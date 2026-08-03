There is a common belief that the success of companies in exporting begins with product quality, but the economic reality states that quality is just the starting point, not the end of the journey. How many companies have a globally competitive product but fail to surpass the boundaries of the local market due to a lack of financing that matches their ambitions? In economics, competitive advantage is not enough if there is no one to fund it. Based on this fact, it is no coincidence that most major economies have established specialized institutions for export financing. For example, the United States has the Export-Import Bank, the United Kingdom has the Export Finance Agency, Japan relies on the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, and China has giant financial institutions that support the global expansion of its companies. The message that unites these experiences is clear: exporting needs financing that understands the nature of international trade.

Many economic studies support and confirm this trend. The World Bank indicated in one study that limited access to financing is one of the main barriers preventing companies from entering foreign markets, especially small and medium-sized enterprises. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) also sees export credit and financing agencies as part of the infrastructure for national competitiveness, not just entities that provide loans or guarantees. Moreover, the Asian Development Bank estimates the global trade finance gap at over $2.5 trillion, a gap that is primarily shouldered by the small and medium-sized enterprise sector.

Here, an important financial fact becomes clear: exporting companies do not need financing because they suffer from financial weakness, but because they endure a cash cycle that is fundamentally different from local sales. This is due to their responsibility for purchasing raw materials, production, shipping, insurance, and waiting for weeks or months to receive the value of their exports. During this period, they may have to refuse new export contracts due to a lack of liquidity. This highlights the difference between traditional trade financing and development financing directed towards exports. The former looks at the transaction, while the latter considers the economic impact that this transaction generates on the national economy.

As the Saudi economy transitions to a new phase led by non-oil sectors, the ability to access global markets becomes an important factor in sustaining this transformation. Therefore, the Saudi Export-Import Bank was established to play this developmental role, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 aimed at diversifying the economy and increasing the contribution of the non-oil sector to the GDP. The bank does not operate as a commercial bank competing with other banks, but as a developmental institution addressing one of the most significant gaps facing exporters by providing financing and insurance solutions that fit the nature of international trade. This system includes financing for local exporters, financing for international buyers, export credit insurance, documentary credit insurance, and other tools that help companies expand internationally with greater confidence and manage the risks associated with international trade.

The impact of these solutions extends beyond large companies to encompass small and medium-sized enterprises, which today represent a major driver of growth and innovation in most economies. Data from the Saudi Export-Import Bank indicates that these enterprises account for about 40% of its total clients, and the bank's credit solutions have opened avenues for non-oil Saudi exports to reach over 150 countries worldwide, reflecting the vast impact that specialized financing can have in opening new markets for Saudi products. To clarify, export financing goes beyond the performance of companies alone; it reflects on the entire national economy. From this principle, a new export contract means an increase in production, the operation of factories, new job opportunities, additional investments, larger flows of foreign currencies, and an improvement in the balance of payments. Based on these factors, advanced economies view export financing institutions as a tool of economic policy, transcending the idea of mere financing channels.

It is certain that global companies do not start from the ports; they start from an investment decision that finds someone to fund it because financing is the bridge that companies cross from local to global. The more we succeed in building a more efficient financing system, the closer we get to a more diversified, competitive economy capable of achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.