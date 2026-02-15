There is no harm - as I believe - in importing and adopting what the Arab nation needs from effective social and legal systems and frameworks that organize public life, as long as there is nothing in them that contradicts the correct Islamic Sharia. The "cultural cross-fertilization" is necessary, and it is one of God's laws in His creation. The Arabs and Muslims' reliance on such frameworks and systems, and their adoption of them (after adapting them to fit the Arab psyche and environment) achieves this cross-fertilization, modernization, and supports the common interests among the various nations of the world.

The important thing is that private interests do not dictate what should be adopted in this regard, whether things are (permissible) or not... depending on the extent to which the adopted thing aligns with those interests. The public interest - and the general doctrinal permissibility - should be the primary and final determinant of what should be embraced and what should not. There is, as is well known, a recognized global and Islamic criterion based on which the public interest is defined, and who represents it and speaks on its behalf. It is hoped that Arab and Muslim thinkers, intellectuals, and creators will focus, at present, on attempting to change the reality of their nation for the better, and to what this reality should be... starting from what they see as the most correct, effective, and sound intellectual direction.

***

The undertaking of this enormous task by true Arab intellectuals is considered a (sincere) practice of the great responsibility placed upon them, as they are the mind of the nation, its living conscience, and the bearers of the shining torches of light, to conquer its deep darkness and guide its course in the right direction. Their undertaking of this mission, and their success in it, will, in fact, close the door on "Westernized" thinkers (advocates of Westernization), and will prove to the "narrow-minded" and "eclectic" that Islam is a religion of strength and progress, not a religion of "mysticism," rituals, illusions, and wonders.

We recall the text of the fourth option, as mentioned in the previous article:

A group whose slogan is "Wisdom is the lost property of the believer," believes in religious moderation, rejects violence, strives for advancement, and does not hesitate to adopt anything that may be beneficial, regardless of its source or essence, as long as it does not contradict (explicitly) the correct Islamic religion.

***

As we hinted, all those concerned are aware of the difficulty of generalizing and adopting the correct diagnostic and therapeutic approach (which many scholars and thinkers have agreed upon) in actual reality... The insistence on this approach (in word and action) will put its supporters face to face with the enemies of the Arab and Islamic nation... who are keen to keep the Arab world in intellectual confusion, and thus in civilizational chaos... so that it remains weak, making it easier for them to achieve their (destructive and deadly) goals in the Arab and Islamic lands. It goes without saying that the known enemies of the Arab and Islamic nations are fighting this nation and plotting against it in every field, and at various levels, especially on the intellectual front. Therefore, the battle between the proponents of the wise intellectual approach, the correct adoption, and the enemies of the nation, and the adherents of negative thought, is one of the fiercest battles... The battle of thought is the most important. Those who prevail on the intellectual front often win on the other fronts, and vice versa.

***

What we can point out about the supporters of the wise approach adopted by most scholars, the supporters of "Wisdom is the lost property of the believer," are - in my humble opinion - the proponents of the correct intellectual direction. They should be distanced from the accusation of "innovation"... as long as there is no (real) contradiction with Islam in their propositions. The proponents of this approach among Arab thinkers can indeed be considered the true Arab intellectuals. It is believed that the majority of these have been guided (for some time, not too far back) to the general "referential value framework" that should govern the thought and behavior of the Arab individual in general, and the Arab intellectual in particular.

I believe that one of the most important contents of that framework is, in general: adherence to the principles of the correct moderate Islamic religion, commitment to the idea of the nation, respect for the opinion of the honest majority (within the relevant referential framework, which its foundations should be codified to prevent disagreement and misinterpretation), and the keenness on: the necessity of actual and continuous elevation of the Arab individual - through all legitimate means - so that this individual stands tall and superior, and a master (in his land - at least).

***

This commitment must be eternal (passed down from generation to generation), until the Arabs achieve independence and distinction, and adopt their identity within this optimal model (this) for them. The problem lies in the absence of that framework (or its marginalization) and ignoring the necessity of generalizing it in the Arab lands... and the imperative of instilling it in the minds and hearts of the Arab youth from an early age. Also, in the matter of formulating systems and laws derived from it... to be applied, so that the Arab can truly live under that framework.

If this is achieved, it can be proven that the Arabs are not inferior (in thought and capabilities) to the peoples of Japan, Germany, Russia, America, China... etc. It seems that the numerical size of the supporters of this fourth intellectual direction is not small, compared to the numerical size of those who belong (intellectually) to other categories. In conclusion, we reiterate that generalizing this direction, after a final agreement on it and its foundations and principles, represents a known intellectual (and political) challenge... for its supporters to support it (with logic and argument) before they are swept away by other currents, and their project is canceled or postponed, and their Arab world returns - as it is now - to intellectual chaos, and then to civilizational confusion.