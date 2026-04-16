I respect any opinion, but there are those who confuse opinion with accusation and opinion with insult and expect you to respect it, which is difficult, if not impossible.



If you encounter such people, ignore them, or you will enter a battle in which you will lose your awareness.



One of them, in order to be a hero, has not left a colleague without insulting him nor a supporter without accusing him, and when you ask him why, he says, "This is my opinion, and I am free to have it."



Another one has been sending me all his writings about me over the past week, and out of sheer absurdity, I told him, "May God strengthen you."



Is it conceivable that there are people among us who lose a friend over a football match?



Surely yes, there are among us, but we should leave them to time, for it is capable of dealing with them.



And you, dear ignorant one, who is chasing those more experienced and aware than you, try to first understand where you are and where the person you want to climb to is, for you might fall before you reach the middle of the ladder.



It is not a shame to dream of being him, but it is a shame to dream while you do not possess the tools that allow you to do so.



I wondered, like all the questioners: Why did Al-Nasr complain about Al-Ahli players Toney and Galeno?



Until now, I cannot believe and will not believe how Al-Nasr dared?



I mean, doesn’t it have a legal management that determines the course of the complaint before proceeding to file it?



If the news is true that Al-Nasr filed a complaint with the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee, then the legal management of Al-Nasr should be reconsidered.



To my family in Al-Ahli: You have a national duty that you must focus on; there are those trying to distract you with leaks about the scandal of the Al-Faih match that may recur daily, so focus on maintaining your title and do not pay them any attention.



Flash:



People have become accustomed to feeling the weight of life equally at all times, and after losing hope in changing their circumstances, they have become certain that any change will increase their misery.



- Maxim Gorky