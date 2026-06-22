In reality, the memorandum of understanding signed by the American and Iranian sides only addresses the repercussions of the war, repercussions that did not exist before the American-Israeli attacks on Iran!

The memorandum of understanding was signed after long weeks, indicating longer delays in negotiations for an agreement that is unlikely to be completed within 60 days, as the Iranians are betting on time to avoid a Trump storm!

It is true that Iran has suffered severe blows resulting in the deaths of many of its senior leaders and the destruction of many of its military capabilities, but the leaders are replaced from the same school of the regime, and military capabilities will be compensated by the enormous funds that they will soon reap. Unless the final agreement addresses Iran's aggressive expansionist policy in the region and the funding of its proxies in neighboring countries, what will be achieved from this agreement will not be the anticipated victory for its adversaries nor the acceptable outcome for its neighbors!

In my opinion, Iran's problem is not in its military capabilities as much as it is in its political doctrine based on an extremist ideology that considers its neighbors permanent enemies. With such a mentality and policy, peace will not be achieved on a lasting basis, but rather on the foundations that the Iranian regime has always resorted to in its relations with its neighbors, especially the major neighbor Saudi Arabia, which placed its trust in establishing normal relations with Iran during the eras of Rafsanjani, Khatami, Rouhani, and even Ahmadinejad, only to reap nothing but evasion aimed at destabilizing the region and the security of its countries directly or through its tools and militias in Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon!

In short.. it is too early to pass judgments and anticipate results, but the next phase of negotiations is the labor pains of giving birth to a new reality for the region, and Gulf countries should not allow the same circumstances that passed the unjust Obama agreement to pass another agreement that does not take their interests into account!