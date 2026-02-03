I can claim that the largest mine of human capital is the education sector, both quantitatively and qualitatively, represented by various scientific, educational, administrative, and technical fields. From here, we must pause to consider the three major transformations taking place in the Ministry of Education: educational transformations, institutional transformations, and digital transformations, all aimed at achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and keeping pace with the stage and its professional and economic competitive requirements. And because major transformations usually come at a cost, does the Ministry of Education need a fourth transformation to re-empower and reposition those affected by the three transformations?

In our meeting yesterday with Minister of Education Yusuf Al-Bunyan, and education leaders at a roundtable with a group of writers and journalists, the depth of the dismantling of the traditional educational process and the broad horizon drawn for educational, institutional, and digital transformations became evident, along with the robustness of the institutional foundations upon which the educational process and its goals are being rebuilt.

Developing curricula according to a national institutional methodology based on research and data, balancing national values and constants with the best global practices, aligning educational content with development requirements and labor market needs, and enhancing future skills.

Empowering teachers through continuous high-quality professional development programs that harmonize and align training programs with developed curricula and modern teaching methods, alongside improving teachers' efficiency in their specialties, assessment, and employing educational technologies within the classroom. Enhancing integration between the institute and educational entities to ensure the sustainability of impact and improve learning outcomes.

The educational environment is also being developed in conjunction with active learning, innovation, and improving the student experience, ensuring the unification of efforts among relevant parties, reducing duplication, and enhancing product efficiency.

The fourth pillar is performance governance as a framework that organizes clarity of roles, measures impact, and links educational initiatives to clear and measurable performance indicators, enhancing data-driven monitoring and evaluation.

What the minister and education leaders discussed: the Undersecretary for Planning Dr. Saad Al-Ghamdi, the CEO of the Development Holding Company Engineer Muteb Al-Shahrani, the CEO of the National Center for Curricula Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Ruwaili, and the Director General of the National Institute for Professional Educational Development Mr. Abdullah Al-Awda, added to the conviction that the media presence of the Ministry of Education and its officials during the past period was justified in light of the size of the achievements revealed in the meeting, which were accomplished during the roundtable.

Given the scale of the three transformations taking place in the Ministry of Education, and in light of the size and type of human capital it possesses as solid assets that are no less than or different from financial capital, and anticipating the expected impact of the potential redundancy of some staff, I propose a suggestion that combines the economic and social dimensions so that the education sector remains a safe haven for all those who have become accustomed to this environment, believed in the teaching profession, and recognized that it is the engine that drives development. The Ministry of Education should adopt a national program for collective investment, transforming affected employees—educators, administrators, and technicians—into partners in the new education economy, engaging in collective educational investment partnerships, whether in private schools or supporting educational institutions and indirect educational services. This participatory experience is essential for empowering teachers, administrators, and technicians to contribute ownership shares and manage and operate educational entities, benefiting from sustainable operational returns. Instead of being victims of transformation, they will become part of the management and leadership system of the transformation. It is also important to establish a funding fund for education for those who need and are forced to seek funding. Here, education becomes an economy rather than a budget. Transformation is not a problem if managed economically with a social eye, and transformation must exhaust all means of re-empowerment and repositioning before resorting to the redundancy of some workers. Transitioning from a traditional government model to an efficient model always requires thinking outside the box and opening windows and doors to innovation.

The human capital in the education sector is not a surplus workforce as digital tables may suggest; rather, it is the memory of education, a civilization that has prevailed for ages, and its operational pillar. Neglecting this fact does not threaten individuals but threatens the quality of the transformation itself. From here, I see that empowering the education sector requires a fourth type of transformation, alongside the three transformations, which is the professional, functional, and financial empowerment of teachers and the rest of the human capital in the education sector, a transformation that is no less important and necessary than the educational, institutional, and digital transformations.