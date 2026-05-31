بدءاً، الحمد لله على نجاح حج هذا العام، وهو نجاح تراكمي تحقّقه المملكة عاماً بعد عام، كيف لا وهي مصدّرة الامتياز في كل حين.

تالياً، ومنذ عقود، ظلّ الحج مشروعاً سنوياً تُعيد فيه المملكة تعريف التنظيم، وترسم في كل موسم معادلةً صعبة: كيف تخدم ملايين ضيوف الرحمن، وتبقى قريبة من كل حاجّ، وكأنك تخاطبه وحده؟

وحين يتكرّر هذا السؤال، لا تأتي الإجابة فقط من التنظيم، بل من تلك المشاريع التي تعمل في صمت، وتتقدّم بهدوء، لتترك أثرها في صميم التجربة.

وهناك مشاريع تقدّم الإجابات الهادئة لما تحدثه المملكة من تغيّرات تستهدف إراحة الحجاج، وهي مشاريع عديدة، لكن القيمة الحقيقية لا تكمن في العدد، بل في المعنى الجديد الذي تمنحه هذه التفاصيل للتجارب المختلفة التي تراعي راحة الحاج، وتنصت لاحتياجاته، وتمنحه الخصوصية والأمان، فهذه ليست رفاهية، بل هي امتدادٌ لصوت الرؤية الطموحة.

وما فعلته تلك المشاريع أنها وضعت الحاج في قلب المعادلة، ليس بوصفه ضيفاً عابراً، بل ضيفاً عزيزاً تُبنى له المساحة التي تليق بحضوره، ويُحترم فيها جسده المتعب، وروحه المقبلة على الطمأنينة. وليس سرّاً أن المملكة، في رؤيتها، لم تعد تنظر إلى الحج على أنه فقط حدث موسمي، بل تجربة إيمانية يجب أن تكون محاطة بأقصى درجات العناية، من الأرض التي يطؤها الحاج، إلى السقف الذي ينام تحته.

الجميل في تلك المشاريع أنها لا تحمل ملامح «العاجل المؤقت»، بل ملامح التخطيط العميق الذي يرى المستقبل من نافذة احترام الحاضر، وأن تُبنى المشاريع بالسرعة والجودة تكون الفكرة قد اكتملت، مدللة على نضج في الرؤية، ووضوح في ما أرادته منظومة الحج من مشاريعها.

قد لا يعرف كثير من الحجاج أسماء الشركات المنفذة أو الجهات المتعاونة، ولا يحتاجون لذلك؛ ما يهمهم أنهم وجدوا مكاناً لا يشعرهم أنهم مجرد رقم في كشف، بل ضيوف في بيت يُحسن استضافتهم، وهذا هو جوهر المشاريع المقدّمة للحجاج، وما هذا القول ليس مستهدفاً للدفاع أو التطبيل، بل توصيفاً لمشاهد خُطط لها وتم تنفيذها واقعياً، لتكون إشارات ذكية مضيئة أن المملكة تمضي إلى الأمام، بخطى واثقة وثابتة.

وفي زمن أصبحت فيه الضيافة مؤشّراً حضارياً، وإذ تتقدّم المنظومة خطوة نحو الإنسان، فإنها لا تسعى لإراحته فحسب، بل تمنحه شيئاً يُشبه الذكرى... ذكرى يعود بها، ويحملها معه طويلاً.