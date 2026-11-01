لم يعد مقنعاً أن تمر النتائج السلبية للاتحاد باعتبارها عثرات عابرة، وأن يبقى الحديث عن التصحيح وعداً يتجدد بعد كل مباراة. فالتعادل أمام الشمال القطري في دوري النخبة الآسيوي، ثم الخسارة من الهلال في دوري روشن، وبعدها السقوط أمام شباب الأهلي آسيوياً، وصولاً إلى التعادل مع أبها متذيل الترتيب في دوري روشن تضع المدرب الألماني ينز فيسينغ أمام مسؤولية فنية تستوجب المساءلة.


المشكلة تتجاوز خسارة مباراة أو التفريط في نقطتين إلى تكرار الأخطاء نفسها، من اختيار التشكيلة إلى قراءة المنافس وإدارة اللقاء. وحين تتعدد المباريات وتتشابه العثرات، يصبح من الصعب تعليق كل شيء على سوء الحظ أو أخطاء اللاعبين، دون الوقوف عند القرارات التي سبقت صافرة البداية وما أعقبها من تدخلات.


الاتحاد يحتاج إلى تشكيلة متجانسة، يعرف فيها كل لاعب دوره وعلاقته بزملائه. وهذا يتطلب وضوحاً في الاختيارات واستقراراً يمنح المجموعة فرصة لبناء التفاهم. أما التغييرات التي لا يظهر أثرها الإيجابي، فتفتح باب التساؤل عن المعايير الفنية التي يستند إليها المدرب، وعن الصورة التي يريد لفريقه أن يقدمها.


والاستقرار المطلوب لا يعني تثبيت أسماء مهما تراجع عطاؤها. فالإصرار على إشراك عناصر لا تقدم ما يشفع لها، مع استمرار تذبذب الأداء، يضعف المنافسة داخل الفريق، ويجعل الجماهير تتساءل.. ماذا يحتاج اللاعب ليحتفظ بمقعده، وماذا يجب أن يقدم البديل لينال فرصته؟ عدالة الاختيار تبدأ من الملعب، ومن قدرة اللاعب على خدمة المجموعة وتنفيذ ما تتطلبه المباراة.


كذلك، فإن قراءة الخصم جزء أساسي من عمل المدرب. لكل منافس نقاط قوة ينبغي احتواؤها، وثغرات تستحق الاستغلال. وحسن الإعداد يظهر في اختيار العناصر المناسبة لهذه المهمة، ثم في سرعة التدخل، حين تكشف المباراة أن الحسابات الأولى تحتاج إلى تعديل.


اللاعبون يتحملون مسؤوليتهم بالتأكيد، لكن المدرب يتحمل مسؤولية توظيف قدراتهم، وتصحيح أخطائهم، وصناعة فريق تتجاوز قوته مجموع الأسماء الموجودة فيه. وهذه هي القيمة التي ينتظرها الاتحاد من جهازه الفني.


«الثالثة ثابتة» عنوان يضع فيسينغ أمام اختبار إثبات قدرته على التصحيح. والجماهير تريد أن ترى جواباً واضحاً في التشكيلة والأداء والنتيجة. أما إدارة النادي، فعليها أن تقيس جدوى استمرار الثقة بما يتحقق على أرض الملعب، فالاتحاد أكبر من أن تبقى نقاطه ثمناً لأخطاء يكررها الفيلسوف الألماني، وتبقى الحلول مؤجلة إلى المباراة المقبلة.