العالم أجمع يترقب نتائج الانتخابات الإسرائيلية والأمريكية، لما لها من تأثير واضح لم يكن بهذه الدرجة في العقود الماضية، رغم العلاقات الوجودية لإسرائيل مع أمريكا بغض النظر عمن يحكم في أمريكا سواء كان جمهوريا أو ديمقراطيا، على الجانب الآخر تمثل إسرائيل حليفا قويا لأمريكا في أهم حرب تدخلها أمريكا بعد غزو العراق وأفغانستان، حرب واشنطن ضد إيران، إسرائيل شريك أساسي فيها، هذه الحرب تزيد من أهمية نتائج الانتخابات الإسرائيلية التي تمت قبل أيام وحصل حزب الليكود على 53 صوتا مقابل 48 للمعارضة و19 صوتا للقوائم العربية، نتنياهو لا يستطيع أن يشكل حكومة من حزبه، وقد نشهد انشقاقات وتحالفات صغيرة في جانب المعارضة تؤهله لقيادة إسرائيل في الفترة الحساسة المقبلة وإنهاء بعض الملفات، ويأتي على رأسها الملف الإيراني مع زيادة في التصعيد في المنطقة ترقبا للانتخابات النصفية للكونغرس الأمريكي في بداية الأسبوع المقبل، والتي تشير أغلب الاستطلاعات إلى تقدم المرشحين في الحزب الديمقراطي في سباق هذه الانتخابات، إضافة إلى تدني مستوى التأييد للرئيس ترمب في آخر الاستطلاعات هناك، لأسباب لها علاقة بالحرب مع إيران التي يرى الأمريكيون أنها لم تحقق أهدافها بل إن العكس هو الصحيح، خاصة في أسعار الطاقة والتي ارتفعت لأسعار غير مسبوقة رغم محاولات الإدارة الأمريكية توقيع اتفاقيات مع روسيا لاستيراد ملايين البراميل من الديزل للأسواق الأمريكية، العالم يحبس أنفاسه مع ترقب تجدد الحرب مع إيران من قبل الحلفيين أمريكا وإسرائيل، في اليوم التالي للانتخابات النصفية الأمريكية.

البعض يشكك في ما تسفر عنه الحرب القادمة ضد إيران يؤكدون أنها لن تختلف عن سابقاتها منذ بداية هذا العام، فتصريحات الإدارة الأمريكية وخاصة الرئيس ترمب غير دقيقة في أغلب الأحيان ومترددة، وغير واضحة الأهداف، فالملف النووي هو شعار الصراع مع إيران ولكن الوضع تغير إلى مسألة إمدادات الطاقة وقضية مضيق هرمز والأعمال العدائية التي تستهدف حلفاء لواشنطن في المنطقة، هل سنشهد تغيرات جوهرية في طبيعية العملية العسكرية المقبلة من حيث القوة والفترة الزمنية وقد تتعدى أهداف هذه الحرب الملف النووي لقضايا إستراتيجية لها علاقة بهيمنة أمريكا على ممرات الطاقة وصراعها في المستقبل مع قوى دولية يأتي على رأسها الصين مثلا، وهذه الحرب هي قطعة في طاولة الشطرنج في الصراع الدولي للعقود القادمة.

دعم الرئيس ترمب لنتنياهو في الانتخابات الإسرائيلية كان واضحا، وتمثل بتصريحات قوية داعمة لرئيس وزراء إسرائيل الحالي، قد يكون الهدف منها هو سياسات الدولة العميقة في أمريكا لإنهاء ملف الوضع مع إيران بشكل حاسم، فنجد تواصلا مكثفا مع أطراف إقليمية وأمريكية مع الجانب الإيراني لمحاولة الضغط والوصول إلى حل يلبي المطالب الأمريكية في هذا النزاع الخطير، تواصل نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس مع محسن رضائي أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن الوطني، والتي أكدت الإدارة الإيرانية تلقيها هذه الرسالة وأنها تعمل على الرد عليها، في المقابل صرح الرئيس ترمب أن يواصل نائبه مع الحكومة الإيرانية بسبب الحصول على إمدادات طبية وهذا بعيدا عن الواقع، وهي طريقة ترمب في التشتيت على ماذا سيفعل على أرض الواقع في الأيام القادة في هذا الملف الحساس للمنطقة والعالم.