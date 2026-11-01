How long will this artistic chaos continue, and how long will Al-Ahli remain a prisoner to a coach who has not yet been able to convince the Al-Ahli fans that he is the man capable of leading a team of Al-Ahli's stature and ambitions?



What happened yesterday against Al-Shabab is not just a fleeting loss that can be overlooked with an apology statement, a cold justification, or promises that evaporate with the next match whistle. Rather, it is a loss that opens the door to difficult questions and places this coach, Busic, before his full responsibility, forcing decision-makers and Al-Ahli to confront a truth that can no longer be ignored.



We are not talking about a team lacking the elements capable of making a difference, nor about a club without history or ambition. We are talking about the great Al-Ahli club, about a team that possesses the capabilities to compete and has honored Saudi football regionally, raising its stocks and name high, and about fans who do not ask for the impossible but want a team that knows what it wants on the field and a coach who can utilize his players and create a cohesive system that befits the name of a club that has been a prominent figure in marketing the league globally and preserving its reputation in the eyes of fair-minded critics and specialists.



However, when the artistic fingerprint is absent, choices become chaotic, and clear tactical work does not emerge, it becomes the right of the fans to ask: What is this coach offering? What is the real justification for his continued presence?



One of the coach's biggest roles is to know how to utilize his elements, how to invest their capabilities, and how to choose the formation that gives his team balance, strength, and the ability to impose its style.



As for Al-Ahli possessing elements capable of delivering better performances and then failing to show its character as expected, this is a problem that cannot always be hung on the players or circumstances.



A successful coach is one who makes a difference with his decisions, corrects mistakes, reads the opponent, and intervenes at the right time. However, when questions about the formation, tactical approach, and ability to manage confrontations are repeated, administrative silence does not solve the problem but rather gives it more time to worsen.



Al-Ahli does not need a coach who is content to sit on the bench and distribute smiles here and there; it needs a technical mind to lead it, a personality that commands respect, and a clear vision that translates into performance and results.



What increases the bitterness of the loss is that the points lost today cannot be regained simply by regretting tomorrow, and every point lost by Al-Ahli could have a heavy price at the end of the season. Every match where competition opportunities dissipate due to unconvincing technical decisions places the club in calculations it would not have had to face if the situation had been handled properly.



Al-Ahli is not at a stage that allows wasting time waiting for the team's identity to become clear, nor is it at a stage that grants anyone open immunity at the expense of the club's ambitions.



The Al-Ahli fans have been patient, supportive, and stood behind their team, knowing the meaning of loyalty in times of victory and defeat. However, they also have the right to demand technical work that matches the size of their support and administrative decisions that protect the club's ambitions instead of leaving them hostage to waiting.



It is neither logical nor fair to ask the fans to continue their patience without limits while points are wasted and questions about performance and choices are repeated.



Here we reach the essence of the issue: Does Al-Ahli continue to bet on the possibility of correcting the course under Busic's leadership, or has the time come to make a brave decision that ends this phase and gives the team a new opportunity?



From my personal perspective and with complete objectivity, the dismissal of Busic has become an urgent technical necessity, requiring immediate action, especially after this loss and the legitimate questions it raised about his ability to lead Al-Ahli to its goals.



A clear decision is required, along with a well-studied alternative plan and a coach who possesses the competence, experience, and ability to invest the team's elements and restore discipline, identity, and personality to the team and the locker room. Because change is not an end in itself but a means to save the season and protect the club's ambitions before the gap widens and the abandonment of the stadiums becomes more pronounced between what Al-Ahli possesses in capabilities and what it actually presents on the field due to the unwanted and unwelcomed coach.



We are not against a person, nor are we in conflict with a name; rather, we are with Al-Ahli and its right to compete fairly and with its fans' right to see their team fighting for victory instead of leaving every match burdened with questions and disappointments.



The message to decision-makers is clear and does not allow for interpretation: make the decision tonight, rearrange the technical house, and look for a world-class coach who knows the value of Al-Ahli and its stature and possesses the leadership tools to restore the team's prestige, personality, and ambition. Al-Ahli lacks neither loyalty nor fans nor history; what it needs today is a brave decision that protects its future, technical work worthy of its name, and men who understand that this entity is greater than all names and that its interests must take precedence over all considerations.



A final whisper:



To you, the pledge, love, and belonging, and behind you, we move morning and evening, and through time, we will move together.