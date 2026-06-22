فعلياً، لا تعالج مذكرة التفاهم التي وقعها الجانبان الأمريكي والإيراني سوى تداعيات الحرب، هي تداعيات لم تكن موجودة قبل شن الهجمات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران !

مذكرة تفاهم وقعت بعد أسابيع طويلة، مما ينبئ بمماطلات أطول في مفاوضات اتفاق يستبعد أن ينجز خلال 60 يوماً، فالإيرانيون يراهنون على الوقت لتفادي عاصفة ترمب !

صحيح أن إيران تلقت ضربات قاسية أسفرت عن قتل العديد من كبار قادتها، وتدمير العديد من قدراتها العسكرية، لكن القادة يستبدلون من نفس مدرسة النظام، والقدرات العسكرية تعوّض من الأموال الهائلة التي ستجنيها قريباً، وما لم يعالج الاتفاق النهائي سياسة إيران العدوانية التوسعية في المنطقة، وتمويل أذرعها في دول الجوار، فإن ما سيتحقق من هذا الاتفاق لن يكون الانتصار المنتظر لخصومها ولا النتيجة المقبولة لجيرانها !

برأيي، ليست مشكلة إيران في قدراتها العسكرية بقدر ما هي في عقيدتها السياسية القائمة على أيديولوجيا متطرفة تعتبر جيرانها أعداء دائمين، وبمثل هذه العقلية والسياسة لن يتحقق السلام على أسس دائمة، بل على أسس لطالما لجأ لها النظام الإيراني في مراحل علاقاته مع جيرانه، وخاصة الجارة الكبرى السعودية، التي منحت ثقتها لعلاقات طبيعية مع إيران في عهود رفسنجاني وخاتمي وروحاني بل وحتى نجاد دون أن تجني سوى المراوغة لزعزعة استقرار المنطقة وأمن دولها بشكل مباشر أو من خلال أدواتها ومليشياتها في دول العراق واليمن ولبنان !

باختصار.. من المبكر إصدار الأحكام واستباق النتائج، لكن المرحلة القادمة للمفاوضات هي مخاض ولادة واقع جديد للمنطقة، ولا يجب على دول الخليج أن تسمح لنفس الظروف التي مررت اتفاق أوباما المجحف أن تمرر اتفاقاً آخر لا يراعي مصالحها !