الدول التي تقيم سياساتها على مفاهيم غير واقعية وسياسات غير متوازنة أو مرتكزات خاطئة لن تجني على المدى الطويل إلا الخسارة والتراجع والأفول. التاريخ الحديث والقديم مليء بالعبر والأمثلة. الرئيس معمر القذافي على سبيل المثال بنى الدولة على مفهوم الثورة ومحاربة القوى الإمبريالية والاستعمارية بعيداً عن التنمية الاجتماعية والثقافية والاقتصادية، فليبيا شهدت بالفعل تراجعاً في مؤشرات التنمية رغم الثروة النفطية، وسادت حالة من عدم الاستقرار المؤسسي والاعتماد على الخطاب الثوري على حساب بناء دولة عصرية مستقرة. الأمر الذي ساهم في سهولة انهيار الدولة، وكان أحد أسباب الحرب الأهلية الداخلية، التي استغلتها القوى الخارجية. إن التجارب الاشتراكية في بعض بلدان العالم الثالث، أو الأنظمة المبنية على أيديولوجيات مغلقة، أيضاً عامل من عوامل أفول الدول.

إهمال التنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية لصالح الأيديولوجيا أو المغامرات العسكرية.

مثال الاتحاد السوفيتي الذي بنى سياسته على الصراع الطبقي والمركزية الشديدة، مع إهمال الحوافز الاقتصادية وحريات الأفراد. النتيجة كانت انهيار اقتصادي خانق، ثم أفول الدولة بأكملها عام 1991. ألمانيا النازية التي قامت على فكرة التفوق العرقي والتوسع العسكري، حقّقت نهضة اقتصادية قصيرة المدى عبر التسلح، لكنها انتهت بتدمير البنية التحتية واحتلال البلاد.

الاعتماد على مورد وحيد (الريع) دون تنويع الاقتصاد أو بناء مؤسسات، يؤدي في المحصلة النهائية إلى انهيار الدولة. خير مثال على ذلك فنزويلا التي اعتمدت على النفط لتمويل سياسات شعبوية دون تطوير صناعات أخرى أو استقرار سياسي تحت حكومة هوغو شافيز ثم مادورو. انهار الاقتصاد مع هبوط أسعار النفط، وتحوّلت البلاد إلى أزمة إنسانية حادة. كذلك العراق تحت حكم صدام حسين، بعد ثروة نفطية هائلة في السبعينيات، دخل في حروب طويلة (مع إيران، ثم الكويت) وعقوبات، مما أفقر الشعب ودمر الدولة.

إن تجاهل بناء المؤسسات والاعتماد على القائد الواحد سبب من أسباب انهيار الدول. هناك أمثلة واضحة في أفريقيا ما بعد الاستقلال مثل زائير تحت حكم موبوتو، أو أوغندا تحت حكم عيدي أمين التي ركّزت فيها الأنظمة على تثبيت الحكم الشخصي وقمع المعارضة، دون بناء جيش وطني محترف أو قضاء مستقل. النتيجة: حروب أهلية، انقسامات قبلية، وفشل الدولة.

السياسات الانغلاقية المعادية للعالم الخارجي دون إعداد داخلي، تعدّ سبباً من أن أسباب الضعف والانحلال. ألبانيا تحت حكم إنفر خوجا (1960-1985) التي قطعت كل العلاقات مع الغرب والشرق الاشتراكي معاً، وبنت دولة بوليسية فقيرة معزولة بعد وفاته، وجدت نفسها في تخلّف مريع عن جيرانها الأوروبيين.

وفي المقابل نجد أن دولاً مثل سنغافورة أو كوريا الجنوبية، اللتين بنتا سياساتهما على التنمية والتعليم والمؤسسات بعيداً عن الشعارات الثورية الجامدة، حقّقت كل منهما نجاحاً عظيماً نتيجة اتباعهما سياسات تنموية اجتماعية واقتصادية ومؤسساتية. إنها معادلة ثابتة: تنمية متوازنة ومؤسسات قوية تساوي نهضة واستقراراً.