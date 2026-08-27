•• When someone is asked: What do you want from life? They respond with a sad self: I am tired of carrying burdens.. How difficult it is for a person to go through a loss of confidence in themselves and in others.. And when some think they are the last to need training in self-confidence; their goals become mixed, leading them to confusion between a feeling of love for others or a sense of contempt for them.. Trust yourself, or else you will bring the temple crashing down on your head, leaving you as a mere shadow.

•• There are those who mix the feeling of confidence with vanity, but the recurring tales of "vanity" from people's words; tell the voice of the soul, the chime of the heart, and the echo of the self.. The human soul has its ways that lean towards desire, and the hidden ailments of the soul, steeped in the self, require the owner to be vigilant to be free from that disease.. As for the pathways of the soul and its breaths, they distance it from existence during moments of arrogance for the thrill of self-admiration, like a sleeper who sees violet visions.

•• As for those who unleash creativity within themselves like a raging flood; they should renew themselves with flowing kindness.. And those who excel at planting confidence deep within; they are like a waterfall with no obstacles in front of them.. And those who surround themselves with supportive people; feel content with themselves.. And those who embrace others with both hands, with confidence and a smile; enjoy a radiant ease, and a white hand that carries an olive branch.. And there is no time for regret for those who used to say: I discovered too late the opposite of what I thought.

•• Take your time, my friend, and let us dip our fingers into the river of self-confidence.. Let us, my friend, purchase "confidence" from the pharmacy of our souls, so that creativity rushes upon us and lethargy flees from us.. Come, my friend, let us make it a story read by those who pass by the garden of nature.. Come back, my friend, so we can release our futile lament, for what lies between you and me is shorter than the distance between my eyelids.. And how beautiful it is to find a shining lighthouse in a dark ocean.