تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
الدراسات الإنسانية قابلة للحذف أو التثبيت، وقد كتبت مقالاً بعنوان (تاريخ إشكالية النفس البشرية)، على أمل تصويب ما قلته في تلك المقالة، ويبدو أن القراءة خفّ وزنها بين القراء، أو عزف الناس عن التصويب، إذ كثرت الكتابات التي ليس لها مكان في زمننا الحاضر. على أية حال، قلت اعتماداً على قراءة قديمة ترسخت في ذاكرتي إن علم النفس خرج من خلال روايات الروائي الفذ ديستوفسكي، حيث كانت شخصيات روايته، شخصيات مركبة، وقد أُغرم بها أحد قرائه، فطبق عقد تلك الشخصيات على مرضاه، وقام بتصنيف كل حالات نفسية مرضية وفق الشخصيات الروائية التي قرأها.
وتسجل كتب السير بأن (فيلهلم فونت) هو مؤسس علم النفس الحديث (16 أغسطس 1832 – 31 أغسطس 1920)، وهو طبيب وعالم فيزيائي وفيلسوف ألماني، فهل كان فيلهلم فونت هو ذلك المغرم بأدب ديستوفسكي؟
ومن تلك المعلومة التي ترسخت في ذاكرتي، سُئلت ذات يوم من بعض الأصدقاء: هل تعرف الأمراض النفسية لمن هم في حياتك، أو مروا أو مكثوا في تفاصيل أيامك؟
وكان ردي بالإيجاب، إلا أن الخجل يمنعني من مكاشفتهم بأمراضهم.
وكما هم مرضى، فأنا مريض مثلهم، فقط تختلف أنواع أمراضنا النفسية..
مستنداً إلى أن الروائي الأكثر مقدرة على معرفة النفس البشرية، وأكثر من أي طبيب نفسي، أو دارس لعلم النفس..
ومن يقول إن العالم (فرويد) هو من أنشأ علم النفس، أجدني أرتدّ إلى معلومتي بأن علم النفس خرج من روايات الروائي ديستوفيسكي، فالعالم (فرويد) درس حالات المهووسين وأصحاب العته، وجمع ملاحظاته وطبقها كحالات نفسية مرضية على المعتوهين، بينما الروائي يتمكن من الغوص المباشر لنفسية الشخصية المكتوبة، وإجلاء ما علق بها من شوائب، وعلل حياتية تظهر نوعية المرض النفسي للشخصية.
وهذه المسألة ليست مؤكداً عليها تاريخياً، وإنما أميل إليها على يقين بأن لكل علم باحثين من أصل الإشكالية التي يبحث فيها الباحث، والنفس البشرية الأقرب إلى اكتشاف نوازعها (الخيرة، والشريرة) هو الروائي، فهو الغواص الذي يقف على تضاريس وأعماق تلك النفسية.
وهذا رأي صائب أو على خطأ لدى الدارسين، والباحثين عن تضاريس وعمق علم النفس، وبالتالي، هي دعوة لإعادة قراءة تاريخية النفس البشرية في أمراضها.
طبعاً لا أريد القطع بما قلته في مقدمة المقالة، وإنما استثارة لمهتمين بما تكون عليه النفس البشرية، وأكاد أجزم أنها ما زالت بعيدة عن الدراسات التي حدثت سابقاً.
The humanities are subject to deletion or fixation, and I wrote an article titled (The History of the Human Psyche Problem), hoping to correct what I said in that article. It seems that reading has lost its weight among readers, or people have refrained from making corrections, as there has been an abundance of writings that have no place in our present time. In any case, I stated, relying on an old reading that has settled in my memory, that psychology emerged through the narratives of the distinguished novelist Dostoevsky, where the characters in his novels were complex characters. One of his readers became enamored with them, applying the contracts of those characters to his patients and classifying all pathological psychological cases according to the fictional characters he had read.
Biographies record that (Wilhelm Wundt) is the founder of modern psychology (August 16, 1832 – August 31, 1920). He was a physician, physicist, and German philosopher. Was Wilhelm Wundt the one enamored with Dostoevsky's literature?
From that information that has settled in my memory, I was once asked by some friends: Do you know the psychological disorders of those in your life, or who have passed through or stayed in the details of your days?
My answer was affirmative, but shyness prevents me from confronting them about their disorders.
And just as they are patients, I am a patient like them; only the types of our psychological disorders differ.
Relying on the notion that the novelist is the most capable of understanding the human psyche, more than any psychologist or student of psychology...
And those who say that the world (Freud) is the one who established psychology, I find myself reverting to my knowledge that psychology emerged from the novels of the writer Dostoevsky. The scholar (Freud) studied the cases of the obsessed and the mentally ill, gathering his observations and applying them as pathological psychological cases to the insane, while the novelist can dive directly into the psyche of the written character, clarifying the impurities and life ailments that reveal the type of psychological disorder of the character.
This issue is not historically confirmed, but I tend to believe that every science has researchers stemming from the problem that the researcher investigates, and the human psyche, which is closest to discovering its impulses (both good and evil), is the novelist. He is the diver who stands on the terrains and depths of that psyche.
This is a correct or incorrect opinion among scholars and those researching the terrains and depths of psychology, and thus, it is a call to re-read the historical context of the human psyche in its disorders.
Of course, I do not want to be definitive about what I said in the introduction of the article, but rather to provoke interest in what the human psyche is like, and I can almost assert that it is still far from the studies that have occurred previously.