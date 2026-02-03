يمكنني الزعم أن أكبر منجم لرأس المال البشري هو قطاع التعليم كمياً ونوعياً ممثلاً بمختلف المجالات العلمية والتربوية والإدارية والفنية، من هنا لا بد من أن نتوقف عند التحولات الثلاثة الكبرى التي تشهدها وزارة التعليم: وهي التحولات التعليمية، والتحولات المؤسسية، والتحولات الرقمية، وذلك تحقيقاً لرؤية المملكة 2030، ومواكبة للمرحلة ومتطلباتها المهنية والتنافسية الاقتصادية. ولأن التحولات الكبرى عادةً ما يكون لها ثمن، فهل تحتاج وزارة التعليم تحولاً رابعاً يعيد تمكين وتموضع المتأثرين بالتحولات الثلاثة؟

في لقائنا يوم أمس مع وزير التعليم يوسف البنيان، وقيادات التعليم على طاولة مستديرة وثلة من الكُتاب والإعلاميين، تبين العمق الذي وصله تفكيك العملية التعليمية التقليدية واتساع الأفق الذي تم رسمه للتحولات التعليمية والمؤسسية والرقمية وصلابة القواعد المؤسسية التي تتم عليها إعادة بناء العملية التعليمية وغاياتها.

فتطوير المناهج وفق منهجية مؤسسية وطنية تستند إلى البحث والبيانات، وبما يوازن بين القيم والثوابت الوطنية وأفضل الممارسات العالمية، وبالمواءمة في المحتوى التعليمي مع متطلبات التنمية وسوق العمل، وتعزيز المهارات المستقبلية.

تمكين المعلم من خلال برامج تطوير مهنية نوعية مستمرة مع تناغم وانسجام بين برامج التدريب والمناهج المطوّرة وأساليب التعليم الحديثة، جنباً إلى جنب رفع كفاءة المعلمين في التخصص، والتقويم، وتوظيف التقنيات التعليمية داخل الصف. وتعزيز التكامل بين المعهد والجهات التعليمية لضمان استدامة الأثر وتحسين نواتج التعلم.

البيئة التعليمية هي الأخرى يتم تطويرها بالتخادم مع التعلم النشط، والابتكار، وتحسين تجربة الطالب، بما يضمن توحيد الجهود بين الجهات المعنية وتقليل الازدواجية ورفع كفاءة المنتج.

الركيزة الرابعة هي حوكمة الأداء كإطار ينتظم وضوح الأدوار وقياس الأثر وربط المبادرات التعليمية بمؤشرات أداء واضحة وقابلة للقياس وتعزيز المتابعة والتقييم المبني على البيانات.

ما تحدَّث به الوزير، وقيادات التعليم: وكيل الوزارة للتخطيط الدكتور سعد الغامدي، والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة تطوير القابضة المهندس متعب الشهراني، والرئيس التنفيذي للمركز الوطني للمناهج الدكتور عبدالرحمن الرويلي، ومدير عام المعهد الوطني للتطوير المهني التعليمي الأستاذ عبدالله العودة، أضفى القناعة بأن البيات الإعلامي لوزارة التعليم ومسؤوليها خلال الفترة الماضية كان مبرراً قياساً بحجم الإنجازات التي تم الكشف عنها في اللقاء، وتم تحقيقها في لقاء الطاولة المستديرة.

نسبةً إلى حجم التحولات الثلاثة التي تشهدها وزارة التعليم، وقياساً بحجم ونوع رأس المال البشري الذي تمتلكه كأصول صلبة لا تقل ولا تختلف عن رأس المال المالي، وتحسباً لتأثير الاستغناء المتوقع عن بعض الكوادر، أسوق مقترحاً يجمع ما بين البعد الاقتصادي والاجتماعي لكي يستمر قطاع التعليم ملاذاً آمناً لكل من ألفوا هذه الحاضنة، وآمنوا بمهنة التعليم، وأدركوا أنه القاطرة التي تقود التنمية، أن تتبنى وزارة التعليم برنامجاً وطنياً للاستثمار الجماعي، وتحويل الموظفين المتأثرين من تربويين وإداريين وفنيين إلى شركاء في اقتصاد التعليم الجديد، والانخراط بالشراكات التعليمية الاستثمارية الجماعية سواء في المدارس الخاصة أو المؤسسات التعليمية المساندة والخدمات التعليمية غير المباشرة، هذه تجربة تشاركية ضرورية لتمكين المعلمين والإداريين والفنيين من المساهمة بحصص ملكية وإدارة وتشغيل كيانات تعليمية والاستفادة من عوائد تشغيلية مستدامة، بدلاً من أن يكون الفرد من هؤلاء ضحيةً للتحول، سيصبح جزءاً من منظومة إدارة وقيادة التحول. مع التأكيد على أهمية تأسيس صندوق تمويل للتعليم لمن يحتاج ويضطر للتمويل. هنا يصبح التعليم اقتصاداً وليس موازنة. إن التحول ليس مشكلة إذا تمت إدارته اقتصادياً بعين اجتماعية، كما أن التحول يجب أن يستنفد كل سبل إعادة التمكين والتموضع قبل الاضطرار للاستغناء عن بعض العاملين، كما أن الانتقال من نموذج حكومي تقليدي إلى نموذج يعمل بكفاءة يتطلب دائماً التفكير خارج الصندوق وفتح نوافذ وأبواب الابتكار.

إن رأس المال البشري في قطاع التعليم ليس فائضاً وظيفياً كما قد تُظهره الجداول الرقمية، بل هو ذاكرة التعليم، وحضارة سادت لعصور، وعموده التشغيلي. وإن إغفال هذه الحقيقة لا يهدد الأفراد لكنه يهدد جودة التحول نفسه. من هنا أرى أن تمكين قطاع التعليم يحتاج إلى نوع رابع من التحول، بجانب التحولات الثلاثة، وهو التمكين المهني والوظيفي والمالي للمعلمين وبقية رأس المال البشري في قطاع التعليم، وهو تحول لا يقل أهمية وضرورة عن التحول التعليمي والمؤسسي والرقمي.