من واقع العمل في التعليم، أعرف أن المسافة بين النص التنظيمي وتطبيقه داخل المدرسة تستحق كثيراً من التأمل. ففي الميدان تتداخل مسؤوليات المالك والمشغل والقيادة المدرسية، وتتقاطع تطلعات الأسرة مع احتياجات الطالب، وتواجه المؤسسة كل يوم قرارات تربوية وتشغيلية ومالية. ولهذا قرأت اللائحة المنظمة للمؤسسات التعليمية الخاصة باهتمام، وبأسئلة أرى أن الإجابة عنها ستحدد جانباً مهماً من أثرها.
تأتي اللائحة بموادها الخمس والعشرين لتضع إطاراً يجمع تنظيم التراخيص والرسوم، وتحديد المسؤوليات، وحماية الحقوق، ومتابعة الالتزام. وهذه خطوة مهمة لقطاع تتعدد نماذجه التعليمية والتشغيلية، ويحتاج نموه إلى مرجعية واضحة تمنح المستثمر الثقة، والأسرة الاطمئنان، والقيادة المدرسية القدرة على العمل.
لكن السؤال الذي يسبق غيره: كيف ستنتقل المؤسسات القائمة إلى متطلبات هذا الإطار؟ فالمدرسة التي تعمل منذ سنوات تحمل عقوداً والتزامات وهياكل إدارية وممارسات مستقرة، بينما تستطيع المؤسسة الجديدة بناء نموذجها منذ البداية وفق المتطلبات. فهل ستراعي إجراءات التطبيق اختلاف نقطة الانطلاق؟ وكيف ستُحدد احتياجات المواءمة، ومددها، وأولوياتها، بما يحفظ استقرار الدراسة ويحقق التطوير المطلوب؟
أرى أن نجاح هذه المرحلة يحتاج إلى تشخيص واضح لواقع المؤسسات. فما يصلح إجراءً لمدرسة صغيرة قد يحتاج إلى تنظيم مختلف داخل مجموعة تعليمية متعددة الفروع. وكيف نوازن هنا بين وحدة معايير الجودة والحقوق، ومرونة الوسائل التي تحققها؟ وهل ستجد المؤسسات مساراً واضحاً للاستفسار والحصول على إجابات متسقة حين تواجه حالات لم تتضح لها في الأدلة؟
وفي جانب الاستثمار، يبرز سؤال المؤسسات التي ستأتي: هل ستساعدها الإجراءات على تقدير متطلبات الدخول إلى القطاع بدقة؟ إن وضوح الاشتراطات قبل الالتزام بالمبنى والتجهيز والتوظيف يمنح المشروع فرصة أفضل للاستقرار. فكيف ستتكامل الموافقات، وكيف سيعرف المستثمر أن طلبه مكتمل، وأنه يستطيع الانتقال إلى الخطوة التالية؟ وما الذي سيجعل تجربة الترخيص قابلة للتوقع، مهما اختلف موقع المؤسسة أو نموذجها؟
وأرى أن هذا الوضوح يمكن أن يهيئ فرصة أفضل للقطاع غير الربحي، وفي مقدمته الأوقاف والجمعيات الخيرية؛ لتوسيع حضورها في التعليم وبناء مؤسسات مستدامة تخدم المجتمع. فالتعليم مجال رحب لمن يرى في عطائه صدقة جارية، وعلماً يُنتفع به، وإسهاماً في تنشئة ولد صالح يدعو لوالديه. ومن هنا يلتقي المعنى الإنساني والديني للعطاء مع عمل مؤسسي يمتد أثره عبر الأجيال.
لكن كيف نترجم هذه الفرصة إلى مدارس نوعية تستطيع الاستمرار؟ وهل ستراعي الأدلة التنفيذية طبيعة المؤسسات الوقفية والخيرية ونماذج تمويلها وحوكمتها؟ وكيف نشجعها على الوصول إلى الفئات والمناطق التي تحتاج إلى خيارات تعليمية أوسع؟ إن حسن المقصد يحتاج إلى كفاءة الإدارة وجودة التعليم، وأتطلع إلى أن تمنح هذه اللائحة القطاع غير الربحي طريقاً أوضح لتحويل العطاء إلى أثر تعليمي يمكن قياسه وتنميته.
