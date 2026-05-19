سجالات رفيعة المستوى والقيمة يدور رحاها هذه الأيام في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي حول التدريس بالإنجليزية في جامعة الرياض للفنون، ومن قبله السجال حول قرار جامعة الملك سعود بإلغاء التخصصات والأقسام الإنسانية والذي تم العدول عنه لاحقاً. كما أن مستوى المشاركين بهذه السجالات ونوعيتهم يمثل انعطافة مهمة بمحتوى منصات التواصل الاجتماعي وتأثيرها، خلافاً لكثير من القضايا في السابق والتي أفسدها المستوى المنخفض للمشاركين.
إن الأداء المتميّز للنقاش في هذه القضايا والمستوى الرفيع للمشاركين في هذه السجالات، يدعونا للتفكير في تعظيم الاستفادة من هكذا بيئة سجالية فكرية وثقافية حضارية.
لقد دعوت في أحد المقالات مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للتواصل الحضاري أن يستثمر هذه السجالات المهمة، وأن يلعب دوراً في الاستفادة منها للوصول بها إلى توصيات وخلاصات يمكن البناء عليها في مأسسة الفكر والثقافة وصناعة القرارات الوطنية ذات الصلة.
اليوم أدعو بأن يكون لوزارة الثقافة دور في تأصيل وتجذير هذا النوع من السجالات لتصبح مكوّناً من مكوّنات وتشكيلات الهوية الثقافية والفكرية الوطنية. حتى لو تم نقل تلك الحوارات من المنصات الرقمية إلى القاعات وجهاً لوجه.. لا يمكن أن تبقى الثقافة أو الفكر بوصفهما نشاطين إبداعيين فحسب، دون اعتبارها منظومة تُشكّل شخصية المجتمع، وتحدد منهجيته في كيفية رؤيته لنفسه والعالم. ولذلك لا يمكن أن تنحصر الهوية الثقافية بالجانب الرمزي أو النخبوي فقط، لأنها أهم ملفات القوة الناعمة، والتنافس الحضاري، واستدامة الإبداعات والابتكارات الوطنية، بما في ذلك الجدل العميق الدائر حول أهمية استخدام اللغة العربية في التدريس لجامعة الرياض للفنون.
لقد حقّقت المنظومة الثقافية عبر الهيئات الثقافية المتخصصة التابعة لوزارة الثقافة الكثير، لكن اتساع التحوّلات الرقمية، وتسارع العولمة الثقافية، وتغيّر أنماط العيش، وبروز الذكاء الاصطناعي والعولمة الرقمية، عوامل تفرض سؤالاً عمّن يدير الهوية الثقافية وكيف؟
الهوية لم تعد ثابتة، بل أصبحت عرضة لإعادة التشكيل المستمر عبر المنصات الرقمية، والخوارزميات، والثقافة العالمية، وثقافة السوق وأنماط الاستهلاك اليومية. وهنا تبرز الحاجة إلى التفكير في استحداث (هيئة للهوية الثقافية) تكون مهمتها باستمرار دراسة وبلورة الشخصية الثقافية، وتطويرها وتحويلها من مجرد إرث تاريخي إلى قوة وطنية فاعلة عالمياً في الاقتصاد والتعليم والإعلام والفضاءات العامة.
إن الهيئات الثقافية الحالية تعمل على قطاعات متخصصة: الأفلام، التراث، الأزياء، الأدب، المتاحف، الموسيقى، وغيرها. لكن «الهوية الثقافية» ليست قطاعاً منفصلاً، فهي الإطار الجامع الذي يربط كل تلك القطاعات ببعضها ويمنحها معنى واتجاهاً ودلالة.
الهوية ليست مجرد أزياء، أو لهجات أو فولكلور، بل منظومة تشمل: اللغة والقيم، الذوق العام، أنماط العيش، السلوك الاجتماعي، الصورة الذهنية الوطنية، الرموز الثقافية، العلاقة بالماضي والمستقبل، بجانب السجالات الفكرية والثقافية في الفضاءات الرقمية، المحتوى الإعلامي. من هنا يعد إحداث وتأسيس هيئة متخصصة بالهوية الثقافية يعني الانتقال من إدارة الأنشطة الثقافية إلى إدارة شخصية حضارية للمجتمع والوطن.
هذه الهيئة لا بد أن تعمل على حماية الهوية الوطنية في عصر العولمة الرقمية وتبنّي سياسات تحول دون التآكل الثقافي وتمنع الانغلاق وتعزز حضور اللغة العربية بصفتها وعاءً للهوية والمعنى والسردية الوطنية، وصناعة السردية الوطنية.
كما تقوم الهيئة المقترحة بربط الهوية بالاقتصاد من خلال تحويل الهوية إلى قوة اقتصادية في السياحة، والمحتوى، والمنتجات المحلية، والعمارة، والأزياء، وفنون الطهي والسجالات الفكرية والثقافية.
وتبني الهيئة المقترحة مؤشراً وطنياً للهوية الثقافية يقيس مستوى حضور الهوية في المجتمع والإعلام والتعليم والسوق والفضاء الرقمي، بجانب حماية الهوية البصرية والعمرانية الوطنية، فلا تتحوّل مدننا إلى نسخ متشابهة بلا روح محلية أو ذاكرة حضارية، وتعزيز الهوية الثقافية لدى الأجيال الجديدة.
