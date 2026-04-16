تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
- جدة.. تلك المدينة الحالمة على ضفاف البحر الأحمر التي يعشقها الجميع، لكن أهلها يعشقونها إلى حد الجنون؛ كما يعشق جمهور الأهلي «قلعتهم الخضراء»، وكما يعشق أهلها الاتحاد «العميد» الذي له حكاية أخرى مع الحب الذي سكن وجدان أهل جدة، بل امتد هذا الحب إلى جميع مدن السعودية ووصل إلى خارجها، وأصبحت هذه الأندية محط أنظار العالم لما تملكه من قيمة وتاريخ، ونجومٍ سطعوا في كل أرجاء المعمورة.
- ليلة أهلاوية بامتياز.. وليلة اتحادية بامتياز؛ فرحت ورقصت فيها جدة على أنغام جماهير الأهلي والاتحاد، ونامت الأرض تلك الليلة «مبسوطة». رحم الله الشاعر الكبير مساعد الرشيدي، فقد كان وصفه بليغاً في عشق الأهلي عندما قال: «إذا فاز الأهلي تنام الأرض مبسوطة».. فما كل هذا العشق؟
- وهناك قصة جميلة عنوانها «الاتحاد»؛ اختلف أبناؤه في طريقة حبه وترجمة ذلك العشق، لكنهم لم يختلفوا أبداً على ذات الحب والوقوف معه. كان «العميد» عند مستوى الحدث، ولم يخذل جماهيره العاشقة التي شجعت بجنون أمام الوحدة الإماراتي؛ إذ رفض لاعبوه أن تخرج تلك الجماهير حزينة بعد موسم متعب للعميد لم يكن فيه بأفضل حالاته، لكن الاتحاد «يمرض ولا يموت».
- أتمنى من كل قلبي ألا تخرج البطولة الآسيوية عن مدينة جدة، وأن تكون لأحد فرسان كرة القدم السعودية؛ الاتحاد أو الأهلي. كنت سعيداً جداً وأنا أرى تلك الفرحة والابتسامة على محيا جماهير الأهلي والاتحاد بعد فوزهم الصعب على الدحيل القطري والوحدة الإماراتي، والخروج من «عنق الزجاجة»؛ لقد كان فوزاً شاقاً، قابلته فرحة عارمة من الجماهير.
- يا لاعبي الاتحاد والأهلي.. هناك رسالة يجب أن تعوها جيداً: هدفكم هو تحقيق لقب البطولة الآسيوية، وأنتم أهل لذلك. من المهم جداً التركيز في المباريات القادمة التي ستكون صعبة للغاية، فأي خطأ قد يبعد أحد الفريقين عن المنافسة.
- لا تخذلوا جماهيركم التي أحبتكم وارتبطت بكم لسنوات طويلة؛ فأنتم امتداد لتاريخ حافل بالذهب والإنجازات والبطولات.
- ومضة:
طلال حمزة يقول
جدة مدينة حايرة
بين السهر والنوم
قريتها مرة فـ(كتاب)
مدري فقصيدة (للبدر)
مدري فعيون أحباب
جدة ذي عشقي مزاجي
جدة تفاصيل صغيرة
جدة ويل
جدة قناديل وليل
جدة مواويل وتراتيل وصهيل
جدة مشوار طويل
جدة فيها سحر بابل
واختصار الناس
وكل الناس.
- Jeddah.. that dreamy city on the shores of the Red Sea that everyone loves, but its people love it to the point of madness; just as the Al-Ahli fans adore their "green fortress," and just as its people cherish Al-Ittihad "the giant," which has another story of love that resides in the hearts of Jeddah's residents. This love has extended to all cities in Saudi Arabia and reached beyond, making these clubs the focus of the world's attention for their value, history, and stars who have shone across the globe.
- A night of Al-Ahli excellence.. and a night of Al-Ittihad excellence; Jeddah rejoiced and danced to the tunes of the Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad fans, and the ground that night "slept happily." May God have mercy on the great poet Musaed Al-Rasheedi, for his description of the love for Al-Ahli was eloquent when he said: "When Al-Ahli wins, the ground sleeps happily" .. so what is all this passion?
- And there is a beautiful story titled "Al-Ittihad"; its sons differed in the way they express their love and translate that passion, but they never disagreed on the same love and standing by it. "The giant" was up to the occasion, and did not let down its passionate fans who cheered wildly against Al-Wahda from the UAE; the players refused to let those fans leave sad after a tiring season for the giant, which was not in its best form, but Al-Ittihad "falls ill but does not die."
- I sincerely hope that the Asian championship does not leave the city of Jeddah, and that it belongs to one of the knights of Saudi football; Al-Ittihad or Al-Ahli. I was very happy to see that joy and smile on the faces of Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad fans after their hard-fought victories over Al-Duhail from Qatar and Al-Wahda from the UAE, and coming out of the "narrow neck of the bottle"; it was a tough win, met with overwhelming joy from the fans.
- O players of Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli.. there is a message you must understand well: your goal is to achieve the Asian championship title, and you are worthy of it. It is very important to focus in the upcoming matches, which will be extremely difficult, as any mistake could distance one of the teams from the competition.
- Do not let down your fans who have loved you and been connected to you for many long years; for you are the continuation of a history rich with gold, achievements, and championships.
- A Flash:
Talal Hamza says
Jeddah is a city in confusion
Between staying up and sleeping
I once visited it in a (book)
I don't know if in a poem (for the moon)
I don't know if in the eyes of beloved ones
Jeddah, my love is my mood
Jeddah has small details
Jeddah, woe
Jeddah, lanterns and night
Jeddah, melodies, hymns, and neighing
Jeddah, a long journey
Jeddah has the magic of Babylon
And the essence of people
And all people.