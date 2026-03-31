سمة القائد الفذ اتساع رؤيته، مهما كان الوضع الذي هو فيه.

وهذه الأيام تدور على المنطقة الدوائر بسبب الحرب القائمة، وفي هذا الجو المعقّد ليس هناك سوى مطالعة ما تبثه قنوات الأخبار، وليس بها سوى أدخنة ما يحدث هنا وهناك، وما سيحدث من عصف كوني لمعركة ليس في الأفق إلا نذير حرب كونية، في هذا الجو المعكر تماماً انبثق خبر صغير في حدوثه كبير في معناه، خبر بسيط حيال القنابل والصواريخ المتفجّرة في أغلب مناطق الإقليم، ولأننا لم نشعر- عبر الأزمنة- بأي حرب كانت معنا أو ضدنا بتغيّر الأحوال، لم يسكننا الفزع في أي وقت من الأوقات، فقيادتنا تغطّي علينا كأبناء صغار تخشى عليهم من كوارث الدنيا، مرّت بنا وعلينا حروب كبيرة نسمع بها ولا تغيّر علينا صفو الحياة، هذا ما يحدث الآن، وكذلك في الأزمنة السابقة، والجميل أننا نعيش في لحمة اجتماعية غير قابلة لفكفكة، نسير ككتلة واحدة خلف قيادتنا مؤمنين بها وبما تفعله لتجنيبنا الفزع من أي حادث يحدث، والذي كان ملفتاً ذلك الخبر الصغير إزاء أخبار الحرب، مهاتفة قصيرة من ولي العهد لتعزية (أبو ساق) في رحيل أو فقد فرد من أفراد أسرته.

والمتأمل لمثل هذه الأخبار التي تنز من أثناء الحياة، يستشعر عمقه الحياتي والمعاشي، كيف لا؟

حربٌ، وتداعيات خرابٍ تأتي من كل مكان، فإذا بالقائد يتنبّه لواجب العزاء لأحد أفراد المجتمع، فيكون الاتصال والتعزية في من رحل، هذا الخبر الصغير، هو حدث كبير في مجتمع متلاحم بعضه مع بعض، بالرغم من كل أنواع المشغلات.

إن اتصال ولي العهد بأحد أفراد المجتمع لهو التأكيد والحرص على اتصال القيادة بشعبها والمواساة لكل فرد لكي يواصل المجتمع الحياة من غير منغصات الدنيا القادمة من أي اتجاه كان.

أعتبر أن هذا الاتصال حدث كبير في زمن صعب، ولأن القيادة تفعل الأصعب فلا استغراب، وإنما تذكير بأن الجسد الواحد إذا اشتكى منه عضو تتداعى بقية أعضائه.