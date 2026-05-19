High-level and valuable debates are currently taking place on social media platforms regarding English teaching at the University of Riyadh for Arts, and prior to that, the debate surrounding King Saud University's decision to cancel humanities majors and departments, which was later reversed. The caliber and quality of the participants in these debates represent an important turning point in the content of social media platforms and their impact, unlike many previous issues that were marred by the low level of participants.

The distinguished performance of the discussions on these issues and the high level of the participants in these debates invite us to think about maximizing the benefits of such an intellectual and cultural debate environment.

I have called in one of the articles for the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue to invest in these important debates and to play a role in benefiting from them to reach recommendations and conclusions that can be built upon in institutionalizing thought and culture and in making relevant national decisions.

Today, I call for the Ministry of Culture to play a role in rooting and embedding this type of debate to become a component of the national cultural and intellectual identity. Even if these dialogues are transferred from digital platforms to face-to-face settings, culture or thought cannot remain merely as creative activities without considering them as a system that shapes the character of society and defines its methodology in how it sees itself and the world. Therefore, cultural identity cannot be limited to just symbolic or elitist aspects, as it is one of the most important files of soft power, civilizational competition, and the sustainability of national creativity and innovations, including the deep debate surrounding the importance of using the Arabic language in teaching at the University of Riyadh for Arts.

The cultural system has achieved much through the specialized cultural bodies affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, but the expansion of digital transformations, the acceleration of cultural globalization, changing lifestyles, the emergence of artificial intelligence, and digital globalization are factors that raise the question of who manages cultural identity and how?

Identity is no longer fixed; it has become subject to continuous reshaping through digital platforms, algorithms, global culture, market culture, and daily consumption patterns. Here arises the need to think about establishing a (Cultural Identity Authority) whose mission is to continuously study and crystallize cultural identity, develop it, and transform it from mere historical heritage into an active national force globally in economy, education, media, and public spaces.

The current cultural bodies work on specialized sectors: films, heritage, fashion, literature, museums, music, and others. However, "cultural identity" is not a separate sector; it is the unifying framework that connects all those sectors together and gives them meaning, direction, and significance.

Identity is not just about fashion, dialects, or folklore; it is a system that includes: language and values, public taste, lifestyles, social behavior, national mental image, cultural symbols, the relationship with the past and future, alongside intellectual and cultural debates in digital spaces and media content. From here, establishing and founding a specialized authority for cultural identity means transitioning from managing cultural activities to managing the civilizational character of society and the nation.

This authority must work to protect national identity in the age of digital globalization and adopt policies that prevent cultural erosion, avoid isolation, and enhance the presence of the Arabic language as a vessel for identity, meaning, and national narrative, as well as in crafting the national narrative.

The proposed authority will also link identity to the economy by transforming identity into an economic force in tourism, content, local products, architecture, fashion, culinary arts, and intellectual and cultural debates.

The proposed authority will adopt a national indicator for cultural identity that measures the level of identity presence in society, media, education, the market, and the digital space, alongside protecting the national visual and architectural identity, so that our cities do not turn into similar copies devoid of local spirit or civilizational memory, and to enhance cultural identity among new generations.

The authority will also prepare national strategic studies for cultural identity and review the cultural impact of major projects and public policies, coordinate with relevant ministries, and develop identity standards in architecture, design, and content, and launch programs to enhance identity in schools and universities, supporting studies and research related to identity transformations, alongside monitoring and tracking cultural and behavioral changes in society and enabling content capable of expressing national character, as well as protecting cultural symbols from distortion or dilution and building databases and observatories for identity and cultural transformations.

The authority can achieve all of this through the following tools: 1) the national cultural observatory, 2) specialized cultural laboratories studying digital identity and the impact of artificial intelligence on culture and language transformations, youth culture, architectural identity, and the national mental image in the world, and 3) cross-sector partnerships.

The most dangerous thing that nations can face is the loss of character and identity, and in the age of artificial intelligence, cross-border platforms, and algorithmic culture, the goal must be how to preserve the human being as a bearer of meaning, language, values, and memory. Hence, establishing a Cultural Identity Authority is a long-term strategic project to protect national character, which is undergoing one of the largest and fastest transformation phases in its history.