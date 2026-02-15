It was not surprising that some blue pens spilled ink in defense of Al-Ittihad following the classic match dominated by Al-Nasr, as the issue has ceased to be a search for truth, but rather a desperate attempt to obstruct the victory train that has begun to disturb their peace.

In one of the writers' articles, we find a glaring contradiction that reflects the state of confusion the writer is experiencing, as he begins by describing Al-Ittihad as "balanced," then ends his article by criticizing the team, describing it as "in a state of technical slumber and loss of identity." Was Al-Ittihad really balanced, or was it just a loaded introduction to attempt to undermine Al-Nasr's entitlement? Between reading the scene and its on-field details, classic matches remain rich material for interpretation, but in the end, they are subject to one logic: "Whoever has the tools imposes reality." Therefore, some tried to confine the scene to a narrow refereeing angle, ignoring the comprehensive tactical superiority that Al-Nasr imposed on the field, which led many analysts to fall into the trap of contradiction.

Attempting to link the match result to a refereeing decision is a fragmented reading that does not befit the level of development our football is witnessing.

The technical differences that appeared at Al-Awwal Park were evident.

Al-Nasr did not win by chance, but thanks to a high-pressure system that drained Al-Ittihad's physical and mental capacities. As for the talk about "discrepancies in standards" in video technology, it is a discussion that recurs with every loss, while those same voices ignore similar cases that benefited Al-Nasr's rivals in previous rounds, making the criticism lack a consistent standard.

The true technical comparison lies in the "ability to act." While Al-Ittihad suffers from a fluctuating transitional phase between the choices of its new coach and the burden of lackluster performance, Al-Nasr finds itself in a state of tactical maturity that gives it an advantage even in the most challenging circumstances.

The mistakes made by opponents, whether in slow counterattacks or the absence of collective solutions, are what create the difference in favor of the global team, which has known how to exploit their weaknesses and turn them into strengths.

In the end, football rewards those who control its details for 90 minutes, not those who wait for a "whistle" to attribute their performance shortcomings to.

Al-Nasr has proven that it possesses the character that allows it to surpass controversy through action and leaves observers the freedom to seek justifications behind screens, while it continues to collect points on the green rectangle.

With its strong system and leadership character on the field, Al-Nasr has moved beyond the stage of responding to "question marks" and left others to enjoy contradictory analysis.