•• حين يُسأل أحدهم: ماذا تريد من الحياة؟ يجيب بذاتٍ حزينة: تعبت من حمل الأثقال.. فما أصعب أن يمر الفرد بفقدان ثقة في ذاته والناس.. وعندما يظن البعض أنه آخر من يحتاج للتدريب على الثقة بالنفس؛ تختلط عليه الأهداف فيقع في حيرة بين شعور بحب الآخرين أو إحساس باحتقارهم.. ثق بنفسك وإلا ستهدم المعبد على رأسك، لتصبح إثْرها أثراً بعد عين.

•• وهناك من يمزج بين الشعور بالثقة والعُجُب، ولكن روايات «العُجُب» المتواترة من أقوال الناس؛ تحكي صوت الروح وجرس القلب ودوي الذات.. والنفس البشرية لها طرائقها المائلة بها مع الهوى، وأدواء النفس الخفية المغموسة في الذات تحتاج من صاحبها يقظة ليسلم من ذلك الداء.. أما مسارب النفس وأنفاسها فتُبعدها عن الوجود لحظات خيلاء لنشوة إعجاب بالنفس، كالنائم الذي يتراءى الطيوف البنفسجية.

•• أما من يفجِّر الإبداع داخله كفيضان هادر؛ فليجدد ذاته بودٍ سيَّال.. ومن يتفنن بزرع الثقة في أعماقه؛ فهو كشلال ليس أمامه عائق.. ومن يتحلَّق بأشخاص داعمين؛ يشعر بالرضا عن نفسه.. ومن يحتضن الآخرين بكلتا يديه بثقة وبسمة؛ يحظى بأريحية مشرقة، ويدٍ بيضاء تحمل غصن زيتون.. ولات حين متاب من كان يقول: اكتشفت متأخراً عكس ما كنت أظنه.

•• تمهل يا صاحبي، ودعنا نغمس أصابعنا في نهر الثقة بالنفس.. دعنا يا صديقي نبتاع «الثقة» من صيدلية أرواحنا، ليهجم علينا الإبداع ويهرب عنا التراخي.. تعال يا صديقي لنجعلها حكاية يقرأها من مر على حديقة الفطرة.. عد يا صديقي لنُخرج نحيبنا غير المجدي، فما بيني وبينك أقصر مما بين جفني عين.. وما أجمل أن نجد منارة مضيئة في محيط مظلم.