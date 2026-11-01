منشور قصير على منصة X بخمس كلمات كتبتها فتاة، حملت من المعنى ما تضيق به خطب طويلة وما تعجز عنه وصفه تراجم بليغة «يا ليت الدنيا كلها آل سعود». كلمات خرجت بعفويتها، بلا مقدمات ولا صناعة لغوية، واستمدت قوتها من ذلك الشعور الصادق الذي يعرف طريقه إلى اللسان قبل أن يبحث عن عبارة تليق به.
بدأ الحوار بمنشور للأمير الدكتور خالد آل سعود، يدافع فيه عن صدق المواطن في التعبير عن حبه لوطنه والدفاع عن قضاياه بالحجة والأسلوب الراقي.
فجاء رد «مهاي» بهذه الأمنية التي عبرت صدقًا عنّا جميعًا، وأجابها «ويا ليت الدنيا كلها مثل أبناء هذا الوطن الغالي»..
وقفت كثيرًا أمام هذا الحب الذي نحمله بصدق وندافع عنه بشراسة ولا نقبل أن ينال منه حاقد أو مضلل أو حاسد.
العبارة أعمق من كلمات تقال وأرقام تنتشر، لأنها عبرت عن شعور ممتد في وجدان السعوديين، وعلاقة بالغة الحب والولاء بين الأسرة الحاكمة والشعب، علاقة لها عمر وطن وتاريخ أمة.
جمع الملك عبدالعزيز - يرحمه الله - وأبناء هذه الأرض مشروع تأسيس دولة، وخاضوا معًا مشقة البدايات وضنكها وحروبها، ومراحل النهضة، فصار توحيد البلاد ونهضتها ذاكرة مشتركة بين قيادة وشعب.
حملت الأسرة الحكيمة النبيلة مسؤولية الحكم، وحمل الشعب العظيم معها مسؤولية البناء والدفاع، واتسعت الراية لشعب وقيادة وجدوا تحتها وطنًا يجمعهم، وأمنا يمتد إلى نفوسهم قبل بيوتهم وأبنائهم وأرزاقهم.
تعاقبت السنوات والأجيال، وانتقلت الحكاية من ذاكرة الآباء إلى قلوب الأبناء، لكل جيل نصيبه من هذه الصلة، ولكل بيت طريقته في روايتها.
من يقرأ تاريخ هذه الأسرة العظيمة ومن عاصرها، يستشعر ويدرك أنها نعمة اصطفى الله بها هذا الوطن وأهله، حباهم الله بمحبة صادقة وولاء تام من شعب وفي أصيل ينتمون إليه وينتمي لهم، محبة سكن بعضها في حكايات قديمة عن خوف تبدد، وبعضها في حاضر مزدهر آمن، وأخرى في فرص فتحت باب الحياة.
محبة في إحساس عميق بأن لهذا الوطن قيادة تغار عليه، وأن لهذه القيادة شعبًا يعرف قدر المسؤولية التي تحملها.
قال الملك عبدالعزيز، في خطاب له قبل 100 عام، ألقاه في مكة، نشرته أم القرى 28 محرم 1348هـ «يعلم الله أن كل جارحة من جوارح الشعب تؤلمني، وكل شعرة منه يمسها أذى تؤذيني. وكذلك الشعب، فإنه يتألم إذا أصابني أيُّ شيء». الحب السياسي بأصدق معانيه، تشكل من شعور الإنسان في السعودية بأن مصيره ومستقبله موضع عناية، وأن كرامته أولوية في حساب كل قرار، وأن مستقبل أبنائه وأجياله القادمة يخطط له من الآن.
لهذا كانت القيمة الكبرى لهذه العلاقة بين قيادة ترى في شعبها قوة البلاد، وشعب يرى في قيادته موضع ثقته واجتماع كلمته، جبهة يصعب اختراقها، بذاكرة عاشها الناس بأنفسهم وواقعون ينعمون به.
وقد عبّر ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان عن هذا المعنى بقوله: أنا واحد من عشرين مليون مواطن سعودي، وأنا لا شيء بدونهم. عبارة تضع القائد إلى جانب كل مواطن ومواطنة في بناء الوطن.
