- Jeddah.. that dreamy city on the shores of the Red Sea that everyone loves, but its people love it to the point of madness; just as the Al-Ahli fans adore their "green fortress," and just as its people cherish Al-Ittihad "the giant," which has another story of love that resides in the hearts of Jeddah's residents. This love has extended to all cities in Saudi Arabia and reached beyond, making these clubs the focus of the world's attention for their value, history, and stars who have shone across the globe.



- A night of Al-Ahli excellence.. and a night of Al-Ittihad excellence; Jeddah rejoiced and danced to the tunes of the Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad fans, and the ground that night "slept happily." May God have mercy on the great poet Musaed Al-Rasheedi, for his description of the love for Al-Ahli was eloquent when he said: "When Al-Ahli wins, the ground sleeps happily" .. so what is all this passion?



- And there is a beautiful story titled "Al-Ittihad"; its sons differed in the way they express their love and translate that passion, but they never disagreed on the same love and standing by it. "The giant" was up to the occasion, and did not let down its passionate fans who cheered wildly against Al-Wahda from the UAE; the players refused to let those fans leave sad after a tiring season for the giant, which was not in its best form, but Al-Ittihad "falls ill but does not die."



- I sincerely hope that the Asian championship does not leave the city of Jeddah, and that it belongs to one of the knights of Saudi football; Al-Ittihad or Al-Ahli. I was very happy to see that joy and smile on the faces of Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad fans after their hard-fought victories over Al-Duhail from Qatar and Al-Wahda from the UAE, and coming out of the "narrow neck of the bottle"; it was a tough win, met with overwhelming joy from the fans.



- O players of Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli.. there is a message you must understand well: your goal is to achieve the Asian championship title, and you are worthy of it. It is very important to focus in the upcoming matches, which will be extremely difficult, as any mistake could distance one of the teams from the competition.



- Do not let down your fans who have loved you and been connected to you for many long years; for you are the continuation of a history rich with gold, achievements, and championships.



- A Flash:



Talal Hamza says



Jeddah is a city in confusion



Between staying up and sleeping



I once visited it in a (book)



I don't know if in a poem (for the moon)



I don't know if in the eyes of beloved ones



Jeddah, my love is my mood



Jeddah has small details



Jeddah, woe



Jeddah, lanterns and night



Jeddah, melodies, hymns, and neighing



Jeddah, a long journey



Jeddah has the magic of Babylon



And the essence of people



And all people.