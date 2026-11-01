«لسانك حصانك، إن صنته صانك، وإن خنته خانك». حكمة ورثناها ونحن نعتقد أن النجاة في أن نزن كلماتنا قبل أن نقولها، وأن نعرف متى نتحدث ومتى نصمت. لكن ماذا لو قلت كلاماً موزوناً، ثم أُخذ منه ما يغيّر معناه؟ وماذا لو أُلبست كلمات لم تقلها، بصوت يشبه صوتك، وملامح تشبه ملامحك؟ أي لجام يمكن أن يحميك حين تصبح للآخرين قدرة على تحريك لسانك؟

لم يعد الظهور الإعلامي مجرد فرصة لعرض فكرة أو مشاركة تجربة. صار دخولاً إلى مساحة واسعة من التأويل، تخاطب فيها أناساً مختلفين في معارفهم وقناعاتهم وحساسياتهم، وتحمل الكلمة الواحدة عند كل منهم معنى قد لا يخطر لك. تقولها من نافذة تجربتك، ويستقبلها أحدهم من جرحه، وآخر من موقفه المسبق، وثالث من خصومته مع الفكرة أو مع صاحبها. وفي هذا الزحام، قد تضيع عبارتك بين ما قصدت وما فهموا وما أراد بعضهم أن يُفهم منها.

حتى وأنت تكتب رأياً في تغريدة، قد تجد نفسك بعد ساعات تتمنى لو أنك احتفظت به لنفسك. لا لأنك اكتشفت خطأه، وإنما لأنك أصبحت مطالباً بشرح كل كلمة، ونفي كل معنى لم تقصده، والدفاع عن نيات لم تعرضها للنقاش أصلاً. تبدأ برأي في قضية، وتنتهي أنت القضية؛ تُناقش شخصيتك، وتُفتش مواقفك القديمة، ويُستدعى من كلامك ما يصلح لإضافته إلى ملف الاتهام.

الأمر لا يتعلق بصعوبة الاختلاف وحدها. الاختلاف طبيعي، والاعتراض على الرأي حق، ومن يتحدث للعامة عليه أن يتوقع النقد، وأن يقبل التصحيح، وأن يتحمل مسؤولية عبارته. لكن المسافة كبيرة بين من يناقش ما قلت، ومن يعيد صناعة كلامك ليجد ما يهاجمه. الأول يختبر فكرتك، والثاني يصنع لك فكرة ثم يحاسبك عليها.

قد تتحدث عشر دقائق، فلا يصل إلى الناس إلا عشر ثوانٍ. وقد تبني رأيك على مقدمة وشرط واستثناء، ثم يُحذف كل ذلك لتبقى جملة حادة، صالحة للغضب والتداول. وربما كنت تعرض رأياً لترد عليه، فإذا بالمقطع المتداول ينتهي قبل ردك، وتصبح أنت صاحب الرأي الذي جئت لتفنيده. هنا لا يعود الاجتزاء اختصاراً للحديث؛ يصبح كتابة جديدة له، يتولى فيها شخص آخر تحديد موقفك نيابة عنك.

ومع تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، يتسع السؤال المقلق: هل يكفي أن يقول الإنسان «لم أقل هذا»؟ يمكن تركيب صوت ونسبته إلى صاحبه، أو صناعة مشهد يوهم المشاهد بأنه شاهد الواقعة بنفسه. وعندما تصل المادة إلى الناس محملة بالإثارة، قد يسبق التصديق أي محاولة للتحقق. يجد الإنسان نفسه يدافع عن واقعة لم تحدث، ويشرح غياباً لم يعشه، وينفي كلاماً لم يمر بلسانه.

والأقسى، أن التبرير لا يحصل دائماً على الفرصة نفسها التي حصل عليها الاتهام. من شاهد المقطع الأول قد لا يشاهد التوضيح، ومن شارك العبارة المبتورة قد لا يجد الحماسة نفسها لمشاركة سياقها الكامل. تظل النسخة المشوهة تمضي في طريقها، بينما يقف صاحبها المفترض عند كل محطة ليقول: هذا ليس ما قصدته، وهذا ليس ما قلته، وهذا ليس صوتي أصلاً.

ثم يتصدر للدفاع عنك من يزيد الأمر سوءاً؛ يتطوع لشرح مقصدك وهو لم يفهمه، وينسب إليك مواقف لم تتخذها، ويهاجم الآخرين باسمك كأنك فوّضته بالحديث عنك. فتجد نفسك مطالباً بالرد على خصومك، والتنصل من عبارات المدافعين عنك في الوقت نفسه. وقد يتحول دفاع أحدهم إلى دليل إضافي ضدك، وتُحسب عليك حدته وتأويلاته وخصوماته، فتظل أنت المتهم، ولا حول لك ولا قوة إلا أنك قلت كلمتك. بعض الدفاع يوسّع دائرة الاتهام، حتى تتمنى لو أن صاحبه تركك تواجه سوء الفهم الأول وحدك.

أمام هذا كله، قد يبدو الصمت أكثر حكمة. وقد يشعر المرء أن وجود رأي له أصبح عبئاً، وأن التصريح به مغامرة لا يحتاج إليها. فلماذا يعرّض نفسه لهذا العناء؟ ولماذا يمنح الغرباء فرصة لمحاكمته، وهو قادر على أن يقرأ ويمضي؟

لكن ماذا يبقى للنقاش العام إذا انسحب منه كل من يزن كلمته، وترك المساحة لمن لا يتردد في قول أي شيء؟ وماذا نخسر حين يصبح الخوف من التشويه أقوى من الرغبة في المشاركة؟ سنخسر خبرات تستحق أن تُسمع، وآراء قد تساعدنا على المراجعة، وأصواتاً تعرف قيمة الاختلاف لكنها تتعب من دفع تكلفته.

نحتاج إلى متحدث يحترم عقول الناس، ويختار عبارته بعناية، ويراجع خطأه بشجاعة. ونحتاج بالقدر نفسه إلى متلقٍّ لا يكتفي بمقطع مبتور، ولا يجعل اختلافه مع شخص إذناً لتصديق كل ما يُنسب إليه. فمسؤولية الكلمة تبدأ عند قائلها، وتمتد إلى من ينقلها ويعنونها ويعيد نشرها. وضغطة المشاركة ليست بريئة من أثر ما تحمله.

«لسانك حصانك».. نعم. لكن الحكمة تحتاج اليوم إلى تتمة تخاطب من يقص الكلام، ومن يركّب الصوت، ومن ينشر قبل أن يتثبت. فمهما أحكم الإنسان لجام لسانه، لن يستطيع وحده أن يمنع الآخرين من العبث بما قال.

من حق الناس أن يسألوك عن رأيك، وأن يعترضوا عليه، وأن يكشفوا تناقضه. ومن حقك عليهم أن يكون الرأي الذي يحاسبونك عليه رأيك فعلاً.

أما أن تظل تشرح وتبرر وتدافع عن كلام لم تقله، فتلك محنة يصبح فيها ذنبك الوحيد أنك تكلمت.