ثم نصل إلى العلاقة داخل المدرسة نفسها. فقد أكدت اللائحة مسؤولية المرخص له، ونصت على تمكين المدير من صلاحياته الفنية والتعليمية والتربوية. وهذا من الجوانب التي توقفت عندها؛ لأن وضوح المسؤولية يحتاج إلى وضوح موازٍ في سلطة اتخاذ القرار.
فكيف سيُترجم هذا التمكين في الميدان؟ وأين تقف حدود تدخل المالك أو المشغل في القرار التربوي؟ وماذا يحدث حين تتطلب معالجة ضعف تعليمي توفير كفاءات أو موارد لا توافق عليها الإدارة المالية؟ ومن يُساءل عن النتيجة حين تكون الصلاحية موزعة بين أكثر من طرف؟ إن المدير يحتاج إلى إطار يستطيع العمل من خلاله، ويعرف به ما يملكه من قرار، وما يرفعه إلى غيره، وكيف يعالج التعارض حين يقع.
وفي الرسوم الدراسية، فإن الإفصاح المبكر وتنظيم التعديل يمنحان العلاقة مع الأسرة قدراً من الوضوح. لكن هل يكفي أن تعرف الأسرة السعر لتستطيع الحكم على مناسبة الخدمة؟ وكيف تتمكن من مقارنة الخيارات التعليمية على أساس معلومات مفهومة وموثوقة؟ ثم كيف تُراعى أوضاع الطلاب المستمرين حين تتغير الرسوم، وهم مرتبطون ببيئة مدرسية وعلاقات واستقرار يصعب اختزاله في قرار انتقال؟
ومن المهم هنا أن نسأل عن التوازن الذي يحفظ حقوق الأسرة واستدامة المؤسسة. فحماية الطالب من آثار الخلاف المالي مبدأ تربوي يستحق التقدير، ويحتاج تطبيقه إلى إجراءات فعّالة لمعالجة المطالبات بين أطرافها. كيف نضمن سرعة هذه الإجراءات ووضوحها، حتى تبقى المدرسة قادرة على الوفاء بالتزاماتها، ويظل الطالب مطمئناً في تعليمه؟
وتبقى الربحية سؤالاً يستحق أن يُطرح بوضوح؛ فالمستثمر يحتاج إلى عائد يضمن استمرار مشروعه وتطويره، والأسرة تنتظر تعليماً يوازي ما تدفعه. فكيف نحقق هذا التوازن دون أن تؤثر مستهدفات الربح في مهنية الممارسات وإنسانيتها؟ وما الضمانات التي تحول دون أن يأتي تحسين العائد من تقليص الكفاءات، أو زيادة الأعباء على المعلمين، أو خفض الإنفاق على احتياجات الطالب؟ وكيف تصبح جودة التعليم أساساً لبناء الربح واستدامته؟
ومن هنا تبرز رواتب المعلمين، وما يستحقه البون الشاسع بينها وبين رواتب بعض العاملين في إدارات الشركات التعليمية من نقاش. كيف نفسر اتساع هذه الفجوة، والمعلم يتولى العمل الأكثر اتصالاً بالطالب وتكوينه؟ وكيف نطالبه بالتطوير والإبداع وتحمل مسؤولية المخرجات، إذا لم يجد في دخله ما يمنحه الاستقرار والشعور بالتقدير؟ إن اختلاف المسؤوليات يبرر تفاوت الأجور، لكن إلى أي مدى يظل هذا التفاوت متناسباً مع قيمة الأدوار وأثرها؟ وهل ستأخذ قراءة جودة المؤسسة واستدامتها في الحسبان عدالة سياساتها في الأجور، وقدرتها على الاحتفاظ بمعلميها؟ أرى أن الإجابة عن هذه الأسئلة تكشف موقع المعلم في أولويات الاستثمار التعليمي، ومدى اتساق القرارات المالية مع الرسالة التي تحملها المدرسة.
أما الجودة، فهي الاختبار الأعمق لكل تنظيم. كيف سنتأكد من أن استيفاء المتطلبات أحدث تحسناً في التدريس والتعلم؟ وهل ستمنح مؤشرات المتابعة صورة كافية عن تجربة الطالب اليومية، وعن كفاءة القيادة والمعلمين؟ إن المدرسة قد تتقن إعداد الملفات، لكن ما يعنيني بوصفي تربوية هو ما يصل إلى الطالب: فهمه، ومهاراته، وثقته، وسلامته، وقدرته على التعلم.
