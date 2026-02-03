تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
يمكنني الزعم أن أكبر منجم لرأس المال البشري هو قطاع التعليم كمياً ونوعياً ممثلاً بمختلف المجالات العلمية والتربوية والإدارية والفنية، من هنا لا بد من أن نتوقف عند التحولات الثلاثة الكبرى التي تشهدها وزارة التعليم: وهي التحولات التعليمية، والتحولات المؤسسية، والتحولات الرقمية، وذلك تحقيقاً لرؤية المملكة 2030، ومواكبة للمرحلة ومتطلباتها المهنية والتنافسية الاقتصادية. ولأن التحولات الكبرى عادةً ما يكون لها ثمن، فهل تحتاج وزارة التعليم تحولاً رابعاً يعيد تمكين وتموضع المتأثرين بالتحولات الثلاثة؟
في لقائنا يوم أمس مع وزير التعليم يوسف البنيان، وقيادات التعليم على طاولة مستديرة وثلة من الكُتاب والإعلاميين، تبين العمق الذي وصله تفكيك العملية التعليمية التقليدية واتساع الأفق الذي تم رسمه للتحولات التعليمية والمؤسسية والرقمية وصلابة القواعد المؤسسية التي تتم عليها إعادة بناء العملية التعليمية وغاياتها.
فتطوير المناهج وفق منهجية مؤسسية وطنية تستند إلى البحث والبيانات، وبما يوازن بين القيم والثوابت الوطنية وأفضل الممارسات العالمية، وبالمواءمة في المحتوى التعليمي مع متطلبات التنمية وسوق العمل، وتعزيز المهارات المستقبلية.
تمكين المعلم من خلال برامج تطوير مهنية نوعية مستمرة مع تناغم وانسجام بين برامج التدريب والمناهج المطوّرة وأساليب التعليم الحديثة، جنباً إلى جنب رفع كفاءة المعلمين في التخصص، والتقويم، وتوظيف التقنيات التعليمية داخل الصف. وتعزيز التكامل بين المعهد والجهات التعليمية لضمان استدامة الأثر وتحسين نواتج التعلم.
البيئة التعليمية هي الأخرى يتم تطويرها بالتخادم مع التعلم النشط، والابتكار، وتحسين تجربة الطالب، بما يضمن توحيد الجهود بين الجهات المعنية وتقليل الازدواجية ورفع كفاءة المنتج.
الركيزة الرابعة هي حوكمة الأداء كإطار ينتظم وضوح الأدوار وقياس الأثر وربط المبادرات التعليمية بمؤشرات أداء واضحة وقابلة للقياس وتعزيز المتابعة والتقييم المبني على البيانات.
ما تحدَّث به الوزير، وقيادات التعليم: وكيل الوزارة للتخطيط الدكتور سعد الغامدي، والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة تطوير القابضة المهندس متعب الشهراني، والرئيس التنفيذي للمركز الوطني للمناهج الدكتور عبدالرحمن الرويلي، ومدير عام المعهد الوطني للتطوير المهني التعليمي الأستاذ عبدالله العودة، أضفى القناعة بأن البيات الإعلامي لوزارة التعليم ومسؤوليها خلال الفترة الماضية كان مبرراً قياساً بحجم الإنجازات التي تم الكشف عنها في اللقاء، وتم تحقيقها في لقاء الطاولة المستديرة.
نسبةً إلى حجم التحولات الثلاثة التي تشهدها وزارة التعليم، وقياساً بحجم ونوع رأس المال البشري الذي تمتلكه كأصول صلبة لا تقل ولا تختلف عن رأس المال المالي، وتحسباً لتأثير الاستغناء المتوقع عن بعض الكوادر، أسوق مقترحاً يجمع ما بين البعد الاقتصادي والاجتماعي لكي يستمر قطاع التعليم ملاذاً آمناً لكل من ألفوا هذه الحاضنة، وآمنوا بمهنة التعليم، وأدركوا أنه القاطرة التي تقود التنمية، أن تتبنى وزارة التعليم برنامجاً وطنياً للاستثمار الجماعي، وتحويل الموظفين المتأثرين من تربويين وإداريين وفنيين إلى شركاء في اقتصاد التعليم الجديد، والانخراط بالشراكات التعليمية الاستثمارية الجماعية سواء في المدارس الخاصة أو المؤسسات التعليمية المساندة والخدمات التعليمية غير المباشرة، هذه تجربة تشاركية ضرورية لتمكين المعلمين والإداريين والفنيين من المساهمة بحصص ملكية وإدارة وتشغيل كيانات تعليمية والاستفادة من عوائد تشغيلية مستدامة، بدلاً من أن يكون الفرد من هؤلاء ضحيةً للتحول، سيصبح جزءاً من منظومة إدارة وقيادة التحول. مع التأكيد على أهمية تأسيس صندوق تمويل للتعليم لمن يحتاج ويضطر للتمويل. هنا يصبح التعليم اقتصاداً وليس موازنة. إن التحول ليس مشكلة إذا تمت إدارته اقتصادياً بعين اجتماعية، كما أن التحول يجب أن يستنفد كل سبل إعادة التمكين والتموضع قبل الاضطرار للاستغناء عن بعض العاملين، كما أن الانتقال من نموذج حكومي تقليدي إلى نموذج يعمل بكفاءة يتطلب دائماً التفكير خارج الصندوق وفتح نوافذ وأبواب الابتكار.
