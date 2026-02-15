تحولات الفكر والهوية والتنمية ونهاية الوصايات لم تكن رؤية المملكة العربية السعودية 2030 مجرد برنامج تنموي أو وثيقة تخطيط اقتصادي، بل مثلت تحولاً بنيوياً في طريقة نظر الدولة إلى المجتمع، وفي طريقة نظر المجتمع إلى ذاته وإلى مستقبله. اشتغلت الرؤية في العمق لا على السطح، فأعادت ترتيب العلاقة بين الفرد والدولة، وبين الهوية الوطنية وبقية الهويات الفرعية، وبين الدين بوصفه قيمة حضارية جامعة، والتدين المؤدلج بوصفه أداة وصاية وانقسام. ولذلك فإن ما تغير بعد الرؤية لا يمكن اختزاله في مشاريع أو أرقام، بل في نمط التفكير، وشكل الوعي، وحدود الانتماء، ومجال الممكن الوطني. على المستوى الفكري، أسهمت الرؤية في تفكيك منظومة الوصايات التي تراكمت على المجتمع لعقود. وهي وصايات لم تكن قانونية ولا مؤسسية، بل رمزية ومعنوية، تمارس باسم الدين أو الأخلاق أو المحافظة، وتحتكر حق تعريف الصواب والخطأ، والانتماء والضلال. ومع انطلاق الرؤية، انتقلت الدولة من موقع التعايش مع هذه الوصايات إلى موقع المبادِرة بإعادة تعريف المجال العام، مؤكدة أن المرجعية الوحيدة المنظمة لحياة الناس هي الشريعة السمحة ثم الدولة بقوانينها ومؤسساتها وخياراتها الوطنية. .هذا التحول حرر الفرد، ولا سيما الشباب، من ازدواجية قاتلة كانت تحكم وعيه: دولة رسمية، وسلطة موازية غير معلنة. ومع زوال هذه الازدواجية، استعاد الشاب وعيه الواضح: لا وصاية عليه إلا وصاية الدولة، ولا مرجعية عملية إلا الدستور والنظام العام، ولا معيار للالتزام إلا المواطنة. وبهذا الانعتاق خرج الإبداع من الهامش، وتراجع الخوف من التجريب، وبدأت الطاقات المكبوتة في الظهور في الثقافة وريادة الأعمال والبحث العلمي والعمل التطوعي. وعلى المستوى الوطني، أعادت الرؤية الاعتبار الصريح لمفهوم الدولة الوطنية بوصفها الإطار الأعلى والنهائي للانتماء. لم تعد الدولة كياناً إدارياً فحسب، بل صارت مشروع معنى ومركز هوية ومرجعية ولاء. وشطبت الرؤية المنطقة الرمادية التي كانت تسمح بالوقوف بين الدولة وخصومها، أو الادعاء بالحياد بين المشروع الوطني ومشاريع عابرة للحدود. أصبحت المعادلة واضحة: إما أن تكون مع الدولة أو أن تكون مع غيرها. وهذا الوضوح لم يكن إقصائياً، بل كاشفاً، أنهى زمن الالتباس وفضح خطابيات التستر خلف عناوين عامة لا تعترف بالدولة إلا عند الحاجة. وعلى المستوى التنموي، لم تفصل الرؤية بين التنمية المادية والتنمية الفكرية، بل انطلقت من إدراك أن الاستثمار الحقيقي يبدأ من الإنسان. لذلك تزامن إطلاق المشاريع الكبرى مع تحديث التشريعات، وتمكين المرأة، وفتح مجالات العمل، وإعادة تعريف مفهوم العمل ذاته. ولم يكن هذا التمكين استجابة لضغوط خارجية، بل خياراً داخلياً يرى أن المجتمع لا يمكن أن يتقدم بنصف طاقته، ولا أن ينافس عالمياً بعقل محاصر أو بوعي خائف.


وفي هذا السياق، تلاشت حواضن التطرف تلاشياً شبه كامل. لم يعد الخطاب المتطرف يجد بيئة حاضنة، ولا مساحات عامة يتكئ عليها، وصار حالة نشاز معزولة. ولم يكن ذلك نتاج الإجراءات الأمنية وحدها، بل نتيجة تغير عميق في المزاج العام، حيث لم يعد يرى بعض أفراد المجتمع في التطرف بطولة، ولا في الصدام مع الدولة معنى أخلاقياً.


لقد أعادت الرؤية تعريف التدين بوصفه قيمة شخصية وأخلاقية، لا أداة صراع سياسي، وفصلت بين الدين كمرجعية روحية جامعة، والتوظيف الأيديولوجي الذي مزق المجتمعات باسم المقدس. وبهذا الفصل استعاد المجتمع توازنه، وتحرر الدين من الاحتكار، وتحرر الناس من الابتزاز المعنوي. في المحصلة، يمكن القول إن رؤية 2030 لم تغير وجه السعودية فحسب، بل أعادت بناء علاقتها بنفسها؛ نقلتها من مجتمع تشتغل فيه الوصايات غير المرئية إلى مجتمع تحكمه الدولة بمؤسساتها، ومن هوية فضفاضة إلى هوية وطنية جامعة، ومن بيئة قابلة للاختراق الفكري إلى فضاء صلب لا يحتضن التطرف ولا يصغي له. وهو تحول تأسيسي يرسم ملامح دولة تعرف ما تريد، ومجتمع يعرف أين يقف وإلى أين يتجه.


