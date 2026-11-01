“Your tongue is your horse; if you protect it, it will protect you, and if you betray it, it will betray you.” This is a wisdom we have inherited, believing that salvation lies in weighing our words before we speak, and knowing when to talk and when to be silent. But what if you say something well-measured, and then it is taken in a way that changes its meaning? What if your words are dressed in a voice that resembles yours, and features that look like yours, but are not your own? What bridle can protect you when others have the power to move your tongue?

Media appearances are no longer just an opportunity to present an idea or share an experience. They have become an entry into a vast space of interpretation, where you address people with different knowledge, convictions, and sensitivities, and a single word can carry a meaning for each of them that may not even occur to you. You express it from the window of your experience, and one person receives it from their wound, another from their preconceived stance, and a third from their hostility towards the idea or its proponent. In this chaos, your phrase may get lost between what you intended, what they understood, and what some wanted to be understood from it.

Even when you write an opinion in a tweet, you may find yourself hours later wishing you had kept it to yourself. Not because you discovered it was wrong, but because you are now required to explain every word, deny every meaning you did not intend, and defend intentions you never even presented for discussion. You start with an opinion on an issue, and you end up being the issue; your character is discussed, your old stances are scrutinized, and parts of your speech are summoned to be added to the indictment.

The matter is not just about the difficulty of disagreement. Disagreement is natural, and objecting to an opinion is a right; those who speak to the public should expect criticism, accept correction, and bear responsibility for their words. But there is a vast difference between someone discussing what you said and someone reconstructing your words to find something to attack. The former tests your idea, while the latter creates an idea for you and then holds you accountable for it.

You may speak for ten minutes, and only ten seconds reach the people. You may build your opinion on a premise, condition, and exception, only for all of that to be deleted, leaving a sharp sentence suitable for anger and circulation. Perhaps you were presenting an opinion to respond to it, only for the circulating clip to end before your response, and you become the owner of the opinion you came to refute. Here, the truncation is no longer a shortening of the conversation; it becomes a new writing of it, where another person takes it upon themselves to define your position on your behalf.

With artificial intelligence technologies, the troubling question expands: Is it enough for a person to say, “I didn’t say that”? A voice can be synthesized and attributed to its owner, or a scene can be created that misleads the viewer into believing they witnessed the incident themselves. When the material reaches people loaded with excitement, belief may precede any attempt to verify. A person finds themselves defending an event that never happened, explaining an absence they did not experience, and denying words that never passed their lips.

What’s harsher is that justification does not always get the same opportunity that accusation does. Those who watched the initial clip may not watch the clarification, and those who shared the truncated phrase may not feel the same enthusiasm to share its full context. The distorted version continues on its path, while its supposed owner stops at every station to say: this is not what I meant, this is not what I said, and this is not my voice at all.

Then, someone who makes matters worse steps up to defend you; they volunteer to explain your intent without having understood it, attribute to you stances you never took, and attack others in your name as if you had authorized them to speak for you. You find yourself required to respond to your opponents while simultaneously distancing yourself from the words of those defending you. One of their defenses may turn into additional evidence against you, and their sharpness, interpretations, and hostilities may be counted against you, leaving you as the accused, with no power but the fact that you spoke your word. Some defenses expand the circle of accusation, making you wish their owner had left you to face the initial misunderstanding alone.

In light of all this, silence may seem wiser. One might feel that having an opinion has become a burden, and that expressing it is an unnecessary adventure. Why put oneself through this trouble? Why give strangers the chance to judge them when they can read and move on?

But what remains of public discourse if everyone who weighs their words withdraws, leaving the space to those who do not hesitate to say anything? What do we lose when the fear of distortion becomes stronger than the desire to participate? We will lose experiences that deserve to be heard, opinions that could help us reflect, and voices that understand the value of disagreement but tire from paying its cost.

We need a speaker who respects people’s minds, chooses their words carefully, and reviews their mistakes courageously. And we equally need a recipient who does not settle for a truncated clip, nor uses their disagreement with a person as a license to believe everything attributed to them. The responsibility of a word begins with its speaker and extends to those who convey it, title it, and share it. A click to share is not innocent of the impact it carries.

“Your tongue is your horse”... Yes. But the wisdom today needs a continuation that addresses those who truncate speech, those who synthesize voices, and those who publish before verifying. For no matter how tightly a person reins in their tongue, they cannot alone prevent others from tampering with what they said.

People have the right to ask you for your opinion, to object to it, and to reveal its contradictions. And you have the right for the opinion they hold you accountable for to actually be your opinion.

As for continuing to explain, justify, and defend words you did not say, that is a plight where your only fault becomes that you spoke.