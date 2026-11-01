منشور قصير على منصة X بخمس كلمات كتبتها فتاة، حملت من المعنى ما تضيق به خطب طويلة وما تعجز عنه وصفه تراجم بليغة «يا ليت الدنيا كلها آل سعود». كلمات خرجت بعفويتها، بلا مقدمات ولا صناعة لغوية، واستمدت قوتها من ذلك الشعور الصادق الذي يعرف طريقه إلى اللسان قبل أن يبحث عن عبارة تليق به.

بدأ الحوار بمنشور للأمير الدكتور خالد آل سعود، يدافع فيه عن صدق المواطن في التعبير عن حبه لوطنه والدفاع عن قضاياه بالحجة والأسلوب الراقي.

فجاء رد «مهاي» بهذه الأمنية التي عبرت صدقًا عنّا جميعًا، وأجابها «ويا ليت الدنيا كلها مثل أبناء هذا الوطن الغالي»..

وقفت كثيرًا أمام هذا الحب الذي نحمله بصدق وندافع عنه بشراسة ولا نقبل أن ينال منه حاقد أو مضلل أو حاسد.

العبارة أعمق من كلمات تقال وأرقام تنتشر، لأنها عبرت عن شعور ممتد في وجدان السعوديين، وعلاقة بالغة الحب والولاء بين الأسرة الحاكمة والشعب، علاقة لها عمر وطن وتاريخ أمة.

جمع الملك عبدالعزيز - يرحمه الله - وأبناء هذه الأرض مشروع تأسيس دولة، وخاضوا معًا مشقة البدايات وضنكها وحروبها، ومراحل النهضة، فصار توحيد البلاد ونهضتها ذاكرة مشتركة بين قيادة وشعب.

حملت الأسرة الحكيمة النبيلة مسؤولية الحكم، وحمل الشعب العظيم معها مسؤولية البناء والدفاع، واتسعت الراية لشعب وقيادة وجدوا تحتها وطنًا يجمعهم، وأمنا يمتد إلى نفوسهم قبل بيوتهم وأبنائهم وأرزاقهم.

تعاقبت السنوات والأجيال، وانتقلت الحكاية من ذاكرة الآباء إلى قلوب الأبناء، لكل جيل نصيبه من هذه الصلة، ولكل بيت طريقته في روايتها.

من يقرأ تاريخ هذه الأسرة العظيمة ومن عاصرها، يستشعر ويدرك أنها نعمة اصطفى الله بها هذا الوطن وأهله، حباهم الله بمحبة صادقة وولاء تام من شعب وفي أصيل ينتمون إليه وينتمي لهم، محبة سكن بعضها في حكايات قديمة عن خوف تبدد، وبعضها في حاضر مزدهر آمن، وأخرى في فرص فتحت باب الحياة.

محبة في إحساس عميق بأن لهذا الوطن قيادة تغار عليه، وأن لهذه القيادة شعبًا يعرف قدر المسؤولية التي تحملها.

قال الملك عبدالعزيز، في خطاب له قبل 100 عام، ألقاه في مكة، نشرته أم القرى 28 محرم 1348هـ «يعلم الله أن كل جارحة من جوارح الشعب تؤلمني، وكل شعرة منه يمسها أذى تؤذيني. وكذلك الشعب، فإنه يتألم إذا أصابني أيُّ شيء». الحب السياسي بأصدق معانيه، تشكل من شعور الإنسان في السعودية بأن مصيره ومستقبله موضع عناية، وأن كرامته أولوية في حساب كل قرار، وأن مستقبل أبنائه وأجياله القادمة يخطط له من الآن.

لهذا كانت القيمة الكبرى لهذه العلاقة بين قيادة ترى في شعبها قوة البلاد، وشعب يرى في قيادته موضع ثقته واجتماع كلمته، جبهة يصعب اختراقها، بذاكرة عاشها الناس بأنفسهم وواقعون ينعمون به.

وقد عبّر ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان عن هذا المعنى بقوله: أنا واحد من عشرين مليون مواطن سعودي، وأنا لا شيء بدونهم. عبارة تضع القائد إلى جانب كل مواطن ومواطنة في بناء الوطن.

واليوم، في عهد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده، تحمل هذه الصلة إرثها إلى طموح جديد. أبناء الوطن شركاء في الجهد والأمل والدفاع، وهذا ما يفسر حرارة الدفاع عن قيادتهم ووطنهم، وعمق الاعتزاز بهم، وتلك الحساسية تجاه كل محاولة للمساس بالعلاقة العميقة بين الأسرة الملكية والشعب الوفي.

«يا ليت الدنيا كلها آل سعود»، أمنية شعب تعبر عن علاقة بدأت مع تأسيس وطن، وواصلت الأجيال كتابة معناها، عملًا ووفاء، كل يوم.