كما ذكرنا سابقاً، تعتبر قارة أفريقيا ثاني أكبر قارات العالم، بعد قارة آسيا. وهي أكثر قارات العالم معاناة من الانقلابات العسكرية. فمنذ حصول أغلب دول أفريقيا على استقلالها، شهدت 187 انقلاباً عسكرياً، حتى العام 1977م. ووصل العدد إلى حوالى 200 انقلاب، بحلول العام 2023م. تبلغ مساحة القارة الأفريقية 30.2 مليون كيلو متر مربع، ويبلغ عدد سكانها الآن حوالى 1.4 بليون نسمة. وبها الآن 53 دولة «مستقلة»، و9 مناطق تابعة. وقد استقلت معظم هذه الدول بعد انتهاء الحرب العالمية الثانية، سنة 1945م، بعد حركة تصفية الاستعمار (القديم) التي نص عليها ميثاق الأمم المتحدة. ولكن أغلب هذه الدول وقعت في فخ «الاستعمار الجديد» بعد حصولها (رسميا) على الاستقلال، وخلاصها من الاستعمار القديم.

كما أن معظمها ابتلي بأنظمة سياسية هشة، وبحصول انقلابات عسكرية متتالية، بعضها من تدبير المستعمرين الجدد، وبعضها انقلابات تمثل رد فعل شعبيا على أطماع المستعمرين، وأنصارهم، في الداخل. فقارة أفريقيا تتصدر قارات العالم بالانقلابات العسكرية.

وللتوضيح، يمكن تقسيم الانقلابات العسكرية، بناء على أهدافها الحقيقية، الى قسمين رئيسين، هما:

الانقلابات العسكرية الهادفة لتمكين الاستعمار الجديد من البلد المستهدف، ومقدراته. فهذه انقلابات مصطنعة، غالبا ما تكون من صنع المستعمر، وهدفها تحقيق مصالحه، ومصالح أعوانه المحليين، سرا، والامثلة عليها كثيرة.

الانقلابات العسكرية الهادفة لمقاومة الاستغلال الذي يمارسه الاستعمار الجديد، على مقدرات، وموارد، وإمكانات، وحريات البلد المستهدف. وهذه الانقلابات هدفها (الرئيس/الأولى) هو تحقيق المصلحة العامة لشعب الدولة المعنية. والمثال عليها: هو انقلاب الضابط إبراهيم تراوري، الذي أصبح رئيس جمهورية بوركينا فاسو، بدءا من عام 2022م.

والمهم معرفة ما يجري في هذه القارة المنهوبة، خاصة طبيعة الانقلابات العسكرية النزيهة، الهادفة لمقاومة الظلم، الذي يمارسه الاستعمار الجديد، والعدوان على مقدرات، وموارد، وإمكانات، وحريات البلد المستهدف. وهذه الانقلابات هدفها الرئيسي، كما يبدو، هو تحقيق المصلحة العامة لشعب الدولة المعنية، رغم ما تواجهه من عقبات. والمثال عليها: هو انقلاب الضابط النزيه، الوطني/القومي إبراهيم تراوري، الذي أصبح رئيس جمهورية بوركينا فاسو، بدءا من سبتمبر 2022م. والذي بدأ حركة اصلاح كبرى، في بلاده، وأفريقيا، تستحق أن نعرف عنها، ونشيد بها.

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ولإلقاء بعض الضوء على الانقلابات العسكرية الأفريقية النزيهة، المقاومة للاستعمار، والتي قامت مؤخرا، نلخص ثورة الضابط الشاب النقيب إبراهيم تراوري، في بلاده، بوركينا فاسو، الواقعة في غرب أفريقيا. ومعروف، أن بوركينا فاسو هي جمهورية مغلقة، تحدها ست دول من كل الاتجاهات، هي: مالي، النيجر، بنين، غانا، توجو، ساحل العاج. مساحتها 274223كم2، وعدد سكانها حوالى 24 مليون نسمة. استقلت، عن فرنسا، عام 1960م. كان اسمها «فولتا العليا»، وأعيد تسميتها بـ «بوركينا فاسو» عام 1984م، وتعني «أرض الشرفاء»، باللغة المحلية. وعاصمتها مدينة «واجادوجو» التاريخية.

والإسلام هو الدين السائد في بوركينا. إذ يشكل المسلمون حوالى 64% من مجموع السكان. ويعتبر زعيم بوركينا فاسو الحالي، الضابط الشاب النقيب إبراهيم تراوري أصغر زعيم سياسي في العالم. إذ يبلغ عمره الآن 36 عاما، وهورجل مسلم. ومنذ استقلالها، قام فيها نظام جمهوري رئاسي، وشهدت عدة انقلابات عسكرية، معظمها كان من تدبير القوى الاستعمارية، وحلفائهم المحليين. حيث تستغل فرص الانقلاب، وتغيير النظام السياسي، لصالح قوى الاستعمار الجديد، التي تنشط في غرب أفريقيا.

وبتاريخ 30 سبتمبر 2022م، قاد إبراهيم تراوري انقلابا عسكريا، ضد الرئيس العسكري المؤقت بول هنري دامبيا، معلنا حركة سياسية، أسماها حرب الاستقلال الجديدة.

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ولد إبراهيم تراوري يوم 14 مارس سنة 1988م، وتخرج من جامعة واجادوجو عام 2009م. وهو، كما ذكرنا- ضابط عسكري مناهض بقوة للاستعمار، ومع الوحدة الأفريقية (هو وطني/قومي). وقد قامت ضده عدة انقلابات عسكرية، نجح في دحرها.

ويمكن تلخيص أهم إنجازات تراوري، وما حققه خلال فترة حكمه البالغة ثلاث سنوات، حتى الآن (2022-2026م) في ما يلي:

حظر وسائل الإعلام الفرنسية في بلاده، بعد طرد القوات الفرنسية، التي كانت مرابطة في بوركينا فاسو.

وقف تصدير الذهب الخام البو ركيني الى أوروبا.

رفع الناتج المحلي لبلاده من حوالى 19 مليارا، الى 22 مليارا. بعد طرد الشركات الغربية المستغلة لاقتصاد بلاده.

خفض رواتب الوزراء والبرلمانيين.

خفض الديون الداخلية للبلاد.

إنشاء منجم ذهب حديث جدا، افتتح سنة 2023م.

دعم زراعة وصناعة القطن الذي تنتجه بلاده.

دعم الزراعة، والمزارعين، بصفة عامة.

إنشاء مطار حديث في العاصمة.

البدء في تنفيذ مشاريع تنموية هائلة.

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بسبب موقفه من الاستعمار والاستغلال، وقفت فرنسا وأمريكا، وغيرها من الدول الطامعة (بما فيها إسرائيل) منه موقفا مناوئا، وحاولت الإطاحة به، عن طريق عملاء لها داخل الجهاز العسكري البوركينى. لكن هذه المحاولات فشلت، لعدة أسباب، في مقدمتها شعبية تراوري الطاغية، وتزايد التأييد الشعبي (والأفريقي) له، ولعملية التحرر من الاستغلال، واعتبار تراوري بطلا قوميا، يقف ضد الاستعمار، والاستغلال الأجنبي، الذي كان يستشري في بلاده، وغيرها من الدول الأفريقية.