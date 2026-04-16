Riyadh witnessed an important event represented by the holding of the Non-Profit Cultural Sector Forum, aimed at enhancing integration, cooperation, and the exchange of experiences among stakeholders in the sector, including decision-makers, intellectuals and enthusiasts, donors and grantors, volunteers and pioneers of non-profit work, relevant government entities, non-profit organizations, cultural professional associations, non-profit associations, hobby clubs, and cooperatives, to support the sustainable development of the non-profit cultural sector!

The forum gains its significance as it serves as the unified national platform to guide and activate the non-profit cultural sector, through its contribution to achieving the Ministry of Culture's strategy, enabling the desired and effective integration among all parties in the system, including non-profit organizations and enabling entities in the public and private sectors, with the aim of building an active and empowered non-profit cultural sector that achieves sustainable impact!

The scale of participation and the number of accompanying events were striking, confirming the importance of achieving its goals by enhancing cooperation between relevant entities, stimulating individual participation, and building partnerships and qualitative initiatives; more than 1,500 participants and over 60 speakers took part in more than 13 dialogue sessions and workshops with titles of great importance, to enhance the value of the sector and the effectiveness of its role in alignment with the national cultural strategy!

The dialogue sessions included leaders from the non-profit cultural sector, decision-makers, and experts, enriching discussions that highlighted the main challenges facing the sector and future opportunities for its growth and effectiveness in achieving sustainable impact, while the "Knowledge Lab" attracted me as an interactive practical space that paves the way between ideas and their implementation through workshops managed by specialists in governance, sustainability, impact measurement, and resource development, producing clear tools for implementation and development!

Between advisory sessions, "360 Meetings," and the inspiration platform, stakeholders had the opportunity to benefit from the presence of experts and representatives from relevant entities to discuss ideas and projects, raise inquiries, and learn about inspiring experiences of non-profit cultural organizations, while the "Empowerment Gateway" served as a gateway of hope to benefit from support programs offered to non-profit organizations!

In short... the forum was titled inspiration, its content was empowerment, and its outcome was achieving impact and sustainability!