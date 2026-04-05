- حقيقةً، أغبط الجماهير السعودية على ما وصلت إليه من ثقافة وفكر في التشجيع، ورفضٍ تام لكل مسببات التعصب الرياضي. لقد أضحى المدرج السعودي اليوم أكثر عقلانية، متمسكاً بالقيم والأخلاقيات، ورافضاً لكل ما يخدش الروح الرياضية داخل المستطيل الأخضر.


- بالأمس، رأينا جماهير الاتحاد تستهجن تصرف النجم (ديابي)، معبرةً عن استيائها من الحركة التي أدت لطرده، مقدمة المبادئ على العاطفة. وقبل ذلك، حين حيّت الجماهير السعودية المنتخب المصري الشقيق رغم الخسارة بنتيجة ثقيلة، مؤكدةً على عمق العلاقات التاريخية بين البلدين. هنا تظهر المعادن الحقيقية؛ فالمنافسة تبقى داخل حدود الملعب، والروح الرياضية هي ما يبقى خارجه.


- وعلى نقيض ذلك، نجد مدرجات في دول متقدمة كروياً لا تليق ثقافتها بقيمتها الرياضية؛ كما حدث في لقاء المنتخبين الإسباني والمصري، وكيف قوبل «أبناء الكنانة» بصرخات استهجان لا تليق بأخلاقيات الرياضة.


- أغبط جمهورنا الذي تجاوز وعيه بعض «المحسوبين» على الإعلام، ممن لا يزالون يحاولون تصدير التعصب وزرع فكر «المظلومية» ونظريات المؤامرة بحجة الانتماء. لقد أصبح فكر المدرج أنضج من أطروحات هؤلاء الذين ينظرون للأمور بزاوية واحدة ويؤججون الشارع الرياضي بفكرٍ عفى عليه الزمن، لا ننكر وجود الأخطاء، فمن يدير المنظومة بشر، و«جلّ من لا يخطئ»، لكن الوعي يكمن في عدم تصيد هذه العثرات لتحويلها إلى أزمات.


- ختاماً، نحن أمام جمهور يمتلك وعياً استثنائياً؛ فلم نشهد تجاوزات تؤثر على سير المباريات، ولم نعد نرى عقوبات نقل المباريات، مع استبعاد الحالات الفردية التي لا تمثل هذا الرقي.


- هل تتفقون معي في ضرورة تكريم المدرج السعودي؟ يجب أن نمنح هذا الجمهور حقوقاً وتقديراً، سواء عبر مكافآت مادية أو حضور مجاني أو تكريم معنوي في كل مباراة، كونه شريكاً أساسياً في النجاح.


- حقيقةً نفتخر بكم، فأنتم تنقلون صورة مشرقة للوطن وللدوري السعودي الذي أصبح محط أنظار العالم. شكراً للجماهير السعودية على تشجيعها المثالي المستمد من قيم هذا الوطن العظيم، ومن قيادتنا التي تمثل القدوة والمنهج في الأخلاق والمواقف.


ومضة:


بين دهاء العقل وترفّع النفس، يبرز التغابي كفن لا يتقنه إلا لأقوياء والأذكياء، هو ليس غياباً للوعي، بل صيانة للسلام الداخلي واستثمار للجهد في معارك تليق بنا.