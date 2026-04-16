شهدت الرياض حدثاً هاماً تمثل في انعقاد ملتقى القطاع الثقافي غير الربحي، بهدف تعزيز التكامل والتعاون وتبادل الخبرات بين أصحاب المصلحة في القطاع من صناع القرار، والمثقفين والمهتمين، والمتبرعين والمانحين، والمتطوعين ورواد العمل غير الربحي، والجهات الحكومية ذات الصلة، والمؤسسات غير الربحية، والجمعيات المهنية الثقافية، والجمعيات غير الربحية، وأندية الهواة، والتعاونيات، لدعم التنمية المستدامة للقطاع الثقافي غير الربحي !

يكتسب الملتقى أهميته كونه المنصة الوطنية الموحدة لتوجيه وتفعيل القطاع الثقافي غير الربحي، عبر مساهمته في تحقيق إستراتيجية وزارة الثقافة، لتمكين التكامل المنشود والفاعل بين كافة أطراف المنظومة من المنظمات غير الربحية والجهات الممكنة في القطاعين العام والخاص، بهدف بناء قطاع ثقافي غير ربحي فاعل ومتمكن يحقق الأثر المستدام !

كان لافتاً حجم المشاركة وعدد الفعاليات المصاحبة للملتقى، مما يؤكد أهمية تحقيق أهدافه عبر تعزيز سبل التعاون بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، وتحفيز مشاركة الأفراد، وبناء الشراكات والمبادرات النوعية؛ حيث شارك أكثر من 1,500 مشارك، وأكثر من 60 متحدثاً، في أكثر من 13 جلسة حوارية وورشاً ذات عناوين بالغة الأهمية، لتعزيز قيمة القطاع وفاعلية دوره بما يتواءم مع الإستراتيجية الوطنية الثقافية !

فقد ضمت الجلسات الحوارية قيادات القطاع الثقافي غير الربحي وصناع القرار والخبراء، مما أثرى مناقشات أبرز التحديات التي تواجه القطاع والفرص المستقبلية لنموه وتعزيز فاعليته لتحقيق الأثر المستدام، بينما شدّني «مختبر المعرفة» كمساحة تفاعلية تطبيقية تعبّد الطريق بين الأفكار وتنفيذها عبر ورش أدارها مختصون في الحوكمة والاستدامة وقياس الأثر وتنمية الموارد، لتخرج بأدوات واضحة نحو التنفيذ والتطوير !

وما بين جلسات المشورة و«لقاءات 360» ومنصة الإلهام، كان للمهتمين فرصة الاستفادة من وجود خبراء وممثلين للجهات ذات العلاقة لمناقشة الأفكار والمشاريع وطرح الاستفسارات، والتعرّف على التجارب الملهمة للمنظمات الثقافية غير الربحية، بينما كانت «بوابة التمكين» بوابة الأمل للاستفادة من برامج الدعم المقدمة للمنظمات غير الربحية !

باختصار.. كان ملتقى عنوانه الإلهام، ومحتواه التمكين، ومخرجه تحقيق الأثر والاستدامة !