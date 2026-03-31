In a sharp turn of the region's history, the fragility of some Arab positions is sadly revealed, as the Iranian aggression against the Gulf states continues at an unrelenting pace, met with a silence heavy with disappointment that does not even rise to the minimum level of political responsibility. This scene encapsulates the imbalance of will; where Gulf states are left to face direct threats, while the collective voice retreats behind narrow calculations, ignoring that what is targeted today is not a specific geography, but the essence of Arab security as a whole.

This laxity cannot be read as a transient position, but rather as a reflection of a state of political erosion, where vital issues have turned into postponed files, managed by a logic of reaction rather than action, and by narrow calculations that overlook that Gulf security is not a local concern, but a cornerstone of the entire Arab national security.

At the heart of this paradox, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emerges as a contrasting model; a state that has never abandoned its responsibilities towards Arab issues, but has shouldered the burden of defending them politically, humanely, and developmentally. From supporting the Palestinian cause for decades, to standing by the stability of Arab countries in their crises, to humanitarian and developmental initiatives in multiple arenas, Riyadh has continued to operate from a firm premise: that the stability of the Arab world is an indivisible whole.

The Kingdom's positions have never been subject to equations of immediate gain and loss, but have stemmed from a strategic vision that recognizes that any disruption in its Arab surroundings will reflect on it and the region as a whole. Therefore, it has not hesitated to take firm stances when regional security is threatened, while at the same time, it has not shied away from performing its humanitarian role, even in the most complex environments.

As for the Arab League, which is supposed to be the umbrella for joint Arab action, it has appeared in this scene almost absent from formulating a unified position that rises to the level of the event. This has left deep questions about its ability to keep pace with current challenges, in light of a regional system that is reshaping itself against the backdrop of new conflicts and alliances.

Perhaps more alarming than this scene is that the issue no longer stands at the limits of silence or impotence, but has surpassed it to something more impactful and profound; as some Arab voices have emerged to adopt the narratives of the Iranian position, reproducing its justifications, and even sometimes justifying its hostile behavior under ideological banners or narrow political calculations. This bias can only be read as a dangerous slip in the awareness of priorities, and a legitimization of foreign interventions, granting them a false Arab cover. This gives the Iranian project a wider space to expand, benefiting from this fragmentation that transforms the conflict from a clearly defined confrontation into a gray area where facts blend with pretexts.

The continuation of this disparity threatens not only the cohesion of the Arab system but also opens the door to further foreign interventions that exploit this vacuum. When collective will is absent, alternative regional projects advance, carrying their own agendas.

In conclusion, the region cannot regain its balance unless the concept of Arab solidarity is redefined on practical foundations, moving beyond formal statements to real positions that reflect an understanding that Gulf security is the first line of defense for the stability of the Arab world. Until this is achieved, Gulf states, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will continue to bear the burden of confrontation, at a time when this burden should have been a shared Arab responsibility.