The whole world is watching the results of the Israeli and American elections, due to their clear impact, which has not been at this level in past decades. Despite Israel's existential relationship with America, regardless of who governs in America, whether Republican or Democrat, on the other hand, Israel represents a strong ally for America in the most significant war America is involved in after the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan, Washington's war against Iran, where Israel is a key partner. This war increases the importance of the results of the Israeli elections that took place a few days ago, where the Likud party received 53 votes compared to 48 for the opposition and 19 votes for the Arab lists. Netanyahu cannot form a government from his party, and we may witness splits and small alliances on the opposition side that qualify him to lead Israel in the upcoming sensitive period and resolve some issues, with the Iranian file being at the top of the list amid increased escalation in the region in anticipation of the upcoming midterm elections for the U.S. Congress at the beginning of next week, where most polls indicate a lead for Democratic candidates in this election race. Additionally, the level of support for President Trump has declined in the latest polls there, for reasons related to the war with Iran, which Americans see as having failed to achieve its goals; in fact, the opposite is true, especially regarding energy prices, which have risen to unprecedented levels despite attempts by the U.S. administration to sign agreements with Russia to import millions of barrels of diesel for American markets. The world is holding its breath in anticipation of a renewed war with Iran by the allies, America and Israel, on the day after the U.S. midterm elections.

Some doubt the outcomes of the upcoming war against Iran, asserting that it will not differ from previous ones since the beginning of this year. The statements from the U.S. administration, especially from President Trump, are often inaccurate, hesitant, and unclear in their objectives. The nuclear file is the banner of the conflict with Iran, but the situation has shifted to issues of energy supplies, the Strait of Hormuz, and hostile actions targeting Washington's allies in the region. Will we witness significant changes in the nature of the upcoming military operation in terms of strength and timeframe, and could the objectives of this war extend beyond the nuclear file to strategic issues related to America's dominance over energy corridors and its future conflict with international powers, headed by China, for example? This war is a piece on the chessboard in the international struggle for the coming decades.

President Trump's support for Netanyahu in the Israeli elections was evident, represented by strong statements backing the current Prime Minister of Israel. The aim may be the deep state policies in America to decisively end the situation with Iran. We find intensive communication with regional and American parties with the Iranian side to try to pressure and reach a solution that meets American demands in this dangerous conflict. The communication of U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance with Mohsen Rezaei, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, confirmed that the Iranian administration received this message and is working on responding to it. In contrast, President Trump stated that his deputy will continue with the Iranian government due to obtaining medical supplies, which is far from reality. This is Trump's way of distracting from what he will do on the ground in the coming days regarding this sensitive issue for the region and the world.