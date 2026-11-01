من واقع العمل في التعليم، أعرف أن المسافة بين النص التنظيمي وتطبيقه داخل المدرسة تستحق كثيراً من التأمل. ففي الميدان تتداخل مسؤوليات المالك والمشغل والقيادة المدرسية، وتتقاطع تطلعات الأسرة مع احتياجات الطالب، وتواجه المؤسسة كل يوم قرارات تربوية وتشغيلية ومالية. ولهذا قرأت اللائحة المنظمة للمؤسسات التعليمية الخاصة باهتمام، وبأسئلة أرى أن الإجابة عنها ستحدد جانباً مهماً من أثرها.


تأتي اللائحة بموادها الخمس والعشرين لتضع إطاراً يجمع تنظيم التراخيص والرسوم، وتحديد المسؤوليات، وحماية الحقوق، ومتابعة الالتزام. وهذه خطوة مهمة لقطاع تتعدد نماذجه التعليمية والتشغيلية، ويحتاج نموه إلى مرجعية واضحة تمنح المستثمر الثقة، والأسرة الاطمئنان، والقيادة المدرسية القدرة على العمل.


لكن السؤال الذي يسبق غيره: كيف ستنتقل المؤسسات القائمة إلى متطلبات هذا الإطار؟ فالمدرسة التي تعمل منذ سنوات تحمل عقوداً والتزامات وهياكل إدارية وممارسات مستقرة، بينما تستطيع المؤسسة الجديدة بناء نموذجها منذ البداية وفق المتطلبات. فهل ستراعي إجراءات التطبيق اختلاف نقطة الانطلاق؟ وكيف ستُحدد احتياجات المواءمة، ومددها، وأولوياتها، بما يحفظ استقرار الدراسة ويحقق التطوير المطلوب؟


أرى أن نجاح هذه المرحلة يحتاج إلى تشخيص واضح لواقع المؤسسات. فما يصلح إجراءً لمدرسة صغيرة قد يحتاج إلى تنظيم مختلف داخل مجموعة تعليمية متعددة الفروع. وكيف نوازن هنا بين وحدة معايير الجودة والحقوق، ومرونة الوسائل التي تحققها؟ وهل ستجد المؤسسات مساراً واضحاً للاستفسار والحصول على إجابات متسقة حين تواجه حالات لم تتضح لها في الأدلة؟


وفي جانب الاستثمار، يبرز سؤال المؤسسات التي ستأتي: هل ستساعدها الإجراءات على تقدير متطلبات الدخول إلى القطاع بدقة؟ إن وضوح الاشتراطات قبل الالتزام بالمبنى والتجهيز والتوظيف يمنح المشروع فرصة أفضل للاستقرار. فكيف ستتكامل الموافقات، وكيف سيعرف المستثمر أن طلبه مكتمل، وأنه يستطيع الانتقال إلى الخطوة التالية؟ وما الذي سيجعل تجربة الترخيص قابلة للتوقع، مهما اختلف موقع المؤسسة أو نموذجها؟


وأرى أن هذا الوضوح يمكن أن يهيئ فرصة أفضل للقطاع غير الربحي، وفي مقدمته الأوقاف والجمعيات الخيرية؛ لتوسيع حضورها في التعليم وبناء مؤسسات مستدامة تخدم المجتمع. فالتعليم مجال رحب لمن يرى في عطائه صدقة جارية، وعلماً يُنتفع به، وإسهاماً في تنشئة ولد صالح يدعو لوالديه. ومن هنا يلتقي المعنى الإنساني والديني للعطاء مع عمل مؤسسي يمتد أثره عبر الأجيال.


لكن كيف نترجم هذه الفرصة إلى مدارس نوعية تستطيع الاستمرار؟ وهل ستراعي الأدلة التنفيذية طبيعة المؤسسات الوقفية والخيرية ونماذج تمويلها وحوكمتها؟ وكيف نشجعها على الوصول إلى الفئات والمناطق التي تحتاج إلى خيارات تعليمية أوسع؟ إن حسن المقصد يحتاج إلى كفاءة الإدارة وجودة التعليم، وأتطلع إلى أن تمنح هذه اللائحة القطاع غير الربحي طريقاً أوضح لتحويل العطاء إلى أثر تعليمي يمكن قياسه وتنميته.


ثم نصل إلى العلاقة داخل المدرسة نفسها. فقد أكدت اللائحة مسؤولية المرخص له، ونصت على تمكين المدير من صلاحياته الفنية والتعليمية والتربوية. وهذا من الجوانب التي توقفت عندها؛ لأن وضوح المسؤولية يحتاج إلى وضوح موازٍ في سلطة اتخاذ القرار.


فكيف سيُترجم هذا التمكين في الميدان؟ وأين تقف حدود تدخل المالك أو المشغل في القرار التربوي؟ وماذا يحدث حين تتطلب معالجة ضعف تعليمي توفير كفاءات أو موارد لا توافق عليها الإدارة المالية؟ ومن يُساءل عن النتيجة حين تكون الصلاحية موزعة بين أكثر من طرف؟ إن المدير يحتاج إلى إطار يستطيع العمل من خلاله، ويعرف به ما يملكه من قرار، وما يرفعه إلى غيره، وكيف يعالج التعارض حين يقع.