واليوم، في عهد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده، تحمل هذه الصلة إرثها إلى طموح جديد. أبناء الوطن شركاء في الجهد والأمل والدفاع، وهذا ما يفسر حرارة الدفاع عن قيادتهم ووطنهم، وعمق الاعتزاز بهم، وتلك الحساسية تجاه كل محاولة للمساس بالعلاقة العميقة بين الأسرة الملكية والشعب الوفي.
«يا ليت الدنيا كلها آل سعود»، أمنية شعب تعبر عن علاقة بدأت مع تأسيس وطن، وواصلت الأجيال كتابة معناها، عملًا ووفاء، كل يوم.
A short post on platform X with five words written by a girl, carrying a meaning that could fill long speeches and what eloquent translations fail to describe: “I wish the whole world were Al Saud.” These words came out spontaneously, without introductions or linguistic craftsmanship, and drew their strength from that sincere feeling that finds its way to the tongue before searching for a phrase worthy of it.
The dialogue began with a post from Prince Dr. Khalid Al Saud, defending the citizen's honesty in expressing their love for their country and advocating for its issues with reason and refined style.
Then came the response from “Mhay,” with this wish that truly expressed all of us, and he replied, “I wish the whole world were like the children of this dear nation.”
I stood for a long time in front of this love that we carry sincerely and defend fiercely, refusing to let it be tarnished by any hateful, misleading, or envious person.
The phrase is deeper than mere words spoken and numbers spread, as it expressed a feeling deeply rooted in the hearts of Saudis, and a profound relationship of love and loyalty between the ruling family and the people, a relationship that has the age of a nation and the history of a people.
King Abdulaziz - may God have mercy on him - and the sons of this land gathered around the project of establishing a state, enduring together the hardships of beginnings, their struggles, and wars, and the stages of renaissance, making the unification of the country and its renaissance a shared memory between the leadership and the people.
The noble ruling family took on the responsibility of governance, and the great people carried with them the responsibility of building and defending, and the banner expanded to encompass a people and leadership who found under it a homeland that unites them, and a security that extends to their souls before their homes, children, and livelihoods.
The years and generations passed, and the story transitioned from the memory of the fathers to the hearts of the children, with each generation having its share of this connection, and each household having its own way of narrating it.
Anyone who reads the history of this great family and those who lived through it feels and realizes that it is a blessing that God chose for this nation and its people, bestowing upon them a sincere love and complete loyalty from a loyal and genuine people who belong to it and it belongs to them, a love that resides partly in old tales of fears that have dissipated, partly in a prosperous and secure present, and partly in opportunities that have opened the door to life.
A love rooted in a deep feeling that this homeland has a leadership that cares for it, and that this leadership has a people who understand the weight of the responsibility it carries.
King Abdulaziz said, in a speech he delivered 100 years ago in Mecca, published in Umm Al-Qura on the 28th of Muharram 1348 AH: “God knows that every limb of the people pains me, and every hair of theirs that is harmed hurts me. Likewise, the people feel pain if anything happens to me.” This is political love in its truest meanings, formed from the feeling of a person in Saudi Arabia that their fate and future are cared for, that their dignity is a priority in every decision made, and that the future of their children and coming generations is being planned for from now.
This is why the great value of this relationship exists between a leadership that sees in its people the strength of the country, and a people who see in their leadership a source of trust and unity, a front that is difficult to breach, with a memory lived by the people themselves and a reality they enjoy.
And Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman expressed this meaning by saying: “I am one of twenty million Saudi citizens, and I am nothing without them.” This phrase places the leader alongside every citizen in building the nation.
Today, under the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince, this connection carries its legacy into new aspirations. The children of the nation are partners in effort, hope, and defense, which explains the fervor in defending their leadership and homeland, the depth of pride in them, and the sensitivity towards any attempt to undermine the deep relationship between the royal family and the loyal people.
“I wish the whole world were Al Saud,” a wish of a people that expresses a relationship that began with the establishment of a homeland, and generations continue to write its meaning, through work and loyalty, every day.