وهنا يحضر التطوير المهني بسؤال لا يمكن تجاوزه: هل ستقرأ متابعة أداء المعلم الظروف التي يعمل فيها، وما يتاح له من دعم ووقت وموارد؟ وكيف تتحول برامج التدريب إلى تحسن يستطيع ممارسته داخل الفصل؟ إن بناء مدرسة جيدة يحتاج إلى كفاءات تستطيع المؤسسة الاحتفاظ بها، وتمنحها أسباب النمو والعطاء.
كما تستحق الرقابة القائمة على المخاطر وقفة. كيف ستُبنى معاييرها بحيث تكون واضحة ومنصفة للمؤسسات القائمة والجديدة؟ وكيف ستُقرأ الشكاوى في ضوء طبيعتها، وثبوتها، وطريقة معالجتها؟ وهل ستستطيع المتابعة التمييز بين مؤسسة تكشف مشكلاتها وتعالجها، وأخرى تبدو أقل مشكلات لأن قنوات التعبير فيها ضعيفة؟
هذه التساؤلات تنبع من تقدير أهمية اللائحة، ومن الرغبة في أن تجد طريقها إلى واقع المدارس. وأرى أن إشراك القيادات التعليمية والمستثمرين والمعلمين والأسر في تقويم التطبيق سيكشف مبكراً ما يحتاج إلى تفسير أو تطوير، ويمنح الأدلة التنفيذية صلة أقوى بالميدان.
لقد وضعت اللائحة إطاراً مهماً، وستحمل مرحلة التطبيق الإجابة عن السؤال الأكبر: هل ستتمكن المؤسسة القائمة من تطوير ممارساتها بوضوح واستقرار، وهل ستدخل المؤسسة الجديدة إلى القطاع وهي تعرف التزاماتها ومسؤولياتها؟ حين تتحقق هذه المعرفة، وتظهر آثارها في أداء المدرسة وتجربة الطالب، سنستطيع أن نقيس ما أنجزه التنظيم في الميدان.
From my experience in education, I know that the gap between regulatory texts and their application within schools deserves much contemplation. In the field, the responsibilities of the owner, operator, and school leadership intertwine, family aspirations intersect with student needs, and institutions face educational, operational, and financial decisions every day. This is why I read the regulations governing private educational institutions with interest, and I have questions that I believe will determine an important aspect of their impact.
The regulations, with their twenty-five articles, provide a framework that encompasses the organization of licenses and fees, defining responsibilities, protecting rights, and monitoring compliance. This is an important step for a sector with diverse educational and operational models, and its growth needs a clear reference that gives investors confidence, families reassurance, and school leadership the ability to act.
But the question that precedes all others is: how will existing institutions transition to the requirements of this framework? The school that has been operating for years carries contracts, commitments, administrative structures, and established practices, while a new institution can build its model from the outset according to the requirements. Will the implementation procedures take into account the differences in starting points? How will the needs for alignment, their durations, and priorities be determined in a way that preserves the stability of education and achieves the necessary development?
I believe that the success of this phase requires a clear diagnosis of the reality of institutions. What works as a procedure for a small school may need a different organization within a multi-branch educational group. How do we balance here between the unity of quality and rights standards and the flexibility of the means to achieve them? Will institutions find a clear path for inquiries and obtaining consistent answers when faced with situations that are not clarified in the guidelines?
On the investment side, a question arises for the incoming institutions: will the procedures help them accurately assess the requirements for entering the sector? Clarity of conditions before committing to the building, equipment, and hiring gives the project a better chance for stability. How will approvals be integrated, and how will the investor know that their application is complete and that they can move to the next step? What will make the licensing experience predictable, regardless of the institution's location or model?
I see that this clarity can create a better opportunity for the non-profit sector, especially endowments and charitable associations, to expand their presence in education and build sustainable institutions that serve the community. Education is a vast field for those who see in its contribution a continuous charity, beneficial knowledge, and a contribution to raising a righteous child who prays for their parents. Here, the human and religious meaning of giving meets with institutional work whose impact extends across generations.
