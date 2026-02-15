لا حرج -كما أظن- في استيراد واقتباس ما تحتاج إليه الأمة العربية من النظم والأطر الاجتماعية والقانونية الفعالة المنظمة للحياة العامة، طالما لا يوجد بها ما يخالف الشريعة الإسلامية الصحيحة. إن «التلاقح» الحضاري، أمر ضروري، وهو أحد سنن الله في خلقه. وإن استعانة العرب والمسلمين بمثل هذه الأطر والنظم، واقتباسهم لها (بعد تطويعها بما يتلاءم والنفسية والبيئة العربية) يحقق هذا التلاقح، والتحديث، ويدعم المصالح المشتركة بين أمم العالم المختلفة.

المهم ألا تتحكم المصالح الخاصة، في تحديد ما يجب اقتباسه، في هذا الشأن، من أشياء (حلال)، وما لا يجب... تبعاً لمدى انسجام الشيء المقتبس، مع تلك المصالح. إن المصلحة العامة -والإباحة العقائدية العامة- هي التي يجب أن تكون المحدد الأول والأخير، لما يجب تبنيه، وما لا يجب. وهناك، كما هو معروف، معيار عالمي وإسلامي معروف، تحدد على أساسه المصلحة العامة، ويحدد من يمثلها، ويتحدث باسمها. والمأمول أن يركز المفكرون والمثقفون والمبدعون العرب والمسلمون، في الوقت الحاضر، على محاولة تغيير واقع أمتهم إلى الأفضل، وإلى ما يجب أن يكون عليه هذا الواقع.. وذلك انطلاقاً مما يرون أنه الاتجاه الفكري الأصوب والأكثر فعالية وسداداً.

***

إن قيام المثقفين العرب الحقيقيين بهذه المهمة الضخمة يعتبر ممارسة (مخلصة) للمسؤولية الكبرى الملقاة على عاتقهم، لكونهم عقل الأمة، وضميرها الحي، وحملة مشاعل النور المُشع، لقهر ظلامها الدامس، وتوجيه بوصلة إبحارها في الاتجاه الصحيح. إن قيامهم بهذه المهمة، ونجاحهم فيها، في الواقع، سيقفل الباب في وجه المفكرين «المستغربين» (دعاة التغريب)، وسيبرهن لـ«المتزمتين» و«التلفيقيين» بأن الإسلام هو دين القوة والتقدم، لا دين «الدروشة» والطقوس والأوهام والعجائب.

ونذكر بنص الخيار الرابع، كما ورد في المقال السابق لهذا:

فئة شعارها «الحكمة ضالة المؤمن»، تؤمن بالاعتدال الديني، وتنبذ العنف، وتسعى للنهوض، ولا تتردد في الأخذ بكل ما يمكن أن يفيد، أياً كان مصدره، وكنهه، طالما أنه لا يتعارض (صراحة) مع الدين الإسلامي الصحيح.

***

وكما ألمحنا، فإن جميع المعنيين يدركون صعوبة تعميم وتبني الاتجاه التشخيصي والعلاجي السليم (الذي استقر رأي كثير من العلماء والمفكرين عليه) في الواقع الفعلي.. فالإصرار على هذا الاتجاه (قولاً وفعلاً) سيضع أنصاره وجهاً لوجه في مواجهة أعداء الأمة العربية والإسلامية.. والذين يهمهم أن يظل العالم العربي في تخبط فكري، ومن ثم في فوضى حضارية.. حتى يستمر ضعيفاً، فيسهل عليهم تحقيق مآربهم (المدمرة والقاتلة) في الأرض العربية والإسلامية. وغنيٌّ عن القول إن أعداء الأمتين العربية والإسلامية (المعروفين)، يحاربون هذه الأمة، ويكيدون لها، في كل مجال، وعلى مختلف الصعد، وخاصة على الصعيد الفكري. لذا، فإن المعركة بين أصحاب الاتجاه الفكري الحكيم، المتبنى الصحيح، وأعداء الأمة، ومعتنقي الفكر السلبي، هي من أشرس المعارك.. فموقعة الفكر هي الأهم. ومن ينتصر في جبهة الفكر، غالباً ما يفوز في بقية الجبهات، والعكس صحيح أيضاً.

***

إن ما يمكن أن نشير إليهم بأنصار الاتجاه الحكيم المتبنى من قبل أغلب العلماء، أنصار «الحكمة ضالة المؤمن»، هم -في رأيي المتواضع- أصحاب الاتجاه الفكري الصائب. ويجب أن ننأى بهم عن تهمة «البدع».. طالما لا توجد مخالفة (حقيقية) للإسلام في طروحاتهم. ويمكن اعتبار أصحاب هذا الاتجاه من المفكرين العرب، هم (فعلاً) المثقفين العرب الحقيقيين. ويعتقد أن غالبية هؤلاء، قد اهتدت (منذ أمد، ليس بالقريب)، إلى «الإطار القيمي المرجعي» العام، الذي يجب أن يحكم فكر وسلوك الإنسان العربي بصفة عامة، والمثقف العربي، بصفة خاصة.

وأظن أن من أهم فحوى ذلك الإطار، هي، بصفة عامة: التمسك بمبادئ الدين الإسلامي المعتدل الصحيحة، والالتزام بفكرة الأمة، واحترام رأي الغالبية النزيهة (داخل الإطار المرجعي المعني، والذي يتعين تقنين أسسه، دفعاً للاختلاف، وسوء التفسير)، والحرص على: ضرورة الرقي الفعلي والمستمر بالإنسان العربي -بشتى الطرق المشروعة- ليقف ذلك الإنسان شامخاً ومتفوقاً، وسيداً (في أرضه –على الأقل).

***

ويجب أن يكون هذا الالتزام أبدياً (يتوارث جيلاً بعد جيل)، حتى يتحقق للعرب الاستقلال والتميز، وتبني شخصيتهم في إطار النموذج الأمثل (هذا) بالنسبة لهم. إن الإشكالية تكمن في غياب ذلك الإطار (أو تغييبه) وتجاهل ضرورة تعميمه، في الأرض العربية.. وحتمية غرسه في عقول وأفئدة النشء العربي، ومنذ الصغر. وأيضاً في مسألة صياغة نظم وقوانين منبثقة عنه.. تطبق، ليحيا العربي (فعلاً) في ظل ذلك الإطار.

وبالإمكان -إن تحقق ذلك- إثبات أن العرب لا يقلون (فكراً وإمكانات) عن شعوب اليابان وألمانيا وروسيا وأمريكا والصين.. إلخ. ويبدو أن الحجم العددي لأصحاب هذا الاتجاه الفكري الرابع، ليس ضئيلاً، مقارنة بالحجم العددي لمن ينتمون (فكرياً) للفئات الأخرى. وختاماً، نكرر إن تعميم هذا الاتجاه، بعد الاتفاق النهائي عليه، وعلى أسسه ومبادئه، يمثل تحدياً فكرياً (وسياسيّاً) معروفاً.. على أنصاره دعمه (بالمنطق والحجة) قبل أن تجرفهم التيارات الأخرى، وتلغي، أو تؤجل، مشروعهم، ويعود عالمهم العربي -كما هو حاله الآن- إلى الفوضى الفكرية، ومن ثم إلى التخبط الحضاري.