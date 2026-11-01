From my experience in education, I know that the gap between regulatory texts and their application within schools deserves much contemplation. In the field, the responsibilities of the owner, operator, and school leadership intertwine, family aspirations intersect with student needs, and institutions face educational, operational, and financial decisions every day. This is why I read the regulations governing private educational institutions with interest, and I have questions that I believe will determine an important aspect of their impact.



The regulations, with their twenty-five articles, provide a framework that encompasses the organization of licenses and fees, defining responsibilities, protecting rights, and monitoring compliance. This is an important step for a sector with diverse educational and operational models, and its growth needs a clear reference that gives investors confidence, families reassurance, and school leadership the ability to act.



But the question that precedes all others is: how will existing institutions transition to the requirements of this framework? The school that has been operating for years carries contracts, commitments, administrative structures, and established practices, while a new institution can build its model from the outset according to the requirements. Will the implementation procedures take into account the differences in starting points? How will the needs for alignment, their durations, and priorities be determined in a way that preserves the stability of education and achieves the necessary development?



I believe that the success of this phase requires a clear diagnosis of the reality of institutions. What works as a procedure for a small school may need a different organization within a multi-branch educational group. How do we balance here between the unity of quality and rights standards and the flexibility of the means to achieve them? Will institutions find a clear path for inquiries and obtaining consistent answers when faced with situations that are not clarified in the guidelines?



On the investment side, a question arises for the incoming institutions: will the procedures help them accurately assess the requirements for entering the sector? Clarity of conditions before committing to the building, equipment, and hiring gives the project a better chance for stability. How will approvals be integrated, and how will the investor know that their application is complete and that they can move to the next step? What will make the licensing experience predictable, regardless of the institution's location or model?



I see that this clarity can create a better opportunity for the non-profit sector, especially endowments and charitable associations, to expand their presence in education and build sustainable institutions that serve the community. Education is a vast field for those who see in its contribution a continuous charity, beneficial knowledge, and a contribution to raising a righteous child who prays for their parents. Here, the human and religious meaning of giving meets with institutional work whose impact extends across generations.



But how do we translate this opportunity into quality schools that can sustain themselves? Will the executive guidelines take into account the nature of endowment and charitable institutions and their funding and governance models? How do we encourage them to reach the groups and areas that need broader educational options? Good intentions require efficient management and quality education, and I hope that these regulations will provide the non-profit sector with a clearer path to transform giving into measurable and sustainable educational impact.



Then we reach the relationship within the school itself. The regulations have confirmed the responsibility of the licensee and stipulated empowering the principal with their technical, educational, and pedagogical authorities. This is one of the aspects I paused at; because clarity of responsibility requires a corresponding clarity in decision-making authority.



How will this empowerment be translated in the field? Where do the boundaries of the owner's or operator's intervention in educational decisions stand? What happens when addressing educational weaknesses requires providing competencies or resources that the financial administration does not approve? And who will be held accountable for the outcome when authority is distributed among more than one party? The principal needs a framework through which they can operate, know what decisions they hold, what they escalate to others, and how to address conflicts when they arise.



Regarding tuition fees, early disclosure and organized adjustments provide a degree of clarity in the relationship with families. But is it enough for families to know the price to judge the appropriateness of the service? How can they compare educational options based on understandable and reliable information? And how are the situations of continuing students considered when fees change, as they are tied to a school environment, relationships, and stability that cannot be reduced to a transfer decision?



It is important here to ask about the balance that preserves the rights of families and the sustainability of the institution. Protecting the student from the effects of financial disputes is an educational principle that deserves appreciation, and its application requires effective procedures to address claims among the parties involved. How do we ensure the speed and clarity of these procedures, so that the school remains able to fulfill its commitments, and the student remains assured in their education?



Profitability remains a question worth asking clearly; the investor needs a return that ensures the continuity and development of their project, while families expect an education that matches what they pay. How do we achieve this balance without profit targets affecting the professionalism and humanity of practices? What guarantees are in place to prevent improving returns from coming at the expense of competencies, increasing burdens on teachers, or reducing spending on student needs? How does the quality of education become the foundation for building and sustaining profit?



Here, the salaries of teachers emerge, and the vast gap between them and the salaries of some employees in educational company administrations deserves discussion. How do we explain this widening gap, while the teacher is responsible for the work most connected to the student and their development? How can we demand development, creativity, and accountability for outcomes from them if they do not find in their income what grants them stability and a sense of appreciation? Differences in responsibilities justify wage disparities, but to what extent does this disparity remain proportional to the value of roles and their impact? Will the assessment of the institution's quality and sustainability take into account the fairness of its wage policies and its ability to retain its teachers? I believe that answering these questions reveals the position of the teacher in the priorities of educational investment and the extent to which financial decisions align with the message that the school carries.



As for quality, it is the deeper test for any organization. How will we ensure that meeting the requirements has led to improvements in teaching and learning? Will monitoring indicators provide a sufficient picture of the student's daily experience and the effectiveness of leadership and teachers? The school may excel at preparing files, but what matters to me as an educator is what reaches the student: their understanding, skills, confidence, safety, and ability to learn.



Here, professional development raises a question that cannot be overlooked: will the monitoring of teacher performance consider the circumstances in which they work, and the support, time, and resources available to them? How do training programs translate into improvements that they can practice within the classroom? Building a good school requires competencies that the institution can retain and provide with reasons for growth and contribution.



Risk-based oversight also deserves a pause. How will its standards be built to be clear and fair to both existing and new institutions? How will complaints be assessed in light of their nature, validity, and the way they are addressed? Will monitoring be able to distinguish between an institution that reveals its problems and addresses them, and another that appears to have fewer issues because its channels of expression are weak?



These questions stem from an appreciation of the importance of the regulations and a desire for them to find their way into the reality of schools. I believe that involving educational leaders, investors, teachers, and families in evaluating the implementation will reveal early what needs clarification or development, and will give the executive guidelines a stronger connection to the field.



The regulations have established an important framework, and the implementation phase will answer the bigger question: will the existing institution be able to develop its practices clearly and stably, and will the new institution enter the sector knowing its commitments and responsibilities? When this knowledge is achieved, and its effects appear in the school's performance and the student's experience, we will be able to measure what the organization has accomplished in the field.