But how do we translate this opportunity into quality schools that can sustain themselves? Will the executive guidelines take into account the nature of endowment and charitable institutions and their funding and governance models? How do we encourage them to reach the groups and areas that need broader educational options? Good intentions require efficient management and quality education, and I hope that these regulations will provide the non-profit sector with a clearer path to transform giving into measurable and sustainable educational impact.
Then we reach the relationship within the school itself. The regulations have confirmed the responsibility of the licensee and stipulated empowering the principal with their technical, educational, and pedagogical authorities. This is one of the aspects I paused at; because clarity of responsibility requires a corresponding clarity in decision-making authority.
How will this empowerment be translated in the field? Where do the boundaries of the owner's or operator's intervention in educational decisions stand? What happens when addressing educational weaknesses requires providing competencies or resources that the financial administration does not approve? And who will be held accountable for the outcome when authority is distributed among more than one party? The principal needs a framework through which they can operate, know what decisions they hold, what they escalate to others, and how to address conflicts when they arise.
Regarding tuition fees, early disclosure and organized adjustments provide a degree of clarity in the relationship with families. But is it enough for families to know the price to judge the appropriateness of the service? How can they compare educational options based on understandable and reliable information? And how are the situations of continuing students considered when fees change, as they are tied to a school environment, relationships, and stability that cannot be reduced to a transfer decision?
It is important here to ask about the balance that preserves the rights of families and the sustainability of the institution. Protecting the student from the effects of financial disputes is an educational principle that deserves appreciation, and its application requires effective procedures to address claims among the parties involved. How do we ensure the speed and clarity of these procedures, so that the school remains able to fulfill its commitments, and the student remains assured in their education?
Profitability remains a question worth asking clearly; the investor needs a return that ensures the continuity and development of their project, while families expect an education that matches what they pay. How do we achieve this balance without profit targets affecting the professionalism and humanity of practices? What guarantees are in place to prevent improving returns from coming at the expense of competencies, increasing burdens on teachers, or reducing spending on student needs? How does the quality of education become the foundation for building and sustaining profit?
Here, the salaries of teachers emerge, and the vast gap between them and the salaries of some employees in educational company administrations deserves discussion. How do we explain this widening gap, while the teacher is responsible for the work most connected to the student and their development? How can we demand development, creativity, and accountability for outcomes from them if they do not find in their income what grants them stability and a sense of appreciation? Differences in responsibilities justify wage disparities, but to what extent does this disparity remain proportional to the value of roles and their impact? Will the assessment of the institution's quality and sustainability take into account the fairness of its wage policies and its ability to retain its teachers? I believe that answering these questions reveals the position of the teacher in the priorities of educational investment and the extent to which financial decisions align with the message that the school carries.
As for quality, it is the deeper test for any organization. How will we ensure that meeting the requirements has led to improvements in teaching and learning? Will monitoring indicators provide a sufficient picture of the student's daily experience and the effectiveness of leadership and teachers? The school may excel at preparing files, but what matters to me as an educator is what reaches the student: their understanding, skills, confidence, safety, and ability to learn.
Here, professional development raises a question that cannot be overlooked: will the monitoring of teacher performance consider the circumstances in which they work, and the support, time, and resources available to them? How do training programs translate into improvements that they can practice within the classroom? Building a good school requires competencies that the institution can retain and provide with reasons for growth and contribution.
Risk-based oversight also deserves a pause. How will its standards be built to be clear and fair to both existing and new institutions? How will complaints be assessed in light of their nature, validity, and the way they are addressed? Will monitoring be able to distinguish between an institution that reveals its problems and addresses them, and another that appears to have fewer issues because its channels of expression are weak?
These questions stem from an appreciation of the importance of the regulations and a desire for them to find their way into the reality of schools. I believe that involving educational leaders, investors, teachers, and families in evaluating the implementation will reveal early what needs clarification or development, and will give the executive guidelines a stronger connection to the field.
The regulations have established an important framework, and the implementation phase will answer the bigger question: will the existing institution be able to develop its practices clearly and stably, and will the new institution enter the sector knowing its commitments and responsibilities? When this knowledge is achieved, and its effects appear in the school's performance and the student's experience, we will be able to measure what the organization has accomplished in the field.