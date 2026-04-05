As mentioned earlier, Africa is considered the second largest continent in the world, after Asia. It is also the continent that has suffered the most from military coups. Since most African countries gained their independence, there have been 187 military coups up until 1977. The number reached around 200 coups by 2023. The area of the African continent is 30.2 million square kilometers, and its population is now approximately 1.4 billion people. It currently has 53 "independent" countries and 9 dependent territories. Most of these countries gained independence after World War II in 1945, following the decolonization movement outlined in the United Nations Charter. However, most of these countries fell into the trap of "neocolonialism" after they officially gained independence and freed themselves from old colonialism.

Most of them have also been plagued by fragile political systems and a series of military coups, some orchestrated by new colonizers, and others representing a popular reaction against the ambitions of colonizers and their supporters domestically. Africa leads the world in military coups.

To clarify, military coups can be divided into two main categories based on their true objectives:

Military coups aimed at enabling neocolonialism in the targeted country and its resources. These are often fabricated coups, usually orchestrated by the colonizers, with the goal of achieving their interests and those of their local allies in secret, and there are many examples of this.

Military coups aimed at resisting the exploitation practiced by neocolonialism on the resources, capabilities, and freedoms of the targeted country. The primary goal of these coups is to achieve the public interest of the people of the concerned state. An example of this is the coup led by officer Ibrahim Traoré, who became the President of Burkina Faso starting in 2022.

It is important to understand what is happening in this looted continent, especially the nature of honest military coups aimed at resisting the injustice perpetrated by neocolonialism and the aggression against the resources, capabilities, and freedoms of the targeted country. The main goal of these coups, as it seems, is to achieve the public interest of the people of the concerned state, despite the obstacles they face. An example of this is the coup by the honest, national/civic officer Ibrahim Traoré, who became the President of Burkina Faso starting in September 2022. He initiated a major reform movement in his country and Africa that deserves our attention and praise.

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To shed some light on the honest military coups in Africa that resist colonialism, which have recently taken place, we summarize the revolution of the young officer Captain Ibrahim Traoré in his country, Burkina Faso, located in West Africa. It is known that Burkina Faso is a landlocked republic bordered by six countries in all directions: Mali, Niger, Benin, Ghana, Togo, and Ivory Coast. Its area is 274,223 square kilometers, and its population is about 24 million people. It gained independence from France in 1960. Its name was "Upper Volta," and it was renamed "Burkina Faso" in 1984, meaning "Land of the Honest People" in the local language. Its capital is the historic city of "Ouagadougou."

Islam is the predominant religion in Burkina Faso, with Muslims making up about 64% of the total population. The current leader of Burkina Faso, the young officer Captain Ibrahim Traoré, is considered the youngest political leader in the world, as he is now 36 years old and is a Muslim man. Since its independence, Burkina Faso has had a presidential republican system and has witnessed several military coups, most of which were orchestrated by colonial powers and their local allies. They exploit opportunities for coups and political system changes in favor of neocolonial forces active in West Africa.

On September 30, 2022, Ibrahim Traoré led a military coup against the interim military president Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, announcing a political movement he called the New Independence War.

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Ibrahim Traoré was born on March 14, 1988, and graduated from the University of Ouagadougou in 2009. He is, as mentioned, a military officer strongly opposed to colonialism and in favor of African unity (he is national/civic). He has faced several military coups against him, which he successfully repelled.

The key achievements of Traoré during his three years in power so far (2022-2026) can be summarized as follows:

He banned French media in his country after expelling French troops stationed in Burkina Faso.

He halted the export of raw gold from Burkina Faso to Europe.

He increased the country's GDP from about 19 billion to 22 billion after expelling Western companies exploiting his country's economy.

He reduced the salaries of ministers and parliamentarians.

He decreased the country's internal debts.

He established a very modern gold mine, which opened in 2023.

He supported the cultivation and production of cotton in his country.

He supported agriculture and farmers in general.

He established a modern airport in the capital.

He began implementing massive development projects.

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Due to his stance against colonialism and exploitation, France, the United States, and other greedy countries (including Israel) have taken an antagonistic position towards him and attempted to overthrow him through their agents within the Burkinabé military apparatus. However, these attempts failed for several reasons, primarily Traoré's overwhelming popularity and the increasing popular (and African) support for him and the liberation process from exploitation, considering Traoré a national hero standing against colonialism and foreign exploitation that had been rampant in his country and other African nations.