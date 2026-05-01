الصدمة الكبرى في العملية الإرهابية التي خطط لها المهاجم الأمريكي كول توماس ألين الذي حاول مهاجمة حفل عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض الذي كان يحضره الرئيس الأمريكي ونائبه وأعضاء ووزراء من الحكومة الأمريكية، كانت في هوية المهاجم، فهو ليس شخصاً جاهلاً ومتعصباً عقائدياً وله سلوك معادٍ للمجتمع، فهو في الواقع عكس كل الصفات التي يتم افتراض اتصاف الإرهابيين بها؛ فهو يحمل شهادة بكالوريوس في الهندسة الميكانيكية من أعرق المؤسسات التعليمية الأمريكية، وماجستير في علوم الحاسوب، وحصل على زمالة بحثية مع ناسا في مختبر الدفع النفاث، وبالإضافة لوظيفته الرئيسية عمل مدرساً بدوام جزئي وفاز بجائزة معلم الشهر، ومصمّماً ومطوّراً لألعاب الفيديو، وفاز بجائزة على تصميم الروبوتات والأنظمة الروبوتية الهجومية والدفاعية واخترع نظام فرامل طوارئ للكراسي المتحركة لذوي الإعاقة وحظي بتغطية إعلامية، وفي المنشور الذي أرسله لأهله ومعارفه قبيل عمليته تبيّن أن دوافعه للقيام بهذه العملية الإرهابية حسب اعتقاده كانت إنسانية وكوسيلة للإصلاح، وتناول في بيانه الاعتراضات التي يمكن أن تثار ضد عمليته مثل القول إن المسيح أمر الناس بأنّ من يضربك على خدك الأيمن أدر له خدك الأيسر، أي عدم اللجوء للعنف أبداً، لكنه اعتبر أن غايته لا تتعارض أخلاقياً مع هذا المنظور الإيماني الذي يؤمن به المتمثل بهذه الوصية، وفي الواقع من يطالع الدراسات على الإرهابيين الإسلامويين لن يصدم بمؤهلات هذا المهاجم الأمريكي، فحسب دراسة أمريكية للعالِمَيْن Diego Gambetta وSteffen Hertog تبيّن أن غالبية الإرهابيين الإسلامويين يحملون شهادة بالهندسة، وأظهرت دراسات لآلان كروغر وجيتكا ماليتشكوفا ودراسة لكلود بيريبي ودراسة للبنك الدولي ودراسة معهد جيتيستون ودراسة لجامعة روتردام ودراسة للمخابرات البريطانية ودراسة لمعهد غولدستون، حقائق صادمة خالفت كل الافتراضات التقليدية، حيث بيّنت أن الإرهابيين لديهم مستوى تعليم أعلى من المتوسط العام بمجتمعاتهم وشهاداتهم غالباً بالعلوم التطبيقية والتجريبية وليست بالعلوم الدينية ولا الإنسانية، ومستواهم المعيشي أعلى من المتوسط العام في مجتمعاتهم، وفي المجتمعات المسلمة في الغرب كان الإرهابيون من الأكثر اندماجاً مع المجتمع الغربي ولم يكونوا في الغالب مهمشين وكانوا في الغالب من الطبقة الوسطى وليست الفقيرة، وكانت نتيجة الدراسات؛ أن افتقار تعليم العلوم التجريبية والتطبيقية لمواد العلوم الإنسانية يساهم في جعل عقلياتهم أقل وعياً وحساسية تجاه الجانب الإنساني، وهنا تبرز أهمية العلوم الإنسانية وخطأ إغلاق كليات العلوم الإنسانية لدينا، فالمعرفة العلمية التجريبية والتطبيقية المتجردة لا تصنع بحد ذاتها إنساناً متوازن الفكر بشكل يجعله قادراً على التوصل لحلول للمشاكل الخاصة والعامة لا تستعمل العنف والإرهاب، فاستعمال هذه الفئات الأكثر تعليماً للعنف والإرهاب يعني أن الثقافة البشرية العالمية فشلت في منح الإنسان ثقافة التفكير الحكيم السلمي الذي يجعل الإنسان قادراً على فهم الظواهر السلبية بشكل معمق يؤدي للتوصل لحلول معرفية وثقافية وعملية لتلك الظواهر بدل الطريقة الغرائزية في التعامل مع المشاكل وهي العنف والإرهاب، ووصل الأمر أن حتى الأطفال في المدارس الابتدائية بات مفروضاً في أمريكا تفتيشهم قبل الدخول للمدرسة بحثاً عن الأسلحة لمنع المجازر التي اقترفها طلاب حتى بمدارس ابتدائية لأنهم كانوا يتعرّضون للتنمر، فحتى الطفل بات لا يعرف طريقة للتعامل مع مشكلات واقعه بغير العنف والإرهاب، وهذا كله بسبب افتقار التعليم العام عالمياً لمواد تؤسّس للمنظور الحكيم في علاج المشاكل الخاصة والعامة وأحداث التغييرات الإيجابية في ما قد يراه البعض واقعاً سلبياً عبر الطرق السلمية الحكيمة، والواقع أثبت أنه لا توجد مشكلة من أي نوع تم حلها بالعنف والإرهاب.