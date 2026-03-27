تقول الحكاية الشعبيّة؛ أنّ إحدى الأمهات؛ اشتاقت لابنها الذي سافر للعمل في مكة وانقطعت أخباره، وعندما علمت بأن أحد أفراد قريتها؛ ينوي الحج، ذهبت إليه، وحمّلته الوصايا والسلام، فسألها؛ وين ألقاه وهو له سنوات ضاربها خريمة؛ قالت بعفويتها القروية؛ إذا وقفت في عرفة، صوّت؛ (يا من شاف ولد مدهنة الغايب عن أمه سنة) وعدها أن يبذل جهده؛ وعاد بعد الحج؛ فأقبلت عليه متساءلةً متفائلة ؛ بشّرني؟ فحلف لها؛ أنه نادى حتى بُحّ صوته، ولكن في غلبة وجلبة الناس لم يردّ عليه، ولم يعره الانتباه أحد !! فقالت؛ ليش ما قلت أصه؛ فقال؛ من يقول في الحج أصه؛ فغدت مثلاً.

كان لمصطلح النخبة، رمزيته الوازنة، ففي مجتمع القرية، لا يجرؤ الصغار، أو الشباب، التحدث في مجلس الكبار، ودورهم يقتصر؛ على تقديم الماء لشارب، أو صبّ القهوة؛ وسكب ماء الغسل على كفوف المكثرين بالخير، عقب الانتهاء من الأكل، إثر وقوف طويل بالأباريق و الصابون في أيديهم، والمناشف على كتوفهم؛ وما أكبر الحظوة، عندما يقول مغسّل يديه«غفر الله لك ولوالديك ولمن غسّل بين يديك».

وبمرور الأعوام، انحسرت تدريجياً ثقافة التقدير، لمن هم أكبر سنّاً وقدراً، ليتحول التقدير والاحترام إلى جناب المحترم صاحب المال الوفير، ثم انتقلت المكانة النخبويّة بقدرة قادر أو مُقتدر للمشاهير، ومن لهم متابعون كُثر، و للتحولات سريرةٌ لا تُعلمُ!! ورحم الله المتنبي الذي استقرأ بفراسته حال و خلال البشر «وارفق بِنَفسِكَ إِنَّ خَلقَكَ ناقِصٌ، وَاِستُر أَباكَ فَإِنَّ أَصلَكَ مُظلِمُ، وَغِناكَ مَسأَلَةٌ وَطَيشُكَ نَفخَةٌ، وَرِضاكَ فَيشَلَةٌ وَرَبُّكَ دِرهَمُ».

و كان الأقدمون يقولون «من كان أستاذه الكتاب كان خطؤه أكثر من الصواب» كون الكتاب جامد، وإن كان فيه من روح مؤلفه، وتعليقات شراحه؛ إلا أن التفاعلية افتراضية، أو من طرف واحد، فالقارئ يقلّب الصفحات، و يؤشر على بعض الأسطر، وربما لا يفهم ما قرأ كما ينبغي؛ و لذا يخرج بتساؤلات أكثر مما يحوز إجابات.

فيما أنتج التتلمذ، على يد أساتذة أو مشائخ، في مدرسة أو جامع أو مسجد أو بيت، إكساب التلميذ مهارات، و صفات تنبعث أحياناً بعفوية من وجدان أساتذته و صفاتهم ؛ ما يصقل كاريزماه، و يبني وعيه، و يثري الذاكرة، و يُجمّل الأخلاق، ويرتقي بالذائقة، و يحسّن اللغة؛ و يهذّب الجَنان؛ و يروّض ردود الأفعال، وغيرها عديد من فوائد التلمذة، وثني الرُّكب في حِلق العلم، وفصول الطلب.

وإذا كان التعلّم على الكتاب، مظنة فقدان الصواب، أو ركاكة الفهم والاستيعاب؛ و طلسمة الجواب؛ فما هو الظنّ بمن أساتذته ( وسائل التواصل) و مُعلّمه (الذكاء الاصطناعي) الذي غالباً يلفّق ولا يُوفّق، والتغيرات السريعة المتلاحقة، ربما لا تتيح للنخب الثقافية والفكرية والاجتماعية، ما كانت تتيحه في الزمن الأكثر وقاراً، ولذا فهي مهددة بالفناء، أو التغييب، أو التحييد، وإن جاهدت ما وسعها الجهاد؛ في ترويض النفس على المرونة، و التصالح مع التحولات، أو القبول بتبادل المراكز؛ واسترضاء النخب الأحدث؛ التي يزيد عددها كلما تناقص وزنها.

لا ريب أن الاعتناء بالنُخب، كان هاجس المجتمعات والمؤسسات والدول لندرتها، في زمن ما قبل مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وتطبيقات الإنترنت الذكيّة، بل كانت محل حفاوة الرسمي والشعبي؛ إلى أن جاءت الآلات والأجهزة الإلكترونية، بأبطالها، و قضّها وقضيضها؛ فصنعت نُخبها على طريقتها وبمواصفاتها الخفيفة اللطيفة الظريفة ؛ و أكسبت النخبة الأجدد صفاتها الجامدة، أو صورتها المُحسّنة بالمال والتجميل واللياقة العالية، واللدانة المطواعة.

لعلنا من باب الخروج من الجدل؛ سنسلّم بأن لكل مرحلة نخبتها، التي يفرضها السوق، بقانون العرض والطلب؛ ففي ذلك كسب للوقت، وراحة البال، واحترام الذات؛ ويمكن للمتضرر أن يلجأ للسماء، أو يردد مع شاعر شعبي (وش اقعد أسوّي، لا ماتوا أندادي).