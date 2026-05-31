First, praise be to God for the success of this year's Hajj, which is a cumulative success that the Kingdom achieves year after year, how could it not be when it is a source of excellence at all times.

Furthermore, for decades, Hajj has remained an annual project in which the Kingdom redefines organization, creating a challenging equation each season: how to serve millions of the guests of God while remaining close to every pilgrim, as if addressing him alone?

When this question recurs, the answer comes not only from organization but also from those projects that work quietly and progress steadily, leaving their mark on the core of the experience.

There are projects that provide calm answers to the changes the Kingdom is making to ease the experience for pilgrims. These projects are numerous, but the true value lies not in the quantity but in the new meaning that these details give to the different experiences that consider the comfort of the pilgrim, listen to his needs, and grant him privacy and security. This is not a luxury; rather, it is an extension of the voice of the ambitious vision.

What these projects have done is place the pilgrim at the heart of the equation, not as a transient guest but as a cherished guest for whom a space worthy of his presence is created, and where his weary body and soul seeking tranquility are respected. It is no secret that the Kingdom, in its vision, no longer views Hajj merely as a seasonal event but as a spiritual experience that must be surrounded by the utmost care, from the ground the pilgrim walks on to the roof under which he sleeps.

The beauty of these projects is that they do not bear the features of "temporary urgency," but rather the characteristics of deep planning that sees the future through the window of respecting the present. When projects are built with speed and quality, the idea is complete, indicating maturity in vision and clarity in what the Hajj system intended with its projects.

Many pilgrims may not know the names of the executing companies or the cooperating entities, nor do they need to; what matters to them is that they found a place that does not make them feel like just a number on a list, but as guests in a house that excels in hosting them. This is the essence of the projects presented to the pilgrims, and this statement is not aimed at defending or praising but rather describing scenes that were planned and implemented in reality, serving as bright intelligent signals that the Kingdom is moving forward with confident and steady steps.

In an era where hospitality has become a cultural indicator, as the system advances a step towards humanity, it does not seek merely to ease their experience but to grant them something akin to a memory... a memory they return with and carry with them for a long time.