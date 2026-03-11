يقف جنودنا الخليجيون البواسل على الحدود، يصدّون العدوان الأعمى بكل بسالة وإيمان.

وبينما هم يقاتلون بالسلاح والدم على الجبهة، يبقى علينا نحن المواطنين أن نخوض معركة موازية لا تقل خطورة: الحرب المعنوية التي تشنّها جيوش الشامتين وأصحاب الفتنة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

هذه الحرب لا تهدف إلى احتلال أرض، بل إلى احتلال العقول وكسر الإرادة وخفض الروح المعنوية للمواطن الخليجي. وفي عصرنا الرقمي أصبحت أخطر أنواع الحروب، لأن تأثيرها ينتشر كالنار في الهشيم، ويصل إلى ملايين في ثوانٍ.

من هم أصحاب هذه المقولات الاستفزازية؟

أود التذكير أن من يروّج لهذه السموم الإلكترونية ينقسم إلى صنفين لا ثالث لهما:

الصنف الأول: أصحاب الأجندات المدفوعة.

هؤلاء ليسوا مجرد أفراد عاديين، بل أدوات منظمة تعمل وفق خطة ممنهجة لخدمة جهات معادية. يحاولون النيل من تماسك مجتمعاتنا وزرع الشك واليأس.

الصنف الثاني: الجهلة الذين يتلقفون الأخبار دون تحليل.

هؤلاء لا يحملون نية سيئة بالضرورة، لكنهم يفتقرون إلى الوعي والقدرة على تمييز الحقيقة من الشائعة، فيعيدون نشر المحتوى المضلل بلا تفكير.

كيف نتعامل مع كل صنف؟

أما الجهلة فالرد عليهم يمنحهم شهرة ومتابعين لم يكونوا يحلمون بها، وهذا بالضبط ما يريده أصحاب الأجندات الذين يستغلونهم كوقود.

أما أصحاب الأجندات، فالتعامل معهم بثلاث خطوات واضحة وفعّالة:

1- فنّد مقولتهم بأدب ولغة واضحة بليغة وموجزة، مدعومة بحقائق وأرقام.

2- اكشف خلفية الحساب (الدولة أو الجهة المرتبطة به، تاريخ التغريدات، التناقضات).

3- أوضح للمتابعين المنطلق الحقيقي وراء الكلام حتى لا ينجرف أحد وراء التضليل.

أتذكر أنه خلال عاصفة الحزم في اليمن ظهرت حسابات تروّج عبارات مثل «الخليج يدفع ثمن طموحه» أو «الجنود يموتون عبثاً»، مع اجتزاء صور وفيديوهات لإيهام الناس بالهزيمة. وهدفهم إضعاف الثقة بين الشعب وقيادته وجنوده.

في الآونة الأخيرة انطلقت تحذيرات رسمية خليجية من فيديوهات مفبركة بالذكاء الاصطناعي تهدف إلى بث الذعر ومحاولة جر الدول إلى صراعات غير مرغوبة. كذلك انتشار «الشماتة» غير المبررة من بعض الحسابات التي تفرح بأي خبر سلبي يمس أمن الخليج.

نحن جيش واحد الجندي على الحدود يدافع عنا بالرصاص والدم، ونحن ندافع عنه وعن أوطاننا بالوعي والكلمة الصادقة والتحليل الرصين. لا تدعوا أحداً يكسر معنوياتكم، فمعنويات الشعب هي أقوى سلاح في أي معركة.

دعونا نكون جيوش الوعي في الخلف، نسند جيوش البسالة في الميدان. الخليج قوي بجنوده وأقوى بشعبه الواعي.