The hallmark of a distinguished leader is the breadth of their vision, regardless of the situation they find themselves in.

These days, the region is caught in a cycle due to the ongoing war, and in this complicated atmosphere, there is nothing but the news broadcasts from various channels, which only show the smoke of what is happening here and there, and what will happen from the cosmic upheaval of a battle that only heralds a global war on the horizon. In this completely murky atmosphere, a small piece of news emerged that, while small in occurrence, is significant in meaning: a simple report regarding the bombs and missiles exploding in most areas of the region. Because we have never felt—throughout the ages—any war that was with us or against us change our circumstances, we have never been gripped by panic at any time. Our leadership covers us like small children whom it fears for from the disasters of the world. We have experienced major wars that we hear about, yet they do not alter the tranquility of our lives. This is what is happening now, as well as in previous times, and the beautiful thing is that we live in a social fabric that is not subject to unraveling; we move as a single block behind our leadership, believing in it and in what it does to spare us from the panic of any incident that occurs. What was striking was that small piece of news amidst the war reports: a brief phone call from the Crown Prince to offer condolences to (Abu Saq) on the passing or loss of a family member.

Anyone reflecting on such news that trickles through life can sense its deep life and living significance; how could they not?

A war, and the repercussions of destruction coming from everywhere, yet the leader is attentive to the duty of condolence for a member of the community, making the call and offering condolences for the departed. This small piece of news is a big event in a cohesive community, despite all kinds of distractions.

The Crown Prince's call to a member of the community is a confirmation and a sign of the leadership's care for its people, offering solace to each individual so that the community can continue life without the disturbances of worldly troubles coming from any direction.

I consider this call to be a significant event in a difficult time, and because the leadership does the harder things, it is not surprising, but rather a reminder that if one part of the body complains, the rest of its members will respond.