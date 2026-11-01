In a time not too distant, an idea needed a "visa," passing through an editor-in-chief, crossing the doors of an institution, and waiting for someone to grant it space in front of the public. The platform was high, and the ladder to it was long. This distance served two functions: it selected what deserved to be seen and granted those in charge the authority to determine what was worthy. Between selection and exclusion, some ideas found their way, while others waited outside the door.

Then came the mobile phone, shortening the ladder; a platform now fit in a pocket, and a sentence written outside the hall could occupy those seated within for an entire session. The opportunity for speech widened, and names emerged that had not passed through the usual doors. The owner of the old seat discovered that his position granted him a chance to speak, but he could no longer ensure he alone chose his topic, as the sidewalk had its own suggestions.

From this space, the digital street began to compete with the elite for influence, invoking the voice of the people against circles accustomed to directing the discussion. Its proximity to their experiences became a reason to deserve attention, while the elite relied on their accumulated experience, institutional presence, and ability to follow issues. Each party had a source from which it drew its strength, and each source had its limits; broad support was not an endless mandate, nor was an old status a permanent contract with the public.

The voice of the sidewalk has the power to disturb the complacency within closed circles, raising issues that have been postponed and turning individual complaints into questions that are hard to overlook. It demands that those in attendance explain their choices, and its sharpness may be what draws attention back to experiences that others have become accustomed to ignoring. When this happens, its competition with the elite becomes a beneficial pressure, opening a door that habit had closed and bringing into the discussion people whose absence was not evidence of a lack of what they deserved to say.

The elite has the ability to keep an issue present even after interest in it wanes. They gather its parties, connect conflicting demands, and follow what requires more time than the lifespan of a hashtag. They can provide dissent with a pathway that transitions it from declaring a problem to questioning a solution. Here, experience does not need a title to guard it; what it accomplishes is enough to renew trust in it.

However, the elite can also use their status to close the door that is supposed to guard the quality of passage. Names are repeated, circles of choice narrow, and dissent is treated as a deficiency in understanding. The call for caution turns into an endless postponement. At that point, it becomes legitimate for people to ask what they are protecting with this waiting, as the complexity may be real or may serve as a curtain to hide shortcomings, and it is their responsibility to explain the difference.

The voice of the sidewalk can also use its audience in the same way. It starts by demanding to hear the people, then speaks as if it alone possesses their voices, shifting from "this is my opinion" to "this is their will," making any disagreement with its stance a conflict with them. At that point, populism begins, and popularity becomes a means to prevent questioning. The new platform narrows to those who do not echo its phrases, and it is responsible for explaining how it transitioned from expressing its supporters to claiming to represent everyone.

The flaw is similar when either party makes its source of strength an exemption from accountability. The one with status implicitly claims that their history is enough, while the one with an audience asserts that the number of supporters is decisive, while the question needing an answer hangs between them. Here, we find value in what Al-Ghazali conveyed in "The Deliverer from Error" about Ali, may Allah be pleased with him: "Know the truth, and you will know its people." The standard we apply to the big name should remain present before the widely circulated voice.

Ironically, the boundaries between the two parties are not fixed. Populism here is a claim to monopolize the voice of the people, not a title of residence. The one with the title may borrow the tools of mobilization to protect their position, while the newcomer may build a closed circle of close allies in the name of the public. The first denounces the noise and then creates it when it serves them, while the second objects to monopolizing the platform and then narrows it to those who compete with them. In both cases, the subject of competition shifts from serving the issue to protecting the position, and reviewing becomes costly because it threatens the image of its owner before their supporters. In such cases, competition for the names of those seated seems more significant than competition over how they are seated.

Let us imagine in our Saudi space a hashtag that begins with a citizen whose transaction has been delayed, then finds others recounting the same experience. This voice has the right to press for an answer, and those who know the details of the procedure have the right to explain them. It is the responsibility of both to keep the problem at the center of the discussion. If the one with status merely rebukes the complainants for their tone, they have neglected their question. If the one with the hashtag accuses anyone explaining the procedure of defending shortcomings, they have closed the path to understanding, while the citizen still waits for their transaction to be completed.

In this scene, it becomes clear what competition should achieve: a complaint reaches, an answer can be examined, and a flaw finds its way to resolution. Distributing certificates of belonging among the disputants does not accomplish a transaction nor make one position more truthful than another. The interest of the nation accommodates a voice that alerts, a voice that explains, and a voice that corrects both, without anyone monopolizing the definition of care for it.

Therefore, the one on the platform needs to listen before judging the language of those arriving, and the one with the audience needs to hear what may not please their supporters. Both increase their entitlement to influence when they apply to themselves the standard they demand of their opponent.

The sidewalk has risen to the platform, and competition has widened over who chooses the question and who answers it. The reader can maintain their seat outside the applause camps, justifying the elite when they add, and justifying the voice of the sidewalk when it reveals what has been neglected, and questioning both when the issue becomes a means to retain influence. The old seat does not exempt its owner from proving their merit, and the new ascent does not exempt its owner from the consequences of what they say.

Final point:

"Those who ascend the platform must remember that the people are still on the sidewalk."