سجالات رفيعة المستوى والقيمة يدور رحاها هذه الأيام في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي حول التدريس بالإنجليزية في جامعة الرياض للفنون، ومن قبله السجال حول قرار جامعة الملك سعود بإلغاء التخصصات والأقسام الإنسانية والذي تم العدول عنه لاحقاً. كما أن مستوى المشاركين بهذه السجالات ونوعيتهم يمثل انعطافة مهمة بمحتوى منصات التواصل الاجتماعي وتأثيرها، خلافاً لكثير من القضايا في السابق والتي أفسدها المستوى المنخفض للمشاركين.

إن الأداء المتميّز للنقاش في هذه القضايا والمستوى الرفيع للمشاركين في هذه السجالات، يدعونا للتفكير في تعظيم الاستفادة من هكذا بيئة سجالية فكرية وثقافية حضارية.

لقد دعوت في أحد المقالات مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للتواصل الحضاري أن يستثمر هذه السجالات المهمة، وأن يلعب دوراً في الاستفادة منها للوصول بها إلى توصيات وخلاصات يمكن البناء عليها في مأسسة الفكر والثقافة وصناعة القرارات الوطنية ذات الصلة.

اليوم أدعو بأن يكون لوزارة الثقافة دور في تأصيل وتجذير هذا النوع من السجالات لتصبح مكوّناً من مكوّنات وتشكيلات الهوية الثقافية والفكرية الوطنية. حتى لو تم نقل تلك الحوارات من المنصات الرقمية إلى القاعات وجهاً لوجه.. لا يمكن أن تبقى الثقافة أو الفكر بوصفهما نشاطين إبداعيين فحسب، دون اعتبارها منظومة تُشكّل شخصية المجتمع، وتحدد منهجيته في كيفية رؤيته لنفسه والعالم. ولذلك لا يمكن أن تنحصر الهوية الثقافية بالجانب الرمزي أو النخبوي فقط، لأنها أهم ملفات القوة الناعمة، والتنافس الحضاري، واستدامة الإبداعات والابتكارات الوطنية، بما في ذلك الجدل العميق الدائر حول أهمية استخدام اللغة العربية في التدريس لجامعة الرياض للفنون.

لقد حقّقت المنظومة الثقافية عبر الهيئات الثقافية المتخصصة التابعة لوزارة الثقافة الكثير، لكن اتساع التحوّلات الرقمية، وتسارع العولمة الثقافية، وتغيّر أنماط العيش، وبروز الذكاء الاصطناعي والعولمة الرقمية، عوامل تفرض سؤالاً عمّن يدير الهوية الثقافية وكيف؟

الهوية لم تعد ثابتة، بل أصبحت عرضة لإعادة التشكيل المستمر عبر المنصات الرقمية، والخوارزميات، والثقافة العالمية، وثقافة السوق وأنماط الاستهلاك اليومية. وهنا تبرز الحاجة إلى التفكير في استحداث (هيئة للهوية الثقافية) تكون مهمتها باستمرار دراسة وبلورة الشخصية الثقافية، وتطويرها وتحويلها من مجرد إرث تاريخي إلى قوة وطنية فاعلة عالمياً في الاقتصاد والتعليم والإعلام والفضاءات العامة.

إن الهيئات الثقافية الحالية تعمل على قطاعات متخصصة: الأفلام، التراث، الأزياء، الأدب، المتاحف، الموسيقى، وغيرها. لكن «الهوية الثقافية» ليست قطاعاً منفصلاً، فهي الإطار الجامع الذي يربط كل تلك القطاعات ببعضها ويمنحها معنى واتجاهاً ودلالة.

الهوية ليست مجرد أزياء، أو لهجات أو فولكلور، بل منظومة تشمل: اللغة والقيم، الذوق العام، أنماط العيش، السلوك الاجتماعي، الصورة الذهنية الوطنية، الرموز الثقافية، العلاقة بالماضي والمستقبل، بجانب السجالات الفكرية والثقافية في الفضاءات الرقمية، المحتوى الإعلامي. من هنا يعد إحداث وتأسيس هيئة متخصصة بالهوية الثقافية يعني الانتقال من إدارة الأنشطة الثقافية إلى إدارة شخصية حضارية للمجتمع والوطن.

هذه الهيئة لا بد أن تعمل على حماية الهوية الوطنية في عصر العولمة الرقمية وتبنّي سياسات تحول دون التآكل الثقافي وتمنع الانغلاق وتعزز حضور اللغة العربية بصفتها وعاءً للهوية والمعنى والسردية الوطنية، وصناعة السردية الوطنية.

كما تقوم الهيئة المقترحة بربط الهوية بالاقتصاد من خلال تحويل الهوية إلى قوة اقتصادية في السياحة، والمحتوى، والمنتجات المحلية، والعمارة، والأزياء، وفنون الطهي والسجالات الفكرية والثقافية.

وتبني الهيئة المقترحة مؤشراً وطنياً للهوية الثقافية يقيس مستوى حضور الهوية في المجتمع والإعلام والتعليم والسوق والفضاء الرقمي، بجانب حماية الهوية البصرية والعمرانية الوطنية، فلا تتحوّل مدننا إلى نسخ متشابهة بلا روح محلية أو ذاكرة حضارية، وتعزيز الهوية الثقافية لدى الأجيال الجديدة.

كما تتولى الهيئة إعداد الدراسات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للهوية الثقافية ومراجعة الأثر الثقافي للمشروعات الكبرى والسياسات العامة والتنسيق مع الوزارات ذات العلاقة وتطوير معايير الهوية في العمارة والتصميم والمحتوى، وإطلاق برامج لتعزيز الهوية في المدارس والجامعات وتدعم الدراسات والأبحاث المتعلقة بتحوّلات الهوية، بجانب مراقبة ورصد التغيّرات الثقافية والسلوكية في المجتمع وتمكين المحتوى القادر على التعبير عن الشخصية الوطنية، بجانب حماية الرموز الثقافية من التشويه أو التذويب وبناء قواعد بيانات ومراصد للهوية والتحولات الثقافية.

ويمكن أن تتحقق الهيئة كل ذلك من خلال الأدوات التالية: 1) المرصد الثقافي الوطني، 2) المختبرات الثقافية المتخصصة بدراسة الهوية الرقمية وتأثير الذكاء الاصطناعي على الثقافة وتحولات اللغة، الثقافة الشبابية، الهوية العمرانية، الصورة الذهنية الوطنية في العالم، و3) الشراكات العابرة للقطاعات.

إن أخطر ما يمكن أن تواجهه الأمم هو فقدان الشخصية والهوية، وفي عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي، والمنصات العابرة للحدود، والثقافة الخوارزمية، فلابد أن يكون الهدف هو كيفية الحفاظ على الإنسان بوصفه حاملاً للمعنى واللغة والقيم والذاكرة ومن هنا، فإن استحداث هيئة للهوية الثقافية، هو مشروع إستراتيجي طويل المدى لحماية الشخصية الوطنية، التي تمرّ بواحدة من أكبر وأسرع مراحل التحوّل في تاريخها.