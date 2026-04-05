The humanities are subject to deletion or fixation, and I wrote an article titled (The History of the Human Psyche Problem), hoping to correct what I said in that article. It seems that reading has lost its weight among readers, or people have refrained from making corrections, as there has been an abundance of writings that have no place in our present time. In any case, I stated, relying on an old reading that has settled in my memory, that psychology emerged through the narratives of the distinguished novelist Dostoevsky, where the characters in his novels were complex characters. One of his readers became enamored with them, applying the contracts of those characters to his patients and classifying all pathological psychological cases according to the fictional characters he had read.

Biographies record that (Wilhelm Wundt) is the founder of modern psychology (August 16, 1832 – August 31, 1920). He was a physician, physicist, and German philosopher. Was Wilhelm Wundt the one enamored with Dostoevsky's literature?

From that information that has settled in my memory, I was once asked by some friends: Do you know the psychological disorders of those in your life, or who have passed through or stayed in the details of your days?

My answer was affirmative, but shyness prevents me from confronting them about their disorders.

And just as they are patients, I am a patient like them; only the types of our psychological disorders differ.

Relying on the notion that the novelist is the most capable of understanding the human psyche, more than any psychologist or student of psychology...

And those who say that the world (Freud) is the one who established psychology, I find myself reverting to my knowledge that psychology emerged from the novels of the writer Dostoevsky. The scholar (Freud) studied the cases of the obsessed and the mentally ill, gathering his observations and applying them as pathological psychological cases to the insane, while the novelist can dive directly into the psyche of the written character, clarifying the impurities and life ailments that reveal the type of psychological disorder of the character.

This issue is not historically confirmed, but I tend to believe that every science has researchers stemming from the problem that the researcher investigates, and the human psyche, which is closest to discovering its impulses (both good and evil), is the novelist. He is the diver who stands on the terrains and depths of that psyche.

This is a correct or incorrect opinion among scholars and those researching the terrains and depths of psychology, and thus, it is a call to re-read the historical context of the human psyche in its disorders.

Of course, I do not want to be definitive about what I said in the introduction of the article, but rather to provoke interest in what the human psyche is like, and I can almost assert that it is still far from the studies that have occurred previously.