كما تتولى الهيئة إعداد الدراسات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للهوية الثقافية ومراجعة الأثر الثقافي للمشروعات الكبرى والسياسات العامة والتنسيق مع الوزارات ذات العلاقة وتطوير معايير الهوية في العمارة والتصميم والمحتوى، وإطلاق برامج لتعزيز الهوية في المدارس والجامعات وتدعم الدراسات والأبحاث المتعلقة بتحوّلات الهوية، بجانب مراقبة ورصد التغيّرات الثقافية والسلوكية في المجتمع وتمكين المحتوى القادر على التعبير عن الشخصية الوطنية، بجانب حماية الرموز الثقافية من التشويه أو التذويب وبناء قواعد بيانات ومراصد للهوية والتحولات الثقافية.
ويمكن أن تتحقق الهيئة كل ذلك من خلال الأدوات التالية: 1) المرصد الثقافي الوطني، 2) المختبرات الثقافية المتخصصة بدراسة الهوية الرقمية وتأثير الذكاء الاصطناعي على الثقافة وتحولات اللغة، الثقافة الشبابية، الهوية العمرانية، الصورة الذهنية الوطنية في العالم، و3) الشراكات العابرة للقطاعات.
إن أخطر ما يمكن أن تواجهه الأمم هو فقدان الشخصية والهوية، وفي عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي، والمنصات العابرة للحدود، والثقافة الخوارزمية، فلابد أن يكون الهدف هو كيفية الحفاظ على الإنسان بوصفه حاملاً للمعنى واللغة والقيم والذاكرة ومن هنا، فإن استحداث هيئة للهوية الثقافية، هو مشروع إستراتيجي طويل المدى لحماية الشخصية الوطنية، التي تمرّ بواحدة من أكبر وأسرع مراحل التحوّل في تاريخها.
High-level and valuable debates are currently taking place on social media platforms regarding English teaching at the University of Riyadh for Arts, and prior to that, the debate surrounding King Saud University's decision to cancel humanities majors and departments, which was later reversed. The caliber and quality of the participants in these debates represent an important turning point in the content of social media platforms and their impact, unlike many previous issues that were marred by the low level of participants.
The distinguished performance of the discussions on these issues and the high level of the participants in these debates invite us to think about maximizing the benefits of such an intellectual and cultural debate environment.
I have called in one of the articles for the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue to invest in these important debates and to play a role in benefiting from them to reach recommendations and conclusions that can be built upon in institutionalizing thought and culture and in making relevant national decisions.
Today, I call for the Ministry of Culture to play a role in rooting and embedding this type of debate to become a component of the national cultural and intellectual identity. Even if these dialogues are transferred from digital platforms to face-to-face settings, culture or thought cannot remain merely as creative activities without considering them as a system that shapes the character of society and defines its methodology in how it sees itself and the world. Therefore, cultural identity cannot be limited to just symbolic or elitist aspects, as it is one of the most important files of soft power, civilizational competition, and the sustainability of national creativity and innovations, including the deep debate surrounding the importance of using the Arabic language in teaching at the University of Riyadh for Arts.
The cultural system has achieved much through the specialized cultural bodies affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, but the expansion of digital transformations, the acceleration of cultural globalization, changing lifestyles, the emergence of artificial intelligence, and digital globalization are factors that raise the question of who manages cultural identity and how?
Identity is no longer fixed; it has become subject to continuous reshaping through digital platforms, algorithms, global culture, market culture, and daily consumption patterns. Here arises the need to think about establishing a (Cultural Identity Authority) whose mission is to continuously study and crystallize cultural identity, develop it, and transform it from mere historical heritage into an active national force globally in economy, education, media, and public spaces.
The current cultural bodies work on specialized sectors: films, heritage, fashion, literature, museums, music, and others. However, "cultural identity" is not a separate sector; it is the unifying framework that connects all those sectors together and gives them meaning, direction, and significance.
Identity is not just about fashion, dialects, or folklore; it is a system that includes: language and values, public taste, lifestyles, social behavior, national mental image, cultural symbols, the relationship with the past and future, alongside intellectual and cultural debates in digital spaces and media content. From here, establishing and founding a specialized authority for cultural identity means transitioning from managing cultural activities to managing the civilizational character of society and the nation.
This authority must work to protect national identity in the age of digital globalization and adopt policies that prevent cultural erosion, avoid isolation, and enhance the presence of the Arabic language as a vessel for identity, meaning, and national narrative, as well as in crafting the national narrative.
The proposed authority will also link identity to the economy by transforming identity into an economic force in tourism, content, local products, architecture, fashion, culinary arts, and intellectual and cultural debates.
The proposed authority will adopt a national indicator for cultural identity that measures the level of identity presence in society, media, education, the market, and the digital space, alongside protecting the national visual and architectural identity, so that our cities do not turn into similar copies devoid of local spirit or civilizational memory, and to enhance cultural identity among new generations.
The authority will also prepare national strategic studies for cultural identity and review the cultural impact of major projects and public policies, coordinate with relevant ministries, and develop identity standards in architecture, design, and content, and launch programs to enhance identity in schools and universities, supporting studies and research related to identity transformations, alongside monitoring and tracking cultural and behavioral changes in society and enabling content capable of expressing national character, as well as protecting cultural symbols from distortion or dilution and building databases and observatories for identity and cultural transformations.
The authority can achieve all of this through the following tools: 1) the national cultural observatory, 2) specialized cultural laboratories studying digital identity and the impact of artificial intelligence on culture and language transformations, youth culture, architectural identity, and the national mental image in the world, and 3) cross-sector partnerships.
The most dangerous thing that nations can face is the loss of character and identity, and in the age of artificial intelligence, cross-border platforms, and algorithmic culture, the goal must be how to preserve the human being as a bearer of meaning, language, values, and memory. Hence, establishing a Cultural Identity Authority is a long-term strategic project to protect national character, which is undergoing one of the largest and fastest transformation phases in its history.