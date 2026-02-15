لم يكن غريباً أن يسيل حبر بعض الأقلام الزرقاء دفاعاً عن الاتحاد في أعقاب كلاسيكو السطوة النصراوية، فالمسألة لم تعد بحثاً عن حقيقة، بل هي محاولة بائسة لعرقلة قطار النصر الذي بات يقلق مضاجعهم.

في مقال أحد الكُتاب نجد تناقضاً صارخاً يعكس حالة الارتباك التي يعيشها الكاتب، إذ يبدأ بوصف الاتحاد بـ«المتوازن»، ثم يُنهي مقاله بجلد الفريق، واصفاً إياه بـ«السبات الفني وفقدان الهوية»، فهل كان الاتحاد متوازناً حقاً أم أنها مجرد مقدمة مفخخة لمحاولة النيل من استحقاق النصر؟ فبين قراءة المشهد وتفاصيله الميدانية تظل مباريات الكلاسيكو مادة دسمة للتأويل، لكنها في النهاية تخضع لمنطق واحد «من يملك الأدوات يفرض الواقع»، لذلك حاول البعض حصر المشهد في زاوية تحكيمية ضيقة متجاهلين التفوق التكتيكي الشامل الذي فرضه النصر على أرض الملعب وهو ما أوقع الكثير من المحللين في فخ التناقض.

إن محاولة ربط نتيجة المباراة بقرار تحكيمي هي قراءة مجتزأة لا تليق بمستوى التطور الذي تشهده كرتنا.

فالفوارق الفنية التي ظهرت في ملعب الأول بارك كانت جلية.

النصر لم يربح بالصدفة، بل بفضل منظومة ضغط عالٍ استنزفت قدرات الاتحاد البدنية والذهنية، أما الحديث عن «تباين المعايير» في تقنية الفيديو فهو حديث يتكرر عند كل خسارة، بينما تتجاهل تلك الأصوات ذاتها حالات مماثلة استفاد منها منافسو النصر في جولات سابقة، مما يجعل النقد يفتقر للمسطرة الواحدة.

المقارنة الفنية الحقيقية تكمن في «القدرة على الفعل»، فبينما يعاني الاتحاد من مرحلة انتقالية متذبذبة بين خيارات مدربه الجديد وسندان الأداء الباهت نجد النصر في حالة نضج تكتيكي تمنحه الأفضلية حتى في أصعب الظروف.

إن الأخطاء التي يقع فيها المنافسون سواء في البطء الارتدادي أو غياب الحلول الجماعية هي ما يصنع الفارق لصالح العالمي، الذي عرف كيف يستثمر نقاط ضعفها ويحولها إلى نقاط قوة لصالحه.

في النهاية كرة القدم تُنصف من يسيطر على تفاصيلها 90 دقيقة لا من ينتظر «صافرة» ليعلق عليها قصور أدائه.

النصر أثبت أنه يملك الشخصية التي تجعله يتجاوز الجدل بالعمل ويترك للمراقبين حرية البحث عن مبررات خلف الشاشات، بينما يواصل هو حصد النقاط داخل المستطيل الأخضر.

النصر بمنظومته القوية وشخصيته القيادية داخل الملعب تجاوز مرحلة الرد على «علامات الاستفهام»، وترك للآخرين متعة التحليل المتناقض.