في منعطفٍ حاد من تاريخ الإقليم، تنكشف هشاشة بعض المواقف العربية على نحوٍ مؤسف، إذ يتواصل العدوان الإيراني على دول الخليج بوتيرةٍ لا تعرف التراجع، فيما يقابله صمتٌ مثقل بالخذلان، لا يرقى حتى إلى الحد الأدنى من المسؤولية السياسية. مشهدٌ يختصر اختلال ميزان الإرادة؛ حيث تُترك دول الخليج في مواجهة التهديدات المباشرة، بينما يتوارى الصوت الجماعي خلف حساباتٍ ضيقة، تتجاهل أن ما يُستهدف اليوم ليس جغرافيا بعينها، بل جوهر الأمن العربي كافة.

هذا التراخي لا يمكن قراءته بوصفه موقفًا عابرًا، بل انعكاس لحالةٍ من التآكل السياسي، حيث تحوّلت القضايا المصيرية إلى ملفاتٍ مؤجلة، تُدار بمنطق رد الفعل لا الفعل، وبحساباتٍ ضيقة تتجاهل أن أمن الخليج ليس شأنًا محليًا، بل هو ركيزة من ركائز الأمن القومي العربي بأسره.

وفي قلب هذه المفارقة، تبرز المملكة العربية السعودية بوصفها نموذجًا مغايرًا؛ دولة لم تتخلَ يومًا عن مسؤولياتها تجاه القضايا العربية، بل حملت على عاتقها عبء الدفاع عنها سياسيًا وإنسانيًا وتنمويًا. فمن دعم القضية الفلسطينية على مدى عقود، إلى الوقوف إلى جانب استقرار الدول العربية في أزماتها، وصولًا إلى المبادرات الإنسانية والتنموية في أكثر من ساحة، ظلّت الرياض تتحرك من منطلق ثابت: أن استقرار العالم العربي كلٌ لا يتجزأ.

ولم تكن مواقف المملكة يومًا خاضعة لمعادلات الربح والخسارة الآنية، بل انطلقت من رؤية استراتيجية تدرك أن أي خللٍ في محيطها العربي سينعكس عليها وعلى المنطقة برمتها. لذلك، لم تتردد في اتخاذ مواقف حازمة حين يتهدد الأمن الإقليمي، وفي الوقت ذاته، لم تنكفئ عن أداء دورها الإنساني، حتى في أكثر البيئات تعقيدًا.

أما جامعة الدول العربية التي يفترض بها أن تكون مظلة العمل العربي المشترك، فقد بدت في هذا المشهد شبه غائبة عن بلورة موقفٍ موحد يرتقي إلى مستوى الحدث. تركت تساؤلاتٍ عميقة حول قدرتها على مواكبة التحديات الراهنة، في ظل نظامٍ إقليمي يعيد تشكيل نفسه على وقع الصراعات والتحالفات الجديدة.

ولعل الأخطر من هذا المشهد، أن المسألة لم تعد تقف عند حدود الصمت أو العجز، بل تجاوزته إلى ما هو أشد وقعًا وأعمق أثرًا؛ إذ برزت بعض الأصوات العربية لتتبنى سرديات الموقف الإيراني، وتعيد إنتاج مبرراته، بل وتذهب أحيانًا إلى تبرير سلوكه العدائي تحت لافتاتٍ أيديولوجية أو حساباتٍ سياسية ضيقة. هذا الانحياز لا يمكن قراءته الا انزلاق خطير في وعي الأولويات، وشرعنة التدخلات الخارجية ومنحها غطاءً عربيًا زائفًا. وهو ما يمنح المشروع الإيراني مساحة أوسع للتمدد، مستفيدًا من هذا التشظي الذي يحوّل الصراع من مواجهةٍ واضحة المعالم إلى ساحةٍ رمادية تختلط فيها الحقائق بالذرائع

إن استمرار هذا التباين لا يهدّد فقط تماسك النظام العربي، بل يفتح الباب أمام مزيدٍ من التدخلات الخارجية التي تستثمر في هذا الفراغ. فحين تغيب الإرادة الجماعية، تتقدم المشاريع الإقليمية البديلة، حاملةً معها أجنداتها الخاصة.

ختاماً؛ لا يمكن للمنطقة أن تستعيد توازنها ما لم يُعاد تعريف مفهوم التضامن العربي على أسسٍ عملية، تتجاوز البيانات الشكلية إلى مواقف حقيقية تعكس إدراكًا بأن أمن الخليج هو خط الدفاع الأول عن استقرار العالم العربي. وحتى يتحقق ذلك، ستظل دول الخليج، وفي مقدمتها المملكة العربية السعودية، تتحمل عبء المواجهة، في وقتٍ كان يفترض أن يكون فيه هذا العبء عربيًا مشتركًا.