدف الأوضح هو بناء اقتصاد متنوع يقوم على الكفاءة لا على الاعتماد. وفي أقل من عقد، تغيّر هيكل الاقتصاد الوطني بصورة غير مسبوقة: ارتفعت الإيرادات غير النفطية من 163 مليار ريال إلى أكثر من 411 مليار ريال، ونما الناتج المحلي غير النفطي بنسبة تجاوزت 5.8% في الربع الثاني من عام 2023، وتجاوز الناتج المحلي الإجمالي حاجز التريليون دولار لأول مرة في التاريخ السعودي. ويتوقّع صندوق النقد الدولي أن يصل إلى 1.3 تريليون دولار بحلول عام 2028. هذه مؤشرات لا تصنعها المجاملة، بل تُثبتها التقارير الدولية التي تتابع التجربة السعودية بوصفها واحدة من أسرع عمليات التحوّل الاقتصادي في المنطقة.


وعلى المستوى الاجتماعي، تحققت تحولات نوعية في بنية المجتمع ذاته: ارتفعت مشاركة المرأة في القوى العاملة إلى 36% متجاوزة مستهدف عام 2030 بسبع سنوات كاملة، وارتفعت نسبة تملّك المساكن إلى 67%، في طريقها نحو الهدف البالغ 70%. وهي أرقام تعكس أن التحوّل ليس مالياً فقط، بل مجتمعي شامل، يطال طريقة الحياة نفسها، ويعيد تعريف علاقة المواطن بالدولة عبر جودة الحياة وفرص العمل ومفهوم الشراكة الاقتصادية.


وفي فلسفة الرؤية، لم يكن المطلوب أن تُقدّس المشاريع أو تُحصن من النقد، بل أن تُدار بالمراجعة والتصحيح المستمر. فالدولة التي تراجع مسارها لا تُضعف نفسها، بل تُثبت نضجها. ولهذا كان الموقف واضحاً: النقد الموضوعي مرحّب به متى استند إلى حقائق، أما التشكيك المتكرر بلا معرفة فليس رأياً بل عجز عن قراءة الواقع. فالرؤية بطبيعتها مشروع حيّ، يتطوّر مع الزمن، ويتسع لتصحيح نفسه كلما اقتضت التجربة، لأن غايتها ليست الكمال، بل الاستمرار في التحسّن.


وفي عمق هذا التحوّل، يقف قائد الرؤية سمو ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بعقليةٍ تُدير التغيير لا تكتفي بالتخطيط له. فهو لا يتحدث عن الطموح بقدر ما يُمارسه؛ يعمل في صمت منظم، ويُخضع الحلم لمقاييس التنفيذ، ويقود منظومةً تُفكّر كما يفكّر هو: بلا حدودٍ مسبقة لما هو ممكن. وفي وقت تتجنب فيه القيادات حول العالم اتخاذ قراراتٍ كبرى خشية الكلفة السياسية، مضى صاحب الرؤية الذي أعاد تعريف الممكن، ليصنع معادلةً جديدة عنوانها: الجرأة المدروسة. ولعلّ أعظم ما يميّز هذا القائد أنه لا يطلب التصفيق، بل النتائج، مؤمناً بأن المشروع الحقيقي لا يُقاس بالكلام، بل بالقدرة على تحويل الصمت إلى إنجاز.


وقد تجاوزت الشهادة المحلية حدود الداخل؛ فصندوق النقد الدولي أقرّ بأن المملكة تقود أسرع عملية تنويع اقتصادي في الشرق الأوسط، والبنك الدولي صنّفها ضمن الاقتصادات الأكثر كفاءة في استثمار مواردها وتحقيق الاستقرار المالي، فيما وصفت تقارير أوروبية التحول السعودي بأنه «التحول الهيكلي الأكثر جرأة على مستوى العالم». هذه ليست عبارات مجاملة، بل تقييمات موثقة تُبنى على نتائج ومؤشرات، لا على الانطباعات.


إن ما يجري اليوم في المملكة ليس تراكماً في المشروعات فقط، بل في منهج الإدارة ذاته. فالمؤسسات تُبنى على قياس الأداء، والقرارات تُراجع بمؤشراتٍ معلنة، والنتائج تُعرض بشفافية أمام العالم. وهذا ما يجعل «الواقع» ذاته المتحدث الرسمي الأصدق للدولة الحديثة. فلم تعد هناك حاجةٌ إلى الرد على كل رأي سلبي، لأن الرد أصبح يُرى ويُقاس ويُوثق. وحين يتكلم الواقع، تتراجع النظريات القديمة، وتسقط معها أدوات التشكيك، لأن الحقيقة لم تعد وجهة نظر.


المشاريع التي تُقام اليوم ليست مباني فحسب، بل رموز لمرحلة جديدة من الوعي الوطني، حيث صارت التنمية جزءاً من الهوية، والإنجاز لغةً رسمية للدولة. ومن يشكّك في هذا التحول، يكفيه أن ينظر إلى ما تصوّره الأقمار الصناعية قبل خمس سنوات وما تُظهره اليوم، ليدرك أن المسافة بين الحلم والواقع لا تُقاس بالمسافات، بل بالإرادة.


وحين يتكلم الواقع.. تسقط نظريات التشكيك، لأن المملكة ببساطة لم تعد تُقاس بالقول، بل تُحترم بالنتائج.