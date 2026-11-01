A short post on platform X with five words written by a girl, carrying a meaning that could fill long speeches and what eloquent translations fail to describe: “I wish the whole world were Al Saud.” These words came out spontaneously, without introductions or linguistic craftsmanship, and drew their strength from that sincere feeling that finds its way to the tongue before searching for a phrase worthy of it.

The dialogue began with a post from Prince Dr. Khalid Al Saud, defending the citizen's honesty in expressing their love for their country and advocating for its issues with reason and refined style.

Then came the response from “Mhay,” with this wish that truly expressed all of us, and he replied, “I wish the whole world were like the children of this dear nation.”

I stood for a long time in front of this love that we carry sincerely and defend fiercely, refusing to let it be tarnished by any hateful, misleading, or envious person.

The phrase is deeper than mere words spoken and numbers spread, as it expressed a feeling deeply rooted in the hearts of Saudis, and a profound relationship of love and loyalty between the ruling family and the people, a relationship that has the age of a nation and the history of a people.

King Abdulaziz - may God have mercy on him - and the sons of this land gathered around the project of establishing a state, enduring together the hardships of beginnings, their struggles, and wars, and the stages of renaissance, making the unification of the country and its renaissance a shared memory between the leadership and the people.

The noble ruling family took on the responsibility of governance, and the great people carried with them the responsibility of building and defending, and the banner expanded to encompass a people and leadership who found under it a homeland that unites them, and a security that extends to their souls before their homes, children, and livelihoods.

The years and generations passed, and the story transitioned from the memory of the fathers to the hearts of the children, with each generation having its share of this connection, and each household having its own way of narrating it.

Anyone who reads the history of this great family and those who lived through it feels and realizes that it is a blessing that God chose for this nation and its people, bestowing upon them a sincere love and complete loyalty from a loyal and genuine people who belong to it and it belongs to them, a love that resides partly in old tales of fears that have dissipated, partly in a prosperous and secure present, and partly in opportunities that have opened the door to life.

A love rooted in a deep feeling that this homeland has a leadership that cares for it, and that this leadership has a people who understand the weight of the responsibility it carries.

King Abdulaziz said, in a speech he delivered 100 years ago in Mecca, published in Umm Al-Qura on the 28th of Muharram 1348 AH: “God knows that every limb of the people pains me, and every hair of theirs that is harmed hurts me. Likewise, the people feel pain if anything happens to me.” This is political love in its truest meanings, formed from the feeling of a person in Saudi Arabia that their fate and future are cared for, that their dignity is a priority in every decision made, and that the future of their children and coming generations is being planned for from now.

This is why the great value of this relationship exists between a leadership that sees in its people the strength of the country, and a people who see in their leadership a source of trust and unity, a front that is difficult to breach, with a memory lived by the people themselves and a reality they enjoy.

And Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman expressed this meaning by saying: “I am one of twenty million Saudi citizens, and I am nothing without them.” This phrase places the leader alongside every citizen in building the nation.

Today, under the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince, this connection carries its legacy into new aspirations. The children of the nation are partners in effort, hope, and defense, which explains the fervor in defending their leadership and homeland, the depth of pride in them, and the sensitivity towards any attempt to undermine the deep relationship between the royal family and the loyal people.

“I wish the whole world were Al Saud,” a wish of a people that expresses a relationship that began with the establishment of a homeland, and generations continue to write its meaning, through work and loyalty, every day.