في خضمّ الضجيج، ووسط صخب الغثاء الذي يعلو أحياناً على صوت الحقيقة الصادح، تشرق شمس المعرفة لتبدّد غيوم الزيف المثقلة بالجهل، معلنة أنّ ذاكرة الإنسانية لا تحفظ إلا ما كان أصيلاً ونافعاً ومحفّزاً على الإبداع والاجتهاد والتبصّر، وحارساً لهوية الأمة ووجدانها.

وفي ضوء الآمال المشعة، والرؤى المفعمة بوعد المستقبل، انطلقت «مؤسسة خالد الفيصل الثقافية» في مدينة جدة بتاريخ السادس من مايو 2026، لتجمع مبادرات سموه في إطار مؤسسي يضمن استدامتها، ويحفظ هذا النتاج الوطني الثري للأجيال المقبلة. وترتكز المؤسسة على رؤية شاملة تنبع من إيمان عميق بدور الثقافة في بناء المجتمعات وصناعة التحوّلات، وتسعى إلى تنمية الإبداع الثقافي، وإنجاز عمل نوعي يحمل هوية وطنية أصيلة.

ومع تجدّد الظمأ الإنساني للمعرفة على إيقاع تحولات كبرى لم تتوقف عند حدود السياسة والاقتصاد، بل امتدت إلى عمق البناء الثقافي والاجتماعي، تبرز هذه المؤسسة بوصفها مشروعاً ثقافياً يعيد الاعتبار للمعرفة الرصينة، ويقف سداً في وجه موجات التضليل وتآكل الهوية. وتتطلع، في غضون ذلك، إلى مواكبة زمن تُعيد فيه التقنيات الرقمية والذكاء الاصطناعي تشكيل الوعي وصناعة المحتوى، متجاوزة المفهوم التقليدي نحو فضاءات تفاعلية وسرديات مبتكرة.

ولا يمكن قراءة ميلاد هذه المؤسسة بمعزل عن صاحب الاسم؛ الأمير خالد الفيصل، هذه القامة الوطنية والثقافية الشامخة التي تبدو بصماتها واضحة في ميادين الفكر والإبداع والعمل العام. فسموّه ليس مجرد راعٍ للثقافة، بل مبدع يعيش في قلب التجربة الثقافية ذاتها؛ شاعرٌ طوّع الحرف، ومثقف استشرف آفاق الفكر العربي منذ عقود.

إننا، إذاً، أمام نهر متدفق من العطاء الأدبي والمعرفي، وموردٍ ثرّ للإبداع. وما إطلاقه لهذه المؤسسة إلا استجابة لمسؤولية تاريخية شعر بها سموه تجاه وطنه وأمته لتكون منارة ثقافية تحمل تراكمات عقود من العمل المؤسسي، ولعل تأسيسه السابق لـ«مؤسسة الفكر العربي» خير شاهد على اهتمامه العميق ببناء كيانات معرفية راسخة تخدم الحضارة العربية، وتبرز سماتها الأصيلة التي تجسّد القواسم المشتركة بين الشعوب كافة.

وانطلاقاً من حالة الوعي الثقافي المتنامي في المجتمع السعودي، فقد أكد الموقع الإلكتروني لمؤسسة خالد الفيصل، على رؤيتها الطموحة في «الوصول إلى حركة إبداع ثقافية أصيلة مبنية على قواعد راسخة من قيمنا الإسلامية»، فيما تؤكد رسالتها السعي إلى أن «تكون رافداً وطنياً يجسّد الثقافة من خلال تعزيز القيم الأصيلة وتشجيع الابتكار والإبداع للمساهمة في صناعة مستقبل مزدهر»، ودعم الثقافة والإبداع والابتكار والاستدامة.

المملكة تزخر بالحراك

الثقافي والمعرفي

وتأتي هذه المؤسسة الرائدة تماشياً مع حرص وتطلعات القيادة الشابة التي جعلت من الثقافة ركيزةً أساسية في «رؤية المملكة 2030»، من خلال حث الطاقات الإبداعية والفكرية على الإبداع والابتكار، وشحذ الهمم، وتحفيز الجهود والمبادرات الثقافية، وتدعيم اللغة العربية بوصفها وعاء الإبداع، والحفاظ على مقوماتها، وتنمية الشعر العربي والمحتوى الثقافي، في مسيرة لا تنفك تلهم الأجيال، وتشعل قناديل التنافسية في قلوبهم وعقولهم.

هذه المؤسسة معلم مضيء في سماء المملكة يرفد الفضاءات الثقافية والأعمال الإبداعية والفنية، لذا فإنّ همها الأساسي هو بناء جسور الحوار الحضاري، والاشتباك بين موروثنا العريق المنفتح على مستجدات المعرفة الحديثة، بما يسهم في إثراء المشهد الثقافي والمعرفي.

بزوغ فجر «مؤسسة خالد الفيصل الثقافية» ليس مجرد حدثٍ عابر، بل هو احتفاءٌ بالروح السعودية المبدعة التي جُبلت على الطموح، والتي لا ترتضي بغير ذُرى المجد بديلاً. إنه التجسيد الحيّ لنهج قيادة آمنت بأنّ الاستثمار الحقيقي يكمن في بناء الإنسان، وأنّ الثقافة ليست ترفاً هامشياً، بل هي الروح النابضة للتنمية المستدامة، والركيزة التي تقوم عليها نهضتنا المعاصرة، في سبيل بناء مجتمعٍ حيويّ يفيض بالعطاء.

نتطلع في رحاب هذه المؤسسة الثقافية أن يتوهّج الحرف نوراً، وتنبض الفكرة حياة، لتغدو مجرّة تشع بالمعرفة والجمال، ومرفأ يحتضن الحراك الفكري الناهض بكل ما فيه من عمقٍ ووعيٍ وإبداع.

هذه المؤسسة الفتية تنطلق من إرثها العريق، ومكانة مؤسِّسها الرفيعة، لتجسد مكانة المملكة كمصدر إشعاعٍ ثقافي، وحاضنة للحراك الفكري الأصيل الذي يقدم للعالم نموذجاً فريداً يمزج بين عراقة الموروث وبين «المذاق المتجدد» لروح الابتكار، لتبقى بلادنا دوماً وجهة المثقفين، وقبلة المبدعين، وحلم الباحثين عن صناعة المستقبل.