إن رأس المال البشري في قطاع التعليم ليس فائضاً وظيفياً كما قد تُظهره الجداول الرقمية، بل هو ذاكرة التعليم، وحضارة سادت لعصور، وعموده التشغيلي. وإن إغفال هذه الحقيقة لا يهدد الأفراد لكنه يهدد جودة التحول نفسه. من هنا أرى أن تمكين قطاع التعليم يحتاج إلى نوع رابع من التحول، بجانب التحولات الثلاثة، وهو التمكين المهني والوظيفي والمالي للمعلمين وبقية رأس المال البشري في قطاع التعليم، وهو تحول لا يقل أهمية وضرورة عن التحول التعليمي والمؤسسي والرقمي.
I can claim that the largest mine of human capital is the education sector, both quantitatively and qualitatively, represented by various scientific, educational, administrative, and technical fields. From here, we must pause to consider the three major transformations taking place in the Ministry of Education: educational transformations, institutional transformations, and digital transformations, all aimed at achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and keeping pace with the stage and its professional and economic competitive requirements. And because major transformations usually come at a cost, does the Ministry of Education need a fourth transformation to re-empower and reposition those affected by the three transformations?
In our meeting yesterday with Minister of Education Yusuf Al-Bunyan, and education leaders at a roundtable with a group of writers and journalists, the depth of the dismantling of the traditional educational process and the broad horizon drawn for educational, institutional, and digital transformations became evident, along with the robustness of the institutional foundations upon which the educational process and its goals are being rebuilt.
Developing curricula according to a national institutional methodology based on research and data, balancing national values and constants with the best global practices, aligning educational content with development requirements and labor market needs, and enhancing future skills.
Empowering teachers through continuous high-quality professional development programs that harmonize and align training programs with developed curricula and modern teaching methods, alongside improving teachers' efficiency in their specialties, assessment, and employing educational technologies within the classroom. Enhancing integration between the institute and educational entities to ensure the sustainability of impact and improve learning outcomes.
The educational environment is also being developed in conjunction with active learning, innovation, and improving the student experience, ensuring the unification of efforts among relevant parties, reducing duplication, and enhancing product efficiency.
The fourth pillar is performance governance as a framework that organizes clarity of roles, measures impact, and links educational initiatives to clear and measurable performance indicators, enhancing data-driven monitoring and evaluation.
What the minister and education leaders discussed: the Undersecretary for Planning Dr. Saad Al-Ghamdi, the CEO of the Development Holding Company Engineer Muteb Al-Shahrani, the CEO of the National Center for Curricula Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Ruwaili, and the Director General of the National Institute for Professional Educational Development Mr. Abdullah Al-Awda, added to the conviction that the media presence of the Ministry of Education and its officials during the past period was justified in light of the size of the achievements revealed in the meeting, which were accomplished during the roundtable.
Given the scale of the three transformations taking place in the Ministry of Education, and in light of the size and type of human capital it possesses as solid assets that are no less than or different from financial capital, and anticipating the expected impact of the potential redundancy of some staff, I propose a suggestion that combines the economic and social dimensions so that the education sector remains a safe haven for all those who have become accustomed to this environment, believed in the teaching profession, and recognized that it is the engine that drives development. The Ministry of Education should adopt a national program for collective investment, transforming affected employees—educators, administrators, and technicians—into partners in the new education economy, engaging in collective educational investment partnerships, whether in private schools or supporting educational institutions and indirect educational services. This participatory experience is essential for empowering teachers, administrators, and technicians to contribute ownership shares and manage and operate educational entities, benefiting from sustainable operational returns. Instead of being victims of transformation, they will become part of the management and leadership system of the transformation. It is also important to establish a funding fund for education for those who need and are forced to seek funding. Here, education becomes an economy rather than a budget. Transformation is not a problem if managed economically with a social eye, and transformation must exhaust all means of re-empowerment and repositioning before resorting to the redundancy of some workers. Transitioning from a traditional government model to an efficient model always requires thinking outside the box and opening windows and doors to innovation.
The human capital in the education sector is not a surplus workforce as digital tables may suggest; rather, it is the memory of education, a civilization that has prevailed for ages, and its operational pillar. Neglecting this fact does not threaten individuals but threatens the quality of the transformation itself. From here, I see that empowering the education sector requires a fourth type of transformation, alongside the three transformations, which is the professional, functional, and financial empowerment of teachers and the rest of the human capital in the education sector, a transformation that is no less important and necessary than the educational, institutional, and digital transformations.