In the midst of the noise, and amidst the clamor of the debris that sometimes drowns out the voice of resounding truth, the sun of knowledge shines to dispel the clouds of deceit weighed down by ignorance, announcing that the memory of humanity only preserves what is original, beneficial, and stimulating to creativity, diligence, and insight, guarding the identity and spirit of the nation.

In light of the shining hopes and visions filled with the promise of the future, the "Khalid Al-Faisal Cultural Foundation" was launched in the city of Jeddah on May 6, 2026, to gather His Highness's initiatives within an institutional framework that ensures their sustainability and preserves this rich national output for future generations. The foundation is based on a comprehensive vision stemming from a deep belief in the role of culture in building societies and driving transformations, and it seeks to develop cultural creativity and produce quality work that carries an authentic national identity.

As the human thirst for knowledge renews against the backdrop of major transformations that have not stopped at the boundaries of politics and economics, but have extended to the depths of cultural and social construction, this foundation emerges as a cultural project that restores the value of sound knowledge and stands as a bulwark against waves of misinformation and the erosion of identity. In the meantime, it looks forward to keeping pace with an era where digital technologies and artificial intelligence reshape awareness and content creation, transcending the traditional concept towards interactive spaces and innovative narratives.

The birth of this foundation cannot be read in isolation from its namesake; Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, this towering national and cultural figure whose fingerprints are evident in the fields of thought, creativity, and public work. His Highness is not merely a patron of culture, but a creator who lives at the heart of the cultural experience itself; a poet who has tamed the word, and a thinker who has anticipated the horizons of Arab thought for decades.

Thus, we are faced with a flowing river of literary and intellectual giving, and a rich source of creativity. His establishment of this foundation is a response to a historical responsibility felt by His Highness towards his homeland and nation, to be a cultural beacon carrying the accumulations of decades of institutional work, and perhaps his previous establishment of the "Arab Thought Foundation" is a testament to his deep interest in building solid knowledge entities that serve Arab civilization and highlight its authentic features that embody the commonalities among all peoples.

Building on the growing cultural awareness in Saudi society, the website of the Khalid Al-Faisal Foundation has affirmed its ambitious vision of "reaching an authentic cultural creativity movement based on solid foundations of our Islamic values," while its message emphasizes the pursuit of "being a national tributary that embodies culture by enhancing authentic values and encouraging innovation and creativity to contribute to building a prosperous future," and supporting culture, creativity, innovation, and sustainability.

The Kingdom is rich in cultural

and intellectual movement

This pioneering foundation comes in line with the aspirations and determination of the young leadership that has made culture a fundamental pillar in the "Vision 2030" of the Kingdom, by urging creative and intellectual energies to innovate and create, energizing spirits, stimulating cultural efforts and initiatives, and supporting the Arabic language as a vessel of creativity, preserving its components, and developing Arabic poetry and cultural content, in a journey that continues to inspire generations and ignite the flames of competitiveness in their hearts and minds.

This foundation is a shining landmark in the sky of the Kingdom, enriching cultural spaces and creative and artistic works. Therefore, its main concern is to build bridges of civilizational dialogue and engagement between our rich heritage and the developments of modern knowledge, contributing to enriching the cultural and intellectual scene.

The dawn of the "Khalid Al-Faisal Cultural Foundation" is not merely a fleeting event, but a celebration of the creative Saudi spirit that is molded by ambition and does not accept anything less than the peaks of glory as a substitute. It is the living embodiment of a leadership approach that believes that true investment lies in building the human being, and that culture is not a marginal luxury, but the vibrant soul of sustainable development, and the pillar upon which our contemporary renaissance stands, in the pursuit of building a vibrant community overflowing with giving.

We look forward, within the embrace of this cultural foundation, to see the word shine with light, and the idea pulse with life, to become a galaxy radiating with knowledge and beauty, and a harbor that embraces the vibrant intellectual movement with all its depth, awareness, and creativity.

This young foundation draws from its rich heritage and the esteemed status of its founder, embodying the Kingdom's position as a source of cultural radiance and a haven for authentic intellectual movement that presents the world with a unique model blending the richness of heritage with the "renewed flavor" of the spirit of innovation, ensuring that our country remains a destination for intellectuals, a sanctuary for creators, and a dream for those seeking to shape the future.