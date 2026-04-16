- جدة.. تلك المدينة الحالمة على ضفاف البحر الأحمر التي يعشقها الجميع، لكن أهلها يعشقونها إلى حد الجنون؛ كما يعشق جمهور الأهلي «قلعتهم الخضراء»، وكما يعشق أهلها الاتحاد «العميد» الذي له حكاية أخرى مع الحب الذي سكن وجدان أهل جدة، بل امتد هذا الحب إلى جميع مدن السعودية ووصل إلى خارجها، وأصبحت هذه الأندية محط أنظار العالم لما تملكه من قيمة وتاريخ، ونجومٍ سطعوا في كل أرجاء المعمورة.


- ليلة أهلاوية بامتياز.. وليلة اتحادية بامتياز؛ فرحت ورقصت فيها جدة على أنغام جماهير الأهلي والاتحاد، ونامت الأرض تلك الليلة «مبسوطة». رحم الله الشاعر الكبير مساعد الرشيدي، فقد كان وصفه بليغاً في عشق الأهلي عندما قال: «إذا فاز الأهلي تنام الأرض مبسوطة».. فما كل هذا العشق؟


- وهناك قصة جميلة عنوانها «الاتحاد»؛ اختلف أبناؤه في طريقة حبه وترجمة ذلك العشق، لكنهم لم يختلفوا أبداً على ذات الحب والوقوف معه. كان «العميد» عند مستوى الحدث، ولم يخذل جماهيره العاشقة التي شجعت بجنون أمام الوحدة الإماراتي؛ إذ رفض لاعبوه أن تخرج تلك الجماهير حزينة بعد موسم متعب للعميد لم يكن فيه بأفضل حالاته، لكن الاتحاد «يمرض ولا يموت».


- أتمنى من كل قلبي ألا تخرج البطولة الآسيوية عن مدينة جدة، وأن تكون لأحد فرسان كرة القدم السعودية؛ الاتحاد أو الأهلي. كنت سعيداً جداً وأنا أرى تلك الفرحة والابتسامة على محيا جماهير الأهلي والاتحاد بعد فوزهم الصعب على الدحيل القطري والوحدة الإماراتي، والخروج من «عنق الزجاجة»؛ لقد كان فوزاً شاقاً، قابلته فرحة عارمة من الجماهير.


- يا لاعبي الاتحاد والأهلي.. هناك رسالة يجب أن تعوها جيداً: هدفكم هو تحقيق لقب البطولة الآسيوية، وأنتم أهل لذلك. من المهم جداً التركيز في المباريات القادمة التي ستكون صعبة للغاية، فأي خطأ قد يبعد أحد الفريقين عن المنافسة.


- لا تخذلوا جماهيركم التي أحبتكم وارتبطت بكم لسنوات طويلة؛ فأنتم امتداد لتاريخ حافل بالذهب والإنجازات والبطولات.


- ومضة:


طلال حمزة يقول


جدة مدينة حايرة


بين السهر والنوم


قريتها مرة فـ(كتاب)


مدري فقصيدة (للبدر)


مدري فعيون أحباب


جدة ذي عشقي مزاجي


جدة تفاصيل صغيرة


جدة ويل


جدة قناديل وليل


جدة مواويل وتراتيل وصهيل


جدة مشوار طويل


جدة فيها سحر بابل


واختصار الناس


وكل الناس.