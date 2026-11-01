It is no longer convincing to consider the negative results of the Union as mere transient setbacks, and to keep discussing corrections as a promise that renews after every match. The draw against Al-Shamal in the Asian Elite League, followed by the loss to Al-Hilal in the Roshen League, and then the defeat against Al-Ahli in Asia, culminating in the draw with Abha, the bottom team in the Roshen League, places the German coach Jens Wissing under a technical responsibility that warrants accountability.



The problem goes beyond losing a match or dropping two points to the repetition of the same mistakes, from team selection to reading the opponent and managing the game. When matches multiply and setbacks resemble each other, it becomes difficult to attribute everything to bad luck or player errors, without addressing the decisions that preceded the starting whistle and the interventions that followed.



The Union needs a cohesive lineup, where each player knows their role and their relationship with their teammates. This requires clarity in selections and stability that gives the group a chance to build understanding. As for changes that do not show a positive impact, they raise questions about the technical criteria the coach relies on and the image he wants his team to present.



The required stability does not mean sticking with names regardless of their declining performance. The insistence on involving players who do not justify their inclusion, alongside the continued fluctuation in performance, weakens competition within the team and makes fans wonder... what does a player need to keep their spot, and what must a substitute do to earn their chance? Fairness in selection starts from the pitch, and from the player's ability to serve the group and execute what the match requires.



Moreover, reading the opponent is an essential part of the coach's job. Each competitor has strengths that need to be contained and weaknesses that deserve to be exploited. Good preparation is evident in selecting the right elements for this task, and then in the speed of intervention when the match reveals that initial calculations need adjustment.



Players certainly bear their responsibility, but the coach is responsible for utilizing their abilities, correcting their mistakes, and creating a team whose strength exceeds the sum of the names within it. This is the value that the Union expects from its technical staff.



“The third time is the charm” is a title that puts Wissing to the test of proving his ability to correct. The fans want to see a clear answer in the lineup, performance, and result. As for the club management, they must measure the feasibility of continuing to trust what is achieved on the pitch, as the Union is too big for its points to remain the price for mistakes repeated by the German philosopher, with solutions postponed until the next match.