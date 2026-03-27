The folk tale says that one mother missed her son who traveled to work in Mecca and had lost contact with him. When she learned that one of the villagers intended to go on pilgrimage, she approached him and entrusted him with her messages and greetings. He asked her, "Where should I find him? He has been gone for years." She replied with her rural spontaneity, "If you stand in Arafat, shout, 'O you who have seen the son of the absent one from his mother for a year!'" He promised to do his best, and after the pilgrimage, she approached him, asking hopefully, "Did you bring me news?" He swore to her that he called out until his voice was hoarse, but amidst the crowd and noise of the people, no one responded to him or paid him any attention! She said, "Why didn't you just say 'silence'?" He replied, "Who says 'silence' during the pilgrimage?" Thus, she became a proverb.

The term "elite" had significant symbolism. In the village community, the young or children did not dare to speak in the presence of the elders; their role was limited to serving water to drinkers or pouring coffee and washing the hands of those generous in good deeds after finishing their meals, following a long wait with pitchers and soap in their hands and towels on their shoulders. What a great honor it was when a washer of hands would say, "May God forgive you and your parents and those who washed before you."

As the years passed, the culture of respect for the elderly gradually diminished, transforming respect and esteem into a favor for the wealthy. The elite status then shifted, by some miraculous or powerful means, to celebrities and those with many followers, and the transformations have hidden motives that are unknown! May God have mercy on Al-Mutanabbi, who astutely observed the state of humanity, saying, "Be gentle with yourself; your creation is flawed, and conceal your father, for your origin is dark. Your wealth is a matter, and your arrogance is a puff of air; your satisfaction is a burden, and your Lord is a dirham."

Ancient people used to say, "Whoever has the book as their teacher has more mistakes than correct answers," since the book is static. Even if it contains the spirit of its author and the comments of its interpreters, the interactivity is hypothetical or one-sided. The reader flips through the pages and marks some lines, perhaps not fully understanding what they read; thus, they end up with more questions than answers.

On the other hand, learning under the guidance of teachers or scholars in a school, mosque, or home imparts skills and qualities that sometimes arise spontaneously from the essence of their teachers and their traits, which refine charisma, build awareness, enrich memory, beautify morals, elevate taste, improve language, refine the heart, and tame reactions, among many other benefits of learning, kneeling in circles of knowledge and classrooms of study.

If learning from books is prone to losing accuracy or weak understanding and comprehension, and the answers are often ambiguous, what can be said about those whose teachers are (social media) and whose instructor is (artificial intelligence), which often fabricates rather than provides accurate information? The rapid and successive changes may not allow cultural, intellectual, and social elites the opportunities that were available in more dignified times. Therefore, they are threatened with extinction, obscurity, or marginalization, even if they strive as much as they can to train themselves in flexibility and reconcile with transformations or accept the exchange of positions and appease the newer elites, whose numbers increase as their weight decreases.

Undoubtedly, caring for the elites was a concern for societies, institutions, and states due to their rarity in the time before social media and smart internet applications. They were treated with great respect, both officially and popularly, until machines and electronic devices came along, along with their champions and supporters; thus, they created their own elites in their own way and with their own light and pleasant specifications. They endowed the newest elite with their static traits or their improved image through wealth, beauty, high fitness, and adaptability.

Perhaps to avoid controversy, we will concede that each era has its own elite, dictated by the market, according to the law of supply and demand; this saves time, provides peace of mind, and respects oneself. The aggrieved can turn to the heavens or echo the words of a folk poet, "What can I do? My peers have died."