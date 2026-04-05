الدراسات الإنسانية قابلة للحذف أو التثبيت، وقد كتبت مقالاً بعنوان (تاريخ إشكالية النفس البشرية)، على أمل تصويب ما قلته في تلك المقالة، ويبدو أن القراءة خفّ وزنها بين القراء، أو عزف الناس عن التصويب، إذ كثرت الكتابات التي ليس لها مكان في زمننا الحاضر. على أية حال، قلت اعتماداً على قراءة قديمة ترسخت في ذاكرتي إن علم النفس خرج من خلال روايات الروائي الفذ ديستوفسكي، حيث كانت شخصيات روايته، شخصيات مركبة، وقد أُغرم بها أحد قرائه، فطبق عقد تلك الشخصيات على مرضاه، وقام بتصنيف كل حالات نفسية مرضية وفق الشخصيات الروائية التي قرأها.

وتسجل كتب السير بأن (فيلهلم فونت) هو مؤسس علم النفس الحديث (16 أغسطس 1832 – 31 أغسطس 1920)، وهو طبيب وعالم فيزيائي وفيلسوف ألماني، فهل كان فيلهلم فونت هو ذلك المغرم بأدب ديستوفسكي؟

ومن تلك المعلومة التي ترسخت في ذاكرتي، سُئلت ذات يوم من بعض الأصدقاء: هل تعرف الأمراض النفسية لمن هم في حياتك، أو مروا أو مكثوا في تفاصيل أيامك؟

وكان ردي بالإيجاب، إلا أن الخجل يمنعني من مكاشفتهم بأمراضهم.

وكما هم مرضى، فأنا مريض مثلهم، فقط تختلف أنواع أمراضنا النفسية..

مستنداً إلى أن الروائي الأكثر مقدرة على معرفة النفس البشرية، وأكثر من أي طبيب نفسي، أو دارس لعلم النفس..

ومن يقول إن العالم (فرويد) هو من أنشأ علم النفس، أجدني أرتدّ إلى معلومتي بأن علم النفس خرج من روايات الروائي ديستوفيسكي، فالعالم (فرويد) درس حالات المهووسين وأصحاب العته، وجمع ملاحظاته وطبقها كحالات نفسية مرضية على المعتوهين، بينما الروائي يتمكن من الغوص المباشر لنفسية الشخصية المكتوبة، وإجلاء ما علق بها من شوائب، وعلل حياتية تظهر نوعية المرض النفسي للشخصية.

وهذه المسألة ليست مؤكداً عليها تاريخياً، وإنما أميل إليها على يقين بأن لكل علم باحثين من أصل الإشكالية التي يبحث فيها الباحث، والنفس البشرية الأقرب إلى اكتشاف نوازعها (الخيرة، والشريرة) هو الروائي، فهو الغواص الذي يقف على تضاريس وأعماق تلك النفسية.

وهذا رأي صائب أو على خطأ لدى الدارسين، والباحثين عن تضاريس وعمق علم النفس، وبالتالي، هي دعوة لإعادة قراءة تاريخية النفس البشرية في أمراضها.

طبعاً لا أريد القطع بما قلته في مقدمة المقالة، وإنما استثارة لمهتمين بما تكون عليه النفس البشرية، وأكاد أجزم أنها ما زالت بعيدة عن الدراسات التي حدثت سابقاً.