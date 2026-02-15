The transformations in thought, identity, development, and the end of guardianships: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 was not merely a developmental program or an economic planning document; it represented a structural shift in the way the state views society and how society views itself and its future. The vision worked deeply, not superficially, rearranging the relationship between the individual and the state, between national identity and other sub-identities, and between religion as a unifying civilizational value and politicized religiosity as a tool of guardianship and division. Therefore, what has changed after the vision cannot be reduced to projects or numbers, but rather to a way of thinking, a form of awareness, the limits of belonging, and the realm of national possibility. At the intellectual level, the vision contributed to dismantling the system of guardianships that had accumulated over decades. These were not legal or institutional guardianships, but rather symbolic and moral ones, exercised in the name of religion, morality, or conservatism, monopolizing the right to define right and wrong, belonging and deviation. With the launch of the vision, the state moved from coexisting with these guardianships to proactively redefining the public sphere, asserting that the only reference organizing people's lives is the tolerant Sharia, followed by the state with its laws, institutions, and national choices. This transformation liberated the individual, especially the youth, from a deadly duality that governed their consciousness: an official state and an unannounced parallel authority. With the disappearance of this duality, the youth regained their clear awareness: there is no guardianship over them except that of the state, no practical reference except the constitution and public order, and no standard for commitment except citizenship. With this liberation, creativity emerged from the margins, fear of experimentation diminished, and suppressed energies began to surface in culture, entrepreneurship, scientific research, and voluntary work. At the national level, the vision reinstated a clear appreciation for the concept of the nation-state as the highest and final framework for belonging. The state was no longer merely an administrative entity; it became a project of meaning, a center of identity, and a reference of loyalty. The vision erased the gray area that allowed for standing between the state and its adversaries or claiming neutrality between the national project and cross-border projects. The equation became clear: either you are with the state or you are with others. This clarity was not exclusionary but revealing, ending the era of ambiguity and exposing the rhetoric that concealed itself behind general titles that only acknowledged the state when necessary. At the developmental level, the vision did not separate material development from intellectual development; rather, it started from the recognition that real investment begins with the human being. Therefore, the launch of major projects coincided with updating legislation, empowering women, opening fields of work, and redefining the concept of work itself. This empowerment was not a response to external pressures but an internal choice that sees society cannot advance with half its energy, nor compete globally with a constrained mind or a fearful consciousness.



In this context, the incubators of extremism have almost completely faded away. The extremist discourse no longer finds a nurturing environment or public spaces to lean on, and has become an isolated discordant case. This was not solely the result of security measures, but rather a result of a profound change in the public mood, where some members of society no longer see extremism as heroism, nor confrontation with the state as a moral meaning.



The vision has redefined religiosity as a personal and moral value, not a tool for political struggle, and separated religion as a unifying spiritual reference from the ideological exploitation that has torn societies apart in the name of the sacred. With this separation, society regained its balance, religion was liberated from monopoly, and people were freed from moral blackmail. Ultimately, it can be said that Vision 2030 has not only changed the face of Saudi Arabia but has also rebuilt its relationship with itself; it has transformed it from a society governed by invisible guardianships to a society ruled by the state with its institutions, from a loose identity to a unifying national identity, and from an intellectually permeable environment to a solid space that neither embraces extremism nor listens to it. It is a foundational transformation that outlines the features of a state that knows what it wants and a society that knows where it stands and where it is heading.



@AKdupj