The major shock in the terrorist operation planned by the American attacker Cole Thomas Allen, who attempted to attack a White House Correspondents' Dinner attended by the American president, vice president, and members and ministers of the American government, was in the identity of the attacker. He is not an ignorant person with a dogmatic ideology and anti-social behavior; in fact, he embodies the opposite of all the traits typically assumed to characterize terrorists. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the United States, a Master's degree in Computer Science, and received a research fellowship with NASA at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. In addition to his main job, he worked part-time as a teacher and won a Teacher of the Month award. He was also a designer and developer of video games, winning an award for designing robots and offensive and defensive robotic systems, and invented an emergency brake system for wheelchairs for the disabled, which received media coverage. In the message he sent to his family and acquaintances prior to his operation, it became clear that his motivations for carrying out this terrorist act, according to his belief, were humanitarian and a means of reform. He addressed in his statement the objections that could be raised against his operation, such as the argument that Christ commanded people that if someone strikes you on your right cheek, turn to him the other cheek, meaning never resort to violence. However, he considered that his goal did not morally contradict this faith-based perspective represented by this commandment. In fact, those who study Islamist terrorists will not be shocked by the qualifications of this American attacker. According to an American study by scholars Diego Gambetta and Steffen Hertog, it was found that the majority of Islamist terrorists hold degrees in engineering. Studies by Alan Krueger and Jetka Malitchekova, a study by Claude Berrebi, a study by the World Bank, a study by the Gatestone Institute, a study by Rotterdam University, a study by British intelligence, and a study by the Goldstone Institute revealed shocking facts that contradicted all traditional assumptions. They showed that terrorists have a higher level of education than the general average in their societies, and their degrees are often in applied and experimental sciences rather than in religious or humanities fields. Their living standards are above the general average in their communities. In Western Muslim communities, terrorists were among the most integrated into Western society and were mostly from the middle class rather than the poor. The result of the studies indicated that the lack of education in experimental and applied sciences of humanities subjects contributes to making their mindsets less aware and sensitive to the human aspect. Here, the importance of the humanities becomes evident, as well as the mistake of closing our humanities colleges. Pure experimental and applied scientific knowledge does not, by itself, create a person with balanced thinking that enables them to find solutions to personal and public problems without resorting to violence and terrorism. The use of these more educated groups for violence and terrorism means that global human culture has failed to provide individuals with a culture of wise, peaceful thinking that allows them to understand negative phenomena in depth, leading to cognitive, cultural, and practical solutions to those phenomena instead of the instinctive approach to dealing with problems, which is violence and terrorism. It has reached the point that even children in elementary schools in America are now required to be searched before entering school for weapons to prevent the massacres committed by students even in elementary schools because they were subjected to bullying. Even a child no longer knows how to deal with the problems of their reality except through violence and terrorism. All of this is due to the global lack of general education materials that establish a wise perspective in addressing personal and public problems and creating positive changes in what some may see as a negative reality through wise, peaceful means. The reality has proven that there is no problem of any kind that has been solved through violence and terrorism.