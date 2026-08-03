هناك اعتقاد شائع بأن نجاح الشركات في التصدير يبدأ من جودة المنتج، لكن الواقع الاقتصادي يقول إن الجودة هي نقطة البداية فقط، وليست نهاية الرحلة. كم من شركة تمتلك منتجاً منافساً عالمياً، لكنها لا تتمكن من تجاوز حدود السوق المحلية، لعدم مواكبة التمويل لطموحها. وفي الاقتصاد، لا تكفي الميزة التنافسية إذا لم تجد من يمولها. بناءً على هذه الحقيقة، لم يكن من قبيل المصادفة أن تنشئ معظم الاقتصادات الكبرى مؤسسات متخصصة لتمويل الصادرات، على سبيل المثال، الولايات المتحدة تمتلك بنك التصدير والاستيراد، والمملكة المتحدة لديها هيئة تمويل الصادرات، واليابان تعتمد على بنك اليابان للتعاون الدولي، والصين تمتلك مؤسسات تمويلية عملاقة تدعم انتشار شركاتها عالمياً. الرسالة التي تجمع هذه التجارب واحدة، التصدير يحتاج إلى تمويل يفهم طبيعة التجارة الدولية.

العديد من الدراسات الاقتصادية تدعم وتؤكد هذا التوجه، وقد أشار البنك الدولي في إحدى الدراسات إلى أن محدودية الوصول إلى التمويل تعد من أبرز العوائق أمام دخول الشركات إلى الأسواق الخارجية، خصوصاً المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة. كما ترى منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية (OECD) أن وكالات ائتمان وتمويل الصادرات أصبحت جزءاً من البنية التحتية للتنافسية الوطنية، وليست مجرد جهات تقدم قروضاً أو ضمانات. علاوة على ذلك، يقدر بنك التنمية الآسيوي فجوة تمويل التجارة العالمية بأكثر من 2.5 تريليون دولار، وهي فجوة يتحمّل عبئها الأكبر قطاع المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة.

هنا تتضح حقيقة مالية مهمة؛ الشركات المصدّرة لا تحتاج إلى تمويل لأنها تعاني ضعفاً مالياً، بل لأنها تتحمّل دورة نقدية تختلف جذرياً عن البيع المحلي، وذلك لتكفّلها بشراء المواد الخام، والإنتاج، والشحن، والتأمين، وانتظارها لأسابيع أو أشهر حتى استلام قيمة صادراتها، وخلال هذه الفترة قد تضطر إلى رفض عقود تصديرية جديدة لغياب السيولة. هنا يبرز الفرق بين التمويل التجاري التقليدي والتمويل التنموي الموجه للصادرات. الأول ينظر إلى الصفقة، بينما ينظر الثاني إلى الأثر الاقتصادي الذي تولّده هذه الصفقة على الاقتصاد الوطني.

مع انتقال الاقتصاد السعودي إلى مرحلة جديدة تقودها القطاعات غير النفطية، تصبح القدرة على الوصول إلى الأسواق العالمية عاملاً مهماً في استدامة هذا التحوّل؛ لذلك جاء بنك التصدير والاستيراد السعودي ليؤدي هذا الدور التنموي، انسجاماً مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 الرامية إلى تنويع الاقتصاد وزيادة مساهمة القطاع غير النفطي في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي. البنك لا يعمل كبنك تجاري ينافس البنوك، وإنما كمؤسسة تنموية تعالج إحدى أهم الفجوات التي تواجه المصدرين، عبر توفير حلول تمويلية وتأمينية تتناسب مع طبيعة التجارة الدولية. تشمل هذه المنظومة تمويل المصدرين المحليين، وتمويل المشترين الدوليين، وتأمين ائتمان الصادرات، وتأمين الاعتمادات المستندية، وغيرها من الأدوات التي تساعد الشركات على التوسع الخارجي بثقة أكبر وإدارة المخاطر المصاحبة للتجارة الدولية.

يتجاوز أثر هذه الحلول الشركات الكبيرة، لتمتد أهميتها إلى المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، التي تمثل اليوم محركاً رئيسياً للنمو والابتكار في معظم الاقتصادات. تشير بيانات بنك التصدير والاستيراد السعودي إلى أن هذه المنشآت تمثل نحو 40% من إجمالي عملائه، كما فتحت حلول البنك الائتمانية الآفاق أمام الصادرات السعودية غير النفطية للوصول إلى أكثر من 150 دولة حول العالم، وهو ما يعكس اتساع الأثر الذي يمكن أن يحدثه التمويل المتخصص في فتح أسواق جديدة أمام المنتج السعودي. وحتى تتضح الرؤية، فإن تمويل الصادرات يتجاوز أداء الشركات وحدها، لينعكس على الاقتصاد الوطني بأكمله. ومن هذا المبدأ، فإن عقد تصدير جديد يعني زيادة في الإنتاج، وتشغيلاً للمصانع، وفرص عمل جديدة، واستثمارات إضافية، وتدفقات أكبر من العملات الأجنبية، وتحسّناً في ميزان المدفوعات. وبناءً على تلك المعطيات، تنظر الاقتصادات المتقدمة إلى مؤسسات تمويل الصادرات باعتبارها أداة من أدوات السياسة الاقتصادية، متجاوزة حدود فكرة القنوات التمويلية.

المؤكد، أن الشركات العالمية لا تبدأ من الموانئ، بل تبدأ من قرار استثماري يجد من يموله؛ لأن التمويل هو الجسر الذي تعبر عليه الشركات من المحلية إلى العالمية. كلما نجحنا في بناء منظومة تمويل أكثر كفاءة، اقتربنا خطوة إضافية من اقتصاد أكثر تنوعاً، وأكثر تنافسية، وأكثر قدرة على تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.