وفي الرسوم الدراسية، فإن الإفصاح المبكر وتنظيم التعديل يمنحان العلاقة مع الأسرة قدراً من الوضوح. لكن هل يكفي أن تعرف الأسرة السعر لتستطيع الحكم على مناسبة الخدمة؟ وكيف تتمكن من مقارنة الخيارات التعليمية على أساس معلومات مفهومة وموثوقة؟ ثم كيف تُراعى أوضاع الطلاب المستمرين حين تتغير الرسوم، وهم مرتبطون ببيئة مدرسية وعلاقات واستقرار يصعب اختزاله في قرار انتقال؟


ومن المهم هنا أن نسأل عن التوازن الذي يحفظ حقوق الأسرة واستدامة المؤسسة. فحماية الطالب من آثار الخلاف المالي مبدأ تربوي يستحق التقدير، ويحتاج تطبيقه إلى إجراءات فعّالة لمعالجة المطالبات بين أطرافها. كيف نضمن سرعة هذه الإجراءات ووضوحها، حتى تبقى المدرسة قادرة على الوفاء بالتزاماتها، ويظل الطالب مطمئناً في تعليمه؟


وتبقى الربحية سؤالاً يستحق أن يُطرح بوضوح؛ فالمستثمر يحتاج إلى عائد يضمن استمرار مشروعه وتطويره، والأسرة تنتظر تعليماً يوازي ما تدفعه. فكيف نحقق هذا التوازن دون أن تؤثر مستهدفات الربح في مهنية الممارسات وإنسانيتها؟ وما الضمانات التي تحول دون أن يأتي تحسين العائد من تقليص الكفاءات، أو زيادة الأعباء على المعلمين، أو خفض الإنفاق على احتياجات الطالب؟ وكيف تصبح جودة التعليم أساساً لبناء الربح واستدامته؟


ومن هنا تبرز رواتب المعلمين، وما يستحقه البون الشاسع بينها وبين رواتب بعض العاملين في إدارات الشركات التعليمية من نقاش. كيف نفسر اتساع هذه الفجوة، والمعلم يتولى العمل الأكثر اتصالاً بالطالب وتكوينه؟ وكيف نطالبه بالتطوير والإبداع وتحمل مسؤولية المخرجات، إذا لم يجد في دخله ما يمنحه الاستقرار والشعور بالتقدير؟ إن اختلاف المسؤوليات يبرر تفاوت الأجور، لكن إلى أي مدى يظل هذا التفاوت متناسباً مع قيمة الأدوار وأثرها؟ وهل ستأخذ قراءة جودة المؤسسة واستدامتها في الحسبان عدالة سياساتها في الأجور، وقدرتها على الاحتفاظ بمعلميها؟ أرى أن الإجابة عن هذه الأسئلة تكشف موقع المعلم في أولويات الاستثمار التعليمي، ومدى اتساق القرارات المالية مع الرسالة التي تحملها المدرسة.


أما الجودة، فهي الاختبار الأعمق لكل تنظيم. كيف سنتأكد من أن استيفاء المتطلبات أحدث تحسناً في التدريس والتعلم؟ وهل ستمنح مؤشرات المتابعة صورة كافية عن تجربة الطالب اليومية، وعن كفاءة القيادة والمعلمين؟ إن المدرسة قد تتقن إعداد الملفات، لكن ما يعنيني بوصفي تربوية هو ما يصل إلى الطالب: فهمه، ومهاراته، وثقته، وسلامته، وقدرته على التعلم.


وهنا يحضر التطوير المهني بسؤال لا يمكن تجاوزه: هل ستقرأ متابعة أداء المعلم الظروف التي يعمل فيها، وما يتاح له من دعم ووقت وموارد؟ وكيف تتحول برامج التدريب إلى تحسن يستطيع ممارسته داخل الفصل؟ إن بناء مدرسة جيدة يحتاج إلى كفاءات تستطيع المؤسسة الاحتفاظ بها، وتمنحها أسباب النمو والعطاء.


كما تستحق الرقابة القائمة على المخاطر وقفة. كيف ستُبنى معاييرها بحيث تكون واضحة ومنصفة للمؤسسات القائمة والجديدة؟ وكيف ستُقرأ الشكاوى في ضوء طبيعتها، وثبوتها، وطريقة معالجتها؟ وهل ستستطيع المتابعة التمييز بين مؤسسة تكشف مشكلاتها وتعالجها، وأخرى تبدو أقل مشكلات لأن قنوات التعبير فيها ضعيفة؟


هذه التساؤلات تنبع من تقدير أهمية اللائحة، ومن الرغبة في أن تجد طريقها إلى واقع المدارس. وأرى أن إشراك القيادات التعليمية والمستثمرين والمعلمين والأسر في تقويم التطبيق سيكشف مبكراً ما يحتاج إلى تفسير أو تطوير، ويمنح الأدلة التنفيذية صلة أقوى بالميدان.


لقد وضعت اللائحة إطاراً مهماً، وستحمل مرحلة التطبيق الإجابة عن السؤال الأكبر: هل ستتمكن المؤسسة القائمة من تطوير ممارساتها بوضوح واستقرار، وهل ستدخل المؤسسة الجديدة إلى القطاع وهي تعرف التزاماتها ومسؤولياتها؟ حين تتحقق هذه المعرفة، وتظهر آثارها في أداء المدرسة وتجربة الطالب، سنستطيع أن نقيس ما أنجزه التنظيم في الميدان.