في زمن ليس ببعيد، كانت الفكرة تحتاج إلى «تأشيرة دخول»، تمرّ على رئيس تحرير، وتعبر أبواب مؤسسة، وتنتظر من يمنحها مساحة أمام الناس، كان المنبر عالياً، والسلّم إليه طويلاً، وكانت لهذه المسافة وظيفتان، تنتقي ما يستحق الظهور، وتمنح القائمين عليها سلطة تحديد ما يستحقه، وبين الانتقاء والاستبعاد، كانت أفكار تجد طريقها، وأخرى تنتظر خارج الباب.

ثم جاء الجوال، واختصر السلّم، صار في الجيب منبر، وأصبح بوسع جملة تُكتب خارج القاعة أن تشغل الجالسين في صدرها جلسة كاملة، اتسعت فرصة الكلام، وظهرت أسماء لم تمرّ من الأبواب المعتادة، واكتشف صاحب المقعد القديم أن مكانه يمنحه فرصة الحديث، لكنه لم يعد يضمن له أن يختار وحده موضوعه، فقد صار للرصيف اقتراح آخر.

من هذه المساحة، بدأ الشارع الرقمي ينافس النخب على النفوذ، يستدعي صوت الناس في مواجهة دوائر اعتادت توجيه النقاش، ويقدم قربه من تجاربهم سبباً لاستحقاق الإصغاء، فيما تستند النخب إلى خبرتها المتراكمة وحضورها المؤسسي وقدرتها على متابعة القضايا، لكل طرف مصدر يستمد منه قوته، ولكل مصدر حدوده، فلا التأييد الواسع تفويض بلا نهاية، ولا المكانة القديمة عقد دائم مع الجمهور.

لصوت الرصيف قدرة على إزعاج الاطمئنان داخل الدوائر المغلقة، يرفع قضية جرى تأجيلها، ويحوّل شكوى فردية إلى سؤال يصعب تجاوزه، ويطالب أصحاب الحضور بتفسير اختياراتهم، وقد تكون حدّته هي ما يعيد الانتباه إلى تجربة اعتاد الآخرون المرور عليها، حين يحدث ذلك، تصبح منافسته للنخب ضغطاً مفيداً، يفتح باباً أغلقته العادة، ويُدخل إلى النقاش أشخاصاً لم يكن غيابهم دليلاً على غياب ما يستحق أن يقولوه.

وللنخب قدرة على إبقاء القضية حاضرة بعد انحسار الاهتمام بها، تجمع أطرافها، وتصل بين مطالب متعارضة، وتتابع ما يحتاج إلى وقت أطول من عمر الوسم، وتستطيع أن تمنح الاعتراض طريقاً ينتقل به من إعلان المشكلة إلى مساءلة الحل، وهنا لا تحتاج الخبرة إلى لقب يحرسها، فما تنجزه يكفي لتجديد الثقة بها.

غير أن النخبة تستطيع أيضاً أن تستخدم مكانتها لإغلاق الباب الذي يفترض أن تحرس جودة العبور منه، تتكرر الأسماء، وتضيق دوائر الاختيار، ويُعامل الاعتراض باعتباره نقصاً في الفهم، وتتحول الدعوة إلى التروي إلى تأجيل لا ينتهي، عندها يصبح من المشروع أن يسألها الناس عمّا تحميه بهذا الانتظار، فقد يكون التعقيد حقيقياً، وقد يُستعمل ستاراً يحجب تقصيراً، ومسؤوليتها أن تشرح الفرق.

ويستطيع صوت الرصيف، أن يستخدم جمهوره بالطريقة نفسها، يبدأ بالمطالبة بسماع الناس، ثم يتحدث كما لو أنه وحده يملك أصواتهم، ينتقل من «هذا رأيي» إلى «هذه إرادتهم»، ويجعل مخالفة موقفه خصومة معهم، عندها تبدأ الشعبوية، وتصبح الشعبية وسيلة لمنع السؤال، ويضيق المنبر الجديد بمن لا يردد عبارته، ومسؤوليته أن يفسر كيف انتقل من التعبير عن مؤيديه إلى ادعاء تمثيل الجميع.

يتشابه الخلل حين يجعل أي طرف مصدر قوته إعفاءً من المساءلة، صاحب المكانة يقول ضمناً إن تاريخه يكفي، وصاحب الجمهور يقول إن عدد المؤيدين يحسم، بينما يبقى السؤال الذي يحتاج إلى جواب معلقاً بينهما، ويفيدنا هنا ما نقله الغزالي في «المنقذ من الضلال» عن علي رضي الله عنه: «اعرف الحق تعرف أهله»، فالمعيار الذي نطبقه على الاسم الكبير، ينبغي أن يبقى حاضراً أمام الصوت واسع الانتشار.

والمفارقة أن الحدود بين الطرفين ليست ثابتة، فالشعبوية هنا ادعاء لاحتكار صوت الناس، لا عنوان إقامة، قد يستعير صاحب اللقب أدوات الحشد ليحمي موقعه، وقد يبني القادم باسم الجمهور دائرة مغلقة من المقربين، يستنكر الأول الضجيج ثم يصنعه عندما يخدمه، ويعترض الثاني على احتكار المنبر ثم يضيق بمن يزاحمه، في الحالتين، يتحول موضوع المنافسة من خدمة القضية إلى حماية الموقع، وتصبح المراجعة مكلفة لأنها تهدد صورة صاحبها أمام أنصاره، وفي مثل هذه الحالات، تبدو المنافسة على أسماء الجالسين، أكثر منها على طريقة الجلوس.

لنتصور في فضائنا السعودي وسماً يبدأ بمواطن تأخر إنجاز معاملته، ثم يجد آخرين يروون التجربة نفسها، من حق هذا الصوت أن يضغط طلباً للإجابة، ومن حق من يعرف تفاصيل الإجراء أن يشرحها، ومسؤولية الاثنين أن يبقيا المشكلة في مركز الحديث، فإذا اكتفى صاحب المكانة بتوبيخ المشتكين على نبرتهم، فقد أهمل سؤالهم، وإذا اتهم صاحب الوسم كل من يشرح الإجراء بالدفاع عن التقصير، فقد أغلق طريق الفهم، والمواطن ما زال ينتظر إنجاز معاملته.

في هذا المشهد يتضح ما ينبغي أن تكسبه المنافسة، شكوى تصل، وجواب يمكن فحصه، وخلل يجد طريقه إلى المعالجة، أما توزيع شهادات الانتماء بين المتخاصمين فلا ينجز معاملة، ولا يجعل موقفاً أصدق من غيره، فمصلحة الوطن تتسع لصوت ينبه، وصوت يفسر، وصوت يصحح كليهما، دون أن يحتكر أحد تعريف الحرص عليه.

لذلك يحتاج صاحب المنبر إلى أن يصغي قبل أن يحكم على لغة القادمين، ويحتاج صاحب الجمهور إلى أن يسمع ما قد لا يرضي مؤيديه، ويزداد استحقاق كليهما للتأثير حين يطبق على نفسه المعيار الذي يطالب به خصمه.

لقد صعد الرصيف إلى المنبر، واتسعت المنافسة على من يختار السؤال ومن يجيب عنه، ويستطيع القارئ أن يحتفظ بمقعده خارج معسكرات التصفيق، ينصف النخبة حين تضيف، وينصف صوت الرصيف حين يكشف ما أُهمل، ويسائل كليهما حين تصبح القضية وسيلة لاستبقاء النفوذ، فالمقعد القديم لا يعفي صاحبه من إثبات الجدارة، والصعود الجديد لا يعفي صاحبه من تبعات ما يقول.

نقطة آخر السطر:

«على من اعتلى المنبر أن يتذكر أن الناس ما زالوا على الرصيف».