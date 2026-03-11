Our brave Gulf soldiers stand on the borders, repelling the blind aggression with valor and faith.

While they fight with weapons and blood on the front lines, it remains our duty as citizens to engage in a parallel battle that is no less dangerous: the moral war waged by the armies of the gloating and the instigators on social media.

This war does not aim to occupy land, but rather to occupy minds, break wills, and lower the morale of the Gulf citizen. In our digital age, it has become one of the most dangerous types of wars, as its impact spreads like wildfire, reaching millions in seconds.

Who are the proponents of these provocative statements?

I would like to remind you that those who promote this electronic poison fall into two categories, with no third option:

The first category: those with paid agendas.

These are not just ordinary individuals; they are organized tools working according to a systematic plan to serve hostile entities. They attempt to undermine the cohesion of our societies and sow doubt and despair.

The second category: the ignorant who seize news without analysis.

These individuals do not necessarily have bad intentions, but they lack the awareness and ability to distinguish truth from rumor, and they repost misleading content thoughtlessly.

How do we deal with each category?

As for the ignorant, responding to them gives them fame and followers they could only dream of, and this is precisely what the agenda holders want, as they exploit them as fuel.

As for those with agendas, we should deal with them in three clear and effective steps:

1- Refute their statements politely and in a clear, eloquent, and concise language, supported by facts and figures.

2- Expose the background of the account (the country or entity associated with it, the history of the tweets, contradictions).

3- Clarify to the followers the real motive behind the statements so that no one is swept away by the deception.

I remember that during Operation Decisive Storm in Yemen, accounts emerged promoting phrases like "The Gulf pays the price of its ambition" or "Soldiers die in vain," along with edited images and videos to mislead people into believing in defeat. Their goal was to weaken the trust between the people and their leadership and soldiers.

Recently, official Gulf warnings have been issued regarding AI-generated fake videos aimed at spreading panic and attempting to drag countries into unwanted conflicts. There has also been the spread of unjustified "gloating" from some accounts that rejoice at any negative news affecting Gulf security.

We are one army; the soldier on the border defends us with bullets and blood, and we defend him and our homelands with awareness, sincere words, and sound analysis. Do not let anyone break your morale, for the morale of the people is the strongest weapon in any battle.

Let us be the armies of awareness in the rear, supporting the armies of valor in the field. The Gulf is strong with its soldiers and stronger with its aware people.