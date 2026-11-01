إلى متى يستمر هذا العبث الفني وإلى متى يُترك الأهلي أسيرًا لمدرب لم يستطع حتى الآن تقديم ما يقنع الأهلاويين بأنه الرجل القادر على قيادة فريق بحجم الأهلي وطموحاته؟


ما حدث البارحة أمام الشباب ليس مجرد خسارة عابرة يمكن تجاوزها ببيان اعتذار، أو تبرير بارد أو وعود تتبخر مع صافرة المباراة التالية، بل خسارة تفتح أبواب الأسئلة الصعبة وتضع هذا المدرب بوسيتش أمام مسؤوليته الكاملة وتفرض على أصحاب القرار والنادي الأهلي مواجهة الحقيقة التي لم يعد من المقبول الهروب منها.


نحن لا نتحدث عن فريق يفتقر إلى العناصر القادرة على صناعة الفارق ولا عن نادٍ بلا تاريخ أو طموح، نحن نتحدث عن النادي الأهلي العظيم، عن فريق يملك من الإمكانات ما يؤهله للمنافسة ومن شرّف الكرة السعودية قاريا ورفع أسهمها واسمها عاليا، وعن جماهير لا تطلب المستحيل وإنما تريد فريقًا يعرف ماذا يريد داخل الملعب ومدربًا يستطيع توظيف لاعبيه وصناعة منظومة متماسكة تليق باسم النادي الذي كان علامة بارزة في تسويق الدوري عالميا وحفظ ماء الوجه جماهيريا بشهادة المنصفين وأهل الاختصاص.


لكن حين تغيب البصمة الفنية، وتضطرب الاختيارات ولا تظهر ملامح واضحة للعمل التكتيكي يصبح من حق الجماهير أن تسأل: ما الذي يقدمه هذا المدرب؟ وما المبرر الحقيقي لبقائه واستمراره؟


أحد أكبر أدوار المدرب أن يعرف كيف يوظف عناصره وكيف يستثمر إمكاناتهم وكيف يختار التشكيل الذي يمنح فريقه التوازن والقوة والقدرة على فرض أسلوبه.


أما أن يمتلك الأهلي عناصر قادرة على تقديم مستويات أفضل ثم يعجز الفريق عن إظهار شخصيته بالصورة المنتظرة، فهذه مشكلة لا يمكن تعليقها دائمًا على شماعة اللاعبين أو الظروف.


المدرب الناجح هو من يصنع الفارق بقراراته ويعالج الأخطاء، ويقرأ الخصم ويتدخل في الوقت المناسب، أما حين تتكرر الأسئلة حول التشكيل والنهج الفني والقدرة على إدارة المواجهات فإن الصمت الإداري لا يحل المشكلة بل يمنحها مزيدًا من الوقت لتتفاقم.


الأهلي لا يحتاج إلى مدرب يكتفي بالحضور على مقاعد البدلاء ويوزع الابتسامات من هنا وهناك، بل يحتاج إلى عقل فني يقوده وشخصية تفرض احترامها ورؤية واضحة تُترجم إلى أداء ونتائج.


ما يزيد من مرارة الخسارة أن النقاط التي تُفقد اليوم لا يمكن استعادتها بمجرد الندم غدًا وكل نقطة يخسرها الأهلي قد يكون لها ثمن باهظ في نهاية الموسم، وكل مباراة تتبدد فيها فرص المنافسة بسبب قرارات فنية غير مقنعة تضع النادي أمام حسابات لم يكن مضطرًا إليها لو أُحسن التعامل مع الموقف.


الأهلي ليس في مرحلة تسمح بإهدار الوقت في انتظار أن تتضح هوية الفريق، ولا في مرحلة تمنح أحدًا حصانة مفتوحة على حساب طموحات النادي.


والجماهير الأهلاوية صبرت وساندت ووقفت خلف فريقها وهي التي تعرف معنى الوفاء في أوقات الانتصار والانكسار، لكنها في المقابل تملك الحق في المطالبة بعمل فني يوازي حجم دعمها وبقرارات إدارية تحمي طموحات النادي بدلًا من تركها رهينة الانتظار.


وليس من المنطق والعدل أن يُطلب من الجماهير مواصلة الصبر بلا حدود بينما تُهدر النقاط وتتكرر علامات الاستفهام حول الأداء والاختيارات.


وهنا نصل إلى جوهر القضية، هل يستمر الأهلي في المراهنة على إمكانية تصحيح المسار تحت قيادة بوسيتش، أم أن الوقت قد حان لاتخاذ قرار شجاع ينهي هذه المرحلة ويمنح الفريق فرصة جديدة؟


من وجهة نظري الخاصة وبكل تجرد فإن إقالة بوسيتش أصبحت ضرورة فنية ملحة، تستوجب التحرك العاجل لا سيما بعد هذه الخسارة وما أثارته من تساؤلات مشروعة حول قدرته على قيادة الأهلي إلى أهدافه.


المطلوب قرار واضح وخطة بديلة مدروسة ومدرب يمتلك الكفاءة والخبرة والقدرة على استثمار عناصر الفريق وإعادة الانضباط والهوية والشخصية إلى الفريق وغرفة الملابس، لأن التغيير ليس غاية في ذاته وإنما وسيلة لإنقاذ الموسم وحماية طموحات النادي قبل أن تتسع الفجوة ويستفحل هجران الملاعب بين ما يملكه الأهلي من إمكانات وما يقدمه فعليًا داخل الملعب بسبب المغضوب عليه وغير المرغوب فيه المدرب.


لسنا ضد شخص.. ولسنا في خصومة مع اسم وإنما نحن مع الأهلي ومع حقه في المنافسة بعدالة ومع حق جماهيره في رؤية فريقها يقاتل من أجل الانتصار لا أن تخرج من كل مباراة محملة بالأسئلة والخيبات.


والرسالة إلى أصحاب القرار واضحة لا تحتمل التأويل اتخذوا القرار الليلة وأعيدوا ترتيب البيت الفني وابحثوا عن مدرب عالمي يعرف قيمة الأهلي وقامته ويملك أدوات قيادته يستطيع أن يعيد للفريق هيبته وشخصيته وطموحه، فالأهلي لا ينقصه الوفاء، ولا تنقصه الجماهير، ولا ينقصه التاريخ، وما يحتاج إليه اليوم هو قرار شجاع يحمي مستقبله، وعمل فني يليق باسمه، ورجال يدركون أن هذا الكيان أكبر من كل الأسماء، وأن مصلحته يجب أن تتقدم على كل اعتبار.


همسة أخيرة:


لك العهد والعشق والانتماء وخلفك نمضي صباح مساء وعبر الزمان سنمضي معاً.