- Truly, I envy the Saudi fans for what they have achieved in terms of culture and thought in supporting their teams, and their complete rejection of all causes of sports fanaticism. The Saudi stands have become more rational today, holding on to values and ethics, and rejecting anything that tarnishes the spirit of sportsmanship on the green pitch.



- Yesterday, we saw the Union fans express their disapproval of the star (Diaby), showing their dissatisfaction with the action that led to his expulsion, prioritizing principles over emotions. Before that, when the Saudi fans cheered for the Egyptian national team despite a heavy loss, they affirmed the deep historical relations between the two countries. Here, true character is revealed; competition remains within the boundaries of the field, and sportsmanship is what remains outside of it.



- In contrast, we find stands in football-advanced countries whose culture does not match their sporting value; as happened in the match between the Spanish and Egyptian national teams, where the "sons of the Nile" were met with boos that are unworthy of sports ethics.



- I envy our audience who have surpassed the awareness of some "self-proclaimed" media figures, who still try to promote fanaticism and instill a sense of "victimhood" and conspiracy theories under the guise of belonging. The mindset of the stands has matured beyond the proposals of those who view matters from a single angle and inflame the sports street with outdated thoughts. We do not deny the existence of mistakes, as those who manage the system are human, and "only God is without error," but awareness lies in not seizing these missteps to turn them into crises.



- In conclusion, we are faced with an audience that possesses exceptional awareness; we have not witnessed transgressions affecting the course of matches, and we no longer see penalties for match relocations, excluding individual cases that do not represent this sophistication.



- Do you agree with me on the necessity of honoring the Saudi stands? We should grant this audience rights and appreciation, whether through monetary rewards, free attendance, or moral recognition at every match, as they are a fundamental partner in success.



- Indeed, we are proud of you, for you convey a bright image of the nation and the Saudi league, which has become the focus of the world's attention. Thank you to the Saudi fans for their exemplary support derived from the values of this great nation and from our leadership, which represents the model and approach in ethics and stances.



Flash:



Between the cunning of the mind and the elevation of the soul, feigning ignorance emerges as an art mastered only by the strong and the wise; it is not a lack of awareness, but rather a maintenance of internal peace and an investment of effort in battles